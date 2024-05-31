ADVERTISEMENT

Tragicomedy, as a genre, has existed for more than 23 centuries. It paradoxically blends the sad and the funny, proving that things are rarely just black and white. Seriousness as well as absurdity coexist in real life too, and the “Funny and Sad” online community is just one proof of that. 

With more than 1 million members, it shares life's moments that are equally as tragic as they are comedic. After all, life can’t always be sunshine and rainbows, and when a hardship hits, it’s always better to deal with it in a humorous way.

#1

I'm Sure This Is Just A Coincidence. Nothing To See Here

sapphirestar411 Report

Scott Riley
6 minutes ago

I upvoted this because it needs attention. Personally, I down vote this practice of average people paying for some rich dudes stadiums that allow them to fleece the public of even more money! Subsidizing big oil, big pharma, big tech, and sports is immoral.

#2

Found On Fb

TheDownvotesFarmer Report

Emma S
15 minutes ago

That's why Denmark has low reoffending rates. Prisoners who are treated with respect and given the opportunity to get an education, a job and a home upon release are much less likely to go back to a life of crime.

#3

Happens Every Night

mattbooshell Report

Jack Burton
16 minutes ago

I have started to cheat my brain and it works. When i go to bed i say to myself i'm gonna read at least 50 pages of this book or i will watch this entire movie, i don't care i'm not gonna sleep early. And how surprise i fall asleep. Same for the morning, if i'm motivated to sleep more and add minutes to my alarm i usually feel pretty woke up. Reverse psychology on myself helps me and that's so weird.

#4

B(

andlikelaura Report

#5

Ha Ha Ha Ha Sports

therussellshaw Report

Jack Burton
19 minutes ago

It's a point of view for the joke, but i'd say what this guy doing thing 99% of people can"t do throw the ball to the other guy doing what 99% of people can"t do.

#6

Very Rare Photos Of The Us Army Seizing The Weapons Of Mass Destruction Of Iraq

Pleasant-Force Report

Jack Burton
15 minutes ago

Remind me the movie Three Kings with Clooney and Whalberg.

#7

American Healthcare

WarmBicycle8961 Report

Jack Burton
9 minutes ago

Insuline is one of the cheapest medecine on earth. I mean we know how to produce it very easily and for not much money. Work in hospital in France and i feel bad when i think at how much insulin we just waste. At some point americans should just ask to european to send them insuline by postal service. I mean in France not only insuline is really cheap but it's also refunded by social security for every person suffering from diabete. Diabete is on a list of 30 chronic disease and social security pay everything related to these disease.

#8

That's Why It's Called The American "Dream"

dovethedivine Report

#9

Free If You’re Under A Specified Income

Trevornoah Report

#10

So Many True Words Here

sapphirestar411 Report

#11

‘Murica 🇺🇸 🤦

midwesterngrown Report

#12

And The Cycle Continues

TayZonday Report

#13

I Know. I Just Need To Work Harder!

sapphirestar411 Report

#14

Damn Lol

FullTimeGamer2021 Report

#15

Let Em Take My Surplus, I Have Freedom

Devils_negotiator Report

#16

Can't Win

Necessary_Time8273 Report

#17

He's Not Even

BennArrington Report

🦄 Unicorn Princess
14 minutes ago

My ex-husband and I thought about doing that also. I mean before we were still married.

#18

Thought This Would Be A Good Reminder For The Super Bowl Coming Up

matthew_hines32 Report

#19

Thank God It's Not The 1920s Anymore... Right...?

BeardedGenius Report

#20

Modern Problems, Modern Solutions

LargeSackOfNuts Report

#21

I Would Hate To See Mine 😅

[deleted] Report

#22

I Thought I Was Special

SpecialistMovie569 Report

M S
21 minutes ago (edited)

Why not? They are all handsome and looking alike as far I can tell.

#23

She Forgor 💀

memesofwrestli Report

#24

That Boss Move

dcsabika14 Report

Enuya
7 minutes ago

To be fair, except of emergencies you *should* stay off your phone at work. He didn't handle it well and with empathy, but overusing phones (in general and in workplaces) really do cause many distractions and unnecessary drama.

#25

My Brain Turned 35 On My 19th Birthday

Devils_negotiator Report

OmMi
4 minutes ago

In my early 20s and Can't afford to eat more. All others checked.

#26

If And Only If You Have A Job In The First Place

Devils_negotiator Report

#27

Yes!!!

97Vercetti Report

#28

Another Chinese Propaganda. /S

Devils_negotiator Report

#29

What's Next? Society Better Wake Up Before Its Too Late

sapphirestar411 Report

#30

American First vs. Socialism !

Pleasant-Force Report

#31

But Us Is A Free Society

Devils_negotiator Report

#32

The Fear

[deleted] Report

#33

Pain And Suffering

kingeuphorix Report

#34

Oh No!

Jazzlike-Score-2095 Report

#35

Hard To Justify Not Doing It

sapphirestar411 Report

#36

Ummm.. Speechless

sapphirestar411 Report

#37

The Ideal Utopia, Simply Being Allowed To Be Safe

[deleted] Report

#38

Tax Breaks For The Rich & Budget Cuts For The Rest Of Us

MemeNoOffense Report

#39

What Stage Of Capitalism Is This?

[deleted] Report

#40

Save The Children!!!

decentmotto Report

#41

Thanks Aliens

feeneyboi Report

#42

The Future Of Ai In America

HiDiddleDeDeeGodDamn Report

#43

Yet Have Freedom… To Die!

Devils_negotiator Report

#44

And Schools

Wicklit Report

#45

We Are All Capitalist In Us, Reason We Pee On Corporate Time

Devils_negotiator Report

#46

Wish There Was Hell; Oh Wait We Live In It

Devils_negotiator Report

#47

Bruhh!!

mftwiits Report

#48

Us History Is Full Of Darkness

PubicZirconium Report

#49

Let's Turn The Tables On Them!!!

sapphirestar411 Report

#50

Masks Are Traumatic

LiveWithinYourMemes Report

#51

Plan Accordingly

MrKite6 Report

#52

#medicare4all

xanderpua Report

#53

I Quit Eating Avocado Toast And Still Can't Afford It!

sapphirestar411 Report

#54

Sad Indeed

Goldenwolflk Report

Green Tree
16 minutes ago

Microplastics are being found in human hearts now. Terrifying.

#55

Not Sure If It's Funny Or Sad That Trump's Nfts Sold Out In Just A Day

IAmAccutane Report

#56

The Republikkkan Way

oliver_billz Report

#57

Let's Be Honest... Companies Don't Care

sapphirestar411 Report

#58

"It Was A Gun Free Zone". No It Wasn't Stfu

IAmAccutane Report

#59

Customer Service: Hello, We Are Here To Help You

Devils_negotiator Report

#60

Poor? Have You Tried Starving?

Elon-Musk-Officiall Report

#61

Ahh Everyday

Devils_negotiator Report

#62

That Psychopathic Lizard Brain

Devils_negotiator Report

#63

Poor, Billionaires

Devils_negotiator Report

#64

Who Said It’s Made Up?

Devils_negotiator Report

#65

Take A Chill Pill

Devils_negotiator Report

#66

Us Can See Everything, Except A Revolution

Devils_negotiator Report

#67

Dont Listen To The Addict

LargeSackOfNuts Report

#68

Kinda Genius

MediumYesterday325 Report

#69

"Well That Was Antifa"

oliver_billz Report

#70

Really Surprised How This Didn't Become A Big News!

JCogn Report

#71

People In Us Need Critical Thinking More Than USD

Devils_negotiator Report

#72

But Bernie Is A Millionaire And There Is No Difference Between A Millionaire And Billionaire

Devils_negotiator Report

#73

Genius Level Intellect

Devils_negotiator Report

#74

Better Luck Next Time

Persevering_Alexis76 Report

#75

Omg, Haha

Devils_negotiator Report

#76

Jesus Was A Pacifist

Devils_negotiator Report

#77

Deer Interview

No8Pay8834 Report

#78

A Party That Has Drifted Off The Political Spectrum

Devils_negotiator Report

#79

I Was Trying To Prepare Your Schedule

Devils_negotiator Report

#80

I Am The Main Breadwinner In My Landlord's Family

Active-Ad-233 Report

#81

American Theft

Necessary_Time8273 Report

#82

Good News For Capitalists, But Not For Workers

PhysicalPayment1656 Report

#83

Long Showers Have Meaning

[deleted] Report

