Happy hormone-based content has exploded in recent years online. Memes about therapy, mental health, and relatable topics now often offer a “crumb” of serotonin for those who desperately need to make it through the day. Ultimately, there’s nothing wrong with having an innocent pick-me-up when motivation plummets, and when it’s easily available, it’s even better. 

If you need a refresher or a drop of that happiness elixir, you don’t have to look far - it’s right here. Courtesy of the Instagram account “Emotional Club,” we present you with a list of the most relatable memes that are guaranteed to cheer you up or at the very least make you feel understood. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down and enjoy.

#1

#2

#3

alexherr avatar
Shyrali
Shyrali
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't need to leave the house. Just take your laptop and spend even more! /s

90% of the serotonin in our body is found in the intestines. Meanwhile, only 10% is produced in our brains. It’s made from the amino acid tryptophan, which is obtained from the food we eat. This means that products rich in such an element are likely to boost serotonin production.

“Research found that even small amounts of tryptophan-rich egg protein influenced serotonin levels and significantly improved the moods of female participants aged 45 to 65,” Uma Naidoo, MD, a nutritional psychiatrist, says. For the best nutrient source, Naidoo recommends pasteurized eggs from cage-free chickens.

#4

#5

#6

Serotonin plays several roles in the body’s functions. One of the most popularized ones is regulating our moods. When the “feel good” chemical is at normal levels, a person feels more focused, emotionally stable, happier, and calmer. On the other hand, low levels of this hormone can be related to depression and anxiety. Serotonin also contributes to digestion, sleep, wound healing, bone health, and even sexual health.

#7

#8

#9

Of all the neurotransmitters available, including dopamine, the rise in popularity of serotonin is linked to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which are the most commonly prescribed antidepressants.

#10

#11

#12

aurifairy03 avatar
𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⋆𝚝𝚑𝚎⋆𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚢
𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⋆𝚝𝚑𝚎⋆𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚢
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a sticker that says “hang on, let me overthink this” (I only had enough money to get 3 stickers and there were 4 I wanted, an overthinker/indecisive person’s nightmare!!)

In 2022, the global antidepressant drug market was valued at $17 billion and is expected to reach $36 billion by 2032 - clearly reflecting the rising awareness about the importance of mental health. People becoming more open about their emotional well-being increased their willingness to talk about it - especially online, where they could do so in anonymity.

#13

#14

#15

One of the first serotonin memes was created by comic-artists duo Toothpaste for Dinner in 2011. The meme said, “Serotonin and dopamine = technically the only two things you enjoy.” More gifs, memes, and reaction images on the topic started popping up on a Reddit community called "2meirl4meirl,” which shares jokes and posts about mental health issues and self-deprecating humor.

#16

#17

sumbul-tutu avatar
TheOneAndOnlyLightFury
TheOneAndOnlyLightFury
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Humans aren't 90 percent water, they're 60 percent water... So closer to bananas with anxiety:)

#18

With the happiness hormone becoming almost a substitute for joy, it’s acquiring the more vital purpose of becoming a coping mechanism for a lot of people. Therefore, seemingly simple serotonin memes have led to a rise in “hacks” that allow individuals to boost its levels. However, while research has found that sunlight, exercise, diet, and therapy can increase the hormone levels in our system, they can’t cure depression altogether.

#19

#20

#21

Its popularity is also associated with it being seen as a survival aid. While dopamine, another “feel good” chemical, provides a rush of exhilaration linked to rewards and motivation, people value serotonin for its ability to keep them functioning the whole day. The internet seems to quantify it by a single crumb or a molecule, which probably won’t bring them joy but is enough to get them up from bed.

#22

#23

#24

By acknowledging our tiredness and asking for a crumb of serotonin, like in this meme, we admit that the world around us is not perfect, allowing us to share it with others and helping to keep ourselves together. Even if it doesn’t really provide the serotonin we need, it nonetheless destigmatizes the blues and suggests that no matter how different we are, we all go through the same hardships

#25

#26

aurifairy03 avatar
𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⋆𝚝𝚑𝚎⋆𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚢
𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⋆𝚝𝚑𝚎⋆𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚛𝚢
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only two words can describe it: pure bliss. Especially if it’s a rainy weekend and you have a good snack and a tv show/book/music, SO GOOD!!

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

joshh0534 avatar
Dumb teenager
Dumb teenager
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't seem to find them most times, I might need to reduce my dietary plastic intake

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

joshh0534 avatar
Dumb teenager
Dumb teenager
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grahics don't seem to work for everyone, might need an update

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I swear officer... a fish fell out of the sky on the roof of my car. It was thiiiiiiiiiiiis big.

#46

#47

#48

joshh0534 avatar
Dumb teenager
Dumb teenager
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why did my brain think this was some kind of genuine quote at first

#49

marshalldavies avatar
Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I could have been as outwardly confident during my life as whoever owns this vehicle

#50

#51

robertmillar avatar
Robert Millar
Robert Millar
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are good names for kids nowadays. Skibidi Gyatt Sus get up, your sister 1 2 Buckle my Shoe needs help with her math homework.

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

