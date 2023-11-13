ADVERTISEMENT

No matter if you’re renting or have your own place, it is important to make it feel like home. To do that, sometimes all you need is bring in some new plants and hang your favorite pictures or art on the walls. Other times, you need to get a little bit more elaborate to inject you personality in your space. That is where one starts taking up various DIY projects.

DIY can be as simple as decorating frames, making coasters, or organizing your inside green space. But it can also get very involved with panting walls, sanding down cabinets, and buying plywood. The size of your project depends on your enthusiasm.

The people in the list below have various degrees of skill and eagerness, but they all put their hearts into making their homes theirs. They all shared their achievements in Home Decorating Ideas subreddit where people celebrate everything, from small organizational adjustments to full-on room makeovers. Scroll down to see the most impressive recent additions and check out our previous post for more DIY goodness.

#1

My Works. (Da Vinci, Andy Warhol, Frida)

Minikinsanlar Report

#2

Lots Of Green In Our Kitchen Transformation

poppiipan Report

#3

My Dreamy Flower Garden On The Balcony

PeaPolarHare Report

#4

After And Before Of My Condo's Living Room

shuamort Report

#5

A Local Artist Just Finished This Mural In Our Master Bedroom!

frequencity Report

#6

Ancestry Gallery Wall With Thrifted Frames And B&w Photos Of Family (My Quarantine Project)

toxicshock999 Report

#7

Our Bathroom, Toilet And Laundry Transformation

poppiipan Report

#8

Bathroom Refresh: Make New Friends, But Keep The Gold

toxicshock999 Report

#9

Made My Spare Room A Little Den Lite!

shell_raiser Report

#10

What Is Athena Calderone’s Design Style?

desesparatechicken Report

#11

My Pride And Joy Now And In January

spider_mite_ Report

#12

Military Housing Spring Refresh

pizzainertia Report

#13

Moody Victorian/Dark Academia Bathroom Reno!

mushm0m Report

#14

Before & After Of My Brother’s Room As A Surprise

EmploymentVivid4736 Report

#15

I Designed 3 Custom Murals For A Client's Nursery And I Am So Tickled With How They Turned Out

gold_suit Report

#16

My Mum Decided To Redecorate My Room

wusterine Report

#17

Everything About This Color Blocking Is Yes

guneeshac Report

#18

Before And After. The Difference A Bit Of Paint Can Make

Sashavoo , Sashavoo Report

#19

Updated Living Room Pics

Tim-in-CA Report

#20

I Make Pictures From Dry Pressed Flowers

Bohemialife1 Report

#21

Crochet Fruit Slices For Kitchen Decor - It Was My Gift To My Sister For Housewarming Party!

AmbitiousWinter869 Report

#22

Tried To Transform This Corner Under The Stairs

aj-2103 Report

#23

My Little Bedroom Bar Cart

[deleted] Report

#24

My Husband Painted Our Pantry Black & Installed Some New Shelving Im In Love

eviesadoll Report

#25

My Little Corner Of The World

goodtobegrimm Report

#26

Our Candy Wall Is Complete!

Myneckmyguac Report

#27

House Update, What Do You Think?

[deleted] Report

#28

Added A Little Color

beaulogna0 Report

#29

Finally Made A Little Space To Hang My Stuff Up And I Love It

Lilmsslaughter Report

#30

Living Room Makeover (I Love The Pink)

Kyliekll Report

#31

Gave My Coffee Station A Little Face Lift Found This Little Counter Shelf On Amazon

eviesadoll Report

#32

The Wife Made A Few Changes I Like Anything To See Her Smile

kfree68 Report

#33

A Clean Home Is A Happy Home!

Tasselplants Report

#34

Creating A Little Zen Corner With Ocean Blurs

Eastern-Blood-8868 Report

