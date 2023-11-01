The Japanese Take Halloween To A New Level By Celebrating It With “Everyday Situation” Costumes (51 Pics)
Halloween can be a ton of fun. Aside from getting a free pass to eat all the candy that you want, you can really showcase your creativity when it comes to designing your costume. While many people go above and beyond the call of duty to create intricate and fantastical designs, others take the opposite approach to enjoy the holiday in a more relaxed way.
In Japan, there’s a tradition called ‘Jimi’—’plain’ or ‘mundane’—Halloween where people dress up as they would in everyday life. These costumes are often so ingeniously and subtly designed that they require an explanation of what they’re all about. As we do every year, our team here at Bored Panda has collected the top photos to bring you from the event organized by ‘Daily Portal Z.’ Check out 2023’s batch of the best ‘mundane Halloween’ costumes below!
This post may include affiliate links.
Person Who Was About To Be Late For Work, But Then Their Train Got Delayed And Now They Are Taking Their Time Since They Got A Proof-Of-Delay Ticket From The Station
A Person Online
Factory Worker Who Wore A Helmet All Day
The tradition is known as 地味ハロウィン (‘Jimi Harowin’ or ‘plain/mundane Halloween’) in Japan. It was first started nearly a decade ago, all the way back in 2014, by the staff at the ‘Daily Portal Z’ website. They wanted to celebrate Halloween, however, they were a tad too embarrassed to dress up in elaborate costumes. Instead, they opted for some costumes that portray scenes from everyday life.
Person Trying To Go Viral With A Video Of A Cat Riding A Roomba
Person Who Dropped Their Smartphone On Their Face
Person Taking A Hearing Test At The Doctor's Office
The creative project became a nearly instantaneous hit and went viral all over the globe. For one, the idea is a very imaginative approach to Halloween costumes: most people go for flashy or elaborate designs to stand out; here, however, the plainer you are, the better. So it’s something fresh and unusual. Another reason why it’s spread so widely is that some folks are a bit shy (hi!) or too tired to come up with overly complicated costume ideas.
A Person Who Couldn't Get Out Of The Bathroom Because The Doorknob Came Off
A Person Who Tries To Be Careful While Eating Napolitan, But Still Ends Up With It Around Their Mouth
The Person Who Slept Face Down During Lunch
Yuji Hayashi, the webmaster of the ‘Daily Portal Z’ site, previously shared his thoughts about the sensation with Bored Panda.
“I thought it was just a Japanese domestic joke, so I was surprised that people in the US and UK were talking about it on Twitter,” he told us during an earlier interview, adding that the tradition is a chance for people to do something humorous.
Person Who Tries To Reach For Subway Handle Without Taking Eyes Off Their Phone And Misses
Father Who Only Wears That Birthday Present His Daughter Gave Him For A Few Moments As He Is Leaving The House
A Person Who Tries To Hang Everything At Once To Dry
“All the participants struggle with ideas for costumes every year. But I think they enjoy thinking about it. Stores, train stations, and people working in the city all become role models for the costumes,” the ‘Daily Portal Z’ representative explained that some people already start thinking about next year’s designs right after Halloween ends.
A Person Who Just Got A Pie Thrown In Their Face
Store Cashier Who Is Forced To Wear Some Sort Of Stupid Cosplay For Every Single Holiday
A Person Who Is Trying To Avoid Sunburn In The Summer
It was webmaster Hayashi who came up with the idea to organize the ‘mundane Halloween’ back in 2014 with some of his friends. The tradition grew, year after year. Soon enough, in 2018, the event had 700 participants. In fact, the entire project was so successful that in 2019, they actually had to limit the number of people who could participate!
Person Using Partitions At Their Desks At Work During The Coronavirus Pandemic
A Person Who Just Woke Up
An Office Worker At The Supermarket In The Evening After Work
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, it changed how the event was organized. For instance, online submissions started becoming accepted at the time. “We don't have any claim to any rights regarding Jimi Halloween. We want people to hold it at work or school or with their neighbors. It is also held in Taiwan. We'd love to have it in the US too!” Hayashi shared with Bored Panda that he wants the phenomenon to become even more widespread.
A Band Member Riding A Crowded Train With A Large Luggage, Feeling Cramped
A Person Who Stood Up With A Face Paper Sticking To Them After Getting A Massage
An Assistant Director At A TV Station
The genius of ‘mundane Halloween’ lies in its subtle simplicity. You can turn everyday moments into costumes that will end up being photographed and shared and reshared all over the globe. These moments require a moment of brilliance to capture and distill their essence. For instance, you might choose to embody a mildly annoying train passenger who has a huge backpack and plays games on their phone throughout the entire commute.
ChatGPT
Hachiko, The Loyal Dog Who Has Been Hidden Away
The famous statue of Hachiko in Shibuya is currently covered up as part of a ham-fisted attempt to deter Halloween celebrations this year
Uncool Otaku Girl In An American TV Show
Or you might decide to dress up as someone who cuts their own bangs, or someone who’s been locked out of their hotel room. These ideas are phenomenal and give you a brand new perspective on life as a whole. Now, every time you’re commuting to work or walking down the street, you can start identifying and classifying people like you never could before. It's all in the details!
Female Character That Will Become Beautiful Once She Takes Off Her Glasses
Person On The Way Home From The Public Bath
Members Performing At A Meeting Of An Adult Ukulele Club
The fact of the matter is that Halloween should be enjoyable. However, a lot of people feel pressured to impress everyone with their costumes at all the seasonal parties. Though we all crave attention and the respect of our peers, we can’t let that be the only reason we put effort into our costumes. Sometimes, it’s best to take a step back, relax, and fully embrace your mundanity. It’s perfectly all right to dress up as an office worker who’s trying to have a healthier work-life balance.
Person At The Crosswalk Near The Cram School
Person Who Came To The Event Thinking It Was A Talk Show For Professional Baseball Alumni
Referee Making Decisions
Which of these ‘mundane Halloween’ costumes did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Which of them would you pick for a party? What did you dress up as for Halloween this year? Tell us all about it in the comments.
In the meantime, for some more amazing ‘mundane Halloween’ photos, take a look at Bored Panda’s features from previous years, including 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. It’s a lot of fun to see what trends change and which ones stay the same.