ADVERTISEMENT

You can find humor everywhere. Research also suggests that it sparks energy, boosts brain power, improves immunity, curbs stress, and enhances mood. The tricky part is recognizing it.

So let's try and learn it from the masters. There's a subreddit called 'Funny Pics' and even though it's not the biggest community on the platform, its 19.6K members constantly surprise each other with the sheer amount of amusement they find in everyday life.

From ridiculous posters to clever email exchanges, here are some of their most popular posts.