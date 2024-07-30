ADVERTISEMENT

There are times ♪ when you try your best, but you don't succeed. ♪ Like tripping on that step while walking a flight of stairs or dribbling coffee on a white shirt and hoping no one saw that. However, some people aren’t fortunate enough to power walk away from such embarrassing moments, as they somehow end up online for everyone to see.

Just like what happened to these folks from the An Attempt Was Made subreddit. The community is full of instances of people who, despite giving their best, still fail miserably. Scroll down to find some of their freshest posts, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you wince the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

An Attempt Was Made To Listen To A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

An Attempt Was Made To Listen To A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Bawonga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

To Get Out Of A Zoom Class

To Get Out Of A Zoom Class

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
legoman avatar
Lego Man
Lego Man
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only he could spell it right, might've got away with it >:)

Vote comment up
19
19points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

New Dino Discovered

New Dino Discovered

altorelievo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We often hear that we need to experience failure to learn from our mistakes, grow, and be better. Understandably, knowing the reason for our lack of success may prevent us from repeating the same errors in the future. 

But is that really true? It turns out that when it comes to human psychology, things aren’t as simple as they may seem. In a 2022 paper, researchers claim that most people are highly resistant to learning from their failures. And when they do, they tend to take away the wrong lessons.
#4

To Create A Chat Bot

To Create A Chat Bot

dacourtbatty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not AI. That's a program that picks hardcoded answers out of a database. I had a program like that 20 years ago on MSN messenger

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

To Relax A Bit More

To Relax A Bit More

verbaltastic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

This Is How My Son Locked The Door When He Left

This Is How My Son Locked The Door When He Left

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

The first reason for such human behavior is associated with emotions. Our species is mostly invested in feeling good about ourselves. Being a failure isn’t really compatible with this; that’s why we tend to walk away from it and protect our egos. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The authors further explain, “Contemplating failure is hard because failure is a threatening experience. Indeed, when a failure threatens people’s sense of self-worth, they can react in ways that undermine not just their learning but also their mental and physical health in an effort to preserve their sense of self.”
#7

Lets Use Paper Straws And Wrap Them In Plastic

Lets Use Paper Straws And Wrap Them In Plastic

Throwawayanonymoussi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

🤷‍♀️i Tried 😂

🤷‍♀️i Tried 😂

messydepressy6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Boyfriend Tried To Wash A Down Pillow

Boyfriend Tried To Wash A Down Pillow

splanderson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

They continue saying, “Thus, although people may want to learn from failure, they often hold a competing goal that wins out: to feel good about themselves. The desire to see oneself as a good, competent person is a strong motivational force. When this goal triumphs, people disengage from failure."
#10

To Hide A Parcel

To Hide A Parcel

bells864 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

A 2000-Year-Old Giant Cat Geoglyph Was Discovered 4 Months Ago Amid Peru's Famous Nazca Lines, A Unesco World Heritage Site [1600x1176]

A 2000-Year-Old Giant Cat Geoglyph Was Discovered 4 Months Ago Amid Peru's Famous Nazca Lines, A Unesco World Heritage Site [1600x1176]

Fuckoff555 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

My Nana Said Her Laptop Hasn’t Charged For Over A Month, And When I Looked To See The Problem, I Saw She Had Plugged An iPhone 4 Charger Into The SD Card Slot

My Nana Said Her Laptop Hasn’t Charged For Over A Month, And When I Looked To See The Problem, I Saw She Had Plugged An iPhone 4 Charger Into The SD Card Slot

winter_fax_machine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

The second factor that influences our dissociation from failure is cognitive. We tend not to like hearing information that contradicts our beliefs and expectations. Our lack of success does exactly that—disagrees with our anticipation for triumph. Why take on a project you know you won’t shine at?
#13

To Connect With The Youth

To Connect With The Youth

sdghag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Step1: Buy A Man

Step1: Buy A Man

AdditionalBlock8877 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

To Accurately Represent Anatomy

To Accurately Represent Anatomy

ARMbar94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

“No one aims for failure. People almost never expect to fail. This makes learning from failure cognitively difficult because people tend to overlook contradictory or unexpected information.” In addition, when we feel defeated, we might start losing capacity and control. Therefore, it further diminishes our commitment and reduces the odds of success in the future.

#16

Outside My Hotel

Outside My Hotel

matt120501 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

To Draw Elon Musk

To Draw Elon Musk

giuchiac07 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

This “Disable Friendly” Ramp

This “Disable Friendly” Ramp

armando2311 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they mean by disable friendly that you will become disabled by using it, I get it.

Vote comment up
15
15points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more, learning from a negative experience like a failure is a more demanding task than taking something away from success, which tires our cognitive system that has adapted to save energy. 

“For failure to be informative, people need to deduce what an incorrect response teaches about the correct response. Learning by elimination requires more mental effort. Because people are cognitive misers, they struggle to see the information in failure more than the information in success.”
#19

To Inspire At The Gym

To Inspire At The Gym

0430MilkCows Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

An Attempt Was Made To Take Off A Glove

An Attempt Was Made To Take Off A Glove

WATCHOUTANXIOUSONE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

To Pass Inspection

To Pass Inspection

spierce21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least it’s around his nose and mouth 🤷🏻‍♀️

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

However, there’s a way to improve our chances of learning from our mistakes, despite the inborn emotional and cognitive barriers. The first strategy that the authors propose is to remove the ego from failure. This can be done by learning from other people’s mistakes that we’re not personally and emotionally involved in. Another option is to work up our ego so it can withstand the possibility of failure. Improving our competence, knowledge, and expertise is a great way to do it. That’s why experts are often better at learning from failure, as they’re less threatened by it.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

To Take A Nice Christmas Picture With My Cat

To Take A Nice Christmas Picture With My Cat

kaitie-babie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

To Build A Wall

To Build A Wall

Stoney7642 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
kicki avatar
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like that when a old house built with firewall between is torn down. I dont think this is a fail, it looks like that when you destroy it.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

To Make A Yo Momma Joke

To Make A Yo Momma Joke

Opossum535 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

To overcome the cognitive barriers, it may be useful to eliminate any tasks that may overload our brains. This means putting more time and practice into learning from failure instead of trying to juggle five other things at the same time.

#25

To Get A Driver’s License

To Get A Driver’s License

GamehengeRanger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

To Scam Someone Who Clearly Wasn’t In The Mood

To Scam Someone Who Clearly Wasn’t In The Mood

dangern00dl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Saw This On A Walk Today

Saw This On A Walk Today

bethanyflowerpots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

In general, learning from failure is important, but it doesn’t happen without effort. Training ourselves to overcome the emotional and cognitive hurdles helps us reflect on our lessons and improves the odds of success. 
#28

To Make A Belle Cake

To Make A Belle Cake

Chileansuperstar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

To Summon Picasso

To Summon Picasso

Satansownboi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

The "Grilled Cheese Reuben" I Spent $15 And And Over An Hour Waiting For

The "Grilled Cheese Reuben" I Spent $15 And And Over An Hour Waiting For

Antennaball23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2 slices of sandwich bread, roughly 10 cents. Handful of grated cheese shouldn't be more than 50 cents when bought in bulk.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

To Build A Nest

To Build A Nest

L00k_Again Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
claudiawebb_1 avatar
Claudia Webb
Claudia Webb
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m mean… maybe she likes an open floor plan… 🤷🏼‍♀️

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Wrong Kind Of Pride

Wrong Kind Of Pride

SlitWrit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
legoman avatar
Lego Man
Lego Man
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is just one of those plant a product jokes... right?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

To Not Tread On Snek

To Not Tread On Snek

CinemaslaveJoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Son Graduated 6th Grade Today. Between The Harsh Sun, The Mask, And Quarantine Hair The Pictures Turned Out Great

My Son Graduated 6th Grade Today. Between The Harsh Sun, The Mask, And Quarantine Hair The Pictures Turned Out Great

knotalady Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

To Call Someone By His Last Name

To Call Someone By His Last Name

the5thofjack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
frank_3 avatar
frank behnsen
frank behnsen
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heeeey BP, since when is the surname Birch as inappropriate as spoiling a joke is? I think that in this case (at the very least) censorsh|t is the real fail … or is it?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

To Stop A Vegan

To Stop A Vegan

chiefrish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

To Advertise Impressive Specs On The Box

To Advertise Impressive Specs On The Box

quequotion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

An Attempt To Check The Box

An Attempt To Check The Box

Davidseptidog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

To Motivate

To Motivate

maa2148 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Eat Pant By Mart Timpson

Eat Pant By Mart Timpson

pocketsies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

To Be Inclusive

To Be Inclusive

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is hostile architecture to prevent homeless people from sleeping on the bench.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

To Advertise

To Advertise

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Duct Taped Flag

Duct Taped Flag

vanillaicewherever Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

To Steal My License Plate??

To Steal My License Plate??

useless_bag_of_meat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
acheronlv426 avatar
Smilodon, a Bad Cat
Smilodon, a Bad Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happened to me in ND. My white Tahoe was waiting parts at my mechanicing place, which btw is full of cameras. Been there long enough the plates expired, and I wasn't troubled to go put the new stickers on until I picked it up. Late at night, a white Tahoe a few years newer rolls in, dudes jump out, and swap plates with mine. Their Tahoe was that day stolen in Fargo. Y'all get it? These criminal Einsteins stole expired plates for their stolen truck. On camera, no hoodies even. Downside they fled to the rez, so unless they step out they got away with it- cops even know exactly who these morons are, but the rez cops and FBI just aren't interested in a stolen Tahoe with stolen plates.🤬 It's ok, the felony warrant isn't going away, and they'll be back to street hustle and leech soon. They always come back. Likely why they're doubling the size of the County Jail!😸

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

To Recreate Homer

To Recreate Homer

Dinglemaniac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

To Communicate Why They Are Closed

To Communicate Why They Are Closed

voiceofnoone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

To Prevent Theft

To Prevent Theft

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

To Shoot Their Shot

To Shoot Their Shot

El-Inquisidor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

To Spell The Word Peace

To Spell The Word Peace

gothangelblood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

To Collect Rent On A House You Live In For Free

To Collect Rent On A House You Live In For Free

ClapBackBetty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

I Tried

I Tried

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Tlirkey And Hlimmlis

Tlirkey And Hlimmlis

FFJosty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

To Avoid Starbucks

To Avoid Starbucks

CinemaslaveJoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
17 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

To Sell Avengers Toys

To Sell Avengers Toys

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Daughter Bought This Phone Case. Much Of It Is In English

My Daughter Bought This Phone Case. Much Of It Is In English

Gaudy_Tripod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

A For Effort, Kiddo

A For Effort, Kiddo

MightyBooshX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

To Push For Equal Rights

To Push For Equal Rights

CanadaCannibal_II Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least no wrinkly old men are going to force a gun to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

To Do A Burnout

To Do A Burnout

Swungpancake95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

To Advertise Your Attributes

To Advertise Your Attributes

poe-one Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

To Shame Dog Owners

To Shame Dog Owners

rgbeast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
minirett avatar
Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t understand. Why go to all the trouble of picking up the poo in the first place if you’re not going to dispose of it properly? Why not just leave the poo on the ground?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

There Was An Attempt To Rick Roll Everyone

There Was An Attempt To Rick Roll Everyone

cpeyton78910 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
millennialkid avatar
Chicken Nugget
Chicken Nugget
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who knows? With humanity’s collective stupidity, maybe someone was dumb enough to fall for it

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#62

To Get A Raise

To Get A Raise

cryme_ariver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

To Verify Age

To Verify Age

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Jaw Welcome

Jaw Welcome

NoDM_X Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
gossamer_new avatar
Zena
Zena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The story is from 2021, but the incident occurred in 2014. "But she is also keen for fast-food restaurants to reduce the size of their burgers to prevent this from happening to someone else." Yeah, or a person could NOT try to shove the entire thing in their mouth; that seems to work for most of us.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Looks Like Harry Potter Will Be Joining The Poo Klux Klan

Looks Like Harry Potter Will Be Joining The Poo Klux Klan

byrobot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

Finally Trying My Hand At Painting

Finally Trying My Hand At Painting

Trash_Account_4103 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
acheronlv426 avatar
Smilodon, a Bad Cat
Smilodon, a Bad Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like it- trying new stuff is hard. Keep working! And I'm well aware that the OP probably won't see my comment. Your point, snarksters? Thought so.😸

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#67

At Least They Tried

At Least They Tried

AnarchyChick3n Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

He's Not Helping

He's Not Helping

luddite-dave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

To Build Something Well

To Build Something Well

The_Darth_Vacuous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

By Sears To Explain The Legend Of Zelda In 1987

By Sears To Explain The Legend Of Zelda In 1987

MrCantPlayGuitar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

An Attempt At Grammar By My Local News

An Attempt At Grammar By My Local News

WholeAssVIBE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
gossamer_new avatar
Zena
Zena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see what they mean about Beyonce looking whiter these days. I'm joking, I know that's not Beyonce; I've never seen her wear that much clothing.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#72

I Attempted To Make An Among Us Cake For My Kids 8th

I Attempted To Make An Among Us Cake For My Kids 8th

black_algae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!