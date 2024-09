And if you need to be convinced that the sky's the limit when it comes to what crochet masters can create, just keep scrolling, pandas. We’ve taken a trip to the Crochet subreddit and gathered some of their most impressive pics below. Keep reading to also find conversations with Allison of Wonder Crochet and Stephanie Lau of All About Ami , and be sure to upvote the photos that inspire you to pick up your own needles and get crocheting today!

When you hear the word “ crochet ,” what do you think of? Do you imagine a beautiful pillow case, an adorable children’s toy or your grandmother sitting in her rocking chair creating scarf after scarf to give out as Christmas presents? Or perhaps you think of your favorite hobby, if you’re an avid crocheter yourself!

#1 I Think This Is The First Time I've Freehanded Something That Is Actually Wearable In The End! Share icon

#2 Graduation Present For My Sister Share icon

#3 This Tag My Wife Put Inside The Shorts She Made Me Share icon

To learn more about the wonderful world of crocheting, we reached out to Allison of Wonder Crochet. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and reveal how she got into needlework in the first place. “I was shopping on my lunch break one day and came across an amigurumi kit, which seemed like fun. So I bought it and taught myself how to crochet,” Allison shared. “That was coincidentally one month before the pandemic hit, so I quickly had lots of time to crochet and improve since I was living alone at the time.” When it comes to what Allison loves most about crocheting, she says how calming and therapeutic it is. “It helps me manage anxiety, giving me a sense of peace and focus. Plus, seeing the joy that my creations bring to others makes the craft even more rewarding.”

#4 This Is The First Time I've Ever Made A Blanket Using Granny Stitch Without Getting Bored Halfway Through Share icon

#5 My Prom Dress This Year Share icon 70 hours worth of work. The white underneath I sewed myself.

The top part is a pattern the bottom was a freehand using treble crochet split shells and posts. The lace was also a pattern.

Lion brand truboo in the color cameo. An estimated 2000 yards size 4mm hook



#6 Crochet Flail! Share icon

We were also curious about Allison’s favorite pieces that she’s crocheted. “My favorite creations are any of my doll patterns, I'm very proud of those,” she shared. “Particularly my fairy & gardener patterns are my top favorites. It's especially fun to design patterns around my other interests like gardening. I also love crocheting cute animals, especially if I can design the pattern with minimal sewing required,” she noted.

#7 If You’ll Indulge Another Daisy Blanket, I Learned To Crochet With This Square In Feb And Am Finally Finished With My First Big Project! Share icon

#8 Jellyfish I'm Proud Of Share icon

#9 My Wife Made This Dissected Rat Share icon

Finally, Allison shared some advice for anyone out there who’s interested in taking up crocheting. “The best way to learn crochet is from someone you know, like a grandparent or friend,” she told Bored Panda. “But I know in my case, I didn't have anyone to learn from, so I created an in-depth online course to teach others how to crochet from the beginning. I've taught thousands of people how to crochet, and that has been one of the best, most unexpected things to come out of what once was just a relaxing hobby.” ADVERTISEMENT And if you’re looking for free, fun crochet patterns, be sure to visit Wonder Crochet!

#10 They’re Finished 🌈 Share icon I finally finished my rainbow fairies!!! They each have a special nature based job which I tried to incorporate into their wings/ colors



#11 Woke Up To This Message From My Mom Last Week. Needless To Say I’m Still Proud Of Her Share icon

#12 I Crocheted A Gown Share icon

We were also lucky enough to get in touch with crochet expert Stephanie Lau of All About Ami to hear about her needlework journey too. "I started crocheting when I was 10 years old. My parents bought me some crochet and knit books, and I enjoyed working through them and learning different stitches," she told Bored Panda. "I thought it was so neat that I could make my own dolls and make clothing for my stuffed animals! I love how you can create such a wide variety of items with crochet, from blankets and bags to garments and stuffed animals."

#13 My Work Is Being Carried In A Major Retail Store! What A Proud Moment Share icon I made this 3+ years ago for a co-worker baby gift. It looks kind of played with, and it held up pretty nicely, so for one of my first ever toys, I did ok!

Good luck out there friend, I'm rooting for you



#14 I Finally Finished My Blanket Share icon

#15 In Your Opinion, What Is The Most Beautiful Crochet Stitch (And Why Is It Alpine Stitch)? Share icon

When it comes to Stephanie's favorite creations, she shared, "I love the 'Fleece Teddy and Bunny' that my husband Ryan and I designed using a special textured yarn." "I collected teddy bears when I was a child, and I had always wanted to design a classic teddy bear. The teddy and bunny are so cuddly and soft, and I know many people have followed our pattern around the world and gifted these sweet amigurumi to loved ones!" the expert says. "I am also very proud of my 'Cozy Days Daisy Blanket' and 'Cozy Days Daisy Cardigan' - these two projects work up quickly using bulky yarn, and I know these projects have inspired many people to learn how to crochet," Stephanie added. "They are so bright and cheery, and I love using the blanket in my home and wearing the cardigan when I'm out and about!"

#16 Here It Is! My Very First Crochet Dress! Share icon

#17 Crocheted First Jumper Share icon

#18 My First Parasol! It Gives The Best Shadows! Share icon

Stephanie also shared some advice for anyone who's interested in taking up crocheting. "It is never too late to start learning how to crochet! There are many beginner-friendly patterns and projects online, especially on YouTube," she noted. "Once you learn how to work the basic stitches, you can keep adding more skills to your repertoire such as increasing, decreasing or the magic ring."

#19 Never Give Up Share icon

#20 I Was Inspired By Someone’s Knitted Frog Share icon

#21 Graduated In My First Clothing Item! Share icon

"Choosing a project that you really love can be a strong motivator to learn all the skills, as some people used my chunky daisy blanket as their very first crochet project," Stephanie says. "I would highly recommend learning how to read crochet patterns too - it may look intimidating when you are first starting out with all the crochet abbreviations and terminology, but if you learn how to break it down and follow the steps, it will open a whole new world of possibilities!"

#22 I Made My BF This Blanket, It Took So Much Yarn And I Accidentally Made It Massive Share icon

#23 Steve Has Nice Knees Share icon

#24 My First Show Share icon

"I love how so many people are interested in learning how to crochet! It is very empowering being able to create so many different items with yarn and a hook, and it is such a great way to express your creativity," Stephanie told Bored Panda. "People can be following the same crochet pattern, yet everyone's finished items can turn out differently depending on the special touches that people add. The love of crocheting can bring people together from all different walks of life and all different ages!" If you're looking for more inspiration or a pattern for your next project, be sure to visit All About Ami!

#25 Just Finished My Son's Birthday Gift! Share icon

#26 Year 3 Of My "One Dress A Year" Challenge! This Time I Made Myself A Maxi Dress. (Photos Of Dress 1&2 At The End) Looking For Pattern For Year 4! Share icon

#27 Finally Finished My Skirt After 3 Months :d Share icon

We hope you're enjoying this inspiring list of beautiful creations, pandas! Whether you've been crocheting for years or you're considering starting for the very first time, let us know in the comments which photos are your favorites. Then, if you'd like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring amazing crocheted pieces, look no further than right here!

#28 Finished This Chonky Plant Chonk Share icon

#29 Halfway Through Massive Cats Afghan! Share icon

#30 Is It Normal For A 15 Year Old Boy To Crochet? Share icon

#31 My First Crochet Gift For My Expert Crocheter Grandma Share icon

#32 Presenting You Housekin( Birkin +house). It’s More Precious To Me Then A Birkin And Yes It’s A Purse Share icon

#33 All Done! What Do You Think? Share icon

#34 Froggy Now Has Dungarees 🐸 Share icon

#35 First Asteria Attempt! Share icon

#36 This Is Your Sign To Start Wearing Your Crochet Pieces Out! Share icon

#37 My Niece Asked Me To Make This Bag For Her And I’ve Never Crocheted So Fast In My Life Share icon

#38 I Made Myself A New Dress Share icon

#39 Ok, My Daughter Is Allowed To Be Born Now Share icon

#40 I Made This :3 Share icon

#41 I Tried Making A Little Astronaut Dude For My Husband Share icon

#42 It Took Me A Whole Year But I Finally Did It Share icon

#43 Customer Wanted Me To Make His Logo, I Think I Did It!! Share icon

#44 I Finished It, Finally And I Wore It Share icon

#45 I Did It! I Crocheted My Wedding Bouquet! (And Got Married!) Share icon

#46 Couldn't Figure Out The Granny Square Yarn, So I Made Hats Share icon

#47 Crocheted A Rainbow Balloon Dog Share icon

#48 I Taught Myself To Make These Fussy Little Patches A Year And A Half Ago, To Cheer Myself Up While Caring For Sick Cats Share icon Those days have passed, but I'm still making them—I've got dishcloths for life, no more room on my backpack to pin things, and no plans to stop anytime soon



#49 My Daughter Crocheted An Axolotl Bag-Tag For Her Favorite Pro Disc Golfer And It Showed Up On Coverage! Share icon

#50 Please Tell Me The Mistake Isn’t That Bad…right? 😭 Share icon

#51 I Was A Crochet Skeptic (I’m A Knitter First) And Now I Can’t Stop Making Things! Share icon

#52 First Time "Posing" In One Of My Makes :) Lil Nervous Posting Share icon

#53 Farm Activity Playmat Share icon

#54 Guys... I Think I've Peaked Share icon

#55 I Made A Gift For A Friend's Yeeterus Party, To Replace The One She 'Lost' Share icon

#56 Qr Complete! Share icon

#57 Welp, At Least It’s Technically A Rainbow Share icon

#58 First Crochet Creation! Share icon

#59 Now That I Finished My Summer Hat Direct Me To The Beach 😃 🏖️ Share icon

#60 April Done 🌸 Share icon

#61 I Showed My Friends My Skull Shawl, They Were Pretty Neutral On It. :( Share icon

#62 Over 5 Miles Of Yarn Later … Share icon

#63 Finally Finished It! Share icon

#64 I'm Really Proud Of The Moon Mandala I Made. <3 It's 6ft Wide! Share icon

#65 Finally Done! Share icon

#66 Crochet Bags My Girlfriend Made!! Share icon

#67 You Guys Are The Only Ones Who’ll Understand…this Is My Boyfriend’s Third Ever Crochet Project, Barely 1 Month In Share icon

#68 The Beast Is Complete! But Does She Go With My Dress? Share icon

#69 Some Years Ago I Made A Filet Crochet Tapestry Based On A Google Street View Image Of The Hospice Facility Where My Mom Passed Away In 2006. Cotton, 84" X 56" Share icon

#70 There Is No Good Way To Photograph This Scarf That I Finished In (A Very Warm) April 🥲🧣 Share icon

#71 Favorite Thing I’ve Crocheted! Share icon

#72 Finished My Most Complex Project As Of Yet - The Harvest Moon Crochet Throw! Share icon

#73 My First Blanket! Share icon

#74 You Found A ⭐️stardrop! Your Mind Is Filled With Thoughts Of Yarn Share icon

#75 Just Wanted To Share This - I'm Super Proud Of It! Share icon

#76 It Ain’t Pretty But It’s Done Share icon

#77 I Made My Entire Renaissance Fair Outfit 🌼🌻🌼🌻🌼🌻 Share icon

#78 Which Kerchief Looks Better? Share icon

#79 They Finally Done! 👏🏻🦛🦛 Share icon