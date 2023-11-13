ADVERTISEMENT

No matter if you’re renting or have your own place, it is important to make it feel like home. To do that, sometimes all you need is bring in some new plants and hang your favorite pictures or art on the walls. Other times, you need to get a little bit more elaborate to inject you personality in your space. That is where one starts taking up various DIY projects.

DIY can be as simple as decorating frames, making coasters, or organizing your inside green space. But it can also get very involved with panting walls, sanding down cabinets, and buying plywood. The size of your project depends on your enthusiasm.

The people in the list below have various degrees of skill and eagerness, but they all put their hearts into making their homes theirs. They all shared their achievements in Home Decorating Ideas subreddit where people celebrate everything, from small organizational adjustments to full-on room makeovers. Scroll down to see the most impressive recent additions and check out our previous post for more DIY goodness.