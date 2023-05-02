Feature walls, statement walls, accent walls—whatever you call them—will still be a big trend in interior design in 2023. However, while many of us instantly think of using paint to create an accent wall, there are innumerable ways to turn a plain wall into an aesthetically compelling focal point of the room and refresh your living space.

Creative wall decor and cool wall art ideas can liven up the space and make it feel fresh and uniquely yours. And, if you are a crafty person or have an extra pair of hands (an idea for a couple's project?), you might get an Anthropologie home decor aesthetic for Target's price! Of course, depends on how big and ambitious you go with your wall decor, since tools can get pretty expensive. Nevertheless, wood panels, miscellaneous frame arrangements, cool odd-shaped shelves, paper crafts, vertical flower gardens, intricate light installations, and various DIY projects can all become the centerpieces of creative wall art. Be it creative living room wall decor ideas or adding a little something to the plain white wall in the guest room that you are looking for, there are plenty of ways to go about adorning it.

Below, we've compiled a list of creative wall decor ideas that might inspire you to liven up your own space and employ your artistic prowess! As always, make sure to upvote the ideas you liked the most. Also, if you would like to, feel free to share photos in the comments showcasing how you jazzed up your house walls. Perhaps with a DIY wall project? We would love to see it!