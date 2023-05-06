130 Times Architects Put In The Effort To Make Something Extra Special And Succeeded
Is there a moment in history you wish you could experience? The world is full of beautiful old historical buildings that connect us to the past, but too many are lost to decay or thoughtless development. Restoration can give us glimpses into what they might have looked like decades or centuries ago.
The /r/Saved_Architecture subreddit collects architectural success stories. Their before-and-after photos document the work talented architects’ and tradesmen do to preserve architectural history. Some of the buildings are worn down by neglect and time, while others are revealed from beneath facades installed to hide their former beauty. The old buildings’ scars can even tell us stories - of wars, demographic changes, economic decline, or changing tastes.
Restoration is a difficult and subtle trade. Ancient materials or processes may no longer be available, and neither are the buildings’ plans. Architects may have to use old photographs or even first-hand historical accounts as clues to discover an old building’s design.
Whatever the case, we are lucky to witness these restored slices of the past. Scroll down to vote for your favorite saved architecture restorations or add one you’ve seen in your own town or city.
Deutsches Buchgewerbehaus In Leipzig/Germany - Built 1898-1901, Reconstructed In 2018
The Bourse Of Antwerp (Antwerp Stock Exchange)- The World's First Purpose-Built Commodity Exchange. Built In 1531 And Restored In 2019
There is an unfortunate trend for cities and their governments to misunderstand or ignore the value of their architectural heritage. This attitude was summed up at the University of Genoa’s conservation workshop:
“Valuable monuments, sites and landscapes are being threatened increasingly by largescale or uncontrolled developments of the built environment, not taking into account in any way their established and potential assets for the future development of that built environment. Is our architectural heritage becoming marginal or even irrelevant [...]? The answer is indeed no, if at least we manage to convince society – and its policy-makers – of these values of historical buildings, sites and landscapes;...”
Are there beautiful old buildings in your area that you think are at risk of crumbling to oblivion or being torn down for new development?
Old Leominster High School. Built In 1908 And Abandoned In 1986. It Was Bought And Renovated Over 2 Years To Be 32 Affordable Housing Units
Schofield Building, Cleveland, USA. Built In 1902, Facade Panelled Over In The 60s And Restored In 2017 To Its Original Design
14th Century Building, Droitwich, UK. Built In 1320, Covered And Further Covered In The 18th, 19th And 20th Centuries. Restored And Saved In 2017
It’s one thing to design and build a modern building and quite another to renovate one built using historical designs, techniques and materials. The restoration of a building doesn’t just restore the building itself, it also helps to restore some of the traditional crafts and trades that went into that building’s creation.
Here are just a few of the unique trades that could be involved in the authentic restoration of a historical building:
- Thatching to create and maintain authentic rural roofing;
- Gilding to restore a glorious royal building;
- Carpentry to build strong structures and beautiful doors and windows;
- Blacksmithing to create structural supports and decorations;
- Stoneworking for everything from structural arches to sculptural ornamentation.
Some of these trades could be at risk of disappearing if not for heritage architecture conservation! You’ll also spot some of these tradespeople’s handiwork throughout this list, so keep scrolling.
Elks Lodge Building In Marshall, Texas, USA. Built In 1912, It's Beautiful Facade Was Ruined Over The Years By Modifications, But It Was Lovingly Restored To It's Former Glory In 2013
It's No English Manor, But I Really Appreciate How The Owners Of This Old 3-Decker On My Street In Worcester, Massachusetts Made An Effort To Restore It To It's Original Charm
Hacienda Zotoluca, Built In 1710, Rebuilt In 2016
La Samaritaine, A "Grand Magasin" Of Paris Is Going To Reopen After 15 Years Of Massive Restoration Work
Grand Hotel, Stockholm. Built In 1872, Original Facade Removed During The Mid 20th Century Before Being Restored In 2018!
At the same time, shortages of the skilled trades required for conservation and restoration can make this a difficult and expensive endeavor. In an analysis of Malaysian conservation efforts, academics note: “Due to lack of conservation skills for the repair and maintenance of historic architecture, it was discovered that about 60% of conservation and maintenance of historic buildings are done by inexpert and inexperienced workers resulting in 50% of the problems that emerged thereafter (Kayan, 2003; Fidler, 2005). [...] [The] conservation of such historic buildings is discouraged by the lack of manpower to facilitate good maintenance.”
If you’ve been thinking about a career change, how about training as a stonemason, carpenter, or blacksmith? There’s a beautiful building out there that needs you!
Versailles Royal Chapel, After 3 Years Of Restoration And 300,000 Golden Leafs
Post Office From 1884, Călărași, Romania
A Historic Building In Tbilisi, Georgia
Despite the many risks and challenges, it’s clear that restoring heritage buildings provides us all with incalculable benefits. In many cities, national museums, train stations, marketplaces, and even old factories can transform into local hubs where people can marvel at the beauty of the past. What’s your favorite restored historic building where you live?
Green Gate, Gdańsk, Poland. Beautifully Restored Along With The Majority Of Gdańsk Old Town After Ww2
The Byzantine Palace Of Mystras, Peloponnese, Greece
Restoring places that are in ruins must be extremely difficult.
Just A Quickly Reminder How A Decent Renovation Should Look Like(Warsaw, Poland)
Filipescu-Cesianu House, Bucharest, Romania, 1892
The Changing Face Of St Bartholomew-The-Great's Gatehouse In Smithfield, Which Was Built In 1595 And Some Point Bricked Over. It Was Bombed During A Ww1 Zeppelin Raid Knocking Off Some Bricks Revealing Its Tudor Half-Timbered Facade. It Was Restored To How It Looks Today. 1916 vs. Now
Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Il. Built 1914, Abandoned 2002, Converted Into Hyatt Place/Hyatt House In 2018
Philadelphia's Lost A Lot Of Architecture, But In The Last Few Years Some Real Gems Have Been Saved! 2014 vs. 2019
The Old Manufactury Of Lodz, Poland
Laurietta Farmhouse, Fayette, Mississippi. Built In 1825 And Restored In 2014
The Pre-Columbian Pyramids In Teotihuacan, Mexico
Harlow Tower, Kent, UK. Built From 1785 To 1852 And Restored In 2011. 170 Ft Tall, A Great Example Of A Victorian Gothic Tower!
Grand Moulins De Paris - Renovation Project (2021-2022)
Kaiserstrasse 48 In Frankfurt/Germany - "Restored" (Because Not 100% Accurate) In 2013
A Former Monastery And Chapel On One Of The Oldest Streets In Vilnius, Lithuania. Pictured From Top To Bottom Are: A Facade Scheme (1834), A Google Street View Screenshot (2012) And Ongoing Works (2020) Across The Rest Of The Massive Ensemble
Eglantine House In Hillsborough, Northern Ireland
A Soviet Era Gym Has Been Demolished To Reveal The Original Open Air Courtyard Of The Bernardine Monastery (1492-1502) In Kaunas, Lithuania
Ramba Graduate Teacher's College, Porbandar, India
Water Pumping Station, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Built In 1909
The Restoration Of A Mansion In Astashova, Russia
The Ransom Gillis House In Detroit, USA
James Scott Mansion In Detroit, Michigan, USA
The Entire Village Of Venzone In Italy Was Restored To It's Previous Appearance After A Massive Earthquake. Truly Inspiring!
Restoration Of The Konstantinovsky Palace. Photos 2000-2010. Saint Petersburg, Russia
Petrie Building, Gelph, Ontario, Canada. Built In 1882 And Restored In 2018
Mid-17th Century Raudondvaris Renaissance Castle In Lithuania (Only Ever Intended To Be Used Residentially Despite Its Colloquial Title Of "Castle"). In 1967–1975, It Was Saved From Ruination Along With Having Inauthentic Additions Of Later Eras Removed
A Victorian House In Rarden, Ohio, USA
Washington Dc
Mcdonogh #30 School (The Schoolhouse), New Orleans, La, USA, 1894
The Fortune Block - Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Built 1883, Restored 2018
Restoration Of The Palace In Tsaritsyno (Russia). The Palace Was Not Completed In The 18th Century, And Stood In Ruins, But At The Beginning Of The 21st Century, The Palace Was Built Completely In Accordance With The Project Of The 18th Century
A 17th Century Building In Québec Restored To Its Original Look
Kings Gate, Kaliningrad. Built In 1765, Redesigned By Friedrich August Stüler In 1865, Damaged During Ww2 And Restored In 2005!
Wachusett Mountain Superintendents House Now A Bakery And Store Built In 1903
Collar Factory Lofts, Troy, NY. Built In 1898, Abandoned Late 80s. Converted 2018
Hotel At Lapa In Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
The Butchers Guild Hall (Knochenhaueramtshaus), Hildesheim, Germany. First Built In 1529, Destroyed In 1945 And Rebuilt In 1989! Between 1945 And 1989, A Hotel Stood On Its Site
A Renovated Building In Warsaw
A Building In Montreal, Canada
The 60s Overcladding Being Removed From A Building In San Antonio, USA
Developers don't always get so lucky. Sometimes terra cotta adornments were brutally slabbed off to ease fitment of modern cladding.