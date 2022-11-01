While every year, it’s becoming harder and harder to come up with a standout Halloween costume (I mean, Heidi Klum just dressed as a giant worm!), some people take a more down-to-earth approach.

In fact, there’s a whole trend known as “Mundane Halloween” where people dress up as super ordinary things and embody very day-to-day situations. The tradition was started in 2014 by a group at Daily Portal Z who “kind of wanted to participate in the festivities of Halloween, but were too embarrassed to go all out in witch or zombie costumes,” and became particularly popular in Japan.

The idea is simple – instead of putting up a flashy and flamboyant costume that may earn everyone’s hearts but make you feel awkward and out of place, you don’t need anything special, really. The more mundane your look is, the better it is!

So scroll down for this year’s best Mundane Halloween costumes, and be sure to check out the best ones from previous years here, here and here.

#1

Person Who Tried To Cut Their Own Bangs, Failed, And Now Claims It's The Latest Fashion

Nick Kapur Report

6points
POST
#2

A Person Who Was Planning To Buy Only Bread On The Way Home From Work

so_me_official Report

6points
POST
#3

Person Who Accidentally Shook Their Carbonated Beverage Before Opening It

Nick Kapur Report

5points
POST
#4

Twitter Engineer Just Fired By Elon Musk

Nick Kapur Report

5points
POST
#5

Person Whose Face Is Blurred Out On Google Street View

Nick Kapur Report

5points
POST
#6

Shop Attendant Trying Really Hard To Look Away As You Enter Your Pin Number

sakurajimanini Report

5points
POST
#7

Didn’t Really Want Anything From IKEA But My Friend Insisted On Driving Us There

dailyportalz Report

5points
POST
#8

A Person Who Go Out At The Same Time As Their Neighbors And Plan The Timing To Go Out

mochi0219 Report

4points
POST
#9

A Person Who Sits On The Floor After Having His Chair Stolen By His Cat

mitoconcon Report

4points
POST
#10

A Scene Between Women In Korean Drama

so_me_official Report

4points
POST
#11

Two People Who Wore The Exact Same Outfit And Now Its Super Awkward

Nick Kapur Report

3points
POST
#12

Foreign Tourist Who Can't Find Any Public Garbage Cans In Japan

Nick Kapur Report

3points
POST
#13

Soy Sauce

Nick Kapur Report

3points
POST
#14

That Mildly Annoying Person Wearing A Huge Backpack And Playing A Game On A Smartphone On A Jam-Packed Train

Nick Kapur Report

3points
POST
#15

TV Newscaster Reporting On A Typhoon

Nick Kapur Report

3points
POST
#16

Person In Line At A Convenience Store

Nick Kapur Report

3points
POST
#17

Woman With A Filter That Looks Like Scales

a_m_a_m_n_y____ Report

3points
POST
#18

People Who Go Back To Pick Up Their Smartphones After Putting On Their Shoes

4w7QQDfnzzxtw6 Report

3points
POST
#19

Program Staff Who Bring Food For Morning Variety Shows

dailyportalz Report

3points
POST
#20

A Person Whose Bicycle Was Stolen

kaeshitechari55 Report

3points
POST
#21

A New Waiter That Makes You Nervous

dailyportalz Report

3points
POST
#22

Basic Game Avatars That Haven’t Made Any In-App Purchases But Managed To Pull One Rare Item From The Gacha

dailyportalz Report

3points
POST
#23

Person Who Wants To Use Up Every Bit Of Toothpaste In The Tube

Nick Kapur Report

2points
POST
#24

Person Laid Off From Their Job In The Opening Scene Of A Film

Nick Kapur Report

2points
POST
#25

Random Character Who Appears In The Early Stages Of The TV Series In Order To Show That If You Get Bitten, You Become A Zombie

Nick Kapur Report

2points
POST
#26

Branch Manager Who Decided To Help Out At The Cash Register

Nick Kapur Report

2points
POST
#27

Dad On His Day Off From Work

Nick Kapur Report

2points
POST
#28

List Of Family Members In A Beginner English Language Textbook

Nick Kapur Report

2points
POST
#29

The Only Person At The Event Whose Name-Tag String Is Super Long For Some Reason

Nick Kapur Report

2points
POST
#30

People Who Are Interested In The Events Held On The First Floor Of The Shopping Mall

KAGICGO Report

2points
POST
#31

Probably Someone Watching Pixiv On The Train

10_moteamasu Report

2points
POST
#32

A Person Who Sells Water In Aeon

HzEi8hmami Report

2points
POST
#33

Next In Line To Offer Incense At The Funeral But Unsure Of The Custom So Trying To Peek At The Person In Front

nishida_gosougi Report

2points
POST
#34

The Person Who Appears In The Bank Transfer Fraud Poster

HzEi8hmami Report

2points
POST
#35

I Dropped My Smartphone

suiru_k Report

2points
POST
#36

People Who Hand Their Business Cards Over From From A Lower Position

so_me_official Report

2points
POST
#37

People Who Use Scissors Because They Can't Cut It By Hand Even Though It Says 'Magic Cut'

oguracolo Report

2points
POST
#38

Facial Landmark Detection

LegoCosplay Report

2points
POST
#39

A Person Playing VR Pool And Soon Will Destroysthe Controller

yuemq Report

2points
POST
#40

An Elementary Schooler On The Last Day Of School

dailyportalz Report

2points
POST
#41

Person Who Got Confused About How To Combine Different Sauces When Eating Gyōza, And Now No Longer Even Cares

Nick Kapur Report

1point
POST
#42

Person Whose Skeleton Is Being Estimated By Machine Learning

Nick Kapur Report

1point
POST
#43

The Champion Of Some Sport Or Another

Nick Kapur Report

1point
POST
#44

An Ear Of Corn

Nick Kapur Report

1point
POST
#45

People Brushing Their Teeth In The Company Women's Restroom On Their Lunch Break

Nick Kapur Report

1point
POST
#46

D-List Celebrity Acting As Store Manager For A Special One-Day Promotion

Nick Kapur Report

1point
POST
#47

The Person Who Bothers You At The Museum

chikuwa_mameman Report

1point
POST
#48

People With Mosquitoes Somewhere In The Room

honageeeee Report

1point
POST
#49

Cooking Practice After Making An Apron In Home Economics

OpheliaKlain2 Report

1point
POST
#50

A Mom Who Forgot Her Sub Bag At The Entrance Ceremony

so_me_official Report

1point
POST
