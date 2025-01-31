ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most special things about photographs is that they freeze a moment in time. A split second that happened, that we will never get back. They can transport us to the past, and give us a glimpse into a time when we were decades younger, or even before we were born.

Photography plays an important role in preserving our family history and legacy. And keeping memories alive. Without photos, we might never really know what our parents, grandparents, or even great-grandparents looked like when they were younger. Or, what everyday life was like for people living 50, 100, or more years ago.

There’s an online community dedicated to sharing photos, scanned documents, articles, and personal anecdotes from the past. It has more than 1.5 million members, and an endless archive of beautiful and fascinating content that conjures up all sorts of warm, fuzzy, nostalgic feelings. We've hand-picked our personal favorites. Keep scrolling and enjoy a trip back in time, through a series of real-life images shared by members of The Way We Were. Don't miss the interesting chat Bored Panda had with Clémence Scouten, a personal historian and founder of Memoirs And Me.

#1

Halloween 1977: Me As C-3po, My Sister As R2-D2. We Won Our Elementary School Costume Contest!

Halloween 1977: Me As C-3po, My Sister As R2-D2. We Won Our Elementary School Costume Contest!

makinghomemadejam Report

    #2

    Women Fighting For Healthcare And Abortion Rights In The 1960s

    Women Fighting For Healthcare And Abortion Rights In The 1960s

    Hooverpaul Report

    #3

    In 1973, Masahisa Fukase Photographed His Wife, Yōko Wanibe, Leaving For Work Each Day From Their Apartment Window In Tokyo

    In 1973, Masahisa Fukase Photographed His Wife, Yōko Wanibe, Leaving For Work Each Day From Their Apartment Window In Tokyo

    Lepke2011 Report

    Clémence Scouten is a personal historian. She’s an expert when it comes to preserving family histories and legacies. As the founder of Memoirs And More, she has a wealth of experience in viewing, selecting, and organizing old photos and using them to tell a captivating story of how people once were—and are. Scouten is a firm believer in the power of photos.

    “Photos are a great way to enter family history, like a window into history,” she told Bored Panda when we reached out to her. “We can see before we read. So even a small child can see pictures in an album or book and start to associate that with their family. Once that child gets older, they can read about the family and learn the details a photo can't convey.”

    #4

    A Photograph Of A Little Boy Carrying A Newborn Lamb, In Scotland, 1932

    A Photograph Of A Little Boy Carrying A Newborn Lamb, In Scotland, 1932

    WorldHub995 Report

    #5

    My Grandparents Wedding Day In 1968. She’s 15 & He Is 17

    My Grandparents Wedding Day In 1968. She’s 15 & He Is 17

    cherrriiibomb Report

    #6

    My Grandfather In New Orleans, Late 50’s

    My Grandfather In New Orleans, Late 50’s

    Amodernhousehusband Report

    Scouten says that while it's important to preserve family history, not everyone wants to. And that's okay. "There's a lot of trauma some people want to leave behind, and we never want to force people to talk about that or be confronted with it," she explained.

    Old family photographs can be particularly triggering. Looking at old photos reminds us of who we (and others) once were. “Someone might realize how very young they had been when they experienced a transformative event,” notes Psychology Today. “They might suddenly understand how vulnerable and innocent they had been.”

    These reminders could trigger positive or negative emotions. They could change someone’s understanding of how their past played a part in who they are today. They could increase or decrease feelings of anger, guilt, or resentment. Photos—and the feelings associated with viewing them—could even prompt us to forgive. Or sometimes, fall in love all over again.
    #7

    London Punks And An Interested Gran In Chelsea, 1982

    London Punks And An Interested Gran In Chelsea, 1982

    Pixxiprincess Report

    #8

    My Grandmother As A Child, Late 30s-Early 40s, Toronto

    My Grandmother As A Child, Late 30s-Early 40s, Toronto

    AntiqueCattle Report

    #9

    I Found These Photos While Thrifting And Reunited Them With Family

    I Found These Photos While Thrifting And Reunited Them With Family

    LittleGoldenBearx Report

    "There are many benefits to preserving our family history and knowing about other family members' successes and failures," Scouten told Bored Panda. "It helps us understand we are part of a structure (love it or hate it!) and that what we experience was probably experienced by someone relatively close to us. It is literally good for us."

    Experts agree that looking at certain old photographs can be good for our mental health. According to Psychology Today, viewing images “associated with specific positive autobiographical memories increased positive mood and helped repair negative mood induced by a sad film clip.”
    #10

    My Grandma And Grandpa, 1961

    My Grandma And Grandpa, 1961

    colieoly Report

    #11

    My Grandpa With A Friend Of His In 1950, When He Was 21

    My Grandpa With A Friend Of His In 1950, When He Was 21

    asocial_butterfrei Report

    #12

    Falling In Love In The 40s

    Falling In Love In The 40s

    Odd_Bunch_867 Report

    Scouten says we can get a lot of information from an old photo. "For people who enjoy research, photos give us many clues to when the photo was taken. Clothing fashions and background info (bulidings, cars, etc.) can help place the photo in a timeframe and a place," revealed Scouten.

    "The material the original photo was made out of tells us when it was printed (from metal plates in the 1800s to "calotypes" which are paper negatives to glass pates in the mid-1880s and so on)."
    #13

    My Mom As A Teenager With A Moose Calf In Alaska, 1952

    My Mom As A Teenager With A Moose Calf In Alaska, 1952

    Area_49 Report

    #14

    My Grandparents Wedding In 1937, Star Junction, Pa, He Was From Germany She Was From Sicily

    My Grandparents Wedding In 1937, Star Junction, Pa, He Was From Germany She Was From Sicily

    pioneergirl1965 Report

    #15

    My Dad And His Best Friend. We Think The Picture Was Taken In 1972

    My Dad And His Best Friend. We Think The Picture Was Taken In 1972

    Present-Arm-6023 Report

    Scouten says while she loves photographs, there are many other things that reveal how we were once upon a time. "My favorite is correspondence and diaries," she told Bored Panda. "People tell their stories, and the reader can learn not just what was going on but how the writer FELT about it."

    She explains that while photos, especially formal portraits, capture how a person wants to look, correspondence or diaries often offer a much more intimate window into the subject's personality.

    "In those old photos, no one smiles! But letters/diaries usually tell what's really going on as well as the mundane details of everyday life: chores, school, travel, work, and family, which you can't get from a photo."
    #16

    My Grandparents Wedding Day, Circa 1964, Los Angeles Ca (1st& 2nd Photo Great-Grandfather And Grandma, 3rd Photo Grandma And Grandpa)

    My Grandparents Wedding Day, Circa 1964, Los Angeles Ca (1st& 2nd Photo Great-Grandfather And Grandma, 3rd Photo Grandma And Grandpa)

    Glum_Feed_7780 Report

    #17

    My Grandpa Trying To Read The Newspaper With A Kitten Sitting On His Shoulder. Early 1980s

    My Grandpa Trying To Read The Newspaper With A Kitten Sitting On His Shoulder. Early 1980s

    rhit06 Report

    #18

    Together Since 1978. Then And Now

    Together Since 1978. Then And Now

    IndyScent Report

    Old photos can also help jog our memory. Sometimes, we don’t remember things exactly as they were. But, a photograph can correct the inaccurate details of how a person, animal, place, or object looked or even how an incident felt. If you've ever looked at a photograph and felt instantly transported back to that moment, you know exactly what we mean.

    #19

    A Sweet Photo Of A Brother And Sister. Charlottesville, Va, C. 1916

    A Sweet Photo Of A Brother And Sister. Charlottesville, Va, C. 1916

    WorldHub995 Report

    #20

    A Picture Of 3 Sisters Taken Almost 100 Years Ago

    A Picture Of 3 Sisters Taken Almost 100 Years Ago

    jocke75 Report

    #21

    My Great-Grandfathers Celebrating My Grandparents' Wedding (1970)

    My Great-Grandfathers Celebrating My Grandparents' Wedding (1970)

    French_Lys_Flower Report

    Scouten says working on your family history is bound to bring back many memories of people and times past, adding that this is something that should be embraced. She suggests taking the opportunity to reach out to a relative you haven't spoken to in a while to reminisce about a shared experience in your family history.

    The expert says many of her clients are surprised by how differently they and someone else remember the same event. And how a conversation can trigger even more memories.

    #22

    My Grandmother's Sister Tamara 🤩

    My Grandmother's Sister Tamara 🤩

    only_to_fly Report

    #23

    My Grandma And Great Aunt As Little Girls (1940s Or Late 1930s)

    My Grandma And Great Aunt As Little Girls (1940s Or Late 1930s)

    castfire Report

    #24

    My Dearest Grandmother, From The Early 1920's To 1950's Circa NY Tristate Area

    My Dearest Grandmother, From The Early 1920's To 1950's Circa NY Tristate Area

    dollievon Report

    #25

    Actors Who Were To Portray The Munchkins In The Wizard Of Oz Arriving At Mgm Studios In 1938

    Actors Who Were To Portray The Munchkins In The Wizard Of Oz Arriving At Mgm Studios In 1938

    Dhorlin Report

    #26

    My Grandparents, "Lou Buck" And "Hootie" 1953. She Was My Last Living Grandparent, And We Said Goodbye To Her Today

    My Grandparents, "Lou Buck" And "Hootie" 1953. She Was My Last Living Grandparent, And We Said Goodbye To Her Today

    innosins Report

    #27

    My Dad, 1975 And 1976

    My Dad, 1975 And 1976

    maenads_dance Report

    #28

    "This Was Taken In East L.A. In 1960. That's My Aunt On The Left; My Grandma, Who Is Pregnant With My Dad, In The Middle; And Grandpa On The Right" -Tony W

    "This Was Taken In East L.A. In 1960. That's My Aunt On The Left; My Grandma, Who Is Pregnant With My Dad, In The Middle; And Grandpa On The Right" -Tony W

    MyDogGoldi Report

    #29

    My Grandmother, Circa 1957. Picture Taken By My Grandfather

    My Grandmother, Circa 1957. Picture Taken By My Grandfather

    Beatingmeat7716 Report

    #30

    My Aunt's Wedding Day 1970

    My Aunt's Wedding Day 1970

    Chiffygurl Report

    #31

    Grandma In The 60’s/70’s

    Grandma In The 60’s/70’s

    Delicious_Tea3806 Report

    #32

    My Uncle’s Wwii Sketchbook

    My Uncle’s Wwii Sketchbook

    CapsuCraft Report

    #33

    My Grandma With Me In My Swanky Panorama Pram, 1976

    My Grandma With Me In My Swanky Panorama Pram, 1976

    higglety_piggletypop Report

    #34

    This Is How I Wore My Naturally Curly Hair During The 70s

    This Is How I Wore My Naturally Curly Hair During The 70s

    den773 Report

    #35

    Cocktail Party At My Parents' House In January, 1978

    Cocktail Party At My Parents' House In January, 1978

    ecobot Report

    #36

    Alien Costume My Dad Made For My Brother In 1979

    Alien Costume My Dad Made For My Brother In 1979

    BigBlackSabbathFlag Report

    #37

    My Mom In 62

    My Mom In 62

    Sarahtonin320 Report

    #38

    My Mother And Me At A Picnic. Seoul, South Korea. C. 1977

    My Mother And Me At A Picnic. Seoul, South Korea. C. 1977

    fodianora Report

    #39

    My Dad Going To His Prom ~1970

    My Dad Going To His Prom ~1970

    balloongirl0622 Report

    #40

    The Infamous "Kids Table"

    The Infamous "Kids Table"

    valuecolor Report

    #41

    My Great-Uncle Taking A Selfie In 1937

    My Great-Uncle Taking A Selfie In 1937

    allibys Report

    #42

    My Grandmother Photographed By Her Father (Circa Late 1940s)

    My Grandmother Photographed By Her Father (Circa Late 1940s)

    Acceptable_Rule_7590 Report

    #43

    My Grandmother’s Modeling Photos 1940s-50s

    My Grandmother’s Modeling Photos 1940s-50s

    Jlr1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Child In Her Pedal Car, Ca. 1922

    Child In Her Pedal Car, Ca. 1922

    Hooverpaul Report

    #45

    Grandmas Little Candy Cane 1950s

    Grandmas Little Candy Cane 1950s

    wes1971 Report

    #46

    Having A Little Fun On The Beach In 1940

    Having A Little Fun On The Beach In 1940

    UrbanAchievers6371 Report

    #47

    Kodachrome Slides From A Christmas Diner Party In The 1950s. It Appears The Whole Family Was There

    Kodachrome Slides From A Christmas Diner Party In The 1950s. It Appears The Whole Family Was There

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #48

    My Teenage Mom In The 70s With Her First Horse, One She Paid For By Working Underage At A Movie Theater

    My Teenage Mom In The 70s With Her First Horse, One She Paid For By Working Underage At A Movie Theater

    Pugpickle Report

    #49

    Between 1900 And 1930, A Destitute Seed Pedlar Took More Than 5000 Photographs Of Daily Life In An Isolated Valley To The South Of The Alps. They Were Rediscovered Long After His Death. I Can't Convey How Amazing These Images Are

    Between 1900 And 1930, A Destitute Seed Pedlar Took More Than 5000 Photographs Of Daily Life In An Isolated Valley To The South Of The Alps. They Were Rediscovered Long After His Death. I Can't Convey How Amazing These Images Are

    dannydutch1 Report

    #50

    A Christmas Eve Shopper With His Daughter And A Crated Rocking Horse Tries To Hail A Cab Outside Macy's, December 24, 1946

    A Christmas Eve Shopper With His Daughter And A Crated Rocking Horse Tries To Hail A Cab Outside Macy's, December 24, 1946

    Hooverpaul Report

    #51

    Patient At Surrey County Lunatic Asylum, 1852

    Patient At Surrey County Lunatic Asylum, 1852

    _pvilla Report

    #52

    My Grandmother In 1942 And My Mother In 1982 Wearing The Same Wedding Dress On Their Special Day

    My Grandmother In 1942 And My Mother In 1982 Wearing The Same Wedding Dress On Their Special Day

    serand62 Report

    #53

    My Grandmother With My Mother In The Early 1970s. My Grandma Had A Pretty Sweet Fro!

    My Grandmother With My Mother In The Early 1970s. My Grandma Had A Pretty Sweet Fro!

    Nadia_LaMariposa Report

    #54

    Pictures Of My Mom In 1965, A Newlywed In Her New House

    Pictures Of My Mom In 1965, A Newlywed In Her New House

    Alman54 Report

    #55

    In 1895, A Photographer Took A Picture Inside Of The Ferry In New York

    In 1895, A Photographer Took A Picture Inside Of The Ferry In New York

    jocke75 Report

    #56

    My Family On Christmas Morning 1959 And 1979

    My Family On Christmas Morning 1959 And 1979

    dittidot Report

    #57

    My Mother, 20, Posing In Her White Satin Gown On Her Wedding Day. 1947

    My Mother, 20, Posing In Her White Satin Gown On Her Wedding Day. 1947

    dittidot Report

    #58

    Woman Inspecting This New Thing, The Security Belt In Her Car, Circa 1950s

    Woman Inspecting This New Thing, The Security Belt In Her Car, Circa 1950s

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #59

    My Grandmother And Her Sisters. Mexico Around 1940's

    My Grandmother And Her Sisters. Mexico Around 1940's

    Taniaarth Report

    #60

    Callie Campbell, 11 Years Old, Picks 75 To 125 Pounds Of Cotton A Day, And Totes 50 Pounds Of It When Sack Gets Full. “No, I Don’t Like It Very Much.” Photographed In Potawotamie County, Oklahoma. On October 16, 1916

    Callie Campbell, 11 Years Old, Picks 75 To 125 Pounds Of Cotton A Day, And Totes 50 Pounds Of It When Sack Gets Full. “No, I Don’t Like It Very Much.” Photographed In Potawotamie County, Oklahoma. On October 16, 1916

    Empty-Current-8500 Report

    #61

    Plain Clothes Detective Foils Razor Yielding Thug In Glasgow, Scotland, 1971

    Plain Clothes Detective Foils Razor Yielding Thug In Glasgow, Scotland, 1971

    ErskineLoyal Report

    #62

    Lotta Atsye, The Chief’s Daughter Of The Laguna Pueblo, 1904

    Lotta Atsye, The Chief’s Daughter Of The Laguna Pueblo, 1904

    Hooverpaul Report

    #63

    Gordon Parks 1956 Series “Segregation Story” Has Me Reaching For My Rolleiflex

    Gordon Parks 1956 Series “Segregation Story” Has Me Reaching For My Rolleiflex

    satsumasilk Report

    #64

    My Wife At The Berlin Zoo

    My Wife At The Berlin Zoo

    Kawfene1 Report

    #65

    Venice Beach California During The Late 1970s Roller Skate Craze. Still Has Some 70s Vibe But You Can Feel The 80s Coming

    Venice Beach California During The Late 1970s Roller Skate Craze. Still Has Some 70s Vibe But You Can Feel The 80s Coming

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #66

    A Girl Walking Her Rabbit In A Summer Kimono. Shinagawa, Japan, 1973

    A Girl Walking Her Rabbit In A Summer Kimono. Shinagawa, Japan, 1973

    MunakataSennin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    A Diver Photographed After Ascending From The Oily Interior Of The Sunken Battleship Uss Arizona. Photograph Taken At Pearl Harbor, Hawaii In The Days Following The Attack On Pearl Harbor In December 1941

    A Diver Photographed After Ascending From The Oily Interior Of The Sunken Battleship Uss Arizona. Photograph Taken At Pearl Harbor, Hawaii In The Days Following The Attack On Pearl Harbor In December 1941

    jocke75 Report

    #68

    Mom And Dad Getting Married In England 1960

    Mom And Dad Getting Married In England 1960

    markc444 Report

    #69

    Summer 1972, Boston, Massachusetts: "Abortion Is A Woman's Right"

    Summer 1972, Boston, Massachusetts: "Abortion Is A Woman's Right"

    Hooverpaul Report

    #70

    My Rather Mean-Looking Ancestor, Born May 7, 1798 (Died 1885 At The Age Of 87)

    My Rather Mean-Looking Ancestor, Born May 7, 1798 (Died 1885 At The Age Of 87)

    pindagogo Report

    #71

    1970’s. My Mom And Her 3 Siblings Had A Picture Book Made By Their Grandparents While Sitting For The Weekend

    1970’s. My Mom And Her 3 Siblings Had A Picture Book Made By Their Grandparents While Sitting For The Weekend

    SisteroftheMoon16 Report

    #72

    People At Daytona Beach In Florida, United States In 1904

    People At Daytona Beach In Florida, United States In 1904

    jocke75 Report

    #73

    White Family Mistaken For Black In 1955 Florida

    White Family Mistaken For Black In 1955 Florida

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    #74

    We Laid My Grandpa To Rest This Week At The Age Of 101. This Is One Of My Favorite Photos Of Him From His Time In The Navy

    We Laid My Grandpa To Rest This Week At The Age Of 101. This Is One Of My Favorite Photos Of Him From His Time In The Navy

    Scared_Pumpkin Report

    #75

    In May 1936, Photographer Carl Mydans Captured The Interior Of An Ozark Cabin That Served As A Modest Home For Six People In Missouri

    In May 1936, Photographer Carl Mydans Captured The Interior Of An Ozark Cabin That Served As A Modest Home For Six People In Missouri

    47toolate Report

    #76

    One Of My Favorite Pictures Of My Father. I’m Guessing He Was In His Early 20s In This Picture

    One Of My Favorite Pictures Of My Father. I’m Guessing He Was In His Early 20s In This Picture

    hellomyko Report

    #77

    My Grandfather Just Passed Away At 100 Years Old. Found His Resume From 1946 (Just Home From The War) Among His Things…

    My Grandfather Just Passed Away At 100 Years Old. Found His Resume From 1946 (Just Home From The War) Among His Things…

    kjs51 Report

    #78

    My Family Before An Early Start To Our Vacation, 1963

    My Family Before An Early Start To Our Vacation, 1963

    dittidot Report

    #79

    A Boy And His New Dog, 1951

    A Boy And His New Dog, 1951

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    #80

    My Grandmother, Wearing Pants And A T-Shirt, While On An Early Date With My Grandfather; Brooklyn, 1948

    My Grandmother, Wearing Pants And A T-Shirt, While On An Early Date With My Grandfather; Brooklyn, 1948

    Salem1690s Report

    #81

    Fleet Street. London 1897

    Fleet Street. London 1897

    jocke75 Report

    #82

    A Very Stylish Wife Posing In The Kitchen With Her Cat And Turquoise Oven. Lots Of Cabinet Space Here. Late 1960s Or Very Early 1970s

    A Very Stylish Wife Posing In The Kitchen With Her Cat And Turquoise Oven. Lots Of Cabinet Space Here. Late 1960s Or Very Early 1970s

    MyDogGoldi Report

    #83

    So, What Did You Get At The Mall Today? 1980

    So, What Did You Get At The Mall Today? 1980

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    #84

    A Mother And Daughter Hamming It Up For The Camera, Ca 1900

    A Mother And Daughter Hamming It Up For The Camera, Ca 1900

    UrbanAchievers6371 Report

    #85

    My Mom Before Junior Prom (Circa 1965)

    My Mom Before Junior Prom (Circa 1965)

    Realistic-Produce-28 Report

    #86

    My Third Grade Class. 1958

    My Third Grade Class. 1958

    teaseawas Report

    #87

    My Paternal Grandparents On Their Wedding Day ~1944. She Was 16 And He Was 30

    My Paternal Grandparents On Their Wedding Day ~1944. She Was 16 And He Was 30

    Mission_Spray Report

    #88

    My Nana, On Her 30th Birthday. July 19, 1975

    My Nana, On Her 30th Birthday. July 19, 1975

    pEter-skEeterR45 Report

    #89

    Summertime Parties At My Parents' Cabin In 1978

    Summertime Parties At My Parents' Cabin In 1978

    ecobot Report

    #90

    At 10th Anniversary And At 46th

    At 10th Anniversary And At 46th

    den773 Report

    #91

    Portrait Of A Family. Florida, Circa 1900

    Portrait Of A Family. Florida, Circa 1900

    jocke75 Report

    #92

    How Did Women Manage To Walk In Heels All The Time, With A Lot Less Convenient Amenities? Didn't Their Feet Hurt?

    How Did Women Manage To Walk In Heels All The Time, With A Lot Less Convenient Amenities? Didn't Their Feet Hurt?

    om11011shanti11011om Report

    #93

    The Traditional "Before High School Graduation" Pose With My Aunt, 1971

    The Traditional "Before High School Graduation" Pose With My Aunt, 1971

    dittidot Report

    #94

    Grandmother, Aged 20 At The Time, In A Party Dress In 1914

    Grandmother, Aged 20 At The Time, In A Party Dress In 1914

    Cautious_Peace_1 Report

    #95

    My Grandparents At Their Wedding In 1949. My Great Grandfather (Her Dad) Wouldn’t Pay For The Wedding Because She Married An Italian

    My Grandparents At Their Wedding In 1949. My Great Grandfather (Her Dad) Wouldn’t Pay For The Wedding Because She Married An Italian

    Salem1690s Report

    #96

    Two Kids Walking Barefoot To School, Claiborne County, Tennessee, 1940

    Two Kids Walking Barefoot To School, Claiborne County, Tennessee, 1940

    UrbanAchievers6371 Report

    #97

    Pizza Hut In The ‘70s Was Simply Awesome

    Pizza Hut In The ‘70s Was Simply Awesome

    UrbanAchievers6371 Report

    #98

    New Years Eve Circa 1945 At 'Sammy’s Bowery Follies' In Manhattan

    New Years Eve Circa 1945 At 'Sammy’s Bowery Follies' In Manhattan

    dannydutch1 Report

    #99

    My Grandmother With Her Parents In 1920s Sicily

    My Grandmother With Her Parents In 1920s Sicily

    CompetitiveEmu1100 Report

    #100

    I Don't Think My Grandma Ever Considered Herself A Photographer, But I Think She Was One

    I Don't Think My Grandma Ever Considered Herself A Photographer, But I Think She Was One

    birchest Report

    #101

    My Aunt And Mom In The 1970s

    My Aunt And Mom In The 1970s

    AffectionateWay4506 Report

    #102

    A Sami Woman, Toddler, And Infant In Lapland, Finland, 1917

    A Sami Woman, Toddler, And Infant In Lapland, Finland, 1917

    WorldHub995 Report

    #103

    Mugshots Of Victorian Era Child Criminals, 1870s

    Mugshots Of Victorian Era Child Criminals, 1870s

    Lepke2011 Report

    #104

    My Mom And Dad, At My Dad's High School Prom, 1959. He Was About To Graduate High School (17) And She Was About To Graduate From Jr. High (14). A Month After This Was Taken, They Got Married. She Wasn't Even Pregnant

    My Mom And Dad, At My Dad's High School Prom, 1959. He Was About To Graduate High School (17) And She Was About To Graduate From Jr. High (14). A Month After This Was Taken, They Got Married. She Wasn't Even Pregnant

    DistantKarma Report

    #105

    My Oma In Front Of The Sydney Opera House Mid-Construction After Immigrating To Australia

    My Oma In Front Of The Sydney Opera House Mid-Construction After Immigrating To Australia

    sundayriley222 Report

    #106

    1966 My Mom And Me

    1966 My Mom And Me

    Jlr1 Report

    #107

    My Dad, Currently 97, Is The Baby

    My Dad, Currently 97, Is The Baby

    blackbeetle70 Report

    #108

    Photo Taken In Front Of The Colosseum, 1897

    Photo Taken In Front Of The Colosseum, 1897

    theanti_influencer75 Report

    #109

    My Great-Aunt & Uncle On Their Wedding Day, Circa 1948. She Was A Survivor Of Auschwitz, And He Served With The Us Army In Wwii

    My Great-Aunt & Uncle On Their Wedding Day, Circa 1948. She Was A Survivor Of Auschwitz, And He Served With The Us Army In Wwii

    GingerLibrarian76 Report

    #110

    My Grandparents Leaving Their Wedding In A Car In The 60s 🇧🇷

    My Grandparents Leaving Their Wedding In A Car In The 60s 🇧🇷

    boobubbaloo Report

    #111

    My Stepdad Got Us Matching Shirts For Christmas. Late 70s In Full Effect

    My Stepdad Got Us Matching Shirts For Christmas. Late 70s In Full Effect

    Tracker-man Report

    #112

    My Grandma And Granddad The Day He Got Back From Serving In Wwii. They Got Married The Same Day, And Stayed Happily Together The Rest Of Their Lives. Michigan, 1945ish

    My Grandma And Granddad The Day He Got Back From Serving In Wwii. They Got Married The Same Day, And Stayed Happily Together The Rest Of Their Lives. Michigan, 1945ish

    sictransitlinds Report

    #113

    My Grandmother (1925-)

    My Grandmother (1925-)

    TheCatsMe0wth Report

    #114

    Group Of Women At The Roller Skate Ring, Have A Coke While They Rest A Little. Mid 1950s

    Group Of Women At The Roller Skate Ring, Have A Coke While They Rest A Little. Mid 1950s

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #115

    The Wanted Poster For The Guy That Shot My Grandfather In 1971

    The Wanted Poster For The Guy That Shot My Grandfather In 1971

    SilentWalrus92 Report

    #116

    My Sister Coming Home From The Hospital...i Think I Had Better Days 1966

    My Sister Coming Home From The Hospital...i Think I Had Better Days 1966

    markc444 Report

    #117

    The Face Of New Parents (My Dad And His First Wife, 1961)

    The Face Of New Parents (My Dad And His First Wife, 1961)

    Bamm83 Report

