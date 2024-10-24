Dave Grohl’s Daughter Returns To Social Media With Cryptic Post After His Secret Baby Scandal

ADVERTISEMENT

Violet Grohl, the eldest daughter of Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum, returned to social media more than a month after the musician revealed he had fathered a child outside his marriage.

The 18-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram last Wednesday (October 23), including one of a street corner and another from a concert.

Violet also posed in a black lace bra, her hair styled in an updo and wearing red lipstick.

She captioned the images, which received nearly 20,000 likes, with the smiley face “:-).”

It was Violet’s first post since her father admitted to cheating on the mother of his children and fathering a daughter out of wedlock.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the Foo Fighters frontman wrote on Instagram on September 10.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he added.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together.”

Last month, the Foo Fighters frontman announced that he had fathered a child outside his marriage to Jordyn Blum

Dave and Jordyn Blum share two daughters in addition to Violet: 15-year-old Harper Willow and 10-year-old Ophelia Saint.

Following the announcement, the rocker reportedly decided to take a break from touring with the Foo Fighters.

“He wants to be at home and focus on earning back the trust of his family,” a source told the US Sun last month.

“Being on the road isn’t the best thing for any of them at the moment. It feels like a hiatus is the best thing for them collectively.”

Dave and Jordyn’s eldest daughter, 18-year-old Violet, shared a series of photos with the caption “:-)” last Wednesday

Meanwhile, Jordyn is said to be relying on her friends after the crisis in her marriage. According to a source close to the interior designer, Jordyn doesn’t plan to get back with Dave.

“It’s been rough for her. Her mind is not on her marriage, though,” the source told People magazine on October 3.

“She doesn’t trust Dave. She’s not wearing her wedding ring.”

Dave and Jordyn share three daughters: Violet, 15-year-old Harper, and 10-year-old Ophelia

After the revelation, both Dave and Jordyn have reportedly stopped wearing their wedding rings

Jordyn has known “for a while” about Dave’s baby. “Dave’s flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage. It’s been hurtful to Jordyn,” an insider said.

The former Nirvana drummer was spotted without his wedding ring on October 2 while running errands in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood.

Dave, who married Jordyn in 2003, reportedly hired a divorce lawyer before sharing the baby news.