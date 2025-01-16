ADVERTISEMENT

Human emotions are a funny thing; you might be feeling ecstatic one moment and become completely devastated the next. If you've ever related to that Pedro Pascal meme where his laughing face changes to a crying face in a second, you're in the right place.

The Internet has been in an interesting collective state in the past few years. We know the world is in a pretty bad place, but most of us can do is laugh and meme about it. The Funny But Sad community reflects this sentiment pretty well, and here we have the newest selection from them for you to feel happy, sad, and confused by.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Wage Gap Has Been

Tweet humorously addresses wage gap by comparing job titles with gender labels, sparking both laughter and despair.

Sensitive-Jury-1456 , reeces Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Wtf

    Text post about the irony of banks refusing a $950 mortgage when rent costs $1400, highlighting funny and sad realities.

    CuteAngryGirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup. Prove to us you don't need money so we can give you money.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Blaming Us For The World They Created

    Pregnant woman with hands on belly and humorous tweet about millennials, rent, and wages.

    sapphirestar411 , wirestock / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    megdragon avatar
    MegDragon
    MegDragon
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Show us the replacement level money and then maybe we’ll talk babies

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Just Like Religion Shouldn’t Play A Factor As Well

    Tweet exchange about government and reproductive health choices; a funny yet sad commentary on policy proposals.

    NeatBi , tedcruz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's male reproductive rights so of course it will be more important than women's rights 😔😑

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Democracy

    Funny post about teaching kids democracy through movie and pizza voting, but overriding choice as the one with money.

    I_Always_Have_To_Poo , Dadsaysjokes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    This Is Exactly What It Feels Like

    Reddit post humorously comparing Election Day feelings to biopsy results, highlighting dark humor in life's challenges.

    BarbieTheeStallion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    So Controversial

    Social media post on housing and income, highlighting funny yet sad commentary on affordability challenges.

    Sensitive-Jury-1456 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Best we can do is a cardboard box and slice of Velveeta

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Well Said

    Funny post about flushing documents in a house with 28 fireplaces, highlighting absurdity and incompetence.

    ColdCali1 , trom771 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    At Least They Only Had To Pay For One Wedding

    Funny post showing conjoined twins with a caption about paying double tuition but earning one salary.

    whitemike40 , blondehotcoffee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    My Type Of Woman

    Woman drinks $200 cognac to avoid security, with text "Not all heroes wear capes." Funny and sad moment captured.

    Devils_negotiator Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    The 1% Has To Go

    Protest sign reading "The only minority destroying America is the rich" held up against a cityscape background.

    Sensitive-Jury-1456 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny And Sad

    Funny and sad tweet about political responses to the working class, featuring hashtags and emojis.

    CoolAid876 , forevertawl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Eh, They’ll Figure It Out

    U.S. map with text about minimum wage earners affording rentals; no states marked in red, highlighting rental cost irony.

    ThisIsMyPassword100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Women Are Humans, Really?

    Tweet by Jessica Rose about societal views, blending humor and despair.

    Devils_negotiator Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Next thing you know, them uppity women folk will be wanting to vote

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Heart-Eater 'Murica

    Funny post about heart transplant costs, highlighting despair with high payment options.

    satanix0 , theashrb , Gritty20202 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    I Feel Sad For The People Who Are Actually In This Situation. Capitalism Sucks

    Close-up of a man with a tear, showing a funny and sad meme about a thief searching for money.

    HackerDaGreat57 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    No Guys, Capitalism Works I Swear

    Funny sad post highlighting wealth increase during pandemic, criticizing lack of paid sick leave for employees.

    Sensitive-Jury-1456 , RBReich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    This

    Text post humorously addressing contradictions, emphasizing funny yet sad elements in religious texts.

    SophiaLuuna , original-plastic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maxpasterski avatar
    KamaboCo.
    KamaboCo.
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That book doesn’t even say it’s a sin. It’s just nasty people

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Broke Broken Bro-Can’t

    Funny meme about airlines introducing a class below economy, highlighting humor and despair.

    napmelody Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that where the bags go? Or are they just going to duct tape you to the wing now?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Pls, Why Is The World So Bad

    Tweet about chocolate and slavery issues, highlighting a funny but sad problem.

    Devils_negotiator , sistersinead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Sometime Doing More Is Not The Way

    Funny post about work misconceptions between a boomer dad and their child, highlighting generational differences.

    Common_Thinker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    thamonkey avatar
    Tha Monkey
    Tha Monkey
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lawd, that sounds like my dad, when I switched to WFH. He'd call during the day (I work 9-5, M-F), and ask, "Are you working or at home?", repeatedly, despite me correcting him. Sigh.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    No Way

    Funny post about the disparity in wealth, comparing historical earnings to Jeff Bezos' weekly income.

    To_Be_Rich_Lady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Why This Happened Our In Country?

    Two contrasting images of a woman accompanying tweets highlight a discussion on the need for side gigs.

    Comfortablejack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Realitysville, USA

    Tweet comparing affordability in the 1970s vs. 2020s; a reflection on work hours and housing costs.

    Astrid_AMH , Gritty20202 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    m_c_oud89 avatar
    m_c_t
    m_c_t
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That one has to work more than one job or work so many hours is crazy to me. We both work 32 hours a week in administration and as teacher and we're able to buy a house.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Funny

    Astronauts in blue suits holding flowers with funny caption about being stranded in space.

    Resident_Fan_6410 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do they get overtime? Or is that coming out of their vacation days?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Are You Living Your Life ?

    Medieval peasant illustration with text comparing modern holidays to historical work patterns, highlighting humor and despair.

    Katniss_Symphony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    The Dad Had No Reason To Be Angry - It's The Truth

    Tweet about uncle refusing to discuss politics unless complimenting Trump, leading to unexpected results; funny and sad.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Sad Indeed

    Three swordfighters labeled with generations, humorous text about pollutants: microplastics, asbestos, and lead.

    Lilly_AR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    We're Married, I Swear

    Funny post about a wife being better looking than the husband, leading to a cashier dividing their groceries.

    JosieMabel , tanner_tolbert_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Middle Class Died

    Black and white meme showing a family waving, with text about 1950s economy and middle class decline; funny and sad.

    Iris_DA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    The Excuses Used Against Us Are Ridiculous!

    Funny post about saving money on lattes, highlighting the irony of financial advice in a humorous way.

    sapphirestar411 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Class Solidarity Now

    Funny post about class solidarity and wealth disparity, highlighting the reality between being homeless and a billionaire.

    CapitanJackSparow-33 , iconickbeauty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Clever Comeback

    Funny post about passive income and common man advice, showing humorous contrast in Twitter replies.

    snowpie92 , YoungParikPatel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Lmfao

    Man disrupts book burning event, throws Bible into fire, causing both laughter and despair.

    Devils_negotiator Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Think This Fits Well Here

    Two men express contrasting views on economics and vacation, illustrating a funny yet sad cultural difference.

    karaloveskate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Still Relevant 90's Joke

    A judge tells a man he can relax, but the man keeps his hands up, creating a funny yet sad scene.

    Daniel_DVf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Look, Sky Daddy People Are At Again

    Funny post about the moon not being a rock, with commentary on how vision works.

    SugarPiePie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Americans Be Like: Universal Healthcare?

    Meme highlighting funny and sad reality of preferring higher private health insurance costs over universal coverage.

    hateful_brianna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    The Grammar Police Of The World. Lol

    Tom and Jerry meme: Europeans and Asians with language skills; Jerry represents Americans struggling with English. Funny and sad.

    sapphirestar411 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maxpasterski avatar
    KamaboCo.
    KamaboCo.
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m American and bilingual, but I have seen some examples of botched English on Reddit.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    This Is Just Sad

    Funny post showing a Twitter exchange about choosing baby fathers, evoking both laughter and despair.

    yeezee93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    It Was A Nice Thought

    Funny post of a glowing figure with an American flag leaving the body, symbolizing "the American dream" amid fireworks.

    AstraVIX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Faith, Lmfao

    Text post humorously critiquing selective faith-based beliefs, illustrating funny and sad contradictions.

    Devils_negotiator Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Where You Swipe Left Right Or Up

    Policeman posing in a gym for a Tinder profile, showcasing humor and irony.

    Sourcarrotpie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Gay

    Funny post about concerns over children's book themes and their impact, highlighting irony and humor.

    Whiz_Chicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maxpasterski avatar
    KamaboCo.
    KamaboCo.
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My parents raised me on straight stuff only but my genetics didn’t care and I’m still gay

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Damn!

    Funny post comparing the look of being 30 in the 80s versus in 2024.

    DrTrypp , tchalamet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    People Would Really Say That

    Tweet about public libraries potentially being seen as a socialist plot if invented today; evokes humor and reflection.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    This Actually Happened To You?

    Funny post highlighting healthcare frustrations with emojis and dialogue between a patient, doctor, and insurance bureaucrat.

    John_1992_funny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Crazy To Imagine, Huh?

    Funny post about life's irony, contrasting a simple existence creating art with modern credit scores and taxes.

    MamieValdez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Capitalism Cannot Survive Without Poverty

    Tweet pointing out the irony of not raising minimum wage but food prices rising, illustrating funny and sad economic observations.

    joker0z0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Merica!

    Soldier in camo sitting indoors, head in hand, reflecting on the irony of age restrictions.

    Luna_ZK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no it's worse than that. You can enlist at 18, can indeed smoke at 18 but can't have alcohol or pay for a hotel room in a lot of places until 21

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    "Fuck You, I Got Mine!"

    Man opposes birthright citizenship; ironic tweet highlights the contradiction, evoking laughter and despair.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The world would be so much funnier if people like this just got automatically deported. If I was in charge I'd make that a rule for a laugh. I remember before the Brexit vote seeing people on the news with clearly non-English accents saying they shouldn't let any more of those foreigners in. lmao

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Why Did He Hide It From His Family?

    Lottery winner wears 'Scream' mask to claim jackpot, surrounded by officials, creating a funny and sad moment.

    Pumpkincollywobbles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Funny And Sad

    Map showing UN vote results on making food a right, highlighting countries against the motion.

    JoseanGames Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Fun Fact

    Twitter post humorously discusses Bible and conception, evoking mixed emotions.

    beautifulregularity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Nintendo

    Tweet humorously comparing video game consoles and political terms, evoking laughter and despair.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Probably

    Funny post about family dynamics at Thanksgiving, questioning how racist people react to open-minded relatives.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Interesting

    Funny post about a dad's unpredictable Christmas gifts growing up, relaying a humorous family story involving a union.

    BarronGreen89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Makes You Think

    Funny post highlighting irony about minority treatment, sparking laughter and despair.

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Let's That Sink In Already

    Tweet highlighting wealth disparity in social security discussions, featuring Elon Musk and US Senators.

    Alone-Translator-155 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    loriscellphone avatar
    PhaseWitFact
    PhaseWitFact
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Save your soda bottles, soon no one will get a bathroom break

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #60

    Let's Pretend We Do Not See The Acronym 😂🤣😂🤣

    Funny post about a boomer coworker dismissing keyboard shortcuts as against company policy.

    Redmannn-red-3248 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    I Can't Help But Laugh

    Funny post showing a text conversation about cheating and a SpongeBob meme expressing desperation.

    SharieMcswain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Well, It's True Isn't?

    Actors in "A Christmas Carol" scene, conveying humor and despair, with text about wealthy generosity.

    sultanhobbs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    The Biggest Mistake

    Humorous post about job rejections and the regret of obtaining a master's degree.

    Common_Thinker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Amen

    Funny post about modern mumble rappers and overpaid teachers, highlighting humor and despair.

    Robyn_SL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Wrong Mythology

    American mythology humor meme about hard work and wealth disparity, featuring workers and a businessman.

    Common_Thinker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Yesss Sir

    Cartoon of people around a campfire with a humorous, dark twist about corporate values and planet destruction.

    LooseWraps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Confused Applause

    Funny post about God's creation of humans with confused angel reactions.

    karaloveskate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Poor Kid

    Tweet about homeschooling and IQ test results with funny and sad implications.

    eswrfyt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Accurate

    Close-up of a man's face with a neutral expression, featuring text about humor and sadness.

    Louis_BZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    It Is A Facepalm To %1 Billionaires

    Tweet expressing paradoxical humor about immigrants paying taxes and admired billionaires not doing so.

    Sensitive-Jury-1456 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Work

    Funny post comparing European and USA workers' vacation policies with humorous speech bubbles.

    Mobile_Economy6102 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Wanting Or Being Able To Is The Issue

    Funny yet sad quote on societal issues by a poet, highlighting disparities in censorship and gun laws.

    Junior_guy87 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    That Is A Fact

    Funny post highlighting police trust issues, contrasting with the fire department in a humorous and despairing way.

    Isla_RC Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    I Think It's Omnidirectional Hahaaaa

    A funny meme depicting an insecure teenager at a crossroads labeled "Mommy issues" and "Daddy issues."

    Downinsmoker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Depressing But Funny

    Text post comparing "okay boomer" with "okay renter," highlighting millennial struggles; funny yet sad theme.

    Silent_Assasin14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #76

    Really Girl ?

    Library interaction turns awkward with a rejected friend request, capturing humor and sadness simultaneously.

    BetterThanYouTr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    If My Parents Gets That One Wish

    Comic strip about life's ironies, showing both funny and sad moments in different panels.

    Knight_TheRider Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!