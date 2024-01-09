ADVERTISEMENT

You can find humor everywhere. Research also suggests that it sparks energy, boosts brain power, improves immunity, curbs stress, and enhances mood. The tricky part is recognizing it.

So let's try and learn it from the masters. There's a subreddit called 'Funny Pics' and even though it's not the biggest community on the platform, its 19.6K members constantly surprise each other with the sheer amount of amusement they find in everyday life.

From ridiculous posters to clever email exchanges, here are some of their most popular posts.

The Artist Has Done A "Runner"

Yep, That Looks About Right

Sometimes Words Is All It Takes

Paid Leave Request

Rip Brenda

USA Math Team Olympiad Beats China For The First Time In 20 Years

I Laughed Way More Than I Should’ve

Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
1 hour ago

Unless you have more, of mostly other peoples', money than sense.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
Ooooooooooooooooooooooooooof

I Aspire To Be

Advocados

WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
29 minutes ago

If you put it in soil, a present will grow out of it....!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
Misunderstanding

Cat Looks At Groceries

Francis
Francis
Francis
Community Member
10 minutes ago

the strongest bond on earth is between a dad who didn't want the pet and said pet :)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
A Sad Fact

Christmas All Wrapped Up

She Salty

Who Did This?

This Awesome Teacup

Help Mi

Costume Fail

I Couldnt Believe My Eyes

Howling Here

Over The Moon

Went To The Ballet With The Wife, It Was Not What I Expected

Husky And Puppies 😂😍

The Book Works

WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
32 minutes ago

"One sheep, two cheep, three sheep.. ............. ................. ....................... "

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Dog Bowl

Need Help With My Tomatoes

If 2020 Was A Scented Candle

It's So True, It Hurts

At First Glance I Really Thought That This Woman Was One Of The Muppets

Pro Tip: How To Drain Oil

That's Me

Mtv

This Little Piggy

Aight, Imma Head Out

Lol

Party Animal

Amy
Amy
Amy
Community Member
19 minutes ago

If we find all the places this dog isn't allowed, maybe we can find this awesome pooch through process of elimination and be friends with them.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Dad's Everywhere

How To Confuse The Machine Learning

If I Fits, I Sits

💀

Harry Potter Honesty

Seems Zoom Meetings Are Timeless

WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
21 minutes ago

"Judas, we can't hear you. Put on your microphone!" *Waves hand* 🤙

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
I Thought This Was Brilliant And Very True

Achmed Mustafa
Achmed Mustafa
Achmed Mustafa
Community Member
19 minutes ago

What a petty-minded artist. He allready did the front half of this beautiful animal and than he ruined it out of pettyness.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Truth

Ruined!

Never Skip Leg Day

#accurate

Movie Cinematography Be Like

That Works But Gets You Sea Sick

Anxiousguest
Anxiousguest
Anxiousguest
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why do guests run in the hallway unless all their guests are kids???

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
He’s Not Wrong!

Vehical Not Found

Sweet Doggo

Not My Pic, Op Unknown

Random Stuff

The Perfect Date

Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
33 minutes ago

DD/MM/YYYY is best to just know what date it is and when things will happen, for saving data, YYYY/MM/DD is best because you can immediately see what year something was stored/saved. What MM/DD/YYYY is for except for confusing people, I don't know.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
I Before E Except

I Can Relate To This

My Drawing Wasnt So Bad

This Happens Every 100 Years, When The Planets Line Up

Everytime!

Gordon Ramsay Roasting On Tweeter

Wake Up Call

