“The day when a new year begins, and the old one, accordingly, gets 'reset' and becomes a thing of the past - a tempting moment to start life from scratch or just make some kind of promise to yourself, or maybe even make a whole list of goals,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “However, achieving these goals is not always successful.”

“I’ve seen statistics that say that about three-quarters of people who set a New Year’s goal give up after the very first failure, and two-thirds complete no more than one resolution on the list. This is usually the easiest one, a truly achievable goal. Sort of a psychological trick aimed at ourselves..."

“That’s why realistic goals and the ability to not give up after failures on the way to achieving them are so important. In the end, the process of achieving a goal is no less important than the result. And, of course, you always need to ask the question - who needs this goal, you or other people," Irina summarizes.