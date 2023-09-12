35 Fireplace Mantel Ideas for a Heavenly Hearth

One day, you wake up, look around your house, and realize you need some change for a fresh look. Are you having these moments too often? Maybe it’s a sign to bring about at least one change. Why not opt for re-designing your fireplace mantel? Or better yet, why not give a fresh look to your house by letting a brand new fireplace mantel design occupy the empty space?

Nate Berkus, a renowned interior designer, once said, “Your home should tell the story of who you are and be a collection of what you love.” Now, if you have a creative soul with a love for cozy living, a fireplace mantel is just what you need.

This article will help you explore fireplace mantels ideas and understand the purpose of a fireplace mantel. We also have wonderful insights from experts Mark Vanderpost, founder of Trumeau Stones, and Ines Kelly, co-founder of Kelly Hopter Interiors. Furthermore, this article will also provide tips on protecting your mantel from catching fire.

What is the Purpose of a Fireplace Mantel?

From acting as an aesthetic element in a space to functioning as a shelf for storage, a fireplace mantel serves many purposes. But with the right design, you can turn it into the focal point of any space.

Mark Vanderpost says, “A fireplace mantel does not just decorate a heat source, but also creates a strong architectural element that helps build a style.”

“A fireplace mantel can become a great focal point and anchor for the furniture arrangement; it adds architectural interest and a sense of comfort and intimacy,” adds Ines Kelly.

So, a fireplace mantel can transform your space with its unique charm and also give a homely and inviting vibe. To have a perfect fireplace mantel for your home, let’s understand more about them.

Usually, there are two different forms of fireplace mantels:

Floating Mantel: A floating mantel or a shelf mantel form exists independently and can often be found above the fireplace.

Part of fireplace surround: This form of mantel is an element of the whole surround and cozily nestles above the legs.

Now that you know the basics, let’s move on to the next part!

35 Fireplace Mantels Ideas for Cozy Living

To make things easy for you, we have collected 35 fascinating fireplace mantels ideas to choose from. Let’s explore these ideas, one mantel at a time!

1. Painted Wood Fireplace Mantels

For a refreshing vibe, give your wood fireplace mantel a fresh coat of paint and change the look. The texture of the wood creates a natural design, which the paint will highlight. You will be surprised at the immense change that just painting the mantel can bring.

2. Fireplace Mantel with Potted Plants

Bring the outdoors in by decorating your mantel with pretty plants in unique pots. Transform your amazing fireplace mantel into a quaint, succulent shelf, or place various potted plants for a green fiesta!

3. Minimalist Fireplace Mantels Idea

Give simple pleasure to your minimalist soul with minimalist mantel décor. Let the wooden mantel stay in its natural form, and place some wooden artifacts over it. Crown the look with rattan lamps hanging on either side of the mantel and make your fireplace a focal point.

4. Simple DIY Fireplace Mantel

Does your fireplace lack a mantel? There is a simple DIY solution to it. You can take a wooden log that is wider than your fireplace, drill it at a safe distance above the fireplace, and voila, you have a simple mantel that you can decorate according to the theme of your room.

5. Collectibles Mantel Décor Idea

A fireplace mantel is perfect for displaying your favorite collection. Whether it be your unique Funko Pop or your kid’s toys collection, they will function as fun décor for your mantel.

6. Traditional Fireplace Mantels Idea

Go with a traditional fireplace mantel idea and embrace the classics. Hang a circular mirror on the mantel and vintage lamps on both sides. Let the classic décor harmonize with your traditional room and cast a timeless charm.

7. Modern Fireplace Mantels with Elegant Lights

If you have a modern fireplace mantel, adorn it with elegant lights and give a classy touch to your space. You can place the lights at the corners and frame the fireplace. Let the warm glow of the lights add to the inviting ambiance of the fireplace.

8. Marble Fireplace Mantels to Add Drama

Marble fireplace mantels provide a touch of luxury. Let the beautiful mantel be the show stopper without the décor stealing the glory. Mark says, “As a dramatic statement piece, we build some of our mantels in black or red.”

This beautiful black fireplace mantel, with a herringbone firebox by Trumeau Stones, perfectly steals the show and matches any type of mantel décor.

9. Accented Wall Fireplace Mantel

Use an accent wall as a backdrop for your fireplace mantel. Go bold with contrasting and dark colors for the backdrop accented wall, and choose a soft palette for the mantel. Let the color play around the fireplace, highlight the mantel and the décor.

10. Mantel and Wall Blend Together

Paint the mantel the same color as the wall. Let the mantel subtly blend with the wall and create a cohesive backdrop to display your beloved fireplace décor.

11. Mirror for Mantel Décor Ideas

“Styling the mantel with a mirror can create an impactful vignette,” says Ines. To bring this effect, place a vintage mirror with a gilded frame on your existing fireplace mantel and let elegance grace your room.

12. Extra Large Clock over Stone Fireplace Mantels

Place an extra large, circular clock over your stone fireplace mantel and let it jazz up the place. A clock with a golden frame will add drama, while a clock with a wooden frame will collaborate with the stone fireplace mantel and exude a raw charm.

13. Focus on the Mantel

Ines says, “A fireplace mantel can be a great focal point. Ideally, you’ll want your furniture arrangement to center on the fireplace to give it a sense of prominence.” So, ensure that your furniture is positioned correctly to let the simplest of the mantels create a focal point.

14. Halloween Mantel Décor

Lose yourself in the Halloween magic by bringing spooktober to your mantel decoration. Adorn it with bright orange pumpkins and black toy bats. Clothe the mantel with orange string lights and play with the spooky vibe.

15. Wood Fireplace Mantels with Blooming Florals

Let the flowers bloom on your wood fireplace mantel and bring the meadow to your house. Place bright-colored flowers in vintage vases or make flower garlands and beautifully drape the fireplace with them.

16. Antique Fireplace Mantels for a Historic Touch

Give a historic touch to your space with an antique fireplace mantel. Mark says, “A period-specific mantel can be added to make the architecture feel older than it is.”

Along with mirror and plant décor, this eloquent and ornate Victorian arch mantel by Trumeau Stones gives a historical nod to this contemporary space.

17. Artsy Fireplace Mantels Ideas

Get creative with your fireplace mantel and use art to outdazzle the room. You can experiment with a single oversized artwork or go the length and place overlapping artwork of different sizes, with the small ones in the front and the big ones at the back.

18. Rustic Fireplace Mantels for a Southern Charm

Bring home the Southern charm with rustic fireplace mantels. Bring in more effect by using small, old wooden barrels, brass candlesticks, old tin boxes, or showpiece antlers as the mantel decor. Snuggle up before the fireplace and lose yourself in the Southern charm.

19. Christmas Spirit on the Mantel

‘Tis the season to bring the festive spirit to your Ho-Ho-Home with charming Christmas decorations over the mantel. Drape your wood fireplace mantel with garlands of mistletoe. Hang bright red socks in the middle and let the paper-cut snowflakes adorn the edges. Cocoon everything with fairy lights for a magical effect.

20. Electric Fireplace Mantels for a Modern House

Let an electric fireplace mantel adorn your modern house. For a chic look with a modern twist, create the perfect cozy atmosphere, snuggle up, and prepare for the cold days.

21. Maximalist Fireplace Mantels Idea

If you want to indulge in maximalism, go all out with an intricate marble mantel decorated with art pieces, antiques, flower vases, or even no-flame candles. Strategize the placement of the objects and have fun with size, scale, and color. Introduce theatrical glamor to your space with a maximalist mantelscape!

22. Color Pop Mantel Décor

Accessorize your neutral mantel with playful colors that pop. Use vibrant-colored accessories for a robust fireplace mantel idea, or experiment with different hues and let the accessories zest up your mantel.

23. Upcycled Fireplace Mantel Décor for Farmhouse Bedroom

For an upcycled fireplace mantel décor, you can reuse old glass bottles lying around in your house. Place flowers in these, or stuff them with fairy lights and bring out the fairytale magic on your mantle. Let the mantel be the star of the show in your farmhouse bedroom.

24. Wood Fireplace Mantels to Display Antiques

A wood fireplace mantel is perfect for displaying antiques. The natural wooden element will accentuate the objects on display. Have fun with the arrangement of the antiques and play with color and size.

25. A Book-ish Mantel

You can use your mantel shelf to store books and place a cozy armchair and a pouf in front of the fireplace. It will be the perfect spot to grab a book, relax, and unwind as you lose yourself in another story. A brick fireplace and a wooden mantel will make the room feel old and rustic. Let the smell of books cocoon your space.

26. Stone Fireplace Mantels for a Brick Wall

If you have an industrial room with an exposed brick wall design, use it as a backdrop for a stone fireplace mantel. This mantel will gracefully steal the show even with the simplest decorating ideas.

27. Fireplace Mantel with a Personal Touch

Give your fireplace mantel a personal touch by adorning it with family portraits or pictures of your beautiful moments together. Use wooden frames for the pictures if you have a wood fireplace mantel. While the frames and mantel collaborate, the photos will stand out and create a charming family atmosphere.

28. Double Decker Fireplace Mantels Ideas

Go double and create two mantels, one above the other. While also increasing storage space, it adds a unique architectural element to your personal space. You can use different décor for both. Experiment with color and have fun with the aesthetics!

29. TV for Modern Fireplace Mantels

A modern fireplace mantel is perfect to place a TV on. While the fireplace adds character to the room, its simple look will not be too distracting while watching TV. And you have the perfect cozy spot to binge your favorites, especially during winter!

30. Extra Large Windows for Light

If you are confused about which place a fireplace mantel should occupy, consider the wall below the large windows. These towering windows, right above the fireplace mantel, will turn the room into a bright and breezy space. Go with arched metal frames for the windows and a stone fireplace mantel to bring a rugged charm to the room.

31. Bring the Mantel Down and Raise the Fireplace

Add a unique architectural element to your room by raising the fireplace to the middle of the wall and creating storage space below. This space will function as a mantel where you can store wood for the fire. This unique element will create a welcoming environment along with a cozy room.

32. Boho Fireplace Mantel

Indulge in bohemia and decorate your mantel with pom poms, bohemian lights, or wooden boho artifacts. Let the boho mantel create a gorgeous corner in your bare room.

33. Simple Vase for Mantel Décor

Keep things simple on your mantel by introducing a vase. You can choose a vase with an abstract design to add subtle character. A unique vase can add to the charm of a fireplace.

34. Fake It

Sometimes, using fake ivy to decorate your mantel can turn it into a focal point. Go all out and drape the fake ivy like a curtain over your fireplace, and let the green color add to the beauty of the whole place.

35. Spring-themed Fireplace Mantels Idea

With a spring-themed fireplace mantel, you can always have spring magic in your house. Make wreaths out of flowers and twigs and elaborately hang them on the mantel. You can even adorn your mantel with fake butterflies and let the spring charm wash over your place for a dramatic effect.

Tips to Help Protect the Mantel from Catching Fire

Follow these essential tips for a safe, hazard-free fireplace mantel:

Ensure that the fire hazard clearances are adequately upheld.

Understand the national and local building codes about fire safety.

If the mantels are made of combustible material like wood, place them at a safe distance from the top of the firebox, as per the code of your area. This distance varies according to the depth of the mantel, so you should consider the mantel’s depth before placing it.

The mantel must be wider than the firebox, and the sides should be at a safe distance from the firebox, as per the code of your area.

Your Fireplace Mantel Awaits You

We hope that this article has equipped you with the basic knowledge about fireplace mantels while also providing some brilliant fireplace mantel ideas. An artsy mantel or a unique one, the choice is yours. Get decorating and elevate your mantelscape!

FAQs

How Big Should a Mantle Be Above the Fireplace?

The size of the mantel will vary based on the design. However, a floating mantel’s average size can be 12-10 inches with a height of 4-6 inches.

What Can You Use for a Fireplace Mantel?

You can use wood, stone, metal, marble, concrete, or glass for a fireplace mantel.

How to Decorate a Fireplace Mantel?

You can decorate a fireplace mantel with your collectibles, art pieces, plants, flowers, or mirrors.

How are Most Fireplace Mantels Attached?

Floating mantels can be attached using screws or placed on a backboard. Mantels with surround can be screwed into a wall using brackets.

Can you Put a Fireplace Mantel Over a Brick Wall?

Yes, you can put a fireplace mantel over a brick wall and add a rustic touch to your room. However, the decision is entirely yours based on how you want to decorate your mantel.