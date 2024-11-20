ADVERTISEMENT

November brings colder days and eventually pushes winter to the forefront. As we welcome the season, we also welcome some top November memes. From gearing up for the upcoming holiday chaos to “No Shave November,” and Thanksgiving’s monumental moments, these 30 November memes (2024 edition) are ready to start making rounds on social media threads.

Let’s welcome the shorter days with much relatable comedy and laughter. November is more than a transition month; it has its charm and coziness that we must be grateful for. So, brace yourself because winter is around the corner.

#1

Tree in the Shed

A November meme with a Christmas tree in shed, untouched.

#2

“November Me vs December Me"

Cat humorously flopped on bed, capturing November meme essence.

#3

Thanksgiving Greeting

A November meme with a Cartoon of FBI agent smiling at computer search, themed for November humor.

A Time for Gratitude: The Complex Story of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving holiday holds a significant place in American culture. According to History, this celebration dates back to 1621, when the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag people shared an autumn harvest feast, often regarded as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies (1). 

However, Thanksgiving isn’t without its historical controversies. Many Americans — including those of Native American ancestry — believe Thanksgiving celebrations attempt to cover up the history of oppression and bloodshed between the first European settlers and the Native Americans.

Over time, though, Thanksgiving has evolved into a national celebration when families come together in gratitude and reflection. In the US, it became a time for gathering with loved ones to share a meal, feasting on turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. 

In reverence to the autumn harvest and to give thanks for the bountiful yield for the year, we celebrate it with gratitude, remembering our historical and contemporary blessings. We pause, reflect, and enjoy the warmth of family, food, and togetherness. And when and if we can, it’s a good reason and reminder to give back to the community. 

So, while its historical roots may be tinted, our modern and contemporary practices give Thanksgiving enduring importance in American society.
#4

American-Turkish Thanksgiving Fare

Scared cat November meme reacting to Thanksgiving food choices, capturing November's cringe-worthy humor.

#5

“NO-vember” Warning

November meme reading: "this year I'm taking part in NO-vember, where I will be saying no to everything, go away."

The Chilling Truth: Why Colder Winters Are a Sign of Global Warming

Believe it or not, the harsher winters are often a telltale sign that climate change is accurate and that the earth is warming at an alarming rate.

Sarah Gibbens explains in National Geographic that unchecked industrialization raises carbon and methane levels on the Earth’s surface, causing a greenhouse gas effect that traps heat in the atmosphere and warms the planet’s average temperatures (2).

Scientists have also found that this isn’t the only effect of these greenhouse gases. As the Arctic warms, a jet stream of cooler Arctic air extends further south, impacting areas in America and resulting in extremely cold winters. This phenomenon helps explain why we have been experiencing harsher and colder seasons recently.

The rate at which the Arctic is warming is a significant concern. Currently, the Arctic is heating up four times faster than the rest of the planet. This rapid warming disrupts the polar jet stream — an air current that usually keeps colder temperatures in the northern regions. As a result, it’s becoming easier for frigid air to push into other areas, leading to extreme weather conditions.

Weakening certain atmospheric conditions helps cool air stick around longer, leading to more prolonged and intense winters. So, even though we might be tempted to think that colder winters mean global warming isn’t real, the truth is quite the opposite.
#6

Two Types of People

Dog excited for winter vs cat dreading it; embodies November memes theme.

#7

Still Scary Season

Halloween clown transitioning to a Santa costume, reflecting the shift to winter in cringe-worthy November memes.

Why People Eat Turkey on Thanksgiving

During that first Thanksgiving in late 1621, Native American Wampanoag brought deer, and the Pilgrims provided wild “fowl.” There is no evidence, however, that this wildfowl was indeed a turkey, and historians believe it was probably a duck or goose (Britannica) (3).

By the 19th century, turkey was considered relatively plentiful in America. In fact, during the time of the European colonists, it is estimated that there were at least 10 million turkeys in the country, whether on farms or in the wild. Because of that, they were always available for slaughter from the local family farms. 

People kept their live cows and hens longer since they produced milk and eggs, but turkeys were generally raised only for their meat and slaughtered when needed. The big bird was also a good enough size to make it a practical option for feeding an entire family who came together for a meal.

When families gathered to celebrate the first Thanksgiving and the autumn harvest, they naturally sourced their turkeys from local farms, making turkey the main dish of the Thanksgiving feast.
#8

Halloween Skeleton

Giant skeleton dressed as a turkey in a yard, capturing the humor of cringe-worthy November memes.

#9

"Time to Put the Skeletons Back in the Closet"

Skeleton with exposed muscles pointing dramatically, captioned "When October Ends," fits November memes theme.

#10

Clalendar Proposal

Cringe-worthy November meme about holiday schedules with humorous take on Thanksgiving and Christmas timing.

#11

Reality Check

Cartoon character showcasing cringe-worthy November meme about decorating for Christmas.

#12

Hanging on to Thanksgiving

Turkey looking unimpressed with Thanksgiving vs. Christmas debate in a November meme.

#13

November Challenge

A November meme with a cat with wide eyes and text about a November challenge, capturing a cringe-worthy meme for winter anticipation.

#14

Transformation

Cringe-worthy November meme comparing Oct 31st witch to Nov 1st reindeer.

#15

“Thanksgiving During Election Year”

Thanksgiving November meme showing family political arguments with funny captions for November humor.

#16

“Where’s the Turkey?”

A November meme with Tom and Jerry humorously depicting a Thanksgiving turkey argument.

#17

“How to Change Things Up for Halloween”

Turkey with octopus tentacles in a baking tray, showcasing cringe-worthy November meme humor.

#18

“No Shave November”

No Shave November meme showing expectation vs reality with two contrasting bearded men.

#19

Thanksgiving Interrogation

Person in a green cap and sunglasses holding a small dog and a drink, embodying a cringe-worthy November meme.

#20

Thanksgiving Homework

Cartoon rabbit disapproves with a finger raised, illustrating a November meme about Thanksgiving weekend and science classes.

#21

“Retail Workers on Thanksgiving”

A November meme with Squidward watching SpongeBob and Patrick, labeled "Retail workers on Thanksgiving" and "Everyone else enjoying their Thanksgiving."

#22

Evil Appetizer

Cringe-worthy November meme of a face made from hot dogs and toothpicks at a Thanksgiving dinner.

#23

There’s Always Room for Cake

Dog on couch raising paw, a November meme humorously capturing winter vibes with a funny November twist.

#24

From Pumpkinhead to Turkeyhead Real Quick

Pumpkin head meme transitions to a turkey head November meme, capturing cringe-worthy November humor.

#25

Post-Election Debate

Man in glasses pointing with caption about Thanksgiving, illustrating a cringe-worthy November meme.

#26

“Turn the Screen Horizontal”

Text meme about Black Friday, humorously suggesting to record potential fights with a horizontal phone. November cringe-worthy meme.

#27

"When Holidays Collide"

Tattooed person looks outside with a drink, capturing the essence of November's cringe-worthy memes and holiday contrast.

#28

Hanging on to October

Child hugging a giant pumpkin with the caption "When you're not ready to say goodbye to October." Cringe-worthy November memes.

#29

“When ‘Cold Weather’ Hits, and You’re Not Built for It”

A November meme with a person in full-body pink knit suit with a drink, illustrating a humorous take on winter preparedness.

#30

Thanksgiving Turkey Poses

Funny November memes with cats posing like Thanksgiving turkeys, numbered 1 to 4.

References


  1. History.com Editors. “Thanksgiving 2024.” Updated January 31, 2024. | https://www.history.com/topics/thanksgiving/history-of-thanksgiving
  2. Sarah Gibbens. “Why cold weather doesn’t mean climate change is fake.” January 17, 2024. | https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/article/climate-change-colder-winters-global-warming-polar-vortex
  3. John Cunningham. “Why Do We Eat Turkey on Thanksgiving?” Britannica, 2021. | https://www.britannica.com/story/why-do-we-eat-turkey-on-thanksgiving

