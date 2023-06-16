One major issue is that mental health problems are still considered taboo in many parts of the world. Even people living in developed countries sometimes still feel ashamed to ask for help when they’re struggling. And though the situation might be improving in parts of the world, it’s important to constantly bring the discussion about mental health into the spotlight. In any way possible. In this day and age that means even using memes!

The ‘Mental health memes’ Instagram page, @serotoninismydaddy, touches on sensitive issues in witty, relatable, and surprising ways. Remember, laughter is good for your health, so don’t feel bad if you start chuckling as you scroll down. And don’t forget to book a session with a therapist if you genuinely need one.