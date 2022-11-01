While every year, it’s becoming harder and harder to come up with a standout Halloween costume (I mean, Heidi Klum just dressed as a giant worm!), some people take a more down-to-earth approach.

In fact, there’s a whole trend known as “Mundane Halloween” where people dress up as super ordinary things and embody very day-to-day situations. The tradition was started in 2014 by a group at Daily Portal Z who “kind of wanted to participate in the festivities of Halloween, but were too embarrassed to go all out in witch or zombie costumes,” and became particularly popular in Japan.

The idea is simple – instead of putting up a flashy and flamboyant costume that may earn everyone’s hearts but make you feel awkward and out of place, you don’t need anything special, really. The more mundane your look is, the better it is!

