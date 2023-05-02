Feature walls, statement walls, accent walls—whatever you call them—will still be a big trend in interior design in 2023. However, while many of us instantly think of using paint to create an accent wall, there are innumerable ways to turn a plain wall into an aesthetically compelling focal point of the room and refresh your living space.

Creative wall decor and cool wall art ideas can liven up the space and make it feel fresh and uniquely yours. And, if you are a crafty person or have an extra pair of hands (an idea for a couple's project?), you might get an Anthropologie home decor aesthetic for Target's price! Of course, depends on how big and ambitious you go with your wall decor, since tools can get pretty expensive. Nevertheless, wood panels, miscellaneous frame arrangements, cool odd-shaped shelves, paper crafts, vertical flower gardens, intricate light installations, and various DIY projects can all become the centerpieces of creative wall art. Be it creative living room wall decor ideas or adding a little something to the plain white wall in the guest room that you are looking for, there are plenty of ways to go about adorning it.

Below, we've compiled a list of creative wall decor ideas that might inspire you to liven up your own space and employ your artistic prowess! As always, make sure to upvote the ideas you liked the most. Also, if you would like to, feel free to share photos in the comments showcasing how you jazzed up your house walls. Perhaps with a DIY wall project? We would love to see it!

#1

Living Room Living Art - Plant Wall

Living Room Living Art - Plant Wall

#2

The Timeless Art Of Seduction As Wood Wall Piece

The Timeless Art Of Seduction As Wood Wall Piece

#3

Turned Our Den Into A Lounge

Turned Our Den Into A Lounge

#4

Rock Climbing Wall And Painted A Bob Ross Inspired Mountain Mural

Rock Climbing Wall And Painted A Bob Ross Inspired Mountain Mural

#5

LED Wall Art Over A Bed

LED Wall Art Over A Bed

#6

Cleverly Made Wall Sculpture

Cleverly Made Wall Sculpture

#7

Reclaimed Piano Keys Wall Piece

Reclaimed Piano Keys Wall Piece

#8

Illuminated “Tetris Wall”

Illuminated "Tetris Wall"

#9

LEGO Wall, The Possibilities Are Endless

LEGO Wall, The Possibilities Are Endless

#10

Bold And Colorful

Bold And Colorful

#11

Thank You All For Your Feedback On My TV Wall A Few Months Ago, Here Is The Outcome!

Thank You All For Your Feedback On My TV Wall A Few Months Ago, Here Is The Outcome!

#12

Guest Bathroom Remodel - Before And After

Guest Bathroom Remodel - Before And After

#13

Wall Of Souls, By Me, Sculpture Cast In Resin, 2019

Wall Of Souls, By Me, Sculpture Cast In Resin, 2019

#14

Mushrooms Wall Sculptures

Mushrooms Wall Sculptures

#15

Elaine's Dancing Wood Wall Piece

Elaine's Dancing Wood Wall Piece

#16

35 Year Old Skateboard

35 Year Old Skateboard

#17

Little Nooks With Lots Of Wall Decorations

Little Nooks With Lots Of Wall Decorations

#18

Striped Rainbow Wall

Striped Rainbow Wall

#19

Dark Shelving To Hold Decorations

Dark Shelving To Hold Decorations

#20

3D Art Of A Stag Made With Tiles

3D Art Of A Stag Made With Tiles

#21

The Gallery Wall Has Come Together

The Gallery Wall Has Come Together

#22

The Mouse Hole We Put In The Wall When We Gutted Our House. The Light Inside Is Motion Activated And The Wallpaper Is Vintage And From A Flea Market In England

The Mouse Hole We Put In The Wall When We Gutted Our House. The Light Inside Is Motion Activated And The Wallpaper Is Vintage And From A Flea Market In England

#23

This Is The Way... To Decorate A Room!

This Is The Way... To Decorate A Room!

#24

Decorated Space Of My Living Room

Decorated Space Of My Living Room

#25

Finished My Living Room Decor And Now I Never Want To Leave

Finished My Living Room Decor And Now I Never Want To Leave

#26

I Caved And Started Putting Nails In My Studio's Walls, No Regrets

I Caved And Started Putting Nails In My Studio's Walls, No Regrets

#27

Dino Wall

Dino Wall

My friend: "I'm renovating my living room, I'm gonna put a dinosaur on the wall."
Me: "Sure..."

#28

My University Library Has A Wall Where You Can Quite Literally Take A Seat

My University Library Has A Wall Where You Can Quite Literally Take A Seat

#29

This Hole In The Wall Showing The Original Wallpaper From 1885

This Hole In The Wall Showing The Original Wallpaper From 1885

#30

My Wall Mounted Rotary Phone Collection

My Wall Mounted Rotary Phone Collection

#31

"It Was Bland Before And I Wanted Something Unique And Attention Getter"

"It Was Bland Before And I Wanted Something Unique And Attention Getter"

#32

My Home - Chicago

My Home - Chicago

#33

A Blacksplash For Video Meetings

A Blacksplash For Video Meetings

#34

Ultra-Nerdy Version Of “Sleep, Play, Love”!

Ultra-Nerdy Version Of "Sleep, Play, Love"!

#35

Gallery Wall With Original Watercolors & Prints

Gallery Wall With Original Watercolors & Prints

#36

Paintings Along My Stairway, Like A Little Art Gallery

Paintings Along My Stairway, Like A Little Art Gallery

#37

Plant Wall!

Plant Wall!

#38

Wall Sculpture In The Interior With A Lamplight

Wall Sculpture In The Interior With A Lamplight

#39

Wall Of Dragons

Wall Of Dragons

#40

Album Of The Gears Wall Sculpture That Lights Up

Album Of The Gears Wall Sculpture That Lights Up

#41

Oak Wall Art

Oak Wall Art

#42

Spiral Paper Wall Art Sculpture "Whirlpool"

Spiral Paper Wall Art Sculpture "Whirlpool"

#43

Kitsch Needlepoint Animal Art Wall Piece

Kitsch Needlepoint Animal Art Wall Piece

#44

Wall Piece Made Of Beech

Wall Piece Made Of Beech

#45

Geometric Wall Piece!

Geometric Wall Piece!

#46

Mosaic Wall Piece

Mosaic Wall Piece

#47

Epic Light Tup Wall Piece

Epic Light Tup Wall Piece

#48

Monochrome Wall Art With Colorful Furniture

Monochrome Wall Art With Colorful Furniture

#49

Accented Walls

Accented Walls

#50

If You Can't Paint Your Walls

If You Can't Paint Your Walls

#51

Abstract Wood Wall Art

Abstract Wood Wall Art

#52

"Painted Monochrome Canvas"

"Painted Monochrome Canvas"

#53

Just Painted This Accent Wall And The Vibes Are Immaculate

Just Painted This Accent Wall And The Vibes Are Immaculate

#54

"Got This Idea For A Cool Wall Decoration"

"Got This Idea For A Cool Wall Decoration"

#55

Bedroom With A Bay Window In An Old Brooklyn Brownstone Apartment Full Of Ornately Carved Wooden Details, New York City

Bedroom With A Bay Window In An Old Brooklyn Brownstone Apartment Full Of Ornately Carved Wooden Details, New York City

#56

Spotty Wall Design

Spotty Wall Design

#57

Kitchen Sponges, Paint, And A Couple Of Hours

Kitchen Sponges, Paint, And A Couple Of Hours

#58

Very Busy Wall

Very Busy Wall

#59

Wall Decor From Decorative Plaster

Wall Decor From Decorative Plaster

#60

Medieval Weapons Decoration

Medieval Weapons Decoration

#61

Cozy Bookshelf Design

Cozy Bookshelf Design

#62

Pop Art Design

Pop Art Design

#63

Wall Sculpture Project

Wall Sculpture Project

#64

Large Metal Wall Art Sculpture

Large Metal Wall Art Sculpture

#65

Large Porcelain Face Bowl With Marbled Colored Slip Pour Painting. Made To Hang On The Wall Or Hold Food

Large Porcelain Face Bowl With Marbled Colored Slip Pour Painting. Made To Hang On The Wall Or Hold Food

#66

Cacodemon Wall Piece From Fabric

Cacodemon Wall Piece From Fabric

#67

Garrus Wood Wall Piece

Garrus Wood Wall Piece

#68

Nautical Themed Bathroom

Nautical Themed Bathroom

#69

Paneled Wall Design

Paneled Wall Design

#70

Geometric Wall Project (Bonus Artie With His Favorite Ball)

Geometric Wall Project (Bonus Artie With His Favorite Ball)

#71

Eccentric Wall Art

Eccentric Wall Art

#72

Comic Strips Projected And Painted On Wall

Comic Strips Projected And Painted On Wall

#73

Sunrays Mural Wall

Sunrays Mural Wall

#74

Green And Gold Geometric Wall Design

Green And Gold Geometric Wall Design

#75

Contrast Of Color & Texture Of The Brown Against The White

Contrast Of Color & Texture Of The Brown Against The White

#76

Just Me And You

Just Me And You