101 Creative And Cool Crochet Pieces People Shared Online (New Pics)
One of the best things about the internet is that it helps you learn new things. If you want to cook a Korean dish, you’ll find the recipe online. Trying to figure out how to assemble the new book shelf? Video tutorials are to your rescue. And if you need inspiration for a new hobby, online communities are the best place to start.
Take, for instance, the r/crochet subreddit, where crochet fans share their most imaginative, gorgeous, and unique patterns with one another. The community has seasoned yarn and hook users as well as newbies who share everything from expert-level to beginner-friendly designs. Scroll down to check out some of their best pictures! And don’t forget to compliment these people; they truly deserve them.
I Don’t Show My Work Because A Lot Of People Ask Me Why Do I Like To Crochet And That It’s A Grandmom Sport. But Here's Something I Did Today
My First Dress, For A California Wedding. Nothing Special But I'm Feeling Pretty Proud Of It Today!
I Made This For My First, But It Was Too Small By The Time I Finished. Had To Have A Whole Other Baby
Usually, around the new year, many of us make resolutions to change and improve our lives. For some, it could be losing those extra kilos gained during the holiday; for others, it could be trying a new hobby or following their passion.
However, sometimes we need a little motivation and inspiration to keep going. For instance, the r/crochet community, which has a whopping 1.2 million admirers, is full of creative and original ideas for crocheters around the world.
My First Finished Sweater
Finished This Monster
Crocheted My Wedding Dress
It’s a space where people can proudly share photos of their work and also discuss and exchange ideas with other members. If you are a newcomer, you can seek advice from fellow veterans. The wholesome community supports beginners and experts alike.
Now, if you’re someone who wants to start crocheting or is simply curious about the art, let us tell you that it’s quite different from knitting. Despite the fact that both of them require the use of yarn and a stick to create fabric, they differ greatly from one another.
My Dad: You’re A Guy, You Can’t Crochet, People Will Think You’re Gay. Me, A Straight 18 Yr Old Guy: Hehe Mini Dino Go Roar
You know who used to knit and crochet in the old times? The woodsmen and shepherds. You know, the guys who had to fight off wolves, bears and lions to protect themselves, their fellows or their flock. They would knit or crochet, because they needed something to do at evening and they needed scarfs and sweaters. Oh, and sailors would, with rope ends.
My Dogs Love This Chunky Blanket (The Lump Is My Dog)
My Sister Asked Me To Share This Amazing Scarf She Made
People who knit have to use two long, pointed needles, one held in each hand, to make the stitches. However, the hook used in crocheting is very different from knitting needles. More specifically, individuals need to use one hook instead of two needles. While knitting, you need less yarn compared to crocheting.
Often, people crochet to make structured items like coasters, while knitting is popular for making clothing items like sweaters, cardigans, and shawls.
Oh My God Y'all. I Finally Finished
Made Myself A Cute Lil Jumper :)
Had A Course At University This Semester Called "Cut Out, Leave Out". After All This Work I Can't Think Properly Anymore
In general, crafting as a hobby is good for our mental health. Psychologist Sahra O’Doherty told the Guardian, “Crafts can be a useful antidote to depression because they help pull us out of negative thought spirals and refocus us on things that give us a sense of achievement, which can combat feelings of worthlessness, helplessness or hopelessness.”
She Loves Being Burritoed So I Made Her A Snuggle Bag!
All Finished! And It Didn’t Take Me All Year! Husband Is 5’11 For Reference
My Mom Crochets And Donated 48 Blankets To Sick Children This Year
Crocheting is also a powerful tool for processing challenging emotions like grief. O’Doherty points out, “Allowing ourselves time to sit and process and not be distracted by things like our phones is absolutely important.” When we make a particular design, we have to keep repeating the stitches. The process of repetition helps to absorb some of our attention while still allowing us to think deeply about other things.
Y'all I Made A Dragon And Nobody In My House Appreciates It 😭
Mouse In Suitcase Done: Can You Tell What The Left Baggage Tag Is? And What Do You Think Overall?
Looks like the Eiffel Tower, and I absolutely love them (and wish I had the pattern)!
I Designed This Halter Top And I Can’t Take It Off!! It Took Many Unravels And A Migraine But Im In Love
Additionally, the repetitive motions help to induce a state of mindfulness, which is similar to meditation. So if you’re making a coaster, it can be quite calming and relaxing. For individuals who have struggled with meditation in the past, crocheting might be an attractive alternative.
My Hands Are Killing Me But I Finished My Giraffe
I Finished My First Blanket!
Wow! It’s so different . Mixed patterns. Imagine all the work.
My Mother Just Finished This Wonderful Blanket For Me. I Just Wanted To Show It To The World, Hope That's Ok
Engaging in mentally and physically stimulating activities like crocheting can help prevent moderate cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a Mayo Clinic study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.
Remembering techniques and mastering stitches is a good way to engage your cognitive abilities. If we engage in mental workouts daily, we might be able to slow down or stop memory loss.
I Made My Friend A Opossum Costume, But I’m Looking For Any Suggestions To Make The Face A Little More Opossum-Like
I Made This Bluey Plush For Someone In My Boyfriends Family :3
Great work! I would love to gift my godchildren this. Edit: grammar
I Made This Tote Bag❤️🩹
Is that Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service? Adorable tote bag either way!
Another great advantage of crocheting is the feeling of satisfaction you experience upon completing your project. With a multitude of things that you can make, it surely boosts your productivity. And the joy of sharing your creative creation with others gives you a sense of achievement.
Finished My First Sweater
My First Ever Sweater Design! Bulbasaur Ugly Christmas Sweater
Any Tips For Reinforcing This Hammock For My Girl? She’s 8 Months Old And I Feel It’s Not Going To Hold Her Much Longer Tbh But It’s Her Favourite Spot
These hand-stitched projects are beautiful and inspiring. Did any of these posts encourage you to pick up a needle and start stitching? Don’t forget to share this with a crafting enthusiast or someone who is looking for a new hobby!
Celestial Baby Blanket With Matching Lovey
My First Time Making An Adult Outfit ❤️
I Need Therapy After Having Weaved In All The Ends
I sometimes look at this pattern but the ends would be the end of me. Also it would take me 87 years
Made The Whole Lot Of Fruits And Veggies For My Niece !
Finished This Baby Blanket For My Best Friend, So Happy With How It Turned Out! 🐢
First Ever Project- Expectation vs. Reality :(
Made Myself A Hat And Failed To Acknowledge The Size Of The Yarn Was Much Bigger Than The Pattern Called For
Perfect for smuggling puppies under your hat. Not that I would do that. That any of you can prove.
I Feel Incredibly Accomplished. I Freehanded My First Sweater 🥹💚
Starry Night Van Gogh Blanket
I Got Bored So I Crocheted A Pretzel
Guys I Think I Went Overboard For This Winter
Blanket I Made For My Sister's Birthday A Couple Months Ago
My Mom Has Been Asking Me For An Egg Apron... An Eggpron, If You Will
This Hot Pink Boy Is Named Breakfast! Finished Just In Time For My Bday Tomorrow :)
102,000 Stitches Later…
What 240 Individual Crochet Baby's Breath Look Like
Finally Finished My Wisteria :)
I Just Finished My First Blanket!!! I Know It‘S Nothing Special But I Am So Proud!
Sunburst Granny Square Arrangement
Made A School Bus Scarf For My Daughter's Bus Driver For Christmas. I Hope She Loves It!
9 Months, Countless Frogs, Tears And Tantrums But I Have Conquered Everest
For those confused, "frogs" mean they had to undo stitches - it's called frogging because you "rip it rip it"
Ever Been Inspired By Your Cats Colors?
I had some of my late kitty's fur spun into yarn and I'm going to crochet a cat from my cat.
My Wife Doesn't Have Reddit, But I Wanted To Share This Giant Eevee Blanket That She Made!
Finished My First Ever Sweater! Modeled Here By My Sweet Husband
Found Someone’s Incomplete Blanket Project At The Thrift Store For $3.95
I’ve Been Working On This Blanket For Months Now
Finally Finished The Project I Started Crochet With
I Made 50 Snowflakes For My Preschoolers!
Almost Sold By Family For $1. By My Late Aunt, ~30 Years Ago. Just Want Others To Appreciate It As I Do
Here Is My Earthworm Will All The Hats!
Finally Finished My First Doll🙂. I’m Still Pretty New To Crochet But I Like It!
I Made An Outfit For My Dance Performance 🥰
47-Ish Hours Of Work 🥹 It Has Pockets!
I Finally Finished This Beast But The Colours Don't Suit Any Part Of My Home
Just A Bunch Of Stuff I Crocheted This Year
Finished With 4 Days To Spare, Birthday Gift For My Boyfriend's Daughter. Headless Squeaky Banana Dog Toy For Scale
Finally Finished My Periodic Table Blanket! Fat Cat For Scale
A Hard Lesson To Learn, But A Lesson Nonetheless
Finished This Just In Time For Christmas
Just Finished This Sweater!!
Proud Of My Edges!
Started With A Pattern, Realized It Was Crap, Came Up With My Own
Crochet Dresses For My Barbies
I Finally Finished The Joins And Border On My Persian Tiles Blanket
Everyone’s Getting A Beanie For Christmas (Aka I’m Poor)
This is also my plan for Christmas. I too am broke. Mostly from buying too much yarn.
I Beg Your Finest Pardon?
I'm So Proud Of This!
An Homage To 2023 (A Temperature Blanket)
*makes note of this idea for next year, when she will forget to do it anyway*