As soon as we feel that slight chill in the air and the first day the leaves turn to glorious shades of gold and amber, we know that fall is finally here, bringing countless magical moments.

Along with the pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters, and nature’s seasonal transformation, it's also the perfect time to enjoy some fall memes. Autumn makes us want to cozy up inside with warm coffee drinks and some piping hot cider.

Fall memes uniquely capture the season’s essence and turn it into funny, relatable moments that we just have to share with you. Whether you’re a fan of scenic walks through crunchy leaves or are busy prepping your epic Halloween costume for 2024, these hilarious fall memes will remind you of why you fall for fall every year.

#1

Fall Meme “In The USA, We Call It Fall...”

A Fall meme comparing UK and USA terms for the season. UK calls it "Autumn" with a linguistic origin, while the USA calls it "Fall because leaf fall down."

#2

Soaking Up Those Last Rays

A Fall meme featuring a fluffy cat sitting contentedly in a patch of sunlight surrounded by fallen autumn leaves. The text reads, "Me as soon as one leaf hits the ground."

#3

Less Tragic Humpty

A Fall meme featuring Humpty Dumpty enjoying autumn activities like walking through leaves, carving a pumpkin, reading by the fire, and apple picking. The text reads, "Humpty Dumpty had a great fall."

Rescued_Doggos Report

The Psychology Behind Seasonal Transitions

In an interview with the Director of Bucks County Anxiety Center, Psychologist Ronit Levy, PsyD, says that fall brings "a feeling of excitement and promise in the air.” According to her, this anticipation stems from childhood (Very Well Mind, 2023) (1).

As young kids, we associated fall with a new school year filled with new people, places, fall activities, and opportunities. "We got all of our new school supplies and were excited to dive into new activities. That association stays with us into adulthood,” Levy explains.

This aligns with research on the experience of temporal landmarks that produce a “fresh start effect.” According to a study published in 2018 in the Journal of Current Opinion in Psychology, even if time flows continuously, people often perceive, organize, and plan time in a categorical manner called temporal landmarks (2).

The changing seasons, particularly the transition to fall, inspire people to pursue new goals. There is a sense of anticipation in the air during fall, and our psychology naturally embraces the idea of fresh beginnings.
#4

“Autumn Armor”

A Fall meme of a dog wearing a large red leaf over its head like a helmet. The text above reads, "+2 Autumn Armor," suggesting a playful upgrade.

usernumberseven Report

#5

“Rushing Into Fall Be Like...”

A Fall meme showing a person wearing a carved pumpkin as a head. The text reads, "Other people: It's still summer... Me:" suggesting eagerness for fall.

The Color Orange: How It Shapes Our Love for Fall

Have you ever rushed to whip out your phone camera to capture fall’s foliage changing colors? How we perceive the color orange influences our attraction to fall’s ambers and oranges.

According to a 2019 Journal of Experimental Psychology study, people often describe orange as bright, happy, and uplifting (3). Plus, how we see orange in the environment is associated with the experiences in conjures. For instance, if you associate the color orange with pleasant autumn evenings spent in laughter, especially with family and friends, you will likely have strong positive associations with the color as well.

For example, in the USA, the color orange is heavily linked to Halloween and Thanksgiving at home. Both often have happy memories, so seeing orange brings up those emotions and makes us giddy and excited (Very Well Mind, 2023) (4).

This aligns with coloring consumer research published in the Journal of Business and Management Research in 2012, which found another reason why fall’s oranges are attractive to us: Orange is considered a highly stimulating and friendly color that induces higher levels of happiness and arousal (5).
#6

Weather’s Not Ready for the Halloween

A Fall meme with a person in Halloween attire floating on an inflatable ring in a pool. The text reads, "When Halloween is coming but it's still 90° outside," highlighting the contrast between fall vibes and hot weather.

#7

“Ghostly Body”

A Fall meme tweet about embracing the season, saying to forget the "beach body" and go for a "ghostly body" with a "detachable pumpkin head."

Seasonal Weight Gain: Understanding Why We Eat More in the Fall

Ever wonder why the pounds seem to add up when fall rolls in? Dr. Michael Greger explains that those extra pounds gained in the fall can be caused by our natural biological makeup rather than how cozy the couch can be during those cooler months (Nutrition Facts, 2024) (6).

According to Greger, a condition known as “seasonal affective disorder” is characterized by increased appetite and cravings and increased sleepiness and lethargy, which begins in autumn when light exposure dwindles.

Some animals hibernate in preparation for winter, doubling their fat stores with autumnal abundance to deal with the subsequent scarcity of winter. Humans are the same; we are genetically predisposed to such seasonal eating behaviors. The problem is that in today’s world, winter scarcity hardly comes, and we end up storing the excesses we consumed during the fall as fat. 

To combat unplanned weight gain in the fall, sleep at night to maintain a healthy circadian system. Try staying active during the day and getting sufficient sleep (seven to eight hours), avoiding nighttime eating.
#8

“When the Leaf Doesn’t Crunch”

A Fall meme featuring a rabbit looking hopeful in the first panel with text, "You step on a crunchy looking leaf," and disappointed in the second with, "It doesn't crunch."

#9

“Why Fall is #1”

A Fall meme listing reasons why fall is the best, including chilly weather, Halloween, sweaters, pumpkins, and "BUGS HAVE RETURNED TO HELL."

#10

Pumpkin Spice Charm

A Fall meme featuring a scene with a person saying, "I am aware of the effect I have on women." The text above reads, "Nobody: Pumpkin spice:" implying its popularity.

#11

Waiting for Fall Weather

A Fall meme with a person angrily shouting, "WHERE IS THE FALL WEATHER?" The text above reads, "Me one week into September," expressing impatience for autumn.

@spooky_creepy_halloween Report

#12

“Smelling the Crispy Fall Air”

A Fall meme featuring a cartoon character sniffing intensely with wide eyes. The text above reads, "When I walk outside and finally smell that crispy fall air."

@itsmorticia Report

#13

“Crunch Potential”

A Fall meme featuring a Shiba Inu standing among fallen leaves, looking focused. The text above reads, "Me eyeing up a leaf with high crunch potential."

storm_rider360 Report

#14

Halloween Spirit

A Fall meme with a person wearing a carved pumpkin head in an office meeting. The text reads, "When it's 99 days until Halloween and no one else cares," highlighting their enthusiasm.

@fall.lifestyle Report

#15

“When We Drain Pumpkins of Their Spice”

A Fall meme showing a shriveled pumpkin with a face, resembling a drained expression. Text above reads, "This is what happens when we drain pumpkins of their spice, think twice before you order that latte."

#16

Whole September Is Halloween Eve

A Fall meme showing a person in a Halloween mask at a table with a sign that reads, "The entire month of September is Halloween Eve. Change my mind."

@the_pumpkin__queen Report

#17

McMahon and The Foliage

A Fall meme using reaction images of increasing excitement alongside photos of trees changing colors from green to vibrant autumn hues, representing the joy of watching fall foliage progress.

JohnTheReformed Report

#18

Two Types of Fall Fans

A Fall meme showing two images side by side with the text, "The two types of people most excited for autumn." On the left is a person enjoying the fall leaves, and on the right is someone dressed in a spooky, eerie costume, highlighting the contrast between cozy and spooky autumn vibes.

#19

Pumpkin Hair Comparison

A Fall meme featuring four pumpkins representing hair dyeing advice. The text reads, "If you have hair like this (black) and want hair like this (white), your hair must first look like this (orange) or you will have hair like this (rotting pumpkin)," humorously illustrating the bleaching process.

@samvillahair Report

#20

“Witching” for Fall

A Fall meme tweet that reads, "Can the witches please gather in the woods tonight and make fall happen already. I'm sick of being sad & sweaty, I'm ready to be melancholy & cozy," expressing a longing for cooler autumn weather.

@wittyidiot Report

#21

“I Relate to Pumpkins”

A Fall meme tweet humorously comparing pumpkins to personal feelings, saying, "I relate to pumpkins because I’m also waiting for someone to pick me up, make me smile, get me lit & obsess over me for a fleeting amount of time."

@omgskr Report

#22

“Fall Scents”

A Fall meme featuring a cartoon candle labeled "Cold Pumpkin Spice Latte You Forgot Hours Ago." The top text reads, "Fall Scents for Moms," humorously suggesting a relatable fragrance.

@romper Report

#23

Fall Season at Trader Joe’s

A Fall meme tweet humorously describing how Trader Joe's embraces the season, turning everything into pumpkin spice, including bagels, tuna salad, and even "Dave."

#24

“Perfect Weather”

A Fall meme comic showing a person happily holding a mug, saying, "Now this is what I call perfect weather!" Below, a scene of heavy rain and gloomy weather.

@artbymoga Report

#25

“Hello Deranged Possum”

A Fall meme featuring a possum aggressively eating a fruit next to pumpkins. The text reads, "Bye hot girl summer, hello deranged possum fall," humorously embracing a chaotic autumn vibe.

#26

Almost a Hoody Time

A Fall meme tweet that reads, "Not much longer, my darlings. Just have patience." -Me in my closet, talking to my hoodies," humorously expressing eagerness for cooler weather.

@mommymemejeans Report

#27

The Dark Autumn Days

A Fall meme showing the same dark city street scene with captions "When I go to work" and "When I come home from work," highlighting how shorter daylight hours during fall make both commutes feel like nighttime.

pjarmala198110 Report

#28

Spooky Season

A Fall meme tweet that reads, "When I said I wanted spooky season I didn’t mean that I wanted to be scared half to death by 2 exams, 1 paper, a quiz, 3 assignments, and 2 labs due within 3 days," humorously expressing the stress of school during the fall season.

#29

Fall by Month

A Fall meme showing three panels representing different months. September features a neutral face, October shows a skeleton playing a trumpet, and November displays a somber, decaying face, humorously depicting the shift from autumn excitement to post-Halloween melancholy.

Bishnick34 Report

#30

Trees Blush in the Fall

A Fall meme with two cartoon trees. The first tree, still green, says, "You are cute." The second tree, turning orange, replies, "You are cute too." In the last panel, both trees are red-orange and smiling, appreciating each other's fall transformation.

@wawawiwacomics Report

#31

Water Leftovers

A Fall meme with text that reads, "Finally I can drink the water I left in my car overnight. Fall is here," accompanied by laughing and autumn-themed emojis, humorously celebrating cooler temperatures.

Disney Memes Report

#32

“Too Early for Fall Decorations”

A Fall meme featuring a shriveled, decaying pumpkin with a grumpy expression. The text above reads, "When people say it's too early for fall decorations," humorously capturing the frustration of eager autumn enthusiasts.

@fall_worldwinter_world Report

#33

Screaming for Fall

A Fall meme with a mannequin wearing a striped outfit, scarf, and a spooky mask in a shop window. The text reads, "Stepping out on the first day of fall," humorously capturing the excitement of embracing the autumn season.

@halloweenqueens Report

#34

The Starbucks Fall Temptation

A Fall meme with a scene where a person labeled "Me" looks stressed while another person labeled "Everything on the fall menu at Starbucks" is comforting them. In the background, a third person is labeled "My budget," highlighting the struggle of wanting seasonal treats but needing to stay within a budget.

@ynab.official Report

#35

Month-Long “Witching” Mood

A Fall meme featuring a cat wrapped in a Halloween-themed blanket, wearing a witch hat. The text above reads, "Mood for the whole of October," humorously capturing the cozy and spooky vibe of the month.

#36

September’s Extremes

A Fall meme with two images labeled "September be like..." The top shows a person frozen in the cold with the caption "MORNING," and the bottom shows a person sweating at the beach with the caption "AFTERNOON," humorously illustrating September's fluctuating temperatures.

#37

Cute Little Miss Fall

A Fall meme featuring a cartoon character in a witch hat holding a pumpkin spice drink and a jack-o-lantern bucket. The text reads, "Little miss tired of this heat and ready for spooky season," expressing eagerness for autumn and Halloween.

#38

“Waiting for Summer to End”

A Fall meme with a person in a spooky costume sitting in the dark next to a glowing jack-o-lantern. The text above reads, "Waiting for summer to end like," humorously depicting the anticipation for the fall season.

@halloweenqueens Report

#39

Anticipation

A Fall meme with text that reads, "fall is almost here and if you think I’m gonna be wearing sweaters and sipping cocoa and digging up bones and dancing with pumpkins and accidentally resurrecting a trio of old witches you’re completely right," humorously embracing the spooky season spirit.

#40

Sweater Weather

A Fall meme featuring two fluffy dogs embracing. One is labeled "SWEATER WEATHER," and the other is labeled "ME," humorously capturing the excitement for cooler temperatures and cozy clothing.

@supercrush Report

References


  1. Jrefrain “Why We Love Fall So Much, According to Psychology.” Avoid Mind, October 25, 2023. | https://www.verywellmind.com/the-psychological-reason-why-we-love-fall-so-much-5205863
  2. Hengchen Dai and Claire Li. “How experiencing and anticipating temporal landmarks influence motivation.” Current Opinion in Psychology vol. 26:44-48, April 2019. | https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2352250X18300423?via%3Dihub
  3. Tham DSY, Sowden PT, Grandison A, et al. “A systematic investigation of conceptual color associations.” Journal of Experimental Psychology, American Psychological Association, 2019. | https://psycnet.apa.org/doiLanding?doi=10.1037/xge0000703
  4. Kendra Cherry. “Psychology of the Color Orange.” Very Well Mind, March 14, 2023. | https://www.verywellmind.com/the-color-psychology-of-orange-2795818
  5. Divata Patil. “Coloring consumer’s psychology. using different shades the role of perception of colors by consumers in the consumer decision-making process: A micro study of select departmental stores in Mumbai City, India.” Journal of Business and Management Research. 2012 | https://www.jbrmr.com/cdn/article_file/i-16_c-135.pdf
  6. Michael Greger, M.D. FACLM. “Seasonal Weight Gain in the Fall.” Nutrition Facts, May 23, 2024. | https://nutritionfacts.org/blog/seasonal-weight-gain-in-the-fall/#:~:text=The+body+may+be+genetically,increased+consumption+in+the+fall. 
