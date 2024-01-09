This Page Shares The Most Random And Entertaining Pics, And Here’s 94 Of The Best
You can find humor everywhere. Research also suggests that it sparks energy, boosts brain power, improves immunity, curbs stress, and enhances mood. The tricky part is recognizing it.
So let's try and learn it from the masters. There's a subreddit called 'Funny Pics' and even though it's not the biggest community on the platform, its 19.6K members constantly surprise each other with the sheer amount of amusement they find in everyday life.
From ridiculous posters to clever email exchanges, here are some of their most popular posts.
The Artist Has Done A "Runner"
Yep, That Looks About Right
Sometimes Words Is All It Takes
Paid Leave Request
Rip Brenda
USA Math Team Olympiad Beats China For The First Time In 20 Years
I Laughed Way More Than I Should’ve
Ooooooooooooooooooooooooooof
I Aspire To Be
Advocados
Cat Looks At Groceries
A Sad Fact
Christmas All Wrapped Up
She Salty
Who Did This?
Help Mi
Costume Fail
If looks could kill, she'd be shredding him a new crouton.
Howling Here
Over The Moon
Went To The Ballet With The Wife, It Was Not What I Expected
The Book Works
"One sheep, two cheep, three sheep.. ............. ................. ....................... "
Dog Bowl
Need Help With My Tomatoes
If 2020 Was A Scented Candle
It's So True, It Hurts
At First Glance I Really Thought That This Woman Was One Of The Muppets
Pro Tip: How To Drain Oil
That's Me
Mtv
This Little Piggy
Aight, Imma Head Out
Lol
Party Animal
Dad's Everywhere
How To Confuse The Machine Learning
💀
Harry Potter Honesty
Seems Zoom Meetings Are Timeless
"Judas, we can't hear you. Put on your microphone!" *Waves hand* 🤙
I Thought This Was Brilliant And Very True
What a petty-minded artist. He allready did the front half of this beautiful animal and than he ruined it out of pettyness.
Truth
Ruined!
Never Skip Leg Day
#accurate
Movie Cinematography Be Like
That Works But Gets You Sea Sick
Why do guests run in the hallway unless all their guests are kids???
He’s Not Wrong!
Vehical Not Found
Sweet Doggo
Not My Pic, Op Unknown
Random Stuff
The Perfect Date
DD/MM/YYYY is best to just know what date it is and when things will happen, for saving data, YYYY/MM/DD is best because you can immediately see what year something was stored/saved. What MM/DD/YYYY is for except for confusing people, I don't know.