Sarcasm is one of the preferred forms of humor on the internet. In a place where nothing is serious and everything has no meaning, not taking things seriously and looking at them through the lens of 'funny' is basically the norm.

That's why we're bringing you the newest collection of sarcastic memes, but this time, with a twist. Instead of just sarcasm, there's a little bit of sadness peppered in these memes. Coming to you from the Sadcasm page on Facebook, we've selected the very best ones to cheer up all the sarcastic folk with a sad streak. Come on in and laugh through the pain, Pandas!

More info: Facebook

#1

Executives laughing, illustrating a 'sadcastic' meme about luxury brand pricing strategies.

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

RAGE towards these men. Good job, Reagan. Good job, GHWB.

    #2

    Polar bear sleeping on vibrant purple flowers in a 'sadcastic' meme moment.

    #3

    Cartoon 'sadcastic' meme showing night and morning people’s reactions when others are asleep.

    Mental health experts say that one of the pillars of strong relationships is honest communication. "Say what you mean" is the motto of healthy communication, yet we often hide behind walls of humor and sarcasm when talking to other people. With sarcasm, we say the opposite of what we mean, but why do we like it so much?

    We may find sarcasm so attractive because we associate it with intelligence. Researchers already have found that we find intelligence attractive in a potential partner. Employing sarcasm in a way that doesn't veer off into bullying territory requires finesse and mental agility, making it more appealing.
    #4

    Cat with a humorous face and a caption about confusion, illustrating sadcastic meme humor.

    #5

    "Sadcastic map meme with sarcastic caption on a band's limited tour, showing only parts of North America and Asia."

    #6

    "Comic of 'sadcastic' meme: Powerful 'Mom' with 'Her purse' vs 'Me' in battle scene about asking for money."

    Some research suggests that sarcasm requires and encourages creativity. Essentially, we view the expresser of a sarcastic comment as creative. At the same time, the recipient also needs some creativity in abstract thinking to understand it, thus implying that we might think of sarcasm as the highest form of intelligence.

    People also think of sarcastic people as confident. Self-deprecating humor is often fueled by sarcasm about oneself, and people tend to think that those who can make fun of themselves even in the face of adversity are incredibly resilient. This may be true, as, during the pandemic, many people turned to humor and sarcasm in order to cope.
    #7

    Sadcastic meme of a character saying, "Road is Road," highlighting UK, US, and Indian driving sides.

    #8

    Bald eagle with chicks in a nest, featuring a sadcastic meme about achieving unexpected success.

    #9

    Sadcastic meme featuring AirPods strap ad contrasted with a wired headphones reaction saying, "Am I a joke to you?"

    If there are so many good things about sarcasm, why do mental health experts often advise against using it? Probably because sarcasm is a troublesome beast to tame. When used incorrectly, sarcasm can often wound others and even end relationships. Sarcasm can easily veer into passive-aggressiveness, and that only brings trouble to relationships.
    #10

    Giant Easter Island statue on baggage carousel, creating a humorous 'sadcastic' meme scene.

    #11

    Sadcastic memes: struggles opening bottle, can, picking up coin, and removing tape after cutting nails.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Joke's on y'all, I've been an inveterate nail-biter for decades XD You actually start to get pretty skilled at using just the skin of your fingers to open cans and so on. For everything else, there's boxcutters! XD

    #12

    Skeptical man looking at exam paper with funny text on picking B, featured in sadcastic memes.

    emma-francois avatar
    No
    No
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a teacher make all the answers C...least to say it was the most terrifying test I had

    Anthony Smith, LMHC, writes for Psychology Today that sarcastic people can be emotionally stunted. Instead of expressing how they really feel, sarcastic folks hide behind sarcasm because they might be afraid of confrontation. "Oftentimes sarcastic, passive-aggressive souls don't want people getting close due to an inability to handle emotional intimacy," Smith writes.

    #13

    Anime character lying down with text about nostalgia, representing a sadcastic meme.

    #14

    Fantasy characters in a sadcastic meme reacting humorously to a grandma's compliment about being handsome.

    #15

    'Sadcastic' meme of a chat exchange where one person mentions not being able to sleep, the other responds with indifference.

    Ironically, this often works: sarcastic comments usually push people away. As clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, PhD, writes, no one feels emotionally safe next to a sarcastic person. "In that safety is a critical element for emotional intimacy, sarcasm and other verbally damaging behaviors make true intimacy impossible."
    #16

    Sadcastic meme of a dog approaching with a smiling man on street vs. dark image at airport.

    junkmayl avatar
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At the airport I always worry that somehow drügs made their way into my luggage. Just like when I'm leaving the supermarket without buying anything, I worry I somehow stole something by accident lol

    #17

    Person humorously covered in cucumber slices on a green surface, representing a 'sadcastic' meme.

    #18

    Cartoon character looking tired at work and home, captioned "The older we get, the more we understand." Sadcastic meme.

    People like to poke fun at others under the guise of sarcasm. However, that can often backfire when the recipient 'misunderstands' the sarcastic phrase. The classic defense is "I'm just joking, relax" or "Don't be so sensitive, I'm just kidding". In reality, when a sarcastic joke or comment doesn't land, it's not the recipient being too sensitive. It's the speaker not being sensitive enough.
    #19

    Pot of cooked rice with a meme caption about cooking, illustrating the concept of 'sadcastic' memes.

    #20

    Sadcastic meme of world maps showing ports, airports, railroads, and YouTube Premium users in humorous glowing patterns.

    junkmayl avatar
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then there's this one single light in Northern Europe that's my dad...

    #21

    Modern cruise ship contrasted with empty ocean in sadcastic meme style.

    Tolerance and the ability to spot sarcasm don't increase with age, either. In 2016, researchers from the University of Aberdeen found that older folks usually take sarcastic comments literally. If someone says "You're on time, as usual", meaning "You're late. As usual", older people are more likely to miss the sarcastic intention.

    #22

    Cartoon character in bed at night, imagining a funeral, illustrating a sadcastic meme.

    #23

    Fluffy dog with 'sadcastic' meme text, reflecting on missing TikTok dance fame.

    #24

    Simpsons sadcastic meme contrasting parents' and millennials' financial situations in their 30s.

    How can we exorcise our inner Chandler Bing from ourselves and foster healthier communication skills? Amber Fuller, LMFT, recommends doing some reflection about why you need to be sarcastic in the first place. Is it about the fear of the conversation going south if you communicate your feelings directly? Do you perhaps think that stating how you feel makes you look weak? 
    #25

    Man holding cat and drink by a wall with prohibited signs, showcasing sadcastic meme humor.

    #26

    Sadcastic meme: Watching carpet cleaning videos at 2am; cleaning machine and tired man express humor.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ::glances at computer clock and sees that it is 1:58am:: ....uh oh >_>; I am this meme...

    #27

    Lizard in a yellow shirt with a sadcastic look, gazes at its reflection in the mirror.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I keep telling you lot the secret lizard people exist and yet you still do not believe me? Look! Proof!

    Whatever the reason is, when you feel you're about to make a passive-aggressive, sarcastic comment, remember to use "I" statements. Amber Fuller suggests the tips from Marshall Rosenberg's non-violent communications workbook. For example: "When I see that the house is in a mess again, I feel disrespected because my need for my hard work to be respected is not met. Would you be willing to put things in their designated places?"
    #28

    Person holding green iPod with a meme text about today's generation, from a 'sadcastic' memes collection.

    #29

    Couple in bed, woman suspects infidelity, man wonders about calling his priest son "son" or "father"; sadcastic meme.

    #30

    Cartoon cat relaxing while another character sweeps; text humorously remarks on TV size, exemplifying sadcastic meme style.

    How many of you, Pandas, are self-proclaimed kings or queens of sarcasm? Let us know your thoughts on this form of humor in the comments! Don't forget to upvote your favorite memes from Sadcastic, and, if you want to see more, head over here to find even more sarcastic and sad memes!

    #31

    Sadcastic meme showing a character humorously accepting the secrecy of a phone PIN as "It's my birthday."

    #32

    Smiling mom versus angry mom in 'sadcastic' meme about PS5 playing.

    #33

    Woman with neutral expression, captioned "My face while typing 'HAHAHAHA'," illustrating a sadcastic meme.

    #34

    Cartoon character in bed, frowning at failed sequel dreams. Humorous sadcastic meme.

    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which is good! We all know that sequels almost always don't live up to the original! Yes, I'm looking at you, Fresh Prince of Bel Air in space with ninjas!

    #35

    USB insertion struggle meme with "Wrong" and "Correct" labels, illustrating common mishaps.

    #36

    Illustrated person in a funny sleeping pose, embodying a sadcastic meme.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay wait stop but that is ACTUALLY my sleeping position XD Not the diagonal angle since I sleep on a (very small) Japanese-style futon, but that is actually my sleeping position. I thought I was the only weirdo who slept like that, because any time anyone else has observed me sleeping (ex, sibling, family member) I get ridiculed XD

    #37

    Man standing under green light, sarcastic meme about months.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This time around it's the first 48 months, or unless he dies first

    #38

    Sadcastic meme with continents outlined as a cat playing with Australia on a world map.

    #39

    Car wheel lock in trunk as 'sadcastic' meme, tackling parking issues with humor.

    #40

    Baby character wishes for a salary increase on a shooting star, showcasing a sadcastic meme theme.

    #41

    Cat in a shirt saying "I still live with my parents," illustrating sadcastic meme humor.

    #42

    Text conversation with humorous "Emotional Damage" meme response, featuring sarcasm.

    #43

    Dog in a tie typing on a laptop, embodying a sadcastic meme about weak passwords and memory.

    anoushkapanse avatar
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw the dog type and had a mini heart attack. guess my eyes are broken now

    #44

    Two men in an office handshake, with text about phone usage and insomnia, illustrating a sadcastic meme.

    #45

    Characters in a funny sadcastic meme about being unemployed, living with parents, and wanting to make a baby.

    #46

    Childhood friends in suits transition to a couple, capturing a 'sadcastic' meme theme.

    #47

    Older man and child labeled with birth years, showing generation gap in a sadcastic meme.

    #48

    Family in humorous ATM and money-themed costumes, showcasing sadcastic meme humor.

    #49

    Sadcastic meme with camel on a beach and shark in water, highlighting unaware sharks.

    #50

    Man sweating nervously next to blocked phone screen, depicting a sadcastic meme moment.

    #51

    Passport filled with doodles, capturing a 'sadcastic' meme moment at the airport.

    #52

    Shocked group reacts to a sadcastic meme about ignoring study materials.

    #53

    Hand using pencil to rewind cassette tape, a 'sadcastic' meme reflecting on age and nostalgia.

    #54

    Sadcastic meme with yellow smiley face, humorously disliking mornings and people.

    #55

    Anime character with blue shadows, shocked expression in a sadcastic meme about therapy and humor.

    #56

    Man in car reacting with surprise, embodying sadcastic memes about traffic lane changes.

    #57

    Hand pressing "Track Package" button in a sadcastic meme about shipping notifications.

    #58

    Young woman with braided hair, necklace covers mouth in 'sadcastic' meme about marrying by 25.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a minute when I was 6 or so when I thought I'd get married and maybe have children. Now I am 43, single, and I have two dogs and a small horde of cats.

    #59

    Young boy in beanie holding a sign on street, featured in a sadcasm meme with humorous caption.

    #60

    Two women: one labeled Vogue model, the other McDonald's cashier, showcasing the 'sadcastic' meme theme.

    #61

    "Woman at desk holds papers, showcasing 'sadcastic' meme humor on job-related embarrassment."

    #62

    Confused man reacts to a 'sadcastic' meme about paraphrasing Albert Einstein's birthdate from a textbook.

    #63

    Cartoon characters in awkward exchange, showcasing sadcastic meme humor with humorous flirting skills.

    #64

    Sadcastic meme with a playful text exchange about love and humor, ending with a surprising twist.

    #65

    Child with stylish curls vs retro mullet, illustrating 'sadcastic' evolution of kids' haircuts.

    #66

    Cartoon characters sleeping humorously in a "sadcastic" meme about plans not happening.

    #67

    Two men shaking hands with text: "Facebook welcoming me" and "My 216th account." Sadcastic meme.

    #68

    Meerkats with judging looks in a sadcastic meme about unnecessary spending.

    #69

    Woman with headphones reflecting on a 'sadcastic' meme about singlehood and music.

    #70

    'Sadcastic' meme about self-treats and bank balance issues, featuring humorous text exchange.

    #71

    Sarcastic meme about instantly muting group chats for maturity.

    #72

    Cartoon character with sarcastic look, text reads: "fake laugh 3 times and they still keep talking" - sadcastic meme.

    #73

    Animated character with tired look, captioned "When someone starts talking to me after I just woke up." Sadcastic meme.

    #74

    Elderly couple on beach holding hands, embracing a 'sadcastic' moment by the waves with a cane.

    #75

    Sadcastic meme of typical movie teen bullies with a jock, football, and muscle car imagery.

    #76

    People holding signs in a humorous 'sadcastic' meme about a proposal gone wrong.

    #77

    Sadcastic meme with zipped mouth emoji contrasting extrovert and introvert greetings.

    #78

    Roadside scene with rainbow and lightning, illustrating a 'sadcastic' meme about mood swings.

    #79

    Man humorously peeking through curtains, resembling a movie flashback scene, in a sadcastic meme.

    #80

    Humorous 'Sadcastic' meme with assorted sticks, questioning kids' understanding of simple objects today.

    #81

    Green apple makeshift watch on wrist, part of sadcastic meme collection.

    #82

    Hand holding "For BIG Mistakes" eraser next to "My life" text, illustrating a sadcastic meme.

    #83

    Woman on bed sipping a drink with phone, text about procrastination; sadcastic meme theme.

    #84

    Man driving with tally marks on car door; classic sadcastic meme humor.

    #85

    Sadcastic meme: Sparrow expressing the urge to disappear.

    #86

    Cracked Apple charger close-up, showcasing typical sadcastic meme humor.

    #87

    Two women and a man reading a book, depicting a 'sadcastic' meme with humorous reference to John Wick.

    #88

    Sadcastic meme about winning the lottery, featuring a nearly full hard drive of 930 PB as a humorous sign.

    #89

    Cartoon character lying tired with text "I just want to finish this semester," showcasing sadcastic memes.

    #90

    Cartoon character with skeptical look, captioned about things going well, illustrates a sadcastic meme.

    #91

    'Sadcastic' meme with humorous dialogue featuring an armored character in a scenic video game landscape.

    #92

    Sadcastic meme of people kneeling before a throne labeled "Indian guy on YouTube," symbolizing admiration.

    #93

    Cat meme illustrating a sadcastic cycle: can't sleep, uses phone; uses phone, can't sleep.

    Animated character with earbuds, reading phone, captioned with 'sadcastic' humor about rewatching a personal story.

    #95

    Animated woman driving, humorous caption about lateness, reflecting 'sadcastic' meme style.

    #96

    AI robot with a sad expression in a car, representing a 'sadcastic' meme moment.

    #97

    Tom and Jerry sadcastic meme showing classroom comparison between girls and boys, with Tom holding Jerry differently.

    #98

    Animated character in the mirror wearing a crown, expressing confidence. Sadcastic meme theme.

    #99

    Hands in playful gesture, part of a sadcastic meme captioned "This is how they insult me."

