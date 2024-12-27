15 Celebrities Who Got Caught Up In A Cheating Scandal In 2024
Hollywood relationships aren’t exactly known to last longer than a couple of years and when break-ups happen — especially those that end in a complete mess — they’re often at the center of attention for countless fans.
Cheating scandals, in particular, are the messes that break headlines and get the paparazzi talking. Of course, not every celebrity has been guilty of infidelity, but some of the biggest household names have been the subject of heartbreak.
With the year now coming to an end, here are 15 celebrities who were caught in the midst of a rather undesirable situation.
This post may include affiliate links.
Ariana Grande Was Called A “Homewrecker” By The Internet For Allegedly Destroying Ethan Slater’s Family
Things have been taking a wicked turn for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship this past year, with fans being very vocal about their opinions.
The two were both married to their respective spouses when they started filming Wicked back in December of 2022.
However, seven months later, rumors swirled that Grande had split from her husband Dalton Gomez when she was seen without her wedding ring. Just days later, her alleged relationship with Slater made headlines.
The latter subsequently filed for divorce from his wife and high-school sweetheart, who he’d been seeing since 2018.
Fans were enraged, calling the Thank U, Next singer a “homewrecker,” and the one responsible for destroying Slater’s family.
In late February, Grande addressed a few of these comments, saying, “The thing is, we know this about the tabloids and about the media. Am I crazy? Don’t we know this?
“We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person.”
Dave Grohl Fathered A Baby Girl Outside Of His Marriage
Lead singer of the Foo Fighters Dave Grohl isn’t trying to hide his truth.
Back in September, the musician announced on Instagram that he had welcomed a child with a woman who wasn’t his wife.
“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he wrote. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”
But it appears his spouse Jordyn Blum knew about the affair long before Dave outed himself.
“Dave’s flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage,” an insider told People. “It’s been hurtful to Jordyn.”
Although she hasn’t yet made a public statement, she was photographed in September without her engagement ring.
Hugh Jackman Allegedly Had A Secret Romance With His Broadway Co-Star
It looks like Wolverine’s adamantium claws won’t do Hugh Jackman any good against the cheating allegations being thrown his way.
Nothing has been officially confirmed, but the X-Men star’s break-up with his ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness may have been due to his alleged romantic relationship with Broadway co-star Sutton Foster.
“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people,” an insider close to Foster said. “Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”
One viewer on Facebook labeled the entire interaction as a “sad” occurrence.
“Thought he was better than that,” they penned.
Selena Gomez Was Caught “Grinding” Against Someone Who Wasn’t Her Fiancé
The Hands To Myself singer had a special milestone to celebrate on December 11 when she became engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco.
But back in September, fans had questioned whether or not she was staying loyal in her relationship.
A video of Selena Gomez “grinding” against her Emilia Pérez co-star Édgar Ramírez circulated on social media while she was having fun at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N Sweet tour at Madison Square Garden.
It was most likely a simple, in-the-moment interaction, but some netizens appear to think otherwise.
Martha Stewart Said It Was “Very Easy” To Keep Her Affair A Secret
Martha Stewart does not care what other people think or say about her affair that happened decades ago.
As the well-known businesswoman spoke at a launch party for her 100th book in Manhattan, New York, her friend mentioned her “extramarital affair” that was revealed in the trailer for her Netflix documentary series Martha.
“If you’re looking for ideas [for another book], maybe you could talk about how you [had] an affair that happened 30 years ago and you kept it a secret, how is that possible?”
Stewart had a short and sweet answer: “Very easy, you have to be circumspect.”
Lyle Menendez Was Rumored To Have Cheated On His Wife With A 21-Year-Old College Student
According to Hindustan Times, Lyle Menendez — a convicted murderer — was behind bars when he was found with a cellphone. Reports suggest he’d been involved in a romantic relationship with a young British college student, even though his wife Rebecca Sneed was waiting at home for him.
But it turns out that perhaps there wasn’t any overlap.
Sneed broke her silence a month ago when she announced on Facebook that she and her husband have been “separated awhile now” but that they still remain “best friends and family.”
Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan’s Breakup Drama Was Messy With Cheating Accusations
The Espresso singer and Barry Keoghan have decided to “take a break” after a year-long relationship, and the simple statement has caused people to go wild as they point fingers — specifically at the latter.
Some internet sleuths “snooped around” and said Keoghan had messed around with TikToker Breckie Hill, who added to the fuel of these claims by ignoring all the comments accusing her of the incident, as reported by The Mirror.
Neither party has explicitly confirmed or denied these statements, but the highly scrutinized former couple had their own words on what happened.
“It’s challenging when personal issues become public fodder,” Carpenter said during an interview. “There are two people in a relationship, and only they truly understand what went on.”
Additionally, Keoghan has responded to the excessive hate — regarding the people who have been knocking on his grandmother’s door and sitting outside his son’s house in an attempt to intimidate him, according to the statement.
“I can only sit and take so much,” he wrote on X. “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond [to].”
Megan Fox Allegedly Found “Upsetting” Messages On Mgk’s Phone
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have certainly been the talk of a lot of drama this year.
Back in early December, during Thanksgiving weekend, TMZ reported the two had parted ways because “Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early.”
To dive even deeper into the juice, an insider revealed to Page Six that Megan grew “suspicious” during their vacation and “decided to go through his phone. [She] found text messages involving other women and decided she was done.”
According to Cosmopolitan, the rapper allegedly denied the cheating rumors while requesting to be present for the birth of his child to the Transformers star — a question that left the 38-year-old “fuming.”
Zach Bryan Was Allegedly Cheating On Brianna Lapaglia “The Whole Time”
When Internet personality Brianna LaPaglia announced her break-up with Zach Bryan just after they had passed their one-year mark, she didn’t give much insight on what happened.
But as she sat down with influencer Alix Earle during an episode of her Hot Mess podcast, she dove deeper into the “whole situation.”
“I didn’t know he was cheating on me the whole time,” she admitted. “I kind of brushed over that because the cheating was the most normal part for me.”
To LaPaglia, she thought cheating wasn’t anything special for “dudes,” as reported by People.
Tom Sandoval's Girlfriend Accused Him Of Cheating In A Cryptic Post That Was Later Deleted
The Vanderpump Rules alum may have just been outed by his girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson in a somewhat cryptic post.
According to Page Six, in a since-deleted Instagram story on December 15, Robinson wrote, “wow… you guys were right. tiger never changes is stripes… he loves the best friends apparently.”
The outlet also noted the pair no longer follow each other on the social media platform, with Robinson making her account private.
Teresa Giudice’s Husband Was Accused Of Cheating By A House Of Villains Costar
Things got real messy on reality show House of Villains back in November.
Tiffany Pollard made a bold claim that Teresa Giudice’s husband had been cheating on her during an explosive fight between the two, as reported by Page Six.
“You know why Luis really sent those roses?” Pollard exclaimed after the 52-year-old revealed she wanted her co-star gone. “Because he’s guilty, b–tch! He’s been f–cking around, and each one of those roses represent how many times he cheated on your –ss since you been in here!”
Perhaps it was nothing but a jab in order to hurt Giudice’s ego. But some fans think there may be some truth in her words.
“It’s going to hit her like a truck when she finally — finally — sees all that he is up to,” someone wrote. “Right now she is still wrapped around his little finger.”
Cardi B Was Accused By Offset Of Cheating While Carrying His Baby
Offset created a stir during Cardi B’s Instagram Live back in late September with a bold cheating accusation, writing, “U f–cked with a baby inside tell the truth !!”
When the WAP singer later tweeted, “AND DID !!!!!!” many fans were confused, thinking it was a response to her estranged husband’s comment.
Until, of course, she made sure to set the record straight, as reported by Billboard.
During her attendance at Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B once again took to the social media platform to blast the rumors out her way as she said, “I’m too much woman for you. I’m too much of a boss b–tch for you.
And I always been too good for you… I don’t make you feel like you’re that n–gga in this home. I make you look good.”
Jaden Smith Was Caught Kissing A Model In Ibiza
Jaden Smith was caught red-handed in August by TMZ photographs when he was kissing model Khleopatre during a trip to Ibiza.
His ex-girlfriend Sab Zada later broke her silence on the situation.
One user wrote on X, “Seriously imagine being a [woman] who’s healing from a break up after being cheated on and people online saying they understand why he did it, that’s insane.”
Zada didn’t deny the claims, instead replying, “Thank you.”
“Girl they so insensitive and dumb lmao like nobody wanna feel betrayed like that, very gross,” read a netizen’s response.
Teddi Mellencamp Had An Affair With Her Horse Trainer
After the TV personality’s split with her ex-husband Edwin Arroyave, she’s admitted she’s “taken accountability” for the damage she’s done to her marriage after having an affair with her married horse trainer.
“The only person who can change your life is you,” she wrote in an Instagram video, as reported by Page Six. “We have 2 options, pretend to be a victim or stand up and fight for yourself. We all deserve peace and happiness.
“I have cried and mourned. I have taken accountability and apologized for things I have done wrong. Now, I have given myself permission to grow and thrive.”
Joey Lawrence Was Accused Of Cheating On His Wife In Bombshell Court Documents
Court documents — meant for his ongoing divorce — were obtained by E! News on August 22 and showed that Joey Lawrence had been accused of cheating on his ex-wife Samantha Cope with Socked in for Christmas co-star Melina Alves.
Since then, Alves has broken her silence and said she felt a “deep sadness” towards these allegations, People reported.
“First and foremost, I want to clarify that there was no sexual relationship between Joey and myself while we were on set filming Socked in for Christmas,” she claimed. “Our relationship was a meaningful friendship that developed naturally due to the many similarities in our personal situations.”
Just earlier this month, however, it seemed like Lawrence and Cope were giving their marriage a second chance.