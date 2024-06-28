Take, for instance, the r/crochet subreddit, where crochet fans share their most imaginative, gorgeous, and unique patterns with one another. The community has seasoned yarn and hook users as well as newbies who share everything from expert-level to beginner-friendly designs. Scroll down to check out some of their best pictures! And don’t forget to compliment these people; they truly deserve them.

One of the best things about the internet is that it helps you learn new things. If you want to cook a Korean dish, you’ll find the recipe online. Trying to figure out how to assemble the new book shelf? Video tutorials are to your rescue. And if you need inspiration for a new hobby, online communities are the best place to start.

#1 I Don’t Show My Work Because A Lot Of People Ask Me Why Do I Like To Crochet And That It’s A Grandmom Sport. But Here's Something I Did Today Share icon

#2 My First Dress, For A California Wedding. Nothing Special But I'm Feeling Pretty Proud Of It Today! Share icon

#3 I Made This For My First, But It Was Too Small By The Time I Finished. Had To Have A Whole Other Baby Share icon

Usually, around the new year, many of us make resolutions to change and improve our lives. For some, it could be losing those extra kilos gained during the holiday; for others, it could be trying a new hobby or following their passion. However, sometimes we need a little motivation and inspiration to keep going. For instance, the r/crochet community, which has a whopping 1.2 million admirers, is full of creative and original ideas for crocheters around the world.

#4 My First Finished Sweater Share icon

#5 Finished This Monster Share icon

#6 Crocheted My Wedding Dress Share icon

It’s a space where people can proudly share photos of their work and also discuss and exchange ideas with other members. If you are a newcomer, you can seek advice from fellow veterans. The wholesome community supports beginners and experts alike. ADVERTISEMENT Now, if you’re someone who wants to start crocheting or is simply curious about the art, let us tell you that it’s quite different from knitting. Despite the fact that both of them require the use of yarn and a stick to create fabric, they differ greatly from one another.

#7 My Dad: You’re A Guy, You Can’t Crochet, People Will Think You’re Gay. Me, A Straight 18 Yr Old Guy: Hehe Mini Dino Go Roar Share icon

#8 My Dogs Love This Chunky Blanket (The Lump Is My Dog) Share icon

#9 My Sister Asked Me To Share This Amazing Scarf She Made Share icon

People who knit have to use two long, pointed needles, one held in each hand, to make the stitches. However, the hook used in crocheting is very different from knitting needles. More specifically, individuals need to use one hook instead of two needles. While knitting, you need less yarn compared to crocheting. Often, people crochet to make structured items like coasters, while knitting is popular for making clothing items like sweaters, cardigans, and shawls.

#10 Oh My God Y'all. I Finally Finished Share icon

#11 Made Myself A Cute Lil Jumper :) Share icon

#12 Had A Course At University This Semester Called "Cut Out, Leave Out". After All This Work I Can't Think Properly Anymore Share icon

In general, crafting as a hobby is good for our mental health. Psychologist Sahra O’Doherty told the Guardian, “Crafts can be a useful antidote to depression because they help pull us out of negative thought spirals and refocus us on things that give us a sense of achievement, which can combat feelings of worthlessness, helplessness or hopelessness.”

#13 She Loves Being Burritoed So I Made Her A Snuggle Bag! Share icon

#14 All Finished! And It Didn’t Take Me All Year! Husband Is 5’11 For Reference Share icon

#15 My Mom Crochets And Donated 48 Blankets To Sick Children This Year Share icon

Crocheting is also a powerful tool for processing challenging emotions like grief. O’Doherty points out, “Allowing ourselves time to sit and process and not be distracted by things like our phones is absolutely important.” When we make a particular design, we have to keep repeating the stitches. The process of repetition helps to absorb some of our attention while still allowing us to think deeply about other things.

#16 Y'all I Made A Dragon And Nobody In My House Appreciates It 😭 Share icon

#17 Mouse In Suitcase Done: Can You Tell What The Left Baggage Tag Is? And What Do You Think Overall? Share icon

#18 I Designed This Halter Top And I Can’t Take It Off!! It Took Many Unravels And A Migraine But Im In Love Share icon

Additionally, the repetitive motions help to induce a state of mindfulness, which is similar to meditation. So if you’re making a coaster, it can be quite calming and relaxing. For individuals who have struggled with meditation in the past, crocheting might be an attractive alternative.

#19 My Hands Are Killing Me But I Finished My Giraffe Share icon

#20 I Finished My First Blanket! Share icon

#21 My Mother Just Finished This Wonderful Blanket For Me. I Just Wanted To Show It To The World, Hope That's Ok Share icon

Engaging in mentally and physically stimulating activities like crocheting can help prevent moderate cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a Mayo Clinic study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. Remembering techniques and mastering stitches is a good way to engage your cognitive abilities. If we engage in mental workouts daily, we might be able to slow down or stop memory loss.

#22 I Made My Friend A Opossum Costume, But I’m Looking For Any Suggestions To Make The Face A Little More Opossum-Like Share icon

#23 I Made This Bluey Plush For Someone In My Boyfriends Family :3 Share icon

#24 I Made This Tote Bag❤️‍🩹 Share icon

Another great advantage of crocheting is the feeling of satisfaction you experience upon completing your project. With a multitude of things that you can make, it surely boosts your productivity. And the joy of sharing your creative creation with others gives you a sense of achievement.

#25 Finished My First Sweater Share icon

#26 My First Ever Sweater Design! Bulbasaur Ugly Christmas Sweater Share icon

#27 Any Tips For Reinforcing This Hammock For My Girl? She’s 8 Months Old And I Feel It’s Not Going To Hold Her Much Longer Tbh But It’s Her Favourite Spot Share icon

These hand-stitched projects are beautiful and inspiring. Did any of these posts encourage you to pick up a needle and start stitching? Don’t forget to share this with a crafting enthusiast or someone who is looking for a new hobby!

#28 Celestial Baby Blanket With Matching Lovey Share icon

#29 My First Time Making An Adult Outfit ❤️ Share icon

#30 I Need Therapy After Having Weaved In All The Ends Share icon

#31 Made The Whole Lot Of Fruits And Veggies For My Niece ! Share icon

#32 Finished This Baby Blanket For My Best Friend, So Happy With How It Turned Out! 🐢 Share icon

#33 First Ever Project- Expectation vs. Reality :( Share icon

#34 Isn't This Stitch Neat? Share icon

#35 Made Myself A Hat And Failed To Acknowledge The Size Of The Yarn Was Much Bigger Than The Pattern Called For Share icon

#36 I Feel Incredibly Accomplished. I Freehanded My First Sweater 🥹💚 Share icon

#37 Starry Night Van Gogh Blanket Share icon

#38 I Got Bored So I Crocheted A Pretzel Share icon

#39 Guys I Think I Went Overboard For This Winter Share icon

#40 Blanket I Made For My Sister's Birthday A Couple Months Ago Share icon

#41 My Mom Has Been Asking Me For An Egg Apron... An Eggpron, If You Will Share icon

#42 This Hot Pink Boy Is Named Breakfast! Finished Just In Time For My Bday Tomorrow :) Share icon

#43 102,000 Stitches Later… Share icon

#44 What 240 Individual Crochet Baby's Breath Look Like Share icon

#45 Finally Finished My Wisteria :) Share icon

#46 I Just Finished My First Blanket!!! I Know It‘S Nothing Special But I Am So Proud! Share icon

#47 Sunburst Granny Square Arrangement Share icon

#48 Made A School Bus Scarf For My Daughter's Bus Driver For Christmas. I Hope She Loves It! Share icon

#49 9 Months, Countless Frogs, Tears And Tantrums But I Have Conquered Everest Share icon

#50 Ever Been Inspired By Your Cats Colors? Share icon

#51 Mine Is On The Left Share icon

#52 My Wife Doesn't Have Reddit, But I Wanted To Share This Giant Eevee Blanket That She Made! Share icon

#53 Finished My First Ever Sweater! Modeled Here By My Sweet Husband Share icon

#54 Found Someone’s Incomplete Blanket Project At The Thrift Store For $3.95 Share icon

#55 I’ve Been Working On This Blanket For Months Now Share icon

#56 Finally Finished The Project I Started Crochet With Share icon

#57 I Made 50 Snowflakes For My Preschoolers! Share icon

#58 Almost Sold By Family For $1. By My Late Aunt, ~30 Years Ago. Just Want Others To Appreciate It As I Do Share icon

#59 Here Is My Earthworm Will All The Hats! Share icon

#60 Finally Finished My First Doll🙂. I’m Still Pretty New To Crochet But I Like It! Share icon

#61 I Made An Outfit For My Dance Performance 🥰 Share icon

#62 47-Ish Hours Of Work 🥹 It Has Pockets! Share icon

#63 I Finally Finished This Beast But The Colours Don't Suit Any Part Of My Home Share icon

#64 Just A Bunch Of Stuff I Crocheted This Year Share icon

#65 Finished With 4 Days To Spare, Birthday Gift For My Boyfriend's Daughter. Headless Squeaky Banana Dog Toy For Scale Share icon

#66 Finally Finished My Periodic Table Blanket! Fat Cat For Scale Share icon

#67 A Hard Lesson To Learn, But A Lesson Nonetheless Share icon

#68 Finished This Just In Time For Christmas Share icon

#69 Just Finished This Sweater!! Share icon

#70 Proud Of My Edges! Share icon

#71 Started With A Pattern, Realized It Was Crap, Came Up With My Own Share icon

#72 Crochet Dresses For My Barbies Share icon

#73 I Finally Finished The Joins And Border On My Persian Tiles Blanket Share icon

#74 Everyone’s Getting A Beanie For Christmas (Aka I’m Poor) Share icon

#75 I Beg Your Finest Pardon? Share icon

#76 I'm So Proud Of This! Share icon

#77 An Homage To 2023 (A Temperature Blanket) Share icon

#78 I Used LEGO And Made My Wife A Yarn Holding Brace With Tensioner, To Replace Her Finger Share icon

#79 Which One Do You Prefer? No Ears Or With Ears Share icon

#80 King Sized Waffle Stitch Blanket I Made For My Friend! Share icon

#81 Pink Clouds Tapestry. Opinions? Share icon

#82 She’s Beauty, She’s Grace, She’s An iPad Case Share icon

#83 I Finished My Sweater Share icon

#84 My First Top-Down Sweater! Share icon

#85 Please Validate Me That These Are Visibly Different 🥲 Share icon

#86 Til And Fell In Love With The Jasmine Stitch Share icon

#87 Making My Niece Play Food For Christmas. How Many Slices Of Bread Should I Include? Share icon

#88 Check Out My Wife's Amazing Dolls! 🌈 Share icon

#89 Christmas Present For My Mom Who Passed Away On The 21st Share icon

#90 All The Sets I Made Family Members For Christmas This Year! Share icon

#91 Finished This Beauty In Just Under A Month Share icon

#92 King Sized Puff Blanket! (Thoughts On Adding Border For Structural Integrity) Share icon

#93 Burger Sweater Share icon

#94 Just Finished This Free-Handed Diamond Mesh Sweater. I Will Never Be Able To Wear This In Public So Reddit Will Do Lol Share icon

#96 Feeling Frustraited And Used Share icon

#97 Happy With Result. But Never Again Xd Share icon

#98 👁️👄👁️abomination Update Share icon

#99 Couldn’t Buy It…so I Made It Share icon