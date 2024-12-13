Besides being challenging at times, David told us that he loves the fact that he’s always being surprised. "There are so many things out of my control that there are always surprises. I’ve done a lot of different art forms in my day—painting, drawing, and music. I feel like with those, it’s all up to the artist to come up with everything because you have control over almost everything. But with Becorns, I’ve found that when I’m building, I like looking at the parts. There are so many, and the parts themselves have their own surprises or suggest body parts to me. I think, 'Oh, I like this texture, I like this shape, I’m going to use it in this one.' So it’s not entirely up to me.

When it comes to the photos, the birds often do surprising things. One time, a bird swallowed a blueberry whole, and I thought, 'Oh my God!' Another time, the same bird twisted its head upside down while grabbing the blueberry. There are just so many discoveries along the way, and it’s really fun to uncover those things. It’s also exciting to think, 'What’s the story behind this? What’s the significance?' The process itself is really fun. And of course, at the end, having the surprise and being happy about it, then sharing it, is really fun too. I don’t know what the most rewarding part is, because I truly enjoy the whole process."