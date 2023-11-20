“The door handle is the handshaking of the building,” says the Finnish architect and former professor, Juhani Pallasmaa. An excellent combination of the architectural plan with the interior decor is the best way to open the door to your dream house

Home designs and interior designs are two sides of the same coin. Further in this article, we will break down how you can achieve a harmonious combination between the two. And for some pro insights into home designs, we’ve got you covered with the expertise of the Toronto-based architect Klejni Feimi.

But first things first, concepts: 

  • Architectural home design is a detailed outline of construction specifications and layouts for residential houses. Essentially, a home plan. It takes into consideration factors like style, space, site contour, climate, cost, and personal preferences.
  • Home interior design is the art of crafting functional and visually appealing living spaces within a building, considering residents’ lifestyles and preferences.

A home plan is a detailed roadmap to bring your dream house to life. It includes everything from the size of the rooms to the suitable materials. On the other hand, interior design makes the magic happen inside those walls. So, in simple terms, a home plan is the nuts and bolts of your house, while interior design is the sprinkle of fairy dust that makes it feel like home.

White and red wooden house beside grey framed magnifying glassImage credits: Tierra Mallorca.

50 Chic and Practical Home Design Ideas to Transform Your Space

Renowned architect Alvar Aalto once said, “Beauty is the harmony of purpose and form.” After addressing the technical side of things, let’s delve into modern and practical home designs. 

After looking at 1stDibs’ latest research, involving insights from 624 international interior designers, we can affirm that the interior design trends are shifting in 2024. New colors, textures, and patterns are predicted to pop up in the interior design charts. And we’ve gotta keep in the loop!

At Bored Panda, we love gathering inspiring ideas that help you transform your home. Thus, we did thorough research and conducted an insightful interview with the Toronto-based architect Klejni Feimi to give you the very best of home designs. We suggest you take notes (or screenshots) of these 50 practical and stylish interior design ideas. Let’s get started, shall we?

#1

One Side Colored Wall

Room with white and green walls with paintings and bed Shares stats

Go for a mid-century modern style with a neutral floor, walls, and wardrobe palette. Make your bed the centerpiece with warm walnut tones for the headrest, adding cozy country-style vibes. Splash a bold, complimentary color on one wall to bring out your unique personality.

Creative Union Network Report

#2

Minimalist Decor For Limited Space

White room with bed and black chair Shares stats

"I suggest a minimalist room decor for a small attic space emphasizing a white and airy feeling. With its vaulted ceiling, which creates a striking sense of volume, and exposed structural collar ties, the space has a unique charm,” explains Klejni. Maximize the natural light by utilizing sheer curtains or blinds to enhance the brightness.

Creative Union Network Report

#3

Modern Bedroom With Striking Elements

Gray bedroom with brown bed, sofa, cupboard and mirror Shares stats

Striking elements like concealed strip lights interrupted by a large circular mirror are the perfect choice to highlight strong shapes and create an eye-catching focal point. Extend this modern style to the ceiling to further emphasize the contrast between smooth and harsh lines. “I suggest adding a big curved ceiling hidden behind a strong line to add a visually dynamic element to the space,” adds Klejni.

K5Atelier Report

#4

Bedroom Transformation Into A Gallery

Green room with brown decor and bed Shares stats

Transform your bedroom into a personal gallery exhibition celebrating your cherished family photos and meaningful memories. Customize a beautiful room that tells your unique story through artwork and pictures. Curate the perfect blend of frames and sizes, showcasing black-and-white prints. Combine this gallery-style decor with cozy throw pillows and blankets.

laura adai Report

#5

Wood & Bold Colors For A Vibrant Space

Brown room with brown decor and blue bed Shares stats

To create a bedroom decor that exudes luxury, focus on making the most of the available area. “I suggest designing a large window even at the first house plan drafts, so it floods the room with natural light, creating an open and airy atmosphere. Consider installing a wooden ceiling to add warmth and texture to the space,” explains Klejni. When it comes to colors, opt for bold and vibrant shades that add personality and make a statement.

laura adai Report

#6

Unusual Pendants & Chandeliers

Kids room with wallpaper wall kids bed and sofa Shares stats

Lighting is vital because pendants and chandeliers can quickly turn into focal points. “I’d personally choose modern lighting fixtures for offices, restaurants, and other interior designs for business purposes. I would go with something like this from Makhno studio for unusual pendants,” suggests Klejni.

Collov Home Design Report

#7

Blue Hues For A Modern Room In 2024

Blue room with blue chairs and table Shares stats

According to 1stDibs trends, there will be a sweet shift into cold shades like Robin’s Egg Blue, Tiffany Blue, and lighter turquoise tones. These shades of blue are perfect for creating a gender-neutral playroom for kids and teens. It’s also ideal for big rooms in which we want a color scheme that feels light but still adds depth to the overall decor.

Chastity Cortijo Report

#8

New Textures In The House In 2024

Brown room with white table and brown chairs Shares stats

Create a stylish and welcoming space with the trendiest materials and finishes of the upcoming year. Limewash is a popular choice because it gives the walls a soft, velvety appearance. If limewash isn't your thing, go for the warmth and earthy charm of ceramic, terra cotta accents, or blonde wood furniture and flooring. Add patterned wallpapers (-60% off at the time of publishing!) with irregular and curvy shapes to your decor, whether in furniture, mirrors, or shelving units. These playful silhouettes will help you add a touch of fine taste to your space.

Ann Zzz Report

#9

Monochromatic Scheme Rocking Again

White room with gray couches fireplace and second floor Shares stats

With a monochromatic color scheme, you can create a visually impactful space that is attractive and easy to live in. Embrace the power of a single color and its different shades, tones, and tints. Use matching curtains, rugs, and furniture upholstery to create a cohesive look. Complete the decor with artwork, decorative pieces, and plants while playing with contrasting textures and finishes for a more exciting set.

Zac Gudakov Report

#10

Nordic-Inspired Space

White room with brown furniture and black couch with table and chair Shares stats

The timeless elegance of the Scandinavian modernism style is best applied to bedroom design. However, thanks to this style’s simplicity, functionality, and natural beauty, we can all expect to see it in different house spaces. All it needs is a neutral color palette and minimalistic furniture with clean lines and organic shapes. Add ornament pieces from light-colored wood like birch or oak to enhance the Scandinavian house vibes.

Jon'Nathon Stebbe Report

#11

“Gather By The Fire” Setting

White room with fireplace and gray couch Shares stats

This Urban home in Toronto shows a perfect example of creating a stunning chic living room with fewer elements. It’s a perfect example of a modern and minimalist design for the fireplace with a built-in wood storage area. Opt for clean lines and luxurious finishes in your furniture, combining plush fabrics with sleek accent chairs and modern wall decor.

Creative Union Network Report

#12

Mid-Century Modernism Style

Room with fireplace gray couch and brown decor Shares stats

Create a welcoming mid-century modern living room defined by rich walnut furnishings and earthy tones. Complement it with exposed brick walls and playful terrazzo tiles. Klejni also suggests creating a cozy corner adorned with two classical armchairs from that era.

Creative Union Network Report

#13

Natural Light Dictates Your Design

Room with brown couch white chairs and brown table near big windows Shares stats

“This is all about combining the right materials and natural light intentionally. Let the light guide your design. There are plenty of beautiful indoor plants, leather furniture, and armchairs to add a more bohemian look,” explains Klejni.

Collov Home Design Report

#14

Duo-Toned Dining Area Or Kitchen

Black kitchen with marble countertops Shares stats

Duo-toned spaces always create stunning decor that feels elegant regardless of the year on the calendar. Klejni is a fan of a striking black-and-white design, especially for the dining area or kitchen space. “Let the kitchen island or a long dining table be the black centerpiece in a pure white backdrop. The kitchen is the (black) heart of the home. That’s where life happens.” explains Klejni.

Curtis Adams Report

#15

Home Vacation Decor

Room with white kitchen gray sofa and table with chairs Shares stats

Country and cottage styles will be less popular in 2024. However, this doesn't mean you can't create a stunning chic living room and feel that rustic charm. Decorating a vacation home is simple. Be as minimal as possible. Most importantly, add anything that makes your space feel cozy. Add rustic elements through natural textures and earthy tones, like wooden beams, reclaimed wood tables, woven baskets, small artsy statues (-14% off at the time of publishing!), and decorative vases.

Steven Ungermann Report

#16

All-White For Small Rooms

White room with white couch brown rug and cupboard with tv Shares stats

Create a bright and spacious room with all-white walls and creamy colors for the furniture. “If you can make some edits in the home designs, add large windows for small spaces. This will create a sense of opening up a limited area, making it feel larger and more inviting. The white color scheme brings a sense of cleanliness, and is easily adaptable with the rest of the decor,” explains Klejni.

Spacejoy Report

#17

Modern Urban Living Room

White room with black couch white shelves and fireplace Shares stats

“While renovating your urban home, crisp white lines and molded baseboards are usually a great combination to contrast old and new. A nice leather sofa from the middle of the past century and a dark, slick fireplace complete the space. White walls bring in the minimalist trends of modern decor nowadays. However, for a touch of urban life, I’d go for a removable wallpaper that mimics natural stones on the walls,” adds Klejni.

Zac Gudakov Report

#18

Soft Color Combos

A living room with gray couches pillows and white table Shares stats

Be bold, experiment, and play around. “Beginner or not, soft colors never fail you. I’d go for neutral shades as they blend effortlessly together. Strong pops of colors can be overwhelming, on the other hand. Thus, don’t hesitate to request the help of a designer who is comfortable with blending shades, patterns, and textures,” suggests Klejni.

Spacejoy Report

#19

Tauped Rooms Are Still A Hit

Contemporary apartment with kitchen couch and stylish living zone Shares stats

1stDibs last word about colors trending in 2024 highlights the use of chocolate brown and earthy tones. Hence, neutral shades and earthy colors are officially timeless. There’s a wide variety of room designs you can choose from using different taupe shades and combinations.

Max Rahubovskiy Report

#20

Stunning Contrast For A Luxurious Look

A living room filled with brown couch and a fireplace Shares stats

“Contrast is one of (personally, I’d say the most) powerful design tools. Nothing ever goes wrong with a strong contrasting decor. This lovely living room with wooden floors and a black backdrop highlighting the fireplace mantel is a great example. A real masterpiece that anyone can get creative enough to adapt to their place,” suggests Klejni.

Clay Banks Report

#21

Sight Lines For Open Spaces

White room with couches and brown tables Shares stats

Klejni suggests adding sight lines for huge long halls or open spaces in offices or living rooms. A modern approach to decorating open spaces is alternating between compression and depression (ceiling/floor height) and introducing unusual and alternate sight lines. It’s the only element that helps you show or hide certain aspects and angles of your house.

Francesca Tosolini Report

#22

Rare, Unique Formation

Room near big windows and gray sectional couch beside brown wooden table Shares stats

“Being able to open up your whole rear wall during those warm summer days and having a seamless indoor/outdoor space with lantern lights doesn't come cheap, but if you have the means to do it, you won’t regret it,” suggests Klejni.

R ARCHITECTURE Report

#23

Unique And Modern Serpentine Sofa

White room with purple serpentine sofa and plants Shares stats

“Is that furniture or artwork? Both. It’s comfy, easy to turn into a room’s centerpiece, and, most importantly, plays a huge functional role. The circular sofa is a must-have in modern home designs,” suggests Klejni. You can fit it in your guest’s room or at the end of the hall, next to the staircase.

Fairfax Dorn Projects Report

#24

Cozy & Modern Breakfast Nook

Room with patterned wallpaper white table with red chairs Shares stats

Create a cozy breakfast nook in warm oak and walnut. Position your cozy nook next to large windows for ample natural light. Wood dining tables and chairs with matchy, colorful pillows and curtains create a typical and inviting breakfast nook design.

Lucinda Buford Report

#25

Repurpose Spaces

Room with brown bookshelf and table with chairs near window Shares stats

Transform your basement or storage space into a functional and stylish haven with a creative decor idea. Consider converting it into a cozy home office, gym, or guest room. Maximize the available space by utilizing smart storage solutions and modular furniture. Add warmth and character by choosing inviting color schemes, comfortable seating, and stylish lighting.

Karl Solano Report

#26

Boho Chic Decor

Room with white and brown table lamp on brown wooden table Shares stats

Bohemian style is about bringing into the house your true colors and the most adventurous side of you. Combine natural materials (wood, rattan, plants), handmade pieces, and a mix of textures and patterns. Mixing and layering, from paisleys to bold geometric prints, is a characteristic of the boho style.

Kate Darmody Report

#27

Maximalism Style

A living room with a blue couch, lots of pictures on the wall and dog sitting Shares stats

This is the opposite of being simple. According to 1stDibs, the maximalism style is one of the trending interior designs in 2024. Therefore, get ready to fill your space with bold colors, patterned textiles, and an assortment of artistic treasures. Feel the vibrant and eclectic world of maximalism by adding a mix of textures. “I’d personally mix and match different styles and eras. I’d go with velvet curtains, woven rugs, and luxurious chandeliers. In a maximalist house, every corner is part of a bigger puzzle of your self-expression,” says Klejni.

Steph Wilson Report

#28

Pergola For A Second Home Outdoors

Pergola with fairy lights and furniture Shares stats

Create a beautiful second home outdoors by building a pergola in your backyard. Adorn the pergola with string lights and climbing vines, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere for lovely summer nights. Arrange comfortable seating and a dining area beneath it, making it a gathering spot for family and friends.

Randy Fath Report

#29

Home Designs Additions

Woman looking through triangle window Shares stats

New additions or edits in the existing building are always a cool home design idea. In this image, we see a triangular-shaped window as a special spot. It’s designed this way as a matchy spot of the existing shape of the roof, but it steals the show with the big window. You can create a reading nook or a home office space by putting a desk there.

Creative Union Network Report

#30

Green Color Scheme & Plants

Green living room with brown wooden table and chairs Shares stats

Just by reading the title, we bet you imagined the most serene room. Green, the color of hope and calm, is a top pick for bedrooms and chill-out zones. Moreover, green is set to rule 2024 interiors. Floral and plant motifs are also taking the lead. Go for removable wallpaper adorned with tropical plants and carefully chosen artwork for a harmonious and peaceful space.

Spacejoy Report

#31

Outdoor Decor

Black gas grill on brown wooden deck Shares stats

“The courtyard is perfect for winding down after a busy day. You don’t need much: an intimate space, a place to sit next to the fireplace, and a touch of nature with beautiful plants. I’d suggest using wood decking for your outdoor decor. It's practical and visually pleasing.” adds Klejni.

Jonathan Cooper Report

#32

Outside, But Inside

A room with big windows and a couch Shares stats

Create a sleek, modern room by mirroring what’s outside in the interior space. Opt for small mirrors around the room to amplify the amount of natural light coming from oversized windows. Use beige shades or white paint to make the room feel more spacious. This setup is a minimalist’s dream, which lets you vibe with the surrounding nature.

Polina Kuzovkova Report

#33

Indoors Cave For Modern Space

A rustic living room filled with furniture and a fireplace Shares stats

This is all about bringing cave walls indoors. You can pleasantly live in cave-themed decor thanks to rough and rustic textures and finishes, dark, bold colors, and an added modern touch (furniture and ornaments) here and there. Real stone tiles for the walls and wooden floors are the tricks in such interior design.

Clay Banks Report

#34

Sunny Hall With Yellow Staircase

Room with yellow stairs Shares stats

“Yellow isn't a color that usually comes to mind for your home, but when coupled with a sunny staircase decor, it makes this the most cheerful hallway ever,” suggests Klejni.

IGELBACKEN INTERIÖR AB Report

#35

Double-Height Space

Room with black wooden table with chairs Shares stats

Double-height spaces can be tricky if you’re renovating, but they’re a must-have if you’re building your home from scratch. They create unusual perspectives, making rooms feel more extensive and adding to a more pleasant experience overall.

Huy Nguyen Report

#36

Indoors Cozy Bar

Room with big windows white pendant lamps and chairs with table Shares stats

You don’t need a huge backyard to enjoy some open air. A small enclosed balcony with glazed sliding doors can serve as a perfect in-between space. This space that imitates a home bar is ideal for an after-work drink.

Marah Bashir Report

#37

Fun And Space-Efficient Kid’s Bedroom

Kid playing with toys in kids room Shares stats

See that awkward concrete column near the corner? It might seem like wasted space, but it can be transformed into a fantastic element in your kid’s bedroom. Complement it with built-in furniture, and you have created a free entertainment spot for hours.

Creative Union Network Report

#38

Empty Corner Turned Into A Reading Nook

Brown wooden framed white padded couch near windows and stairs Shares stats

Empty corners can improve or worsen your overall decor. Turn that empty corner into something useful. You can create a cozy reading nook with vibrant geometric wall art complemented by sleek floating shelves adorned with succulents and LED fairy lights.

Andrea Davis Report

#39

Mid-Century Powder Room

Bathroom with wallpaper, brown cupboard and mirror Shares stats

Go with a mid-century modern theme for your bathroom. This is an excellent example of mixing a walnut vanity piece, and round-edge mirrors with a white mosaic tiled wall.

Creative Union Network Report

#40

A Mix Of Shapes & Patterns

Bathroom with brown cupboards white sink and mirrors Shares stats

Try a mix of round-edged mirrors, bronze fixtures, long copper light pendants, and strong black-and-white patterns. Being bold with your home designs leads to stunning and unique decor ideas.

Creative Union Network Report

#41

Bright & Minimalist Decor For Zen Vibes

White bathroom with white sink and big windows Shares stats

It is a bright and minimalist space that’s all about Zen vibes. Bring nature in with the big mirrors. “I’d suggest sleek, neutral gray tiles for a modern yet calming touch. This space is the epitome of soaking in contemporary, stylish decor,” says Klejni.

Creative Union Network Report

#42

Matte Textures For Final Look

Bathroom with gray tiles and big mirror Shares stats

“Well, matte is matte! It’s often considered the last name of a luxurious space. In this restroom, we’ve paired the toilet with black tiles and gray walls for a moody and intimate space,” explains Klejni.

k5Atelier Report

#43

Stylish Shelving Units

Room with round white wooden table and brown chair with gray shelves Shares stats

Books can enhance your space more than you think. Add stylish shelving units into your home, across the hall, on the staircase’s wall, or simply in the living room. Go for sleek, open shelves to showcase your favorite books, art pieces, or other decor items. Play with different shapes and sizes for an eclectic vibe, or keep it uniform for a clean, modern look.

Francesca Tosolini Report

#44

Patterned Wallpapers On The Ceiling

White room with wallpaper ceiling and bed with gray sheets Shares stats

A good decor is a well-thought-out design that covers in detail every space in the house. Take your decor game (literally) sky-high by adding patterned wallpaper to the ceiling. Let your ceiling steal the spotlight, whether it’s a simple print, a bold geometric design, or a classic floral motif (-48% off at the time of publishing!).

After Hours Farm Report

#45

Black Canvas For Dramatic House Decor

Black kitchen with decorations Shares stats

You don't need to be a fan of Gothic style to benefit from the dramatic and luxurious look of black-painted walls. Whether you’re into vibrant artwork, metallic accents, or a burst of colors, black creates a stunning contrast. Pair it with bold furniture or vibrant accessories to let your style shine against the darkness. “It’s not just a color; it’s a mood,” says Klejni.

Creative Union Network Report

#46

Smooth Blending Of Colors All Over The House

Room with blue decor and bed with blue sheets Shares stats

Turn your house into a symphony of style by matching every room’s decor. Consider it an entire space project where each room is a unique piece of the design puzzle. For example, you can seamlessly combine a dark blue hall with a light blue bedroom. It’s not just about decorating the house. It’s about crafting a visual masterpiece with a harmonious design of the rooms.

Max Rahubovskiy Report

#47

Classic Arches For Timeless & Ancient Decor

Living room with blue sofa, guitar and arche Shares stats

Play with shapes that mimic classic arches and add the elegance of Victorian style. Whether you place them through arched doorways, mirrors, or furniture, they make your space feel elegant and timeless. Neutral colors emphasize the curves, so it’s better to use taupe or soft, beige shades.

Charlotte May Report

#48

Statement Floor Design

Living room with white sofa and black flat screen tv Shares stats

Transform your space from the ground up with a stunning floor. Consider laying down beautiful rugs with vibrant patterns. Making your floor a visual masterpiece will create a statement in the room. Whether it’s a bold Persian rug or a chic modern carpet, let your floor be the canvas that ties the entire room together.

Ryan Christodoulou Report

#49

Asymmetrical Shapes In The Room

White sofa set near window and plants nears doors Shares stats

Transform your bedroom by creating asymmetrical illusions. One way to do this is through shiplap installation. While horizontal boards exude contemporary vibes, flip the script with vertical shiplap for rooms with lofty ceilings. Embrace the asymmetry, let the lines play tricks on the eyes, and turn your bedroom into a modern space.

Andrea Davis Report

#50

Open & Airy Space

A living room filled with furniture, leather sofa and a large window Shares stats

Open, airy space with high-end furniture oozes luxury. Install oversized windows that let natural light in. Adorn your walls with wall art pieces, turning them into windows to an artistic dimension.

Clay Banks Report

What Do You Need to Know About House Designs? 

A well-thought-out home design helps you feel at ease and makes your place look fantastic. So, when your place is designed to fit your lifestyle, it’s not just a house; it’s your haven where every nook and cranny has your back. 

Most Favored House Plan Styles in America 

From the classic charm of one-story ranch homes to the elegance of two-story dwellings and split-level designs, homeowners can choose from a wide variety of styles. Each style brings strengths and quirks, offering homeowners a spectrum of choices to turn a house into a personalized haven. Among 48 American house plans by Architectural Designs, these are the top 10 most favored plans:

1. Country

2. New American

3. Modern Farmhouse

4. Craftsman

5. Barndominium

6. Ranch

7. Cottage

8. Southern

9. Mountain

10. Traditional

Numbers on Google Trends show how many people search for specific house styles in the US. Here are the most searched styles over the last year:

1. Craftsman House Style

2. Colonial House Style 

3. Cottage House Style

4. Modern Farmhouse Style

5. Barndominium House Style 

Craftsman House Style holds the crown. From November 2022 to November 2023, the Craftsman house style has been the most web-searched house design for most of the subregions in the USA. It has fully dominated Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Oregon, Indiana, Colorado, and Tennessee (78%).

Image credits: Ian MacDonald.

The Colonial House Style comes in second place. Colonial house style is Connecticut’s most preferred house design, followed by Minnesota (54%) and Indiana (51%).

Image credits: Irene Rego.

What’s Next?

We, Pandas, did our part—compiled 50 transformative home interior design ideas as your ticket to a home that radiates style and comfort. Now, it’s your turn to upvote your favorite design and comment on the ones that stole your heart. Also, don’t forget to share these inspiring ideas with fellow design enthusiasts and friends!

Image credits: R ARCHITECTURE.

FAQs

Can I Design My Own House Plan?

Klejni’s straightforward response is: “You can’t! You can create a plan for the desired outcome but can’t build an architectural design (unless you have expert knowledge about this). In most countries, you, as a homeowner, need to have a permit set signed by an architect or engineer (or other licensed building professionals) and comply with building codes. I suggest creating a catalog of your decor inspirations and hiring a professional.”

Which One Do I Need: an Architect or a Designer?

If it’s just a freshening up that you want to do, such as rearranging the furniture, adding some color, and picking some new finishes and textures, an interior designer can help you with a space makeover.

If you plan on making layout changes, an architect is your best bet. Architects ensure your building achieves the best spatial qualities while complying with regulations about building standards and still looking good.

Pro Tip: Klejni suggests asking your designer to visit one of their previously completed projects in person. Sometimes, things in photos may not be so clear, and you could miss certain design details. This visit will help you spot any green or red flags before deciding to work with them. P.S. You can check Klejni Feimi's works at K5 Atelier

What is the Cheapest Design to Build a House?

“It is generally cheaper to build simpler, uncomplicated structures. Premium finishes usually drive the price up by a lot. Hence, keeping that in mind, in the long run, is the key to ensuring you’re within budget,” says Klejni.

Can You Design Your Own House Without an Architect?

Yes and no. Depends on the location and the local regulations. You need basic technical drawing skills and building code knowledge, even if you can legally do it. Remember that an architect will save you money in the long run. DIY or custom home design ideas are challenging because we all opt for creating a perfect house decor that screams “all me.” Thus, DIY-ing major renovations, additions, and new building blocks might end up more expensive than hiring professionals.

