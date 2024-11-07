SNL Star Issues Apology To Ariana Grande After On-Air Kiss Leaves Singer “Shaking”

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Bowen Yang apologized to Ariana Grande for opening his mouth “too much” during a kiss shared on live TV. Appearing on the Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday (November 7) along with Matt Rogers, Bowen and Ariana discussed their SNL sketch, with the songstress affirming that there was “no beef” between them.

Looking back at the SNL episode, entitled “Charades with Mom,” with Ariana, which aired last month, Bowen revealed: “I really have to apologize to you in person.

“I opened up my mouth too much when we kissed on SNL.”

Ariana subsequently quipped: “You absolutely did. I was shaking after. Not in a bad way. Just in a disarming way.”

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Image credits: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/Getty Images

Bowen further apologized: “I’m so sorry. I kissed you too much,” to which Ariana reassured him that it was all for television.

The 31-year-old singer shared: “It felt like what these people needed at that time. It felt like what these characters required. I’m all for it.”

Ariana explained that introducing a kiss into her sketch with Bowen was something she had initially planned, without knowing her counterpart had been thinking the same thing.

Image credits: iHeartRadio

Image credits: iHeartRadio

The Grammy Awards winner said: “When we rehearsed it, [I had] a little thought in my head.

“I didn’t say anything because I was like, ‘Everyone’s going to think I’m absolutely insane and too comfortable.’

“But I [thought to myself], ‘How funny would it be if we kissed at the end?’

“And then Bowen texts me a few hours later, [saying] ‘It’s totally fine if this is way too crazy, but we were talking and thought it would be so funny if we kissed at the end.’

“And I was like, ‘Wow, I was thinking that.’”

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

In the sketch, Ariana played Diane, the competitive mother of Bowen’s boyfriend, played by Michael Longfellow.

When Bowen’s character, Josh, calls out Diane’s antics, the pair starts fighting before their chemistry escalates into passion and they exchange a passionate kiss.

The segment sparked positive reactions, as a YouTuber user commented: “Ariana’s subtle facial twist of anger during the sketch was so good lmao.”

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

Image credits: AdoreLuxy

A person commented: “I love that she can convincingly play a mom and in another sketch convincingly play a teenager. This girl is insanely talented!!”

Someone else penned: “This one shows her acting chops the most out of all the sketches. So gooood.”

“I WAS NOT EXPECTING THE KISS,” a netizen shared. “I just know Ari and Bowen were screaming after lmfao.”

A viewer added: “Her mom voice was sooo goood!!”

“She made her face into the perfect ‘mom’ face–and my best friend’s house was hilarious!!” a commentator exclaimed.

You can watch the sketch below:

A separate individual chimed in: “Ariana looks like her mom here, that’s so cute!!!”

Ariana helped write the sketch and based Diane on her own mother, Joan, US Magazine reported on Wednesday.

The episode marked the second time Ariana hosted SNL, News.com.au reported on Thursday (November 7). The Wicked star first scored the hosting gig back in 2016.

