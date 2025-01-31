There’s an online community dedicated to sharing photos, scanned documents, articles, and personal anecdotes from the past. It has more than 1.5 million members, and an endless archive of beautiful and fascinating content that conjures up all sorts of warm, fuzzy, nostalgic feelings. We've hand-picked our personal favorites. Keep scrolling and enjoy a trip back in time, through a series of real-life images shared by members of The Way We Were. Don't miss the interesting chat Bored Panda had with Clémence Scouten, a personal historian and founder of Memoirs And Me .

Photography plays an important role in preserving our family history and legacy. And keeping memories alive. Without photos, we might never really know what our parents, grandparents, or even great-grandparents looked like when they were younger. Or, what everyday life was like for people living 50, 100, or more years ago.

One of the most special things about photographs is that they freeze a moment in time. A split second that happened, that we will never get back. They can transport us to the past , and give us a glimpse into a time when we were decades younger, or even before we were born.

#1 Halloween 1977: Me As C-3po, My Sister As R2-D2. We Won Our Elementary School Costume Contest! Share icon

#2 Women Fighting For Healthcare And Abortion Rights In The 1960s Share icon

#3 In 1973, Masahisa Fukase Photographed His Wife, Yōko Wanibe, Leaving For Work Each Day From Their Apartment Window In Tokyo Share icon

Clémence Scouten is a personal historian. She’s an expert when it comes to preserving family histories and legacies. As the founder of Memoirs And More, she has a wealth of experience in viewing, selecting, and organizing old photos and using them to tell a captivating story of how people once were—and are. Scouten is a firm believer in the power of photos. “Photos are a great way to enter family history, like a window into history,” she told Bored Panda when we reached out to her. “We can see before we read. So even a small child can see pictures in an album or book and start to associate that with their family. Once that child gets older, they can read about the family and learn the details a photo can't convey.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 A Photograph Of A Little Boy Carrying A Newborn Lamb, In Scotland, 1932 Share icon

#5 My Grandparents Wedding Day In 1968. She’s 15 & He Is 17 Share icon

#6 My Grandfather In New Orleans, Late 50’s Share icon

Scouten says that while it's important to preserve family history, not everyone wants to. And that's okay. "There's a lot of trauma some people want to leave behind, and we never want to force people to talk about that or be confronted with it," she explained. Old family photographs can be particularly triggering. Looking at old photos reminds us of who we (and others) once were. “Someone might realize how very young they had been when they experienced a transformative event,” notes Psychology Today. “They might suddenly understand how vulnerable and innocent they had been.” ADVERTISEMENT These reminders could trigger positive or negative emotions. They could change someone’s understanding of how their past played a part in who they are today. They could increase or decrease feelings of anger, guilt, or resentment. Photos—and the feelings associated with viewing them—could even prompt us to forgive. Or sometimes, fall in love all over again.

#7 London Punks And An Interested Gran In Chelsea, 1982 Share icon

#8 My Grandmother As A Child, Late 30s-Early 40s, Toronto Share icon

#9 I Found These Photos While Thrifting And Reunited Them With Family Share icon

"There are many benefits to preserving our family history and knowing about other family members' successes and failures," Scouten told Bored Panda. "It helps us understand we are part of a structure (love it or hate it!) and that what we experience was probably experienced by someone relatively close to us. It is literally good for us." ADVERTISEMENT Experts agree that looking at certain old photographs can be good for our mental health. According to Psychology Today, viewing images “associated with specific positive autobiographical memories increased positive mood and helped repair negative mood induced by a sad film clip.”

#10 My Grandma And Grandpa, 1961 Share icon

#11 My Grandpa With A Friend Of His In 1950, When He Was 21 Share icon

#12 Falling In Love In The 40s Share icon

Scouten says we can get a lot of information from an old photo. "For people who enjoy research, photos give us many clues to when the photo was taken. Clothing fashions and background info (bulidings, cars, etc.) can help place the photo in a timeframe and a place," revealed Scouten. ADVERTISEMENT "The material the original photo was made out of tells us when it was printed (from metal plates in the 1800s to "calotypes" which are paper negatives to glass pates in the mid-1880s and so on)."

#13 My Mom As A Teenager With A Moose Calf In Alaska, 1952 Share icon

#14 My Grandparents Wedding In 1937, Star Junction, Pa, He Was From Germany She Was From Sicily Share icon

#15 My Dad And His Best Friend. We Think The Picture Was Taken In 1972 Share icon

Scouten says while she loves photographs, there are many other things that reveal how we were once upon a time. "My favorite is correspondence and diaries," she told Bored Panda. "People tell their stories, and the reader can learn not just what was going on but how the writer FELT about it." ADVERTISEMENT She explains that while photos, especially formal portraits, capture how a person wants to look, correspondence or diaries often offer a much more intimate window into the subject's personality. "In those old photos, no one smiles! But letters/diaries usually tell what's really going on as well as the mundane details of everyday life: chores, school, travel, work, and family, which you can't get from a photo."

#16 My Grandparents Wedding Day, Circa 1964, Los Angeles Ca (1st& 2nd Photo Great-Grandfather And Grandma, 3rd Photo Grandma And Grandpa) Share icon

#17 My Grandpa Trying To Read The Newspaper With A Kitten Sitting On His Shoulder. Early 1980s Share icon

#18 Together Since 1978. Then And Now Share icon

Old photos can also help jog our memory. Sometimes, we don’t remember things exactly as they were. But, a photograph can correct the inaccurate details of how a person, animal, place, or object looked or even how an incident felt. If you've ever looked at a photograph and felt instantly transported back to that moment, you know exactly what we mean. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 A Sweet Photo Of A Brother And Sister. Charlottesville, Va, C. 1916 Share icon

#20 A Picture Of 3 Sisters Taken Almost 100 Years Ago Share icon

#21 My Great-Grandfathers Celebrating My Grandparents' Wedding (1970) Share icon

Scouten says working on your family history is bound to bring back many memories of people and times past, adding that this is something that should be embraced. She suggests taking the opportunity to reach out to a relative you haven't spoken to in a while to reminisce about a shared experience in your family history. The expert says many of her clients are surprised by how differently they and someone else remember the same event. And how a conversation can trigger even more memories. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 My Grandmother's Sister Tamara 🤩 Share icon

#23 My Grandma And Great Aunt As Little Girls (1940s Or Late 1930s) Share icon

#24 My Dearest Grandmother, From The Early 1920's To 1950's Circa NY Tristate Area Share icon

#25 Actors Who Were To Portray The Munchkins In The Wizard Of Oz Arriving At Mgm Studios In 1938 Share icon

#26 My Grandparents, "Lou Buck" And "Hootie" 1953. She Was My Last Living Grandparent, And We Said Goodbye To Her Today Share icon

#27 My Dad, 1975 And 1976 Share icon

#28 "This Was Taken In East L.A. In 1960. That's My Aunt On The Left; My Grandma, Who Is Pregnant With My Dad, In The Middle; And Grandpa On The Right" -Tony W Share icon

#29 My Grandmother, Circa 1957. Picture Taken By My Grandfather Share icon

#30 My Aunt's Wedding Day 1970 Share icon

#31 Grandma In The 60’s/70’s Share icon

#32 My Uncle’s Wwii Sketchbook Share icon

#33 My Grandma With Me In My Swanky Panorama Pram, 1976 Share icon

#34 This Is How I Wore My Naturally Curly Hair During The 70s Share icon

#35 Cocktail Party At My Parents' House In January, 1978 Share icon

#36 Alien Costume My Dad Made For My Brother In 1979 Share icon

#37 My Mom In 62 Share icon

#38 My Mother And Me At A Picnic. Seoul, South Korea. C. 1977 Share icon

#39 My Dad Going To His Prom ~1970 Share icon

#40 The Infamous "Kids Table" Share icon

#41 My Great-Uncle Taking A Selfie In 1937 Share icon

#42 My Grandmother Photographed By Her Father (Circa Late 1940s) Share icon

#43 My Grandmother’s Modeling Photos 1940s-50s Share icon

#44 Child In Her Pedal Car, Ca. 1922 Share icon

#45 Grandmas Little Candy Cane 1950s Share icon

#46 Having A Little Fun On The Beach In 1940 Share icon

#47 Kodachrome Slides From A Christmas Diner Party In The 1950s. It Appears The Whole Family Was There Share icon

#48 My Teenage Mom In The 70s With Her First Horse, One She Paid For By Working Underage At A Movie Theater Share icon

#49 Between 1900 And 1930, A Destitute Seed Pedlar Took More Than 5000 Photographs Of Daily Life In An Isolated Valley To The South Of The Alps. They Were Rediscovered Long After His Death. I Can't Convey How Amazing These Images Are Share icon

#50 A Christmas Eve Shopper With His Daughter And A Crated Rocking Horse Tries To Hail A Cab Outside Macy's, December 24, 1946 Share icon

#51 Patient At Surrey County Lunatic Asylum, 1852 Share icon

#52 My Grandmother In 1942 And My Mother In 1982 Wearing The Same Wedding Dress On Their Special Day Share icon

#53 My Grandmother With My Mother In The Early 1970s. My Grandma Had A Pretty Sweet Fro! Share icon

#54 Pictures Of My Mom In 1965, A Newlywed In Her New House Share icon

#55 In 1895, A Photographer Took A Picture Inside Of The Ferry In New York Share icon

#56 My Family On Christmas Morning 1959 And 1979 Share icon

#57 My Mother, 20, Posing In Her White Satin Gown On Her Wedding Day. 1947 Share icon

#58 Woman Inspecting This New Thing, The Security Belt In Her Car, Circa 1950s Share icon

#59 My Grandmother And Her Sisters. Mexico Around 1940's Share icon

#60 Callie Campbell, 11 Years Old, Picks 75 To 125 Pounds Of Cotton A Day, And Totes 50 Pounds Of It When Sack Gets Full. “No, I Don’t Like It Very Much.” Photographed In Potawotamie County, Oklahoma. On October 16, 1916 Share icon

#61 Plain Clothes Detective Foils Razor Yielding Thug In Glasgow, Scotland, 1971 Share icon

#62 Lotta Atsye, The Chief’s Daughter Of The Laguna Pueblo, 1904 Share icon

#63 Gordon Parks 1956 Series “Segregation Story” Has Me Reaching For My Rolleiflex Share icon

#64 My Wife At The Berlin Zoo Share icon

#65 Venice Beach California During The Late 1970s Roller Skate Craze. Still Has Some 70s Vibe But You Can Feel The 80s Coming Share icon

#66 A Girl Walking Her Rabbit In A Summer Kimono. Shinagawa, Japan, 1973 Share icon

#67 A Diver Photographed After Ascending From The Oily Interior Of The Sunken Battleship Uss Arizona. Photograph Taken At Pearl Harbor, Hawaii In The Days Following The Attack On Pearl Harbor In December 1941 Share icon

#68 Mom And Dad Getting Married In England 1960 Share icon

#69 Summer 1972, Boston, Massachusetts: "Abortion Is A Woman's Right" Share icon

#70 My Rather Mean-Looking Ancestor, Born May 7, 1798 (Died 1885 At The Age Of 87) Share icon

#71 1970’s. My Mom And Her 3 Siblings Had A Picture Book Made By Their Grandparents While Sitting For The Weekend Share icon

#72 People At Daytona Beach In Florida, United States In 1904 Share icon

#73 White Family Mistaken For Black In 1955 Florida Share icon

#74 We Laid My Grandpa To Rest This Week At The Age Of 101. This Is One Of My Favorite Photos Of Him From His Time In The Navy Share icon

#75 In May 1936, Photographer Carl Mydans Captured The Interior Of An Ozark Cabin That Served As A Modest Home For Six People In Missouri Share icon

#76 One Of My Favorite Pictures Of My Father. I’m Guessing He Was In His Early 20s In This Picture Share icon

#77 My Grandfather Just Passed Away At 100 Years Old. Found His Resume From 1946 (Just Home From The War) Among His Things… Share icon

#78 My Family Before An Early Start To Our Vacation, 1963 Share icon

#79 A Boy And His New Dog, 1951 Share icon

#80 My Grandmother, Wearing Pants And A T-Shirt, While On An Early Date With My Grandfather; Brooklyn, 1948 Share icon

#81 Fleet Street. London 1897 Share icon

#82 A Very Stylish Wife Posing In The Kitchen With Her Cat And Turquoise Oven. Lots Of Cabinet Space Here. Late 1960s Or Very Early 1970s Share icon

#83 So, What Did You Get At The Mall Today? 1980 Share icon

#84 A Mother And Daughter Hamming It Up For The Camera, Ca 1900 Share icon

#85 My Mom Before Junior Prom (Circa 1965) Share icon

#86 My Third Grade Class. 1958 Share icon

#87 My Paternal Grandparents On Their Wedding Day ~1944. She Was 16 And He Was 30 Share icon

#88 My Nana, On Her 30th Birthday. July 19, 1975 Share icon

#89 Summertime Parties At My Parents' Cabin In 1978 Share icon

#90 At 10th Anniversary And At 46th Share icon

#91 Portrait Of A Family. Florida, Circa 1900 Share icon

#92 How Did Women Manage To Walk In Heels All The Time, With A Lot Less Convenient Amenities? Didn't Their Feet Hurt? Share icon

#93 The Traditional "Before High School Graduation" Pose With My Aunt, 1971 Share icon

#94 Grandmother, Aged 20 At The Time, In A Party Dress In 1914 Share icon

#95 My Grandparents At Their Wedding In 1949. My Great Grandfather (Her Dad) Wouldn’t Pay For The Wedding Because She Married An Italian Share icon

#96 Two Kids Walking Barefoot To School, Claiborne County, Tennessee, 1940 Share icon

#97 Pizza Hut In The ‘70s Was Simply Awesome Share icon

#98 New Years Eve Circa 1945 At 'Sammy’s Bowery Follies' In Manhattan Share icon

#99 My Grandmother With Her Parents In 1920s Sicily Share icon

#100 I Don't Think My Grandma Ever Considered Herself A Photographer, But I Think She Was One Share icon

#101 My Aunt And Mom In The 1970s Share icon

#102 A Sami Woman, Toddler, And Infant In Lapland, Finland, 1917 Share icon

#103 Mugshots Of Victorian Era Child Criminals, 1870s Share icon

#104 My Mom And Dad, At My Dad's High School Prom, 1959. He Was About To Graduate High School (17) And She Was About To Graduate From Jr. High (14). A Month After This Was Taken, They Got Married. She Wasn't Even Pregnant Share icon

#105 My Oma In Front Of The Sydney Opera House Mid-Construction After Immigrating To Australia Share icon

#106 1966 My Mom And Me Share icon

#107 My Dad, Currently 97, Is The Baby Share icon

#108 Photo Taken In Front Of The Colosseum, 1897 Share icon

#109 My Great-Aunt & Uncle On Their Wedding Day, Circa 1948. She Was A Survivor Of Auschwitz, And He Served With The Us Army In Wwii Share icon

#110 My Grandparents Leaving Their Wedding In A Car In The 60s 🇧🇷 Share icon

#111 My Stepdad Got Us Matching Shirts For Christmas. Late 70s In Full Effect Share icon

#112 My Grandma And Granddad The Day He Got Back From Serving In Wwii. They Got Married The Same Day, And Stayed Happily Together The Rest Of Their Lives. Michigan, 1945ish Share icon

#113 My Grandmother (1925-) Share icon

#114 Group Of Women At The Roller Skate Ring, Have A Coke While They Rest A Little. Mid 1950s Share icon

#115 The Wanted Poster For The Guy That Shot My Grandfather In 1971 Share icon

#116 My Sister Coming Home From The Hospital...i Think I Had Better Days 1966 Share icon

