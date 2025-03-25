ADVERTISEMENT

Sarcasm is one of the preferred forms of humor on the internet. In a place where nothing is serious and everything has no meaning, not taking things seriously and looking at them through the lens of 'funny' is basically the norm.

That's why we're bringing you the newest collection of sarcastic memes, but this time, with a twist. Instead of just sarcasm, there's a little bit of sadness peppered in these memes. Coming to you from the Sadcasm page on Facebook, we've selected the very best ones to cheer up all the sarcastic folk with a sad streak. Come on in and laugh through the pain, Pandas!

More info: Facebook