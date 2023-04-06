Even if you haven't seen a single episode of The Big Bang Theory, you most likely know perfectly well what sarcasm is and, most likely, have used it repeatedly. Especially in dealing with people who are not particularly pleasant to you (by the way, that was just sarcasm...)

And it also turns out that there is a so-called "sadcasm" - this is the same sarcasm, only with a subtle, barely perceptible shade of sadness. And apparently there is a whole dedicated Facebook page with over 21M followers, which is called that, and we offer you a selection of the most... well, sadcastic memes from this page today to enjoy.

#1

#2

#3

Interestingly, the word "sarcasm" in Greek means "tearing the flesh." That is, do not forget that when you release sarcastic remarks at someone, you could say that you are morally biting this person. And how painful words can be - probably every person in the world knows rather well. Of course, it might seem funny to "verbally bite" those around you - until the sarcasm is directed in our direction, doesn't it?
#4

#5

#6

In other words, sarcasm is a kind of psychological defense mechanism, especially in the internet era, when text communication is ubiquitous. In any case, sarcasm is a kind of passive aggression, a tool for creating distance, much more effective than irony. “When we put someone else down in a judgmental way, it might make us feel better about ourselves,” says Dr. Jenny Taliz, a clinical psychologist at the American Institute for Cognitive Therapy, in her interview to Refinery29 blog. “If you [say or write] a moderately mean thing, or a clearly mean thing, it wouldn't garner as much attention as if you were sarcastic."
#7

#8

#9

The authors of a number of psychological studies are way more critical, considering sarcasm a clearly negative phenomenon. So, for example, according to the research conducted by the German psychiatrist Annett Blaser, "it has already been shown in its historical development to be a form of denial with the purpose to minimize the importance of the object. Sarcasm is not a defense but a form of aggressive discharge." That is why sadcasm, as we believe, is a much more pleasant and entertaining thing.
#10

#11

#12

In any case, it is better not to resort to sarcasm or excessive irony in communicating with people, especially if you do not want to pass for a misanthrope and just an obnoxious person. It's better to just open this selection of ours at any difficult moment, scroll to the very end of it, and maybe write a comment. Okay, you can be sarcastic, we definitely won't be offended by just a comment.
#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

