Covering the good, the bad, and the ugly of life as it was, the subreddit titled ‘ The Way We Were ’ is a treasure trove of such moments frozen in time. If you’re a fan of time travel enabled by browsing old photographs, you ought to love today’s list, so wait no longer, scroll down to find it and make sure to upvote your favorite pictures from the subreddit.

Looking at old pictures can be fascinating: people dressed in what could be considered the latest fashion trends (grandpa’s pants are soooo back in style), homes and surroundings that could only be seen on movie sets nowadays, and so much more all frozen in time for us to marvel at.

#1 Grandpa's Photo From The Dorms Freshmen Year At Purdue University 1956

#2 A Selection Of 1890s To Early 1900s Mugshots From Nebraska

#3 Great Grandmother & Great Aunt (~1946)

#4 Swimsuits And Roller Skates, Chicago, Il, C. 1947. Photo By Wayne Miller

#5 Grocery Shopping In The 1960s

#6 Beautiful Vintage Photos Collection, 1962-1980

#7 Occupants Of A Sod House In Drenthe, The Netherlands, Photographed Standing Outside In 1936

#8 My Grandparents On Their Wedding Day. March 1969, West Sumatera, Indonesia

#9 My Father & Grandparents, Louisiana, 1965

#10 My Great Grandmother's Brother, Perry. He Was Beaten To Death In A Bar Fight In 1949 At The Age Of 31

#11 Vintage Image Of A Sign

#12 My Grandma (Still Alive At 96) And Her Dad Baling Hay On The Family Farm In Clintonville, Wi. 1940s

#13 Summertime In The 1940s

#14 Disco Sally, 78 Year Old Studio 54 Regular, 1978

#15 My Terrified Dad (20) And His First Wife (19) Days After The Birth Of Their First Child (Maine, USA, 1961)

#16 Dinner Time In The 1950's

#17 Three Best Friends From Nebraska Circa 1910

#18 A Young Black Man, In An Act Of Resistance To South Africa's Apartheid Policies, Rides A Bus Restricted To Whites Only, In Durban, South Africa, 1980s

#19 Annie Edson Taylor And Her Cat, Pose With The Barrel She Went Over Niagara Falls In, 1901

#20 Two Women Grinding An Axe, 1918

#21 Party On!

#22 My Grandparents' Wedding, 100 Years Ago Today

#23 I'm The Tall American With My Sri Lankan Family In 1980. Batticaloa, Sri Lanka

#24 My Great Great Aunt Louise Hayes Née Andersen, Circa 1929

#25 Woman In Knee-Length Dress And Pants, Ca. 1860s. From A Bound Photo Album I Bought Years Ago. Subject And Photographer Unknown. [1457 X 2361]

#26 One Of America's Youngest Newsboys (4 Years Old) Florida, 1913

#27 Flora And Sikes, 1905 - On The Back It Said "Love's Old Sweet Song"

#28 A Grocery Store Clerk In Tallahassee, Florida, 1962

#29 Atlanta High School Basketball Player Shooting Underhand, A Free Throw Against Tech High School In 1921

#30 Jane Lucy Thompson (Later Lesich) Poses With Her Brother, Grover, And Mother, Agusta, In I Think The 1920s

#31 The Wright Family, Wokingham UK - 1967 - In Their Matching Dresses When Mums Used To Make Your Clothes

#32 A Black Man And A White Woman Embracing On A New York Subway - A Controversial Image For It's Time. Late 1960s. (Image - Ernest Cole)

#33 A Chinese Lady Whose Feet Were Bound From Childhood. Late 1800s

#34 Mad Magazine Artists Al Jaffee And Will Elder, In The Lunchroom At The High School For Music And Arts In New York City, 1936

#35 Boys In Los Angeles Show Off Diving Helmets Made From Sections Of Hot Water Heaters, Boilers And Other Junk, 1933

#36 Western Saloon

#37 My Parents, The Couple In The Front, On Their Flight Home After Going On A Mexican Cruise In March, 1977. The Couple Behind Them Were Friends Of Theirs That Also Went On The Cruise

#38 Great-Grandparent's Home Around The Late 1800s/Early 1900s. Eventually 7 Kids All Lived Here With Them

#39 Easter 1969

#40 Two Girls Doing Their Easter-Shopping, London, April 8, 1936

#41 Three Young Girls And A Dog Pose For The Camera. 1930

#42 This Behemoth Of A Flip Cut, 1960s

#43 The Fort, 1965

#44 Esbon High School District Champion Girls' Basketball Team. Kansas, 1925. I Think At Least Some Of The Girls Are Wearing Bloomers

#45 Northern Ireland During The Troubles, Late 60s And Early 70s, By Akihiko Okamura

#46 Linda Ward (And Two Admirers) Dublin, Early '60s

#47 A Couple Of Victorian Travellers, 1890s

#48 There Were 357 Residential Schools In The U.S., Where Native American Children Were Sent, And, By 1926, More Than 80% Of Native American Children Were Attending Such Schools. The First Such School - The Carlisle Indian Industrial School - Was Established In 1879. The Photo Here Is From 1885

#49 Rickards High School Principal Checking Skirt Length In Tallahassee, 1965

#50 The Hobble Skirt Trend From The 1900's And 1910's

#51 My Mom, An Engineer, In Her Office, One Month Before I Was Born. 1967, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

#52 People Taking Selfies, C. 1890's - 1940's

#53 At The Age Of 16 In 1946 My Grandfather Worked In A Paper Factory, This Is His Work Badge

#54 In This Image From 1955, We See A Woman Hanging Her Laundry On The Clothes-Line In Her Backyard. When I Was Growing Up - In The 1960s And 1970s - Every Backyard On My Street Had A Clothes-Line. While Hanging Out Their Laundry, The Neighbors Would Holler To Each Other

#55 These Photos From The 1930s Through The 50s Show Polio Victims In The Dreaded Iron Lung Machine Prior To The Invention Of The Polio Vaccine

#56 Man With Down's Syndrome, 1890s

#57 Teenagers' Marriage Criteria From Progressive Farmer October 1955

#58 Haunting Portraits Of Surgery Patients Of Dr. Harvey Cushing From The Early 20th Century

#59 My Dad Eating Cake For His 2nd & 3rd Birthdays, Atlanta, Tx 1955 & 1956

#60 Scanned Some Of Dad's Old Climbing Slides (1970's)

#61 A Minnesota Woman, Lempi Raattama, And Her Baby Son, Minnesota, Circa 1924

#62 This Book From 1908 Shows How Photo Retouching Was Around Long Before Photoshop Ever Was

#63 The Crowd At Woodstock 1969

#64 That's A Lot Of '70s Going On In One Pic

#65 Wedding Portrait, Minnesota, 1911. Note The Delicate Lace On The Bride's High-Necked Blouse

#66 May 1922: 78-Year-Old Robert T. Lincoln (Son Of Abraham Lincoln) Is Helped Up The Steps At The Dedication Of The Lincoln Memorial In Washington D.c

#67 Nimrod Depue, 1920, Aged 20

#68 My Sister And Me 1963. The Photographer Told Us To Not Smile Which Made Us Giggle

#69 Mother On A Couch With Her Baby On Her Lap, Bronx, N.y., 1966

#70 Three Jolly Sisters In Failsworth, Greater Manchester, 1970s

#71 The Danish Bakery At Publix From The 1976 Annual Report

#72 (1953) Ford Executives Selecting That Year's Automobile Colors From 76 Different Scale Models Of Them

#73 American Family On Easter Sunday, 1968

#74 Birthday At Nadine's Dollhouse Grave, 1934c

#75 My Mom (Bottom Left) And Her Family Dressed Up For A Bicentennial Celebration 1976

#76 Purchased A Box Of 35mm Slides From An Abandoned Business (Ontario, Canada) [est. 1950's]

#77 Tuskegee Airmen Getting Briefed Before A Mission. 1945

#78 My Dad's Family Leaving Missouri For California Cicra 1944. My Dad, 1st Row All The Way To The Right. Crazy Thing Is There Are 8 Older Kids Not In The Picture

#79 The Woman In These Photos Was A Swedish Immigrant To The Us, And Was Sixteen And Pregnant When She Married In 1924. She Died In 1925 At Age Eighteen

#80 Schnuck's Grocery Store Cashier, St. Louis, Mo 1970s

#81 My Date And Me All Dressed Up For A Fancy Party, 1974

#82 My Dad And Late Mum On Their Wedding Day - 1983. I Forgot How Beautiful She Was

#83 My Grandparents And Mom Around 1960 In Chicago

#84 My Granma And Her Boyfriend Before My Grandfather