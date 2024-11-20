A Time for Gratitude: The Complex Story of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving holiday holds a significant place in American culture. According to History, this celebration dates back to 1621, when the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag people shared an autumn harvest feast, often regarded as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies (1).

However, Thanksgiving isn’t without its historical controversies. Many Americans — including those of Native American ancestry — believe Thanksgiving celebrations attempt to cover up the history of oppression and bloodshed between the first European settlers and the Native Americans.

Over time, though, Thanksgiving has evolved into a national celebration when families come together in gratitude and reflection. In the US, it became a time for gathering with loved ones to share a meal, feasting on turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie.

In reverence to the autumn harvest and to give thanks for the bountiful yield for the year, we celebrate it with gratitude, remembering our historical and contemporary blessings. We pause, reflect, and enjoy the warmth of family, food, and togetherness. And when and if we can, it’s a good reason and reminder to give back to the community.

So, while its historical roots may be tinted, our modern and contemporary practices give Thanksgiving enduring importance in American society.