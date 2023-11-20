“The door handle is the handshaking of the building,” says the Finnish architect and former professor, Juhani Pallasmaa. An excellent combination of the architectural plan with the interior decor is the best way to open the door to your dream house.

Home designs and interior designs are two sides of the same coin. Further in this article, we will break down how you can achieve a harmonious combination between the two. And for some pro insights into home designs, we’ve got you covered with the expertise of the Toronto-based architect Klejni Feimi.

But first things first, concepts:

Architectural home design is a detailed outline of construction specifications and layouts for residential houses. Essentially, a home plan. It takes into consideration factors like style, space, site contour, climate, cost, and personal preferences.

Home interior design is the art of crafting functional and visually appealing living spaces within a building, considering residents' lifestyles and preferences.

A home plan is a detailed roadmap to bring your dream house to life. It includes everything from the size of the rooms to the suitable materials. On the other hand, interior design makes the magic happen inside those walls. So, in simple terms, a home plan is the nuts and bolts of your house, while interior design is the sprinkle of fairy dust that makes it feel like home.

Image credits: Tierra Mallorca.

50 Chic and Practical Home Design Ideas to Transform Your Space

Renowned architect Alvar Aalto once said, “Beauty is the harmony of purpose and form.” After addressing the technical side of things, let’s delve into modern and practical home designs.

After looking at 1stDibs’ latest research, involving insights from 624 international interior designers, we can affirm that the interior design trends are shifting in 2024. New colors, textures, and patterns are predicted to pop up in the interior design charts. And we’ve gotta keep in the loop!

At Bored Panda, we love gathering inspiring ideas that help you transform your home. Thus, we did thorough research and conducted an insightful interview with the Toronto-based architect Klejni Feimi to give you the very best of home designs. We suggest you take notes (or screenshots) of these 50 practical and stylish interior design ideas. Let’s get started, shall we?