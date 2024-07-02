Rick Ross Attacked After Vancouver Show Over Simmering Drake Feud With Kendrick Lamar

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Ross’s electrifying performance at Vancouver’s Ignite Music Festival took a dark turn on Sunday night, June 30, when the rapper was attacked after his set.

As the artist, born William Leonard Roberts II, and his entourage exited the stage at the Plaza of Nations, a heated confrontation erupted and escalated into a chaotic brawl, leaving onlookers stunned.

It is believed the scuffle took place in connection with the simmering feud between Canadian rapper Drake and L.A.-based Kendrick Lamar, which has captivated fans and the media alike.

Both the rap titans have traded verbal jabs through a series of diss tracks, and the high-profile rivalry has intensified in recent months.

Rick Ross was involved in a wild brawl after wrapping up his set at Vancouver’s Ignite Music Festival on Sunday, June 30

Image credits: Rick Ross / Instagram

After Rick concluded his Sunday set at around 10:30 p.m., the Hustlin’ hitmaker and his support staff began leaving the venue as Kendrick’s famed Drake-targetted diss trick Not Like Us played in the background.

Suddenly, a group of men blocked their path and set the scene for an explosive confrontation.

Cell phone footage captured the heated verbal exchange, which lasted about a minute before tensions further bubbled.

A white man in the group lunged forward and punched Ross in the face, according to the Vancouver Sun. Instantly, members of Ross’ crew retaliated and grabbed another man.

The scene descended into a wild brawl, with several racist slurs being hurled and one of the Miami-based rapper’s entourage being knocked down, punched, and kicked in the head.

“You can tell this wasn’t in America because there weren’t any guns pulled out,” one social media user joked after videos of the altercation went viral

Rick Ross got jumped by the OVO goons and one of his entourage was left unconscious after they pulled up to Canada trying to play not like us pic.twitter.com/s49a4S9jt0 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 1, 2024

Officials confirmed that the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) was not called to the venue during the altercation.

“I also checked with ECOMM and confirmed no one called police,” VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told the outlet. “The issue could have been resolved with on-site security.”

Despite the violent altercation, Rick took to social media on Monday morning with an unexpected message of positivity, calling Vancouver a “beautiful city.”

Speaking to TMZ, he assured fans that no one from his team sustained injuries during the brawl.

“Vancouver is a beautiful city” and he can’t wait to go back, he told the outlet.

The internet said Drake would have to be extra careful when he next goes to Miami

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ becomes the FASTEST rap song ever to surpass 100M streams — (9 Days) 😯 It dethrones Drake’s old record with ‘God’s Plan’ pic.twitter.com/HOrbCgeozb — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 14, 2024

Netizens weighed in on the tussle in Vancouver, with one saying, “Drake definitely can’t go to LA or Miami now.”

“Drake fans reaching new lows daily,” another said.

Another wrote, “You can tell this wasn’t in America because there weren’t any guns pulled out.”

“Damn Drake better move like the Military when he in Miami,” another said. “But I got to give props to those people. They stood on business for someone I hope they know.”

“How do you go to someone’s backyard and play his diss song, you wanna act disrespectful it’s certain you’re gonna get disrespected. It’s common sense,” one said.