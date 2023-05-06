Is there a moment in history you wish you could experience? The world is full of beautiful old historical buildings that connect us to the past, but too many are lost to decay or thoughtless development. Restoration can give us glimpses into what they might have looked like decades or centuries ago.

The /r/Saved_Architecture subreddit collects architectural success stories. Their before-and-after photos document the work talented architects’ and tradesmen do to preserve architectural history. Some of the buildings are worn down by neglect and time, while others are revealed from beneath facades installed to hide their former beauty. The old buildings’ scars can even tell us stories - of wars, demographic changes, economic decline, or changing tastes.

Restoration is a difficult and subtle trade. Ancient materials or processes may no longer be available, and neither are the buildings’ plans. Architects may have to use old photographs or even first-hand historical accounts as clues to discover an old building’s design.

Whatever the case, we are lucky to witness these restored slices of the past. Scroll down to vote for your favorite saved architecture restorations or add one you’ve seen in your own town or city.

#1

Deutsches Buchgewerbehaus In Leipzig/Germany - Built 1898-1901, Reconstructed In 2018

Deutsches Buchgewerbehaus In Leipzig/Germany - Built 1898-1901, Reconstructed In 2018

#2

The Bourse Of Antwerp (Antwerp Stock Exchange)- The World's First Purpose-Built Commodity Exchange. Built In 1531 And Restored In 2019

The Bourse Of Antwerp (Antwerp Stock Exchange)- The World's First Purpose-Built Commodity Exchange. Built In 1531 And Restored In 2019

There is an unfortunate trend for cities and their governments to misunderstand or ignore the value of their architectural heritage. This attitude was summed up at the University of Genoa’s conservation workshop:

“Valuable monuments, sites and landscapes are being threatened increasingly by largescale or uncontrolled developments of the built environment, not taking into account in any way their established and potential assets for the future development of that built environment. Is our architectural heritage becoming marginal or even irrelevant [...]? The answer is indeed no, if at least we manage to convince society – and its policy-makers – of these values of historical buildings, sites and landscapes;...”

Are there beautiful old buildings in your area that you think are at risk of crumbling to oblivion or being torn down for new development?
#3

Old Leominster High School. Built In 1908 And Abandoned In 1986. It Was Bought And Renovated Over 2 Years To Be 32 Affordable Housing Units

Old Leominster High School. Built In 1908 And Abandoned In 1986. It Was Bought And Renovated Over 2 Years To Be 32 Affordable Housing Units

Proper treatment and reuse!

#4

Schofield Building, Cleveland, USA. Built In 1902, Facade Panelled Over In The 60s And Restored In 2017 To Its Original Design

Schofield Building, Cleveland, USA. Built In 1902, Facade Panelled Over In The 60s And Restored In 2017 To Its Original Design

That's a huge win for architecture right there.

#5

14th Century Building, Droitwich, UK. Built In 1320, Covered And Further Covered In The 18th, 19th And 20th Centuries. Restored And Saved In 2017

14th Century Building, Droitwich, UK. Built In 1320, Covered And Further Covered In The 18th, 19th And 20th Centuries. Restored And Saved In 2017

It’s one thing to design and build a modern building and quite another to renovate one built using historical designs, techniques and materials. The restoration of a building doesn’t just restore the building itself, it also helps to restore some of the traditional crafts and trades that went into that building’s creation.

Here are just a few of the unique trades that could be involved in the authentic restoration of a historical building:

  • Thatching to create and maintain authentic rural roofing;
  • Gilding to restore a glorious royal building;
  • Carpentry to build strong structures and beautiful doors and windows;
  • Blacksmithing to create structural supports and decorations;
  • Stoneworking for everything from structural arches to sculptural ornamentation.

Some of these trades could be at risk of disappearing if not for heritage architecture conservation! You’ll also spot some of these tradespeople’s handiwork throughout this list, so keep scrolling.
#6

Elks Lodge Building In Marshall, Texas, USA. Built In 1912, It's Beautiful Facade Was Ruined Over The Years By Modifications, But It Was Lovingly Restored To It's Former Glory In 2013

Elks Lodge Building In Marshall, Texas, USA. Built In 1912, It's Beautiful Facade Was Ruined Over The Years By Modifications, But It Was Lovingly Restored To It's Former Glory In 2013

The before was just criminal.

#7

It's No English Manor, But I Really Appreciate How The Owners Of This Old 3-Decker On My Street In Worcester, Massachusetts Made An Effort To Restore It To It's Original Charm

It's No English Manor, But I Really Appreciate How The Owners Of This Old 3-Decker On My Street In Worcester, Massachusetts Made An Effort To Restore It To It's Original Charm

#8

Hacienda Zotoluca, Built In 1710, Rebuilt In 2016

Hacienda Zotoluca, Built In 1710, Rebuilt In 2016

#9

La Samaritaine, A "Grand Magasin" Of Paris Is Going To Reopen After 15 Years Of Massive Restoration Work

La Samaritaine, A "Grand Magasin" Of Paris Is Going To Reopen After 15 Years Of Massive Restoration Work

Babe, it's open. I was in it last summer. It's BEAUTIFUl.

#10

Grand Hotel, Stockholm. Built In 1872, Original Facade Removed During The Mid 20th Century Before Being Restored In 2018!

Grand Hotel, Stockholm. Built In 1872, Original Facade Removed During The Mid 20th Century Before Being Restored In 2018!

At the same time, shortages of the skilled trades required for conservation and restoration can make this a difficult and expensive endeavor. In an analysis of Malaysian conservation efforts, academics note: “Due to lack of conservation skills for the repair and maintenance of historic architecture, it was discovered that about 60% of conservation and maintenance of historic buildings are done by inexpert and inexperienced workers resulting in 50% of the problems that emerged thereafter (Kayan, 2003; Fidler, 2005). [...] [The] conservation of such historic buildings is discouraged by the lack of manpower to facilitate good maintenance.”

If you’ve been thinking about a career change, how about training as a stonemason, carpenter, or blacksmith? There’s a beautiful building out there that needs you!
#11

Versailles Royal Chapel, After 3 Years Of Restoration And 300,000 Golden Leafs

Versailles Royal Chapel, After 3 Years Of Restoration And 300,000 Golden Leafs

#12

Post Office From 1884, Călărași, Romania

Post Office From 1884, Călărași, Romania

#13

A Historic Building In Tbilisi, Georgia

A Historic Building In Tbilisi, Georgia

Despite the many risks and challenges, it’s clear that restoring heritage buildings provides us all with incalculable benefits. In many cities, national museums, train stations, marketplaces, and even old factories can transform into local hubs where people can marvel at the beauty of the past. What’s your favorite restored historic building where you live?
#14

Green Gate, Gdańsk, Poland. Beautifully Restored Along With The Majority Of Gdańsk Old Town After Ww2

Green Gate, Gdańsk, Poland. Beautifully Restored Along With The Majority Of Gdańsk Old Town After Ww2

#15

The Byzantine Palace Of Mystras, Peloponnese, Greece

The Byzantine Palace Of Mystras, Peloponnese, Greece

Restoring places that are in ruins must be extremely difficult.

#16

Just A Quickly Reminder How A Decent Renovation Should Look Like(Warsaw, Poland)

Just A Quickly Reminder How A Decent Renovation Should Look Like(Warsaw, Poland)

#17

Filipescu-Cesianu House, Bucharest, Romania, 1892

Filipescu-Cesianu House, Bucharest, Romania, 1892

#18

The Changing Face Of St Bartholomew-The-Great's Gatehouse In Smithfield, Which Was Built In 1595 And Some Point Bricked Over. It Was Bombed During A Ww1 Zeppelin Raid Knocking Off Some Bricks Revealing Its Tudor Half-Timbered Facade. It Was Restored To How It Looks Today. 1916 vs. Now

The Changing Face Of St Bartholomew-The-Great's Gatehouse In Smithfield, Which Was Built In 1595 And Some Point Bricked Over. It Was Bombed During A Ww1 Zeppelin Raid Knocking Off Some Bricks Revealing Its Tudor Half-Timbered Facade. It Was Restored To How It Looks Today. 1916 vs. Now

#19

Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Il. Built 1914, Abandoned 2002, Converted Into Hyatt Place/Hyatt House In 2018

Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Il. Built 1914, Abandoned 2002, Converted Into Hyatt Place/Hyatt House In 2018

#20

Philadelphia's Lost A Lot Of Architecture, But In The Last Few Years Some Real Gems Have Been Saved! 2014 vs. 2019

Philadelphia's Lost A Lot Of Architecture, But In The Last Few Years Some Real Gems Have Been Saved! 2014 vs. 2019

#21

The Old Manufactury Of Lodz, Poland

The Old Manufactury Of Lodz, Poland

#22

Laurietta Farmhouse, Fayette, Mississippi. Built In 1825 And Restored In 2014

Laurietta Farmhouse, Fayette, Mississippi. Built In 1825 And Restored In 2014

#23

The Pre-Columbian Pyramids In Teotihuacan, Mexico

The Pre-Columbian Pyramids In Teotihuacan, Mexico

#24

Harlow Tower, Kent, UK. Built From 1785 To 1852 And Restored In 2011. 170 Ft Tall, A Great Example Of A Victorian Gothic Tower!

Harlow Tower, Kent, UK. Built From 1785 To 1852 And Restored In 2011. 170 Ft Tall, A Great Example Of A Victorian Gothic Tower!

#25

Grand Moulins De Paris - Renovation Project (2021-2022)

Grand Moulins De Paris - Renovation Project (2021-2022)

Wonder what the place actually looks like today.

#26

Kaiserstrasse 48 In Frankfurt/Germany - "Restored" (Because Not 100% Accurate) In 2013

Kaiserstrasse 48 In Frankfurt/Germany - "Restored" (Because Not 100% Accurate) In 2013

#27

A Former Monastery And Chapel On One Of The Oldest Streets In Vilnius, Lithuania. Pictured From Top To Bottom Are: A Facade Scheme (1834), A Google Street View Screenshot (2012) And Ongoing Works (2020) Across The Rest Of The Massive Ensemble

A Former Monastery And Chapel On One Of The Oldest Streets In Vilnius, Lithuania. Pictured From Top To Bottom Are: A Facade Scheme (1834), A Google Street View Screenshot (2012) And Ongoing Works (2020) Across The Rest Of The Massive Ensemble

#28

Eglantine House In Hillsborough, Northern Ireland

Eglantine House In Hillsborough, Northern Ireland

#29

A Soviet Era Gym Has Been Demolished To Reveal The Original Open Air Courtyard Of The Bernardine Monastery (1492-1502) In Kaunas, Lithuania

A Soviet Era Gym Has Been Demolished To Reveal The Original Open Air Courtyard Of The Bernardine Monastery (1492-1502) In Kaunas, Lithuania

#30

Ramba Graduate Teacher's College, Porbandar, India

Ramba Graduate Teacher's College, Porbandar, India

#31

Water Pumping Station, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Built In 1909

Water Pumping Station, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Built In 1909

#32

The Restoration Of A Mansion In Astashova, Russia

The Restoration Of A Mansion In Astashova, Russia

#33

The Ransom Gillis House In Detroit, USA

The Ransom Gillis House In Detroit, USA

So much of Detroit has been through cycles like this

#34

James Scott Mansion In Detroit, Michigan, USA

James Scott Mansion In Detroit, Michigan, USA

#35

The Entire Village Of Venzone In Italy Was Restored To It's Previous Appearance After A Massive Earthquake. Truly Inspiring!

The Entire Village Of Venzone In Italy Was Restored To It's Previous Appearance After A Massive Earthquake. Truly Inspiring!

#36

Restoration Of The Konstantinovsky Palace. Photos 2000-2010. Saint Petersburg, Russia

Restoration Of The Konstantinovsky Palace. Photos 2000-2010. Saint Petersburg, Russia

#37

Petrie Building, Gelph, Ontario, Canada. Built In 1882 And Restored In 2018

Petrie Building, Gelph, Ontario, Canada. Built In 1882 And Restored In 2018

Unique urban architecture

#38

Mid-17th Century Raudondvaris Renaissance Castle In Lithuania (Only Ever Intended To Be Used Residentially Despite Its Colloquial Title Of "Castle"). In 1967–1975, It Was Saved From Ruination Along With Having Inauthentic Additions Of Later Eras Removed

Mid-17th Century Raudondvaris Renaissance Castle In Lithuania (Only Ever Intended To Be Used Residentially Despite Its Colloquial Title Of "Castle"). In 1967–1975, It Was Saved From Ruination Along With Having Inauthentic Additions Of Later Eras Removed

#39

A Victorian House In Rarden, Ohio, USA

A Victorian House In Rarden, Ohio, USA

#40

Washington Dc

Washington Dc

#41

Mcdonogh #30 School (The Schoolhouse), New Orleans, La, USA, 1894

Mcdonogh #30 School (The Schoolhouse), New Orleans, La, USA, 1894

#42

The Fortune Block - Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Built 1883, Restored 2018

The Fortune Block - Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Built 1883, Restored 2018

#43

Restoration Of The Palace In Tsaritsyno (Russia). The Palace Was Not Completed In The 18th Century, And Stood In Ruins, But At The Beginning Of The 21st Century, The Palace Was Built Completely In Accordance With The Project Of The 18th Century

Restoration Of The Palace In Tsaritsyno (Russia). The Palace Was Not Completed In The 18th Century, And Stood In Ruins, But At The Beginning Of The 21st Century, The Palace Was Built Completely In Accordance With The Project Of The 18th Century

#44

A 17th Century Building In Québec Restored To Its Original Look

A 17th Century Building In Québec Restored To Its Original Look

#45

Kings Gate, Kaliningrad. Built In 1765, Redesigned By Friedrich August Stüler In 1865, Damaged During Ww2 And Restored In 2005!

Kings Gate, Kaliningrad. Built In 1765, Redesigned By Friedrich August Stüler In 1865, Damaged During Ww2 And Restored In 2005!

#46

Wachusett Mountain Superintendents House Now A Bakery And Store Built In 1903

Wachusett Mountain Superintendents House Now A Bakery And Store Built In 1903

#47

Collar Factory Lofts, Troy, NY. Built In 1898, Abandoned Late 80s. Converted 2018

Collar Factory Lofts, Troy, NY. Built In 1898, Abandoned Late 80s. Converted 2018

#48

Hotel At Lapa In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Hotel At Lapa In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

#49

The Butchers Guild Hall (Knochenhaueramtshaus), Hildesheim, Germany. First Built In 1529, Destroyed In 1945 And Rebuilt In 1989! Between 1945 And 1989, A Hotel Stood On Its Site

The Butchers Guild Hall (Knochenhaueramtshaus), Hildesheim, Germany. First Built In 1529, Destroyed In 1945 And Rebuilt In 1989! Between 1945 And 1989, A Hotel Stood On Its Site

#50

A Renovated Building In Warsaw

A Renovated Building In Warsaw

#51

A Building In Montreal, Canada

A Building In Montreal, Canada

#52

The 60s Overcladding Being Removed From A Building In San Antonio, USA

The 60s Overcladding Being Removed From A Building In San Antonio, USA

Developers don't always get so lucky. Sometimes terra cotta adornments were brutally slabbed off to ease fitment of modern cladding.

#53

Belgrade Cooperative, Serbia. Built As A Bank In 1882 And Restored Some Time Around 2009

Belgrade Cooperative, Serbia. Built As A Bank In 1882 And Restored Some Time Around 2009

#54

Hotel Cișmigiu, Bucharest, Romania | Arghir Culina | 1912

Hotel Cișmigiu, Bucharest, Romania | Arghir Culina | 1912

#55

The Šlechtovka Restaurant In Prague, Czechia

The Šlechtovka Restaurant In Prague, Czechia

#56

Crosspost From R/Europe

Crosspost From R/Europe

#57

Ministry Of Justice (Magyarország Igazságügyi Minisztere) ,budapest, Hungary. Restored In 2014, Directly Opposite To The Hungarian Parliament Building!

Ministry Of Justice (Magyarország Igazságügyi Minisztere) ,budapest, Hungary. Restored In 2014, Directly Opposite To The Hungarian Parliament Building!

#58

1991 vs. Today, Eltz Manor, Vukovar, Croatia

1991 vs. Today, Eltz Manor, Vukovar, Croatia

#59

1917 Abandoned Foundry Recently Restored Into A Polyclinic In Genoa, Italy

1917 Abandoned Foundry Recently Restored Into A Polyclinic In Genoa, Italy

#60

The Restoration Of A Kalmyk Buddhist Temple In The Astrakhan Region Of The Russian Federation

The Restoration Of

#61

Buda Castle's Royal Riding Hall (Hungary): Before Ww2, After… And Since 2019

Buda Castle's Royal Riding Hall (Hungary): Before Ww2, After… And Since 2019

#62

Saint Onofrio Chapel In Stronie Śląskie, Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland. Restored In 2014 And Reopened In 2015

Saint Onofrio Chapel In Stronie Śląskie, Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland. Restored In 2014 And Reopened In 2015

#63

Metropolitan Building, Detroit, USA. Gothic Revival Building Designed By Weston & Ellington, Built In 1925 And Restored In 2018!

Metropolitan Building, Detroit, USA. Gothic Revival Building Designed By Weston & Ellington, Built In 1925 And Restored In 2018!

#64

Neeruti Manor,estonia. First Mentioned In 1412 With The Current Stone Manor Built And The End Of The 19th Century. Restored In 2017

Neeruti Manor,estonia. First Mentioned In 1412 With The Current Stone Manor Built And The End Of The 19th Century. Restored In 2017

#65

Elizavetino Manor Near St Petersburg, Russia

Elizavetino Manor Near St Petersburg, Russia

#66

A Restored Lutheran Church In Zorkino, Russia. It Was Originally Used By The Volga Germans, Who Founded The Then Mostly German Town Of Zürich (Now Zorkino). The Inside Was Also Restored, Complete With Wooden Balconies And German Text Above The Altar

A Restored Lutheran Church In Zorkino, Russia. It Was Originally Used By The Volga Germans, Who Founded The Then Mostly German Town Of Zürich (Now Zorkino). The Inside Was Also Restored, Complete With Wooden Balconies And German Text Above The Altar

#67

Restoration Of A Church In Podmoklovo, Russia

Restoration Of A Church In Podmoklovo, Russia

#68

A Restored Manor House In Russia

A Restored Manor House In Russia

#69

Gulfport-Harrison County Public Library, Gulfport, Ms, USA | Charles L. Proffer | 1966

Gulfport-Harrison County Public Library, Gulfport, Ms, USA | Charles L. Proffer | 1966

#70

Castelinho Da Floresta, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Built In 1918. (Credit: @casasdebh)

Castelinho Da Floresta, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Built In 1918. (Credit: @casasdebh)

#71

Bansilalpet Stepwell In Hyderabad, India

Bansilalpet Stepwell In Hyderabad, India

#72

Chateau Ropice, Ropice, Czech Republic. Restored In 2017 (The Plaster Was Painted Put Couldn’t Find A Picture )

Chateau Ropice, Ropice, Czech Republic. Restored In 2017 (The Plaster Was Painted Put Couldn’t Find A Picture )

#73

Teters House, Riga, Latvia. Built In 1912 And Saved And Restored In 2015

Teters House, Riga, Latvia. Built In 1912 And Saved And Restored In 2015

#74

Royal Guard Building, Buda Castle, Budapest. Demolished By The Communist Government But Rebuilt This Year

Royal Guard Building, Buda Castle, Budapest. Demolished By The Communist Government But Rebuilt This Year

#75

Restoration Of A Church In Balovnevo, Russia

Restoration Of A Church In Balovnevo, Russia