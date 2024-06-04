90% of the serotonin in our body is found in the intestines. Meanwhile, only 10% is produced in our brains. It’s made from the amino acid tryptophan, which is obtained from the food we eat. This means that products rich in such an element are likely to boost serotonin production.

“Research found that even small amounts of tryptophan-rich egg protein influenced serotonin levels and significantly improved the moods of female participants aged 45 to 65,” Uma Naidoo, MD, a nutritional psychiatrist, says. For the best nutrient source, Naidoo recommends pasteurized eggs from cage-free chickens.