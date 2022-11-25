Knitting is a form of magic. Or it sure seems that way to someone who’s never held knitting needles, let alone tried to use them for anything other than wizarding wands of wizardry. Whether it be a form of artistic expression or a means of creating some lovely mittens to combat the cold winds hitting them fingers, it’s a craft that holds a special place in many hearts.

Bored Panda is definitely a fan! Last year, we compiled a list of 50 incredibly talented people who’ve shared their masterpieces online. Guess what we’re doing today? Well, if you’ve read the title then you know very well that we’re doing that again!

The Reddit community named r/knitting has united over 426k knitting enthusiasts, with many sharing their lovely little creations. Whether total beginners, or long-standing (or should I say long-knitting?) masters, everyone is welcome to partake in the warmth that this community garners, and today we’ll be celebrating our favorites!

We got in contact with Whitney Cant, known as Knitted by Whitney on Instagram and YouTube, who was kind enough to share her knitting journey with us, as well as giving some very useful tips for those looking to get into knitting. So make sure to stick around for that!

Dearest Pandarandas, do enjoy this voyage into the nifty and creative, vote on your favorites along the way, and if you’re still craving more, here is an article—and look, here’s another one! Let’s dive into it!