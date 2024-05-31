83 Posts That Are Funny But Also Hit You With The Sad Feels (New Pics)
Tragicomedy, as a genre, has existed for more than 23 centuries. It paradoxically blends the sad and the funny, proving that things are rarely just black and white. Seriousness as well as absurdity coexist in real life too, and the “Funny and Sad” online community is just one proof of that.
With more than 1 million members, it shares life's moments that are equally as tragic as they are comedic. After all, life can’t always be sunshine and rainbows, and when a hardship hits, it’s always better to deal with it in a humorous way.
I'm Sure This Is Just A Coincidence. Nothing To See Here
I upvoted this because it needs attention. Personally, I down vote this practice of average people paying for some rich dudes stadiums that allow them to fleece the public of even more money! Subsidizing big oil, big pharma, big tech, and sports is immoral.
Found On Fb
Happens Every Night
I have started to cheat my brain and it works. When i go to bed i say to myself i'm gonna read at least 50 pages of this book or i will watch this entire movie, i don't care i'm not gonna sleep early. And how surprise i fall asleep. Same for the morning, if i'm motivated to sleep more and add minutes to my alarm i usually feel pretty woke up. Reverse psychology on myself helps me and that's so weird.
B(
Ha Ha Ha Ha Sports
It's a point of view for the joke, but i'd say what this guy doing thing 99% of people can"t do throw the ball to the other guy doing what 99% of people can"t do.
Very Rare Photos Of The Us Army Seizing The Weapons Of Mass Destruction Of Iraq
Remind me the movie Three Kings with Clooney and Whalberg.
American Healthcare
Insuline is one of the cheapest medecine on earth. I mean we know how to produce it very easily and for not much money. Work in hospital in France and i feel bad when i think at how much insulin we just waste. At some point americans should just ask to european to send them insuline by postal service. I mean in France not only insuline is really cheap but it's also refunded by social security for every person suffering from diabete. Diabete is on a list of 30 chronic disease and social security pay everything related to these disease.
That's Why It's Called The American "Dream"
Free If You’re Under A Specified Income
So Many True Words Here
‘Murica 🇺🇸 🤦
And The Cycle Continues
I Know. I Just Need To Work Harder!
Damn Lol
Let Em Take My Surplus, I Have Freedom
Can't Win
He's Not Even
My ex-husband and I thought about doing that also. I mean before we were still married.
Thought This Would Be A Good Reminder For The Super Bowl Coming Up
Thank God It's Not The 1920s Anymore... Right...?
Modern Problems, Modern Solutions
I Would Hate To See Mine 😅
Mine would say Taco Bell breakfast a LOT. I love their breakfast.
I Thought I Was Special
She Forgor 💀
That Boss Move
My Brain Turned 35 On My 19th Birthday
If And Only If You Have A Job In The First Place
Yes!!!
Another Chinese Propaganda. /S
What's Next? Society Better Wake Up Before Its Too Late
American First vs. Socialism !
But Us Is A Free Society
The Fear
Pain And Suffering
Oh No!
Hard To Justify Not Doing It
Ummm.. Speechless
The Ideal Utopia, Simply Being Allowed To Be Safe
Tax Breaks For The Rich & Budget Cuts For The Rest Of Us
What Stage Of Capitalism Is This?
Save The Children!!!
Thanks Aliens
The Future Of Ai In America
Yet Have Freedom… To Die!
And Schools
We Are All Capitalist In Us, Reason We Pee On Corporate Time
Wish There Was Hell; Oh Wait We Live In It
Bruhh!!
Us History Is Full Of Darkness
Let's Turn The Tables On Them!!!
Masks Are Traumatic
Plan Accordingly
#medicare4all
I Quit Eating Avocado Toast And Still Can't Afford It!
Sad Indeed
Microplastics are being found in human hearts now. Terrifying.
Not Sure If It's Funny Or Sad That Trump's Nfts Sold Out In Just A Day
The Republikkkan Way
Let's Be Honest... Companies Don't Care
He's coming back to work over his dead body.
"It Was A Gun Free Zone". No It Wasn't Stfu
Customer Service: Hello, We Are Here To Help You
Poor? Have You Tried Starving?
Ahh Everyday
That Psychopathic Lizard Brain
Poor, Billionaires
Who Said It’s Made Up?
Take A Chill Pill
Us Can See Everything, Except A Revolution
Dont Listen To The Addict
Kinda Genius
"Well That Was Antifa"
Really Surprised How This Didn't Become A Big News!
People In Us Need Critical Thinking More Than USD
But Bernie Is A Millionaire And There Is No Difference Between A Millionaire And Billionaire
Genius Level Intellect
Better Luck Next Time
Omg, Haha
Jesus Was A Pacifist
Deer Interview
A Party That Has Drifted Off The Political Spectrum
I Was Trying To Prepare Your Schedule
I Am The Main Breadwinner In My Landlord's Family
American Theft
Good News For Capitalists, But Not For Workers
Long Showers Have Meaning
90% of this list is about american weird health or tax politics.
