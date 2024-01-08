ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t know about you, but personally, every New Year, I make a solemn vow to myself to do something (or not to do something), and sometimes I even write these promises down in a notepad somewhere. Only to open this notepad on the same page 365 days later, laugh heartily... and make another New Year's resolution.

These resolutions become especially funny when children, ours or others’, are involved. So here is a selection of some incredibly funny and serious stories about how kids change our perception of New Year's resolutions, from various people on X.

#1

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

bumpin_mama Report

#2

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

IDontSpeakWhine Report

#3

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

XplodingUnicorn Report

Importantly, children often teach us lessons about realistic expectations and plans. For example, how many times have we promised ourselves on January 1... well, if not to start a new life, then to drastically change our lifestyle, habits, etc., to play sports, to devote more time to our interests or get rid of numerous harmful habits? And how often did these promises come true?

No, there are people with an iron willpower who one hundred percent fulfill all the dreams and ideas formed on New Year's Eve. Kudos for them, but sometimes a child who dreams of, let's say, two desserts for breakfast or a new bicycle unconsciously teaches any adult about rational goal setting.
#4

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

LetMeStart Report

#5

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

ExplodingPossum Report

#6

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

RodLacroix Report

“The day when a new year begins, and the old one, accordingly, gets 'reset' and becomes a thing of the past - a tempting moment to start life from scratch or just make some kind of promise to yourself, or maybe even make a whole list of goals,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “However, achieving these goals is not always successful.”

“I’ve seen statistics that say that about three-quarters of people who set a New Year’s goal give up after the very first failure, and two-thirds complete no more than one resolution on the list. This is usually the easiest one, a truly achievable goal. Sort of a psychological trick aimed at ourselves..."

“That’s why realistic goals and the ability to not give up after failures on the way to achieving them are so important. In the end, the process of achieving a goal is no less important than the result. And, of course, you always need to ask the question - who needs this goal, you or other people," Irina summarizes.
#7

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

GeorgePointon_ Report

#8

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

dadmann_walking Report

#9

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

beingyelisa Report

According to one version, the tradition of making New Year's resolutions was started by Julius Caesar, who had a special relationship with the holiday of the beginning of the year. At least, it was Caesar who, reforming the Roman calendar, moved the beginning of the year from March 1st to January 1st.

By the way, this was directly related to these resolutions - after all, the witness of such oaths for the Romans was the two-faced god Janus, who looked into the past with one face and into the future with the other, thereby assessing the progress achieved by any person.

Now let's think about who the very month of January was named after? That's right, in honor of Janus! So yes, the very concept of celebrating the New Year in the form in which it is familiar to us today is directly related to our goals and resolutions. Even with unfulfilled ones...
#10

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

elspells13 Report

#11

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

UnfilteredMama Report

#12

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

Cheeseboy22 Report

However, even if you don’t set your own goals for the New Year, or don’t monitor their implementation, you may be interested in reading these tweets from parents and just adults actively interacting with children. And who knows, maybe you will add your own stories to this treasury of kids' wisdom and wit? Then you're welcome to the comments section too!

#13

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

SimplyKanthony Report

#14

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

catlady_crybaby Report

#15

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

dinahaddie Report

#16

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

thedad Report

#17

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

ConanOBrien Report

#18

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

katestark Report

#19

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

MumInBits Report

#20

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

WajahatAli Report

#21

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

dad_on_my_feet Report

#22

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

fosterhood Report

#23

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

daddydoubts Report

#24

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

copymama Report

#25

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

MyMomologue Report

#26

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

thedad Report

#27

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

DaddingAround Report

#28

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

missmulrooney Report

#29

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

pro_worrier_ Report

#30

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

MattLoveless Report

#31

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

HomeWithPeanut Report

#32

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

CaRLie_Rae66 Report

#33

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

twohootiehoots Report

#34

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

OKparenting101 Report

#35

Kids-New-Years-Resolutions

vinniesingh Report

