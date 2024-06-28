ADVERTISEMENT

One of the best things about the internet is that it helps you learn new things. If you want to cook a Korean dish, you’ll find the recipe online. Trying to figure out how to assemble the new book shelf? Video tutorials are to your rescue. And if you need inspiration for a new hobby, online communities are the best place to start.

Take, for instance, the r/crochet subreddit, where crochet fans share their most imaginative, gorgeous, and unique patterns with one another. The community has seasoned yarn and hook users as well as newbies who share everything from expert-level to beginner-friendly designs. Scroll down to check out some of their best pictures! And don’t forget to compliment these people; they truly deserve them.

I Don’t Show My Work Because A Lot Of People Ask Me Why Do I Like To Crochet And That It’s A Grandmom Sport. But Here's Something I Did Today

My First Dress, For A California Wedding. Nothing Special But I'm Feeling Pretty Proud Of It Today!

I Made This For My First, But It Was Too Small By The Time I Finished. Had To Have A Whole Other Baby

Usually, around the new year, many of us make resolutions to change and improve our lives. For some, it could be losing those extra kilos gained during the holiday; for others, it could be trying a new hobby or following their passion.

However, sometimes we need a little motivation and inspiration to keep going. For instance, the r/crochet community, which has a whopping 1.2 million admirers, is full of creative and original ideas for crocheters around the world.
My First Finished Sweater

Finished This Monster

Crocheted My Wedding Dress

It’s a space where people can proudly share photos of their work and also discuss and exchange ideas with other members. If you are a newcomer, you can seek advice from fellow veterans. The wholesome community supports beginners and experts alike.

Now, if you’re someone who wants to start crocheting or is simply curious about the art, let us tell you that it’s quite different from knitting. Despite the fact that both of them require the use of yarn and a stick to create fabric, they differ greatly from one another.
My Dad: You’re A Guy, You Can’t Crochet, People Will Think You’re Gay. Me, A Straight 18 Yr Old Guy: Hehe Mini Dino Go Roar

You know who used to knit and crochet in the old times? The woodsmen and shepherds. You know, the guys who had to fight off wolves, bears and lions to protect themselves, their fellows or their flock. They would knit or crochet, because they needed something to do at evening and they needed scarfs and sweaters. Oh, and sailors would, with rope ends.

My Dogs Love This Chunky Blanket (The Lump Is My Dog)

That yarn looks so soft! 🥰 .....boop.

My Sister Asked Me To Share This Amazing Scarf She Made

People who knit have to use two long, pointed needles, one held in each hand, to make the stitches. However, the hook used in crocheting is very different from knitting needles. More specifically, individuals need to use one hook instead of two needles. While knitting, you need less yarn compared to crocheting.

Often, people crochet to make structured items like coasters, while knitting is popular for making clothing items like sweaters, cardigans, and shawls.
Oh My God Y'all. I Finally Finished

Made Myself A Cute Lil Jumper :)

Had A Course At University This Semester Called "Cut Out, Leave Out". After All This Work I Can't Think Properly Anymore

In general, crafting as a hobby is good for our mental health. Psychologist Sahra O’Doherty told the Guardian, “Crafts can be a useful antidote to depression because they help pull us out of negative thought spirals and refocus us on things that give us a sense of achievement, which can combat feelings of worthlessness, helplessness or hopelessness.”
She Loves Being Burritoed So I Made Her A Snuggle Bag!

I would like to order that burrito please and thank you

All Finished! And It Didn’t Take Me All Year! Husband Is 5’11 For Reference

My Mom Crochets And Donated 48 Blankets To Sick Children This Year

Crocheting is also a powerful tool for processing challenging emotions like grief. O’Doherty points out, “Allowing ourselves time to sit and process and not be distracted by things like our phones is absolutely important.” When we make a particular design, we have to keep repeating the stitches. The process of repetition helps to absorb some of our attention while still allowing us to think deeply about other things.
Y'all I Made A Dragon And Nobody In My House Appreciates It 😭

Mouse In Suitcase Done: Can You Tell What The Left Baggage Tag Is? And What Do You Think Overall?

Looks like the Eiffel Tower, and I absolutely love them (and wish I had the pattern)!

I Designed This Halter Top And I Can’t Take It Off!! It Took Many Unravels And A Migraine But Im In Love

Additionally, the repetitive motions help to induce a state of mindfulness, which is similar to meditation. So if you’re making a coaster, it can be quite calming and relaxing. For individuals who have struggled with meditation in the past, crocheting might be an attractive alternative.
My Hands Are Killing Me But I Finished My Giraffe

I Finished My First Blanket!

My Mother Just Finished This Wonderful Blanket For Me. I Just Wanted To Show It To The World, Hope That's Ok

Engaging in mentally and physically stimulating activities like crocheting can help prevent moderate cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a Mayo Clinic study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

Remembering techniques and mastering stitches is a good way to engage your cognitive abilities. If we engage in mental workouts daily, we might be able to slow down or stop memory loss.
I Made My Friend A Opossum Costume, But I’m Looking For Any Suggestions To Make The Face A Little More Opossum-Like

I Made This Bluey Plush For Someone In My Boyfriends Family :3

Great work! I would love to gift my godchildren this. Edit: grammar

I Made This Tote Bag❤️‍🩹

Is that Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service? Adorable tote bag either way!

Another great advantage of crocheting is the feeling of satisfaction you experience upon completing your project. With a multitude of things that you can make, it surely boosts your productivity. And the joy of sharing your creative creation with others gives you a sense of achievement.
Finished My First Sweater

My First Ever Sweater Design! Bulbasaur Ugly Christmas Sweater

Any Tips For Reinforcing This Hammock For My Girl? She’s 8 Months Old And I Feel It’s Not Going To Hold Her Much Longer Tbh But It’s Her Favourite Spot

These hand-stitched projects are beautiful and inspiring. Did any of these posts encourage you to pick up a needle and start stitching? Don’t forget to share this with a crafting enthusiast or someone who is looking for a new hobby!
Celestial Baby Blanket With Matching Lovey

My First Time Making An Adult Outfit ❤️

I Need Therapy After Having Weaved In All The Ends

I sometimes look at this pattern but the ends would be the end of me. Also it would take me 87 years

Made The Whole Lot Of Fruits And Veggies For My Niece !

Finished This Baby Blanket For My Best Friend, So Happy With How It Turned Out! 🐢

First Ever Project- Expectation vs. Reality :(

Isn't This Stitch Neat?

Made Myself A Hat And Failed To Acknowledge The Size Of The Yarn Was Much Bigger Than The Pattern Called For

Perfect for smuggling puppies under your hat. Not that I would do that. That any of you can prove.

I Feel Incredibly Accomplished. I Freehanded My First Sweater 🥹💚

Starry Night Van Gogh Blanket

I Got Bored So I Crocheted A Pretzel

Guys I Think I Went Overboard For This Winter

Blanket I Made For My Sister's Birthday A Couple Months Ago

My Mom Has Been Asking Me For An Egg Apron... An Eggpron, If You Will

This Hot Pink Boy Is Named Breakfast! Finished Just In Time For My Bday Tomorrow :)

102,000 Stitches Later…

What 240 Individual Crochet Baby's Breath Look Like

Finally Finished My Wisteria :)

I Just Finished My First Blanket!!! I Know It‘S Nothing Special But I Am So Proud!

Sunburst Granny Square Arrangement

Made A School Bus Scarf For My Daughter's Bus Driver For Christmas. I Hope She Loves It!

9 Months, Countless Frogs, Tears And Tantrums But I Have Conquered Everest

For those confused, "frogs" mean they had to undo stitches - it's called frogging because you "rip it rip it"

Ever Been Inspired By Your Cats Colors?

I had some of my late kitty's fur spun into yarn and I'm going to crochet a cat from my cat.

Mine Is On The Left

My Wife Doesn't Have Reddit, But I Wanted To Share This Giant Eevee Blanket That She Made!

Finished My First Ever Sweater! Modeled Here By My Sweet Husband

Found Someone’s Incomplete Blanket Project At The Thrift Store For $3.95

I’ve Been Working On This Blanket For Months Now

Finally Finished The Project I Started Crochet With

I Made 50 Snowflakes For My Preschoolers!

Almost Sold By Family For $1. By My Late Aunt, ~30 Years Ago. Just Want Others To Appreciate It As I Do

Here Is My Earthworm Will All The Hats!

Finally Finished My First Doll🙂. I’m Still Pretty New To Crochet But I Like It!

I Made An Outfit For My Dance Performance 🥰

47-Ish Hours Of Work 🥹 It Has Pockets!

Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

I Finally Finished This Beast But The Colours Don't Suit Any Part Of My Home

I Finally Finished This Beast But The Colours Don't Suit Any Part Of My Home

ciasteczkaTynki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Just A Bunch Of Stuff I Crocheted This Year

Just A Bunch Of Stuff I Crocheted This Year

PM_Me_Ur_Kitties_Plz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Finished With 4 Days To Spare, Birthday Gift For My Boyfriend's Daughter. Headless Squeaky Banana Dog Toy For Scale

Finished With 4 Days To Spare, Birthday Gift For My Boyfriend's Daughter. Headless Squeaky Banana Dog Toy For Scale

garbage_angel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Finally Finished My Periodic Table Blanket! Fat Cat For Scale

Finally Finished My Periodic Table Blanket! Fat Cat For Scale

NothingButCatPhotos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

A Hard Lesson To Learn, But A Lesson Nonetheless

A Hard Lesson To Learn, But A Lesson Nonetheless

CarelessWhistler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Finished This Just In Time For Christmas

Finished This Just In Time For Christmas

Aibe96 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Just Finished This Sweater!!

Just Finished This Sweater!!

lexbetts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Proud Of My Edges!

Proud Of My Edges!

Extra-Willow-66 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better than mine! I usually have to add a border to hide the messy edges.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#71

Started With A Pattern, Realized It Was Crap, Came Up With My Own

Started With A Pattern, Realized It Was Crap, Came Up With My Own

Royal-Classic438 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Crochet Dresses For My Barbies

Crochet Dresses For My Barbies

SpaceLlama_Pacmans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

I Finally Finished The Joins And Border On My Persian Tiles Blanket

I Finally Finished The Joins And Border On My Persian Tiles Blanket

arieewinn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Everyone’s Getting A Beanie For Christmas (Aka I’m Poor)

Everyone’s Getting A Beanie For Christmas (Aka I’m Poor)

MsLlamaCake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
yettichild avatar
Yettichild
Yettichild
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is also my plan for Christmas. I too am broke. Mostly from buying too much yarn.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#75

I Beg Your Finest Pardon?

I Beg Your Finest Pardon?

m4rceline Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#76

I'm So Proud Of This!

I'm So Proud Of This!

SciaticEye79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

An Homage To 2023 (A Temperature Blanket)

An Homage To 2023 (A Temperature Blanket)

faulome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*makes note of this idea for next year, when she will forget to do it anyway*

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#78

I Used LEGO And Made My Wife A Yarn Holding Brace With Tensioner, To Replace Her Finger

I Used LEGO And Made My Wife A Yarn Holding Brace With Tensioner, To Replace Her Finger

InspiredByMadness611 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Which One Do You Prefer? No Ears Or With Ears

Which One Do You Prefer? No Ears Or With Ears

MimisHouseOfYarn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#80

King Sized Waffle Stitch Blanket I Made For My Friend!

King Sized Waffle Stitch Blanket I Made For My Friend!

IDontAgreeToTheTerms Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Pink Clouds Tapestry. Opinions?

Pink Clouds Tapestry. Opinions?

CaribbeanBrezze Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

She’s Beauty, She’s Grace, She’s An iPad Case

She’s Beauty, She’s Grace, She’s An iPad Case

2sangblitz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#83

I Finished My Sweater

I Finished My Sweater

Theyenney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

My First Top-Down Sweater!

My First Top-Down Sweater!

handmadekaty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Please Validate Me That These Are Visibly Different 🥲

Please Validate Me That These Are Visibly Different 🥲

yuorwelcom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Til And Fell In Love With The Jasmine Stitch

Til And Fell In Love With The Jasmine Stitch

Low-Macaroon-7062 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Making My Niece Play Food For Christmas. How Many Slices Of Bread Should I Include?

Making My Niece Play Food For Christmas. How Many Slices Of Bread Should I Include?

kathrynwinston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Check Out My Wife's Amazing Dolls! 🌈

Check Out My Wife's Amazing Dolls! 🌈

byfobinh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Christmas Present For My Mom Who Passed Away On The 21st

Christmas Present For My Mom Who Passed Away On The 21st

FriendlyPresentation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

All The Sets I Made Family Members For Christmas This Year!

All The Sets I Made Family Members For Christmas This Year!

cashmere_glow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Finished This Beauty In Just Under A Month

Finished This Beauty In Just Under A Month

Neffijer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

King Sized Puff Blanket! (Thoughts On Adding Border For Structural Integrity)

King Sized Puff Blanket! (Thoughts On Adding Border For Structural Integrity)

Altruistic-Kick1529 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#93

Burger Sweater

Burger Sweater

evilgaysex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Just Finished This Free-Handed Diamond Mesh Sweater. I Will Never Be Able To Wear This In Public So Reddit Will Do Lol

Just Finished This Free-Handed Diamond Mesh Sweater. I Will Never Be Able To Wear This In Public So Reddit Will Do Lol

verysadmonk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Finished🥵

Finished🥵

Opposite-Version-682 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Feeling Frustraited And Used

Feeling Frustraited And Used

Arrow2theknee3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Happy With Result. But Never Again Xd

Happy With Result. But Never Again Xd

maedchen_tanz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

👁️👄👁️abomination Update

👁️👄👁️abomination Update

nonsequiturnip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Couldn’t Buy It…so I Made It

Couldn’t Buy It…so I Made It

Wear_Tall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

I Made This Stargazer Lily For My New Girlfriend For Valentine's Day Cuz They're Her Favorite Flowers But I Used Thicker Yarn Than The Pattern Called For Thinking It'd Be Fine But It Looks Like A Toddler Made It 😔

I Made This Stargazer Lily For My New Girlfriend For Valentine's Day Cuz They're Her Favorite Flowers But I Used Thicker Yarn Than The Pattern Called For Thinking It'd Be Fine But It Looks Like A Toddler Made It 😔

theangstmaster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST