Despite the name, modernist architecture, as a branch of modernism, is no spring chicken. Its origins lie in the 19th century, with the Crystal Palace used to host the Great Exhibition of 1851. Steel and glass were becoming more commonly available and architects and engineers were starting to understand these new materials. This opened up new possibilities for the heights and shapes a building could take. Early modernism still had many of the trappings of older designs, from intricate facades and traditional shapes.

Post-World War Two, architects began to design buildings that resembled many of the ones in this list. Sometimes also called the international style, a wonderfully vague name. Granite and concrete-gray became more standard and buildings took on harsher, sharper edges. Soon enough, skyscrapers encased in glass were not oddities, but the norm. Modernism as a style in general outlived the 19th century by embracing change and seeing new materials as opportunities.