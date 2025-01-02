Thrifting Gold: 80 Unbelievable Finds That Might Make You Want To Hit The Stores
Many of us start the new year with a list of resolutions. For some, it’s about hitting fitness goals, while for others, it could be learning a new skill or spending more time with loved ones. But here’s one resolution we all should consider—doing our bit to save the environment. And what’s an easy, fun, and practical way to do that? Thrifting!
Today, we’ve rounded up some incredible gems shared by people from the Facebook page Secondhand Finds Weird and Wonderful Things. These thrift store treasures range from quirky to stunning, proving that you never know what amazing items you might stumble upon. Keep reading to marvel at these delightful secondhand discoveries!
I was SO excited to find these rad planet glasses at the Salvation Army in Corona California, for $5.99 today!
Found on marketplace! So very unique
this is probably my FAVORITE thing i have ever found when thrifting!
Thrifting isn’t just about snagging a great deal—it’s a lifestyle choice that comes with a whole host of benefits. Whether you’re on the hunt for unique vintage finds or simply want to save a few bucks, second-hand shopping is a win for both your wallet and the planet. Plus, who doesn’t love the thrill of uncovering a hidden gem?
One of the biggest perks of thrifting is how it champions sustainability. By buying second-hand, you’re giving items a new lease on life and reducing the demand for fast fashion. This helps cut down on the production of new clothing, which often involves high water usage and contributes to pollution. Every thrifted shirt or jacket is a small victory for the environment!
I had to share this! I found these 1970 miller studios chalk ware at a thrift in midland NC for $5! I audibly gasped when I saw them. And they’re absolutely perfect in my pink bathroom. They were very easy to clean and have no damage. Can’t believe I found them with their bubbles in the cardboard!!!
I finally thrifted a home for my Muppets
Found this trayzure on FB marketplace a few years ago. The gal selling it said she & her husband bought it because it reminded them of That 70s Show😂they were selling it because the chairs aren’t toddler friendly. I’ve never been more excited about a marketplace purchase!
Reminds me of Donna's parents kitchen theme. All lemons and yellow and white.
Not to mention, thrifting keeps clothing and other items out of landfills. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that around 11.3 million tons of textiles end up in landfills every year in the United States alone.
By shopping second-hand, you’re directly helping to reduce that staggering number—and making a positive impact.
SIDE OF THE ROAD FIND!!! I feel blessed.
My fiancé and I found this incredible mirror in the trash outside of our apartment complex
Found these at a friend's Grandmas estate sale. So cute. Had to get them. Has no markings just adorable....
Just found these on Amazon, op got a great deal on these. The eggplant goes for $64 USD
Thrifting is also a fantastic way to discover unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. When you’ve sourced your wardrobe from vintage shops or second-hand stores, you're unlikely to bump into someone wearing the same outfit.
It’s a creative and fun way to express your individuality without following cookie-cutter trends.
finally found something to share! an official frank lloyd wright glass memorabilia piece. love all the colors, went straight into my kitchen window. found at a goodwill in austin, texas.
This may be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. Found in Jeffersonville Kentucky at the treasure mall.
Got it for $10 for a friend with a tattoo shop
My new bag from a charity shop in the UK. No labels at all so I've no idea where it's from originally.
Beyond clothes, thrift stores are treasure troves for home decor, books, and even furniture. Many of these items have character and history that you just can’t find in new products. Finding a vintage lamp or a well-loved armchair can add a unique charm to your space, all while being budget-friendly.
I am the proud owner of this macaroni now 😃 found on facebook marketplace!
Macaroni!? I thought it was a bow-legged person bending over! 😆
Found at the Goodwill in Warsaw, IN. Did not come home with me. Yes, the water pours from his eyes.
Morning coffee with chaos
Cups found at goodwill, chaos found in the wild.
Calamityware has been one of my wish list items when thrifting for a few years and when I found 3 on the same day they came home with me.
Another great thing about thrifting is that it’s a budget-friendly option for people from all walks of life. Whether you’re a college student pinching pennies or a parent outfitting a growing family, second-hand shopping lets you stretch your dollar further. Why spend $50 on a new dress when you can get a gorgeous vintage one for $10?
Always loved this lamp at my grandma's house as a kid, now I have it in my home and enjoy it every day ❣️ Lucite raspberry hanging lamp.
Finally found something cool enough to contribute! Behold the strawberry salt and pepper shakers! Found at a local estate sale in Torrance CA.
My boyfriend is notorious for coming home with random stuff on the regular. He was on a job site and saw this beat up fiberglass carousel horse just laying in the yard. He asked the home owner what she was doing with it, and needless to say, she had no plans for it, so it came home with us. It's currently residing in our gazebo, but we intend to patch it up, give it a new leg and then put it in our arcade in the basement.
Thrift shopping can also be a social activity. Grab a friend and turn it into a treasure hunt! There’s something magical about browsing through racks together, laughing at quirky finds, and sharing the excitement of discovering a diamond in the rough. Plus, you might even learn a thing or two about each other’s style.
One of my favorite finds so far while thrifting!
It’s a cast iron doorstop and looks like my Luna!
Vacationing in NY and I come across this antique cast iron fireplace. It’s awesome and only $50! Practicality takes over with a “do I really need this”? Left it and went a couple other places. Stopped back to look at it, still loved it, bought it and it took the 2 hour drive home with me. It will be used for outside fires under my pergola.
Found at Old Mill of Irondale Antiques in Millerton, NY
I just scored these off FB!!
Thrifting also encourages creativity. Maybe you find a piece that’s almost perfect but needs a little tweaking—like a jacket that could use a fresh lining or a dress that could be hemmed. These small DIY projects make the items truly yours and teach you to see potential where others might not.
Here's another I found at the Arc in Loveland co
Bought at an estate sale in Morristown, Tennessee for $2. Brought it home and noticed the brand. The sale is over now, but I wish I had checked the other scarves on the rack😫 Not sure how to check if 100% authentic or not, but I don’t think I could sell it either way. It’s sooo pretty, but now I’m not sure what to do with it cuz I was gonna hang it on my wall like a tapestry lol.
I walk past the window of an awesome thrift store fairly regularly, and the other day these beauties caught my eye. I went in to check the size, knowing there was no way they would fit, as it's darn near impossible to find my shoe size in the wild. Lo and behold, these amazing shoes were my exact size and fit me perfectly! Since purple is my favorite color- they definitely came home with me!
Additionally, thrift stores often support local charities and community programs. Many second-hand shops are run by nonprofits, meaning your money goes towards a good cause. You’re not just getting a good deal—you’re giving back.
I paid $100 for this mid-century Henredon curved sofa at a thrift store.
Just look at it. It’s lime green crushed velvet with needlework trim.
Y’all. I found them. I freaking FOUND THEM. I wasn’t even planning on going to goodwill today but I’m looking for a dresser for my guest room. I was shaking and my heart was pounding and I couldn’t get them in my cart fast enough. They look to be in almost perfect condition, just dusty. I’m betting they’ve been in storage for a long time. Mesquite Texas.
A Strawberry Chicken found in a charity shop in Melbourne, Australia! She came home with me! 😍🍓
Has a 'HotAnt' makers mark.
So, the next time you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, decorate your home, or even just spend a fun afternoon, consider thrifting. It’s sustainable, affordable, and full of surprises. Who knows?
Just like these stories, you might stumble upon something unexpected and beautiful that instantly steals your heart. Which one of these finds resonated with you the most? Let us know in the comments below!
I couldn’t believe my eyes. I found this beauty for $2.97 at my local thrift on half off day. Now to find a wall….❤️
On the back it’s signed by LoLo. Trying to google the artist to match to tell them how incredible they are!
Fount this at a flea market today. Tiniest of Obsidian house hippo
I just couldn’t leave him at goodwill for $5!!
My bed that I paid 100 dollars for from a buddy, he got it out of a house in Detroit. The bed frame is Eastlake in style and is solid as a rock, very comfortable too!
Found my dream couch on Facebook marketplace! Vintage 1960's which was redone four years ago, I'm in love!
I found this at savers for 13 dollars today! I don’t know much about it but I thought it was pretty cool.
It's so ugly it fascinates me! I would have had to buy it also.
Found this at a goodwill in Boone, NC. It was only $8 and I ran to it when I saw it.
Lobster lamp my mom could NOT live without. She was very excited for me to post this in the group!
Found at A1 relics in Ellsworth Maine
Hey, I know a lady that’ll give you 8 bucks for the butterfly!
I knew y’all would appreciate this BEAUTY I found by the DUMPSTER today!!!! I can’t decide if I want to put it on my patio and use for plants or keep it inside. She’s so pretty
This was my mother in law’s grandparents lamp! It was found in the attic of their farm house and we are treasuring it! So unique!
Pinch me, I must be dreaming……🤩🤩🤩 I can NOT believe I got this amazing cabinet at a local second hand furniture store for only $99. All of the missing pieces of the finish are even in the drawer to glue back on🥰 It makes me so happy every time I walk by it❤️
Look what was posted free today curb alert!! When I say I made my husband run!!! Va beach
I remember this stye of furniture. I can't believe people are finding them in good condition.
Found this teapot purse at my local thrift store for €6.
Well that’s my cup of tea
Just scored this on marketplace, I absolutely could not believe it. They're also restackable which is even better
Cleaned up all my Ginger spice canisters today, so I thought I'd share. All thrifted, gifted, or Etsy, 1980s through present. The shelf was given to me by my dad in the 80s, and he called me Ginger when I was younger.
Please don't mind my messy room! But have you ever seen an afgan this big!! It's on my king size bed! I got this for 5 bucks at a rummage sale! (I washed it really well before putting on my bed!!)
Worth a lot, just for the yarn. Then there's the time taken to make it. Cost all that out and you got a real bargain.
Over the weekend I was house hunting and had some time to spare in between appointments so I started scoping out local thrift shops. I think this town and I are meant to be. I found this gorgeous teapot.
Found in Muskegon, Mi
Found these at GW in Dallas, Oregon. I found the shrunken head first with all the Christmas ornaments and as I was wondering I found the other two. Unfortunately, I didn’t find Beetlejuice himself.
My super cool Alice in Wonderland, Blues Clues, Prince vibes Estate Sale chair. $88 Tucson AZ
Found in a art/antique store in Grand Junction, Colorado!!
My uncle found this lamp cleaning out an attic of a house he bought and gave it to me. Sears merry mushroom collection!
My sister found this butter dish at a thrift store … not sure what city … and gave it to me about 25 years ago. It is so adorable…it makes me laugh every time I look at it.
now is my time to shine, i finally get to post in this group! 27$ at goodwill, i SNATCHED it up when i saw it
This is one of those wonderful finds 😃 Fenton topaz opalescent hydrangeas lamp. Limited edition of 650. Yes it is vaseline (uranium) glass and glows. I will put a glowing picture in the comments. Found this at a local flea market in Union Grove, Wisconsin
Yesterday I had a thrifting score when I found a Lion King bed sheet from 1994 for $4! I love upcycling old pillow cases and sheets into bags. Here's a few I've done. The purple unicorn one was from my own childhood bedroom and the rest were thrifted/donated. I'm always on the lookout for more so I can give them new life and relive my childhood at the same time!
I had the unicorn curtains, barbie pillow case and lion king comforter. 😎
The best $2.99 I've spent in a while 😍
Someone made this, and sadly it found its way to goodwill.
But it found its way into my hands, and I love it!
found this kroehler chair at an estate sale on the last day! definitely one of my favorite furniture pieces
Cutest little hutch I came across out for a walk on a quiet little side street. Sent my husband back with the truck and it was still there
We are cleaning out my mamaw and papaws house and I got to bring this home!! It's a telephone table w/ seat. I have no idea when it was made but I sat in that chair many times talking to my mom when I'd go visit my grandparents. 🤍
I'm super happy to clean it and bring it back to life. Now I just need to find a spot for it.
While my son says these are “creepy glass” it turns out (I think) they are Indiana Tiara Diamond Glass…solid black even when held to light. I’m more of a Pyrex girl but couldn’t resist. Found at Goodwill in Rockville, MD.
Not weird but definitely wonderful🖤. Found at my local thrift store this evening. My heart stopped when I spotted it.
Officially licensed, Eleven's jumpsuit from Season 3 of Stranger Things, found and left at Goodwill in Owings Mills, MD.
I didn't see a size but I'd guess a kids large. I would have bought it if my 11+ a$$ could fit in it.
A few victorian vases with applied uranium glass flowers and leafs. One was a estate sale find the other was from facebook marketplace.
We recently moved and I've been finding a lot of broken glass in the yard at the new house. Today I found a larger piece in my driveway and dug it out and found this is what it was
Finally have something to post! Went to a church sale with my mom and found these two vintage Lusch Erzeugnis stools/chairs(?) for $15. They look like mushrooms and I immediately squealed. I can’t find any info on them other than who made them because it’s on the bottom! Can’t wait to clean them and find a place for them 😭🥰 Found in Grand Junction, CO
Googled the designer. Looks like they're from about 1960, and a lot of money to buy them now. Well done on your purchase. You're a winner!
My gorgeous new ring thrifted from a nice antique store/flea market in KS. I don't know much about it other than it was $20 and is stamped 925 sterling silver.
$12.00 thrift store find today. Mid Century Television Trays. Original price tag attached at $1.80.
Yardsale find. Very unusual. Loving the green glass
I’m still not completely convinced I don’t need this but I did leave it behind at the Found in Fortuna thrift store.
Today’s Goodwill find. Tissue box holders and the tissue makes the shirt. Cute and funny . Kitschy I paid $3 each at Giodwill but you can buy them on Amazon for 39.99 except the beige one which is 49.99 . Had to bring them all home
When you are scrolling through marketplace at 1 am & see THE Pottery Barn Friends apothecary table. For 1 & 50 dollars how could I say no!
Is this person saying it was one dollar and fifty cents, fifty-one dollars, or one hundred fifty dollars? Because one of those seems like a lot to brag about spending on a used coffee table, one seems like too little for the seller to have bothered listing it instead of just putting it on the curb, and the other is just weird.
Found this in the trash today
Found this at a antique store yesterday it’s a Fenton piece I love the colors
Found this cute guy at Thrift City in Tacoma, WA. Definitely swooped it up for a cool 60 cents. It’s my life’s goal now to find the mustard
I inherited this from my grandpa . He put his cuff links in it. There’s a wee moveable fly on the tail. I know it is from the 1930s. It is a thing of beauty and a joy to our family forever. It may been meant to hold pins.
Found this today at the thrift, it DID come home with me. Mother of pearl dish thing with 6 spoons and gift box. I have no clue what its used for but it was shiny.
Found in Ventura, Ca.
Never moved so fast as when I saw this hanging on the rack at my local Salvation Army thrift store, snagged and purchased smiling the entire time.
Four ramen bowls at the goodwill!
Saw at the Melbourne fl goodwill yesterday $25
Pink dino purse, found and left at Goodwill in Texarkana, Texas. It's gone now.
I didn't take it home because it's to small for me and it wouldn't be far to get it for one of my daughters cuz they would both love it. I am thinking of ordering them each one online.
These made my heart happy. ♥️ Found at an antique store. Paid $15 for both. No banana so used garlic clove instead
I just bought this jem today. I am extatic !!! I'm in love. It's a once in a lifetime find. In a farmhouse in rural Michigan. The husband bought it brand new in the 70s in St Louis.
Ground score in Indiana. They may have came home w me