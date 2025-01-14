ADVERTISEMENT

In the entertainment industry, where lasting marriages are often hard to come by, Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum once stood out as a couple that had seemingly cracked the code to an enduring relationship.

The couple has enjoyed over twenty years together and has three daughters, but their seemingly perfect image shattered when it was disclosed that Grohl had fathered a secret child outside of their marriage.

In the wake of the recent scandal, all eyes have turned to the couple, fueling curiosity about Dave Grohl’s wife, Jordyn Blum. Known for being a steadfast partner throughout Grohl’s career and a devoted mother to their three daughters, Jordyn has also made a name for herself in the world of interior design, proving she’s more than just a rockstar’s spouse.

In this deep dive, we’ll uncover everything you need to know about Jordyn’s background, her long-lasting relationship with Dave, and their family dynamics. Plus, we’ll examine the fallout from the scandal and explore what the future might hold for this embattled couple navigating the storm.

Jordyn Blum’s Background and Career

Jordyn Blum was born May 28, 1976, in Los Angeles, California. As a teenager, she worked as an aspiring model, appearing on the cover of ‘TEEN Magazine at 17.

Interestingly, Blum listed Nirvana as her favorite music in her small bio. She also revealed that she dreamed of becoming a movie producer or director.

Eventually, Blum began working at MTV as a producer, and it was at this time that she met Grohl at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in 2001 (per Nick Scott for GQ Australia, 2009).

Grohl recounted that he didn’t think he had a chance with Blum. However, by the night’s end, Grohl had imbibed a lot of liquid courage and, somewhat premonitorily, declared, “‘You’re my future ex-wife,‘” with Blum responding by giving Grohl her number.

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum’s Relationship Timeline

The couple started dating in 2007 after the first meeting. However, in a 2007 interview with Elle UK, Grohl admitted that he wasn’t the most incredible boyfriend.

After a few dates, he realized he wasn’t ready to take things to the next level and commit, so he stopped getting in touch with her.

A few months later, he realized that his heart truly belonged to Jordyn, so he decided to contact her again. Fortunately for Grohl, she picked up the phone despite thinking she would never hear from him again.

Share icon Image credits: Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

The couple wed in August 2003 at their home in front of 250 guests, including family, friends, Grohl’s bandmates, and the Tenacious D duo.

Grohl spoke to NME days before his wedding and expressed his desire for a family. He said, “I would just love to have a family…I love children and I love my family…I love being at home” (per FooArchive).

“There’s nothing better to anchor you at home than a couple of rugrats,” he jokingly added.

Share icon Image credits: Rock Feed

Family Life and Children

The couple didn’t wait long to grow their family after their wedding. According to People, their first child, Violet Maye, arrived on April 15, 2006. Violet was named after Grohl’s maternal grandmother, a tribute that clearly held deep meaning for him.

Reflecting on their new life as parents, Grohl described Violet as “perfect” and humorously added that they were “up to their ears in green s***” during those early days.

Share icon Image credits: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Grohl later shared with People how his and Jordyn’s lives had changed since welcoming their bundle of joy. They used to chat about how much they drank the night before; now, with the new baby, their conversations revolve around “how much sleep we managed to get, how well the baby slept, diaper rash, [and] formula.”

Share icon Image credits: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

In 2009, the couple welcomed their second child, Harper Bonebrake. Her father described her as “loud as hell” (per Today). Their third daughter, Ophelia Saint, joined the family on August 1, 2014.

Becoming a father significantly changed Grohl’s rockstar way of life. In 2009, He revealed to Time that he would tour for 9 months of the year before having children.

He said, “When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate,” and explained he now doesn’t like being away from his family for longer than 12 days.

Share icon Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Throughout Grohl’s career, Jordyn has remained at his side for over 20 years, appearing at red-carpet events. The couple looked at every part as a happy and in love couple.

Share icon Image credits: Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The Baby Bombshell

While Grohl seemed like the ultimate family man who had it all, a scandal was quietly brewing in the background that would shatter this reputation.

On September 10, 2024, the news erupted that Grohl had fathered a child outside his decades-long marriage to Blum.

The Foo Fighters frontman broke the news himself with a statement on Instagram: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.

I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.” The post continued, “I love my wife and my children.” Grohl also said he was doing everything he could to “regain their trust and earn forgiveness.”

The post included Grohl’s gratitude for the “consideration toward all the children involved.”

Share icon Image credits: @davestruestories

For her part, Jordyn said nothing of the affair or the child born from it. However, sources close to her suggest that she knew about the baby “for a while” (per People).

Another source added that the news shocked her when she found out.

The source also revealed that “Dave’s flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage,” and the whole ordeal had been unsurprisingly “hurtful” to her.

Share icon Image credits: Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Despite Grohl’s words about wanting to regain his family’s trust and forgiveness, he kept a divorce lawyer before his announcement (per People).

Resurfaced Wimbledon Interview and Public Reactions

Prior to Grohl’s shocking baby bombshell, fans have been reflecting on the couple’s most recent joint outing: Wimbledon in July 2024.

Share icon Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

While appearing at the event, BBC Sport caught Grohl walking with Jordyn and asked who he predicted would win the tennis tournaments. Grohl’s responses were terse, leading some users to comment on his behavior.

When the clip was posted, @mrmitchell78 commented, “Dave has been acting slightly pissy recently.” @drawnbymatt said, “take the hint. he just wants to be left alone.”

However, following the news of the baby, @reginephillange wrote, “My man was busy worrying if someone’s water was breaking.” The comment has received nearly 5000 likes.

Share icon Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Jordyn’s Public Silence and Media Absence

Blum continues to stay out of the spotlight and has not commented on her husband’s infidelity. However, plenty of sources have come forward to offer insight into how she deals with the scandal.

Unsurprisingly, Blum “doesn’t trust Dave,” according to an insider (per People), and is solely focused on their three daughters and her own life. Jordyn is “leaning on a group of girlfriends. She feels lucky to be surrounded by love and support,” the source told People.

Share icon Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Reports indicate that Kate Hudson is one of her supporters (per The Daily Mail). Hudson is described as “disgusted” at finding out the news of Grohl’s actions, and sources indicate that she sent Blum balloons with phrases like “stay strong” on them. The source also revealed that Hudson told Blum to call her anytime for anything.

Like their mother, the children have said nothing about their father’s affair or their new half-sister. However, once the scandal broke, Violet’s Instagram was deactivated (per People).

It is unclear whether this was coincidental or in response to her father’s statement. The account has since been reactivated but still retains snaps of Violet and her father.

Share icon Image credits: @viioletgrohl

Are Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl Divorcing?

No official statement has been made from either Jordyn or Grohl regarding their marriage status. People reported in November 2024 that a source revealed, “He’s no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife.”

Despite the insider information claiming he’s no longer working with a divorce lawyer, Blum and Grohl have been spotted without their wedding rings in recent months (per In Touch Weekly).

These sightings have further fueled speculation they are still headed toward a divorce.

Share icon Image credits: Jeff Vespa / Getty Images

Given Grohl was the one who broke the news of his affair and new daughter, it seems likely that we will find out the state of their marriage directly from the couple themselves.

FAQ

How old are Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl?

Jordyn Blum’s age is 48. Dave Grohl is 55.

What is Jordyn Blum’s career?

In 2017, Jordyn began her successful career as an interior designer. She co-founded Hollis | Jordyn Design alongside Hollis LaPlante.

What song did Dave Grohl write for his wife?

According to Grohl, he’s written several songs for his wife. He revealed to The A.V. Club that “Burn Away” was inspired by his wife (before their marriage).

He described the song as “some romantic f***ing prom ballad… we’d never play that f***ing s*** live.”

Grohl later revealed to GQ that the song “Statues” carries a somewhat macabre inspiration, explaining, “It’s about my wife and me… there’s nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard.”