For better or worse, living in a big city means being around a whole smorgasbord of humanity. Every subculture, style, and design has its adherents, and where better to see it than buses, trams, and subways? 

The “Berlin Subway Creatures” Instagram account is dedicated to sharing the most interesting passengers on the city's public transport and not, unfortunately, found footage of actual underground creatures. So get comfortable as you look through, perhaps on your commute, and be sure to upvote your favorites. 

More info: Instagram

#1

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#2

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#3

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

While “Berlin Subway Creatures” uses the very American term “subway,” Europeans might call this type of transportation a metro. Or, since the subjects of this list are from Berlin, it might be more proper to use the German term, U-Bahn. Since being opened in 1902, the Berlin U-Bahn runs trains to 175 stations across the city and its outskirts. 

So it’s little wonder that you can really find a full cross-section of the city's demographics strewn across metro seats. In 2019, the U-Bahn helped transport 596 million passengers, although that number has actually dropped since the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020. With remote work still going strong, fewer people need to travel every day. 
#4

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#5

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#6

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When delivery costs more than the item, you gotta get it home somehow

Since 2020, many of the trains in the Berlin U-Bahn are BVG Class IK models. With 72-80 seats and a capacity for over 200 people standing, you can practically see a cross-section of entire neighborhoods as you travel. Currently, this model services half of Berlin’s ten metro lines, with plans to expand it to others in the future.
#7

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#8

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#9

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

While most people-watching content focuses on fashion or mocking the people pictured (think “the people of Walmart”), “Berlin Subway Creatures” avoids these specific lines by covering all sorts of people. In general, out of boredom or genuine interest, many of us enjoy people-watching.
#10

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#11

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#12

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe the dog gets anxious on public transport, and this is a way to calm them down :)

After all, it can be a fun little game to try and see what stories you can concoct about random strangers, just based on their appearance and movement. But, if you have lived in a dense urban area long enough, you tend to already, in broad strokes, know the sort of people you will encounter in any given area.
#13

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#14

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

kevinryan_1 avatar
Donteatme666
Donteatme666
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No kink shaming but WTF is it a furry thing or a BDSM thing or both to each their own I guess

#15

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

But on public transport, particularly a cross-city line, the sky's the limit. While the time of day does tend to determine what you might come across, it’s worth noting that in big cities, which Berlin absolutely qualifies as there are all sorts of happenings at every hour. As a result, the tedium of sitting on the subway for a few minutes a day can, instead, become a sort of people-watching lottery. 
#16

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#17

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#18

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

Indeed, given the eccentricity of the outfits, one might be able to start theory-crafting not just details about the person’s life, but the event, party, or who knows what else they might be going to. Of course, there is a reasonable chance, given the realities of living in Berlin, that this is just the actual normal daywear of this particular person. 
#19

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#20

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#21

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#22

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#23

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#24

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#25

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#26

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#27

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

ajshipway23 avatar
AJay
AJay
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Translation: "I don't need therapy, I am a true German"

#28

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#29

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like somebody couldn't or wouldn't afford those awful Balenciagas and made them himself

#30

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#31

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#32

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#33

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#34

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great idea, i want to wear my wedding dress on a night out and get my moneys worth from it

#35

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#36

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#37

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#38

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#39

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a homeless person was trying to grab a quick bite and was booted off the premises by station security. Happens all the time unfortunately, moving the issue from one place to another without ever changing a damn thing for the better.

#40

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#41

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#42

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#43

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

blue_6 avatar
Blue
Blue
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Tut* I'm so sick of seeing such plain coats/jackets. Have some expression about you!

#44

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#45

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#46

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe there is a leak in the roof and it wasnt raining when she left in flip flops, happens in Ireland all the time

#47

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#48

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#49

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#50

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#51

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#52

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha, nice (tube station "Mrs Female" Plaza) . A wordplay with the (actual) Hermanns-platz (which is a first name but spoken it sounds like "Herr Mann"= "Mr.Mister/Mr. Male" Plaza)

#53

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#54

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#55

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#56

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#57

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#58

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#59

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#60

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#61

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#62

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#63

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#64

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#65

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

blue_6 avatar
Blue
Blue
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cartoon Head has REALLY fell on hard times... : (

#66

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#67

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#68

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#69

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#70

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#71

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#72

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#73

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#74

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#75

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#76

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#77

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#78

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#79

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#80

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#81

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#82

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#83

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#84

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always wondered how a seat looks underneath but my interest did go THAT deep ...

#85

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#86

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

lynnie_quek avatar
Lame Llama
Lame Llama
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't get this post. These are things that happen in every big city.

#87

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#88

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

#89

Berlin-Subway-Creatures-Weird-Funny-Pics

subwaycreatures.berlin Report

