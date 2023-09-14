Being sarcastic gets a bad rep. They say sarcasm is for those who are incapable of honest and heartfelt communication. I say: “Do not slander my sarcastic king Chandler Bing like that!” (The rhyme is accidental, apologies.) Yes, it is a coping mechanism for those of us who often feel awkward during emotional moments. That’s where its element of relatability comes from.

The Instagram account I’m Being Sarcastic posts daily comedy snippets from TikTok, X (formerly known as Twitter) and other meme-tastic internet places. If you’re looking for a good laugh, scroll through our selected posts and let us know: could this list BE any better?

hitex
hitex
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Didn't gain freshman 15 but sure did gain that covid 40

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I know this game it's call procrastination world it's free and no dlc

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
56 minutes ago

You mean marry a decent human being, there fixed it for ya, you're welcome

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Yes. This should absolutely be a thing.

Bols
Bols
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Usually right before some big event

Anna Stephenson
Anna Stephenson
Community Member
49 minutes ago

And also last thing at night!?- I literally told my friend before she became my housemate, that I needed at least 15 mins of quiet alone time each evening to wind down and she said "no problem"..........then moved in and proceeded to talk THE ENTIRE TIME while I was "winding down", then got offended when I kept reminding her it was my "quiet time".........when she moved out her chief comment was "it's probably best I move out. Now, before we ruin the friendship- because you've been a b*tch to me lately!

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
54 minutes ago

It's all fun and games until your friends organize an intervention for you

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
49 minutes ago

The guys be like I need a girl like you, but not you

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
52 minutes ago

He will send you to Jesus

hitex
hitex
Community Member
54 minutes ago

🤣 mom reaped what she sowed

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Ah that would soothe my soul

aj
aj
Community Member
36 minutes ago

One of many reasons he's her ex.

Claire Bailey
Claire Bailey
Community Member
20 minutes ago

If I don't already have my glasses on I'm not going to find the rest 😐

InfamousBerry34
InfamousBerry34
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I would also like to know the answer

aj
aj
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Lol same. Because we use the word it's "correcting" WAY more than "ducking". 🤷‍♀️

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
46 minutes ago

The phone feels more personal more close more in depth no laptop can give you that feeling

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Ahhh as a dog owner, I love my girl, but when we’re at the dog park do not let your dog jump on me, I hate it

hitex
hitex
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I'd consider that a compliment

hitex
hitex
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited)

Just wait till she finds out how much a car & having children are!

hitex
hitex
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I'm sure better man-scaping as well !

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Thank you Sensei it's now my best piece of advice

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you're doing it with a cat you're doing it right.

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Tuesday?? Me at 9.05 Monday

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Wow, that looks a lot like the gene pool

hitex
hitex
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wtf is she in? Gross looks like sauce. Makes me thinks she BS crazy

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Therapist: you relaxed too hard

aj
aj
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Turn off the light! Get a nightlight for your poor doggo!

hitex
hitex
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can hate drama yet get the popcorn & highly enjoy other's drama!

Em
Em
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The one (1) time I have been in Forever 21, it was because I saw a shirt in the window that I knew my then-partner would love. Couldn't find it, asked an employee despite the fact that I hate asking employees. Three different people got involved, final consensus was no, they didn't have it. I found it by accident on my way out the door.

hitex
hitex
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Might as well stay awake till 4 bc u gonna have to pee!

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Meh, I'll try again tomorrow

hitex
hitex
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is a baller photo

Antonia
Antonia
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he is a keeper... lol

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's all down hill till your first therapy session

CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Let’s get another baby” - as in, go to Target and pick one up? 😆

hitex
hitex
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh ya, that? Ignore that - that was nothing. Everything all good in the hood...

Antonia
Antonia
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she is going places...

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrows; it empties today of its strength." -Corrie Ten Boom

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
20 minutes ago

