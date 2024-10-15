ADVERTISEMENT

While the end of summer and onset of shorter days does bring with it a certain melancholy, it’s also the season of wonderful colors, Halloween, pumpkin spice and brisk mornings. Love it or hate it, autumn certainly brings with it a unique feeling.

The “Autumn of the Soul” Instagram page is dedicated to Halloween, fall memes and spooky posts. We also got in touch with Anna Hultin, an embroidery expert, to learn more about starting your own arts and crafts. So if you are in need of some autumnal vibes, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Two crows were observed perched silently atop a street light during a misty morning in coastal California.

#2

Tempest
This is eerily beautiful! I want to live there.

#3

Bored Panda got in touch with Anna Hultin, to discuss getting into arts and crafts. After all, Halloween (and the fall in general) is a great time to DIY some decorations and even costumes. So we asked her to share some good starting points for novice embroidery artists.

“I think that the best place a beginner can start is by learning a few basic stitches. I'd recommend buying a pattern that teaches you the back stitch, satin stitch and French knot. Honestly, most of my pieces are made with just those three stitches. More complex stitches are certainly fun, but you can create beautiful work with simple, straightforward ones.”

#4

#5

#6

Getting into a new hobby often does mean dealing with the cost of new tools and materials, so we wanted to know how important is the quality of the tools and thread/yarn and should a novice spend their money on it. “The thing I love about embroidery is how financially accessible supplies are.”
#7

The Watcher by The Phantom Painter

#8

#9

“You don't need to spend a lot of money on supplies to make quality work. Once in a while I'll splurge on specialty thread but 99% of the time I stick to the run of mill DMC embroidery floss. If you're going to spend money on something higher quality it should be the hoop. Having a quality hoop will make it a lot easier to keep your fabric taut while you work. I recommend bamboo hoops. Even then it will usually be under $10.”
#10

#11

#12

“The biggest misconception I see around embroidery is the amount of time it takes to create a piece. Remember, this is hand stitching! It's a very slow process. I've had people gawk at my pricing before until they tried embroidery themselves and realized how long it really takes to create a single piece.”

#13

#14

#15

“My biggest advice is just to get started! It doesn't have to be perfect. If you fall in love with embroidery the way I did then your work will become more advanced with time and practice. Do it for the joy of the process, not the expectation of an outcome.” If you want to see more of her work, check out her Instagram page, Etsy account and personal site.

#16

“Holding The Moon” Knights Ferry, California by Eric Hock

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

Halloween is for lovers

Tempest
No! Don’t go romanticising Halloween now. Leave the romance behind in February. Halloween is for the spooky bunch!

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

Tempest
A store near me dressed up the skeletons they’re selling in the Halloween outfits they’re selling.

#41

#42

#43

“The Familiar”

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

Everyone needs their black cat

#49

#50

#51

#52

With bat wings and a heart full of mischief, this little creature is ready to soar into Halloween night!

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

She watches the moon. Art by @majara__

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

“The Bad Luck Gang"
artist: kAt Philbin

#71

me suggesting we go halloween shopping:

#72

#73

#74

#75

#76

#77

#78

#79

#80

When you’re trying to get into the Halloween spirit, but adulting keeps haunting you

#81

When you trust the barber with your fall look

#82

Crow, meet Cat

#83

#84

#85

#86

#87

#88

#89

#90

#91

#92

#93

#94

#95

Ryta'sArtWorld

#96

#97

#98

#99

#100

#101

#102

#103

#104

#105

#106

#107

#108

#109

#110

#111

#112

#113

#114

“Gloom Drenched Fortress” - by neural.horror

#115

#116

#117

#118

#119

#120

Old Mill by Klaudia Jankowska

#121

#122

Fall is the best season! Artist is: @gloomygrove

#123

#124

#125

#126

