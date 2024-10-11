ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as we feel that slight chill in the air and the first day the leaves turn to glorious shades of gold and amber, we know that fall is finally here, bringing countless magical moments.

Along with the pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters, and nature’s seasonal transformation, it's also the perfect time to enjoy some fall memes. Autumn makes us want to cozy up inside with warm coffee drinks and some piping hot cider.

Fall memes uniquely capture the season’s essence and turn it into funny, relatable moments that we just have to share with you. Whether you’re a fan of scenic walks through crunchy leaves or are busy prepping your epic Halloween costume for 2024, these hilarious fall memes will remind you of why you fall for fall every year.