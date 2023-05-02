115 Creative Wall Décor Ideas To Jazz Up Your Home Space
Feature walls, statement walls, accent walls—whatever you call them—will still be a big trend in interior design in 2023. However, while many of us instantly think of using paint to create an accent wall, there are innumerable ways to turn a plain wall into an aesthetically compelling focal point of the room and refresh your living space.
Creative wall decor and cool wall art ideas can liven up the space and make it feel fresh and uniquely yours. And, if you are a crafty person or have an extra pair of hands (an idea for a couple's project?), you might get an Anthropologie home decor aesthetic for Target's price! Of course, depends on how big and ambitious you go with your wall decor, since tools can get pretty expensive. Nevertheless, wood panels, miscellaneous frame arrangements, cool odd-shaped shelves, paper crafts, vertical flower gardens, intricate light installations, and various DIY projects can all become the centerpieces of creative wall art. Be it creative living room wall decor ideas or adding a little something to the plain white wall in the guest room that you are looking for, there are plenty of ways to go about adorning it.
Below, we've compiled a list of creative wall decor ideas that might inspire you to liven up your own space and employ your artistic prowess! As always, make sure to upvote the ideas you liked the most. Also, if you would like to, feel free to share photos in the comments showcasing how you jazzed up your house walls. Perhaps with a DIY wall project? We would love to see it!
Living Room Living Art - Plant Wall
The Timeless Art Of Seduction As Wood Wall Piece
Turned Our Den Into A Lounge
Nail odds and ends of cràp to your wall...now you have a lounge!
Rock Climbing Wall And Painted A Bob Ross Inspired Mountain Mural
LED Wall Art Over A Bed
Cleverly Made Wall Sculpture
Reclaimed Piano Keys Wall Piece
Illuminated “Tetris Wall”
This is clearly at a bar or an arcade....and I want it sooo bad!
LEGO Wall, The Possibilities Are Endless
Bold And Colorful
Thank You All For Your Feedback On My TV Wall A Few Months Ago, Here Is The Outcome!
Guest Bathroom Remodel - Before And After
Wall Of Souls, By Me, Sculpture Cast In Resin, 2019
Mushrooms Wall Sculptures
Elaine's Dancing Wood Wall Piece
35 Year Old Skateboard
Idk. Putting an unused board up makes me think of the type of person that will buy guitars to decorate their walls and look cool but they have no idea how to play one. That.
Little Nooks With Lots Of Wall Decorations
Striped Rainbow Wall
Dark Shelving To Hold Decorations
3D Art Of A Stag Made With Tiles
The Gallery Wall Has Come Together
The Mouse Hole We Put In The Wall When We Gutted Our House. The Light Inside Is Motion Activated And The Wallpaper Is Vintage And From A Flea Market In England
This Is The Way... To Decorate A Room!
Decorated Space Of My Living Room
The model hand on the shelf throwing the horns up!!! 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾
Finished My Living Room Decor And Now I Never Want To Leave
I Caved And Started Putting Nails In My Studio's Walls, No Regrets
Dino Wall
My friend: "I'm renovating my living room, I'm gonna put a dinosaur on the wall."
Me: "Sure..."
My University Library Has A Wall Where You Can Quite Literally Take A Seat
This Hole In The Wall Showing The Original Wallpaper From 1885
My Wall Mounted Rotary Phone Collection
Weird but so fun! The neon and the painting are a fantastic addition.
"It Was Bland Before And I Wanted Something Unique And Attention Getter"
My Home - Chicago
A Blacksplash For Video Meetings
Ultra-Nerdy Version Of “Sleep, Play, Love”!
Gallery Wall With Original Watercolors & Prints
Paintings Along My Stairway, Like A Little Art Gallery
Plant Wall!
Wall Sculpture In The Interior With A Lamplight
Wall Of Dragons
Album Of The Gears Wall Sculpture That Lights Up
Oak Wall Art
Spiral Paper Wall Art Sculpture "Whirlpool"
Kitsch Needlepoint Animal Art Wall Piece
Wall Piece Made Of Beech
Geometric Wall Piece!
Mosaic Wall Piece
Epic Light Tup Wall Piece
Monochrome Wall Art With Colorful Furniture
Accented Walls
If You Can't Paint Your Walls
Abstract Wood Wall Art
"Painted Monochrome Canvas"
I can already see this making me go crazy when it starts collecting dust that can't be removed easily.
Just Painted This Accent Wall And The Vibes Are Immaculate
"Got This Idea For A Cool Wall Decoration"
Bedroom With A Bay Window In An Old Brooklyn Brownstone Apartment Full Of Ornately Carved Wooden Details, New York City
OP is confused...do they live in NYC or Brooklyn cuz those places are very close but not the same.
Spotty Wall Design
Kitchen Sponges, Paint, And A Couple Of Hours
Very Busy Wall
Wall Decor From Decorative Plaster
Medieval Weapons Decoration
Cozy Bookshelf Design
Pop Art Design
I find this more sad than anything. Pills are part of pop culture.
Wall Sculpture Project
Large Metal Wall Art Sculpture
Large Porcelain Face Bowl With Marbled Colored Slip Pour Painting. Made To Hang On The Wall Or Hold Food
Cacodemon Wall Piece From Fabric
Garrus Wood Wall Piece
Nautical Themed Bathroom
Calm down with the framed boats. People are going in there to shít, no look at boats crammed into your walls. Pick two pieces and chill the F out.
Paneled Wall Design
Geometric Wall Project (Bonus Artie With His Favorite Ball)
Eccentric Wall Art
Comic Strips Projected And Painted On Wall
Sunrays Mural Wall
Also looks unfinished, as if the lines are painting guides.