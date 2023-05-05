The creativity of people on the internet never ceases to amaze me. Why have a bland anything when there’s countless adorable DIY inspiration online, especially when it comes to potting plants! If you’re anything like me, pandas, your humble abode houses a handful of plant babies as well, and there’s absolutely no reason why they can’t have gorgeous, creative pots.

Below, you’ll find some of the most brilliant ways people have ever potted their houseplants (courtesy of the String of Plants, Plants and Pots and Plants subreddits), as well as a conversation with plant expert Jane Perrone. Enjoy these pics from people who have green thumbs and genius minds, and be sure to upvote the precious plants you wish you could adopt!

#1

Brah, My New Plant And Pot Are The Perfect Match

Brah, My New Plant And Pot Are The Perfect Match

#2

Another Redditor Thought You Guys Might Appreciate This Little Guy

Another Redditor Thought You Guys Might Appreciate This Little Guy

#3

Super Pleased With How This Turned Out!

Super Pleased With How This Turned Out!

A succulent on the windowsill and a money plant by the bed. Having plants in our homes just makes a space feel so much cozier, and there’s no question that foliage brightens up a room. Flowers, cactuses, bonsais, or whatever else floats your boat, having greenery around is one of the best ways to make your home more inviting. Especially for younger generations who don’t have children yet or don’t plan to have any, it can be rewarding to become a mother or father to a few little shrubs. According to Garden Pals, 70% of millennials identify as “plant parents”, and demand for houseplants shot up by 18% during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, we don’t all have a knack for taking care of these little, green children, as the average plant parent has killed 7 of their babies, but we continue to adopt more. Two thirds of American households own at least one plant, and the average household spends over $600 on gardening goods every year. But it makes sense to dedicate so much time, energy and effort to our plant babies when we realize how beneficial they can be. It only takes 15 minutes of interaction with houseplants to reduce your stress levels, and having plants around can even increase your productivity by up to 15%.  
#4

My Friend Just Surprised Me With This Beautiful Selfmade Pot And I Can't Stop Smiling!

My Friend Just Surprised Me With This Beautiful Selfmade Pot And I Can't Stop Smiling!

#5

Frog Fam!

Frog Fam!

#6

Perfect Match. Loved This Combo So Much, I Had To Make My First Reddit Post

Perfect Match. Loved This Combo So Much, I Had To Make My First Reddit Post

If you’re trying to get your health on track, it might be wise to invest in some houseplants as well, as people who have more plants in their workspace actually take fewer sick days. This might be because houseplants remove up to 87% of airborne toxins in only 24 hours. Plus, having plants around can even benefit your cooking, as two thirds of adults grow or are planning to grow edible plants. Speaking from personal experience, there is nothing better than topping off a meal with some fresh basil or dill from your own garden!

If you’d like to invest in some houseplants but just aren’t sure which ones will suit your home best, it might be helpful to know the most commonly purchased indoor plants. Based on Google searches, some of the most popular houseplants appear to be snake plants, philodendrons, aloe vera, peace lilies, pothos and peperomia. If you’re in need of a durable plant, my partner has a snake plant that has survived various moves over many years in several different countries, and it’s still standing tall!
#7

Guess It's Better Than Petting My Real Cats Belly

Guess It's Better Than Petting My Real Cats Belly

#8

Had A Photo Shoot With My New Myrtillocactus Geometrizans Fukurokuryuzinboku, A. K. A. Titty Cactus, In Her New Home. I Knew My Tiny Flasher Would Find Her Purpose One Day And Today’s The Day!

Had A Photo Shoot With My New Myrtillocactus Geometrizans Fukurokuryuzinboku, A. K. A. Titty Cactus, In Her New Home. I Knew My Tiny Flasher Would Find Her Purpose One Day And Today’s The Day!

#9

Found The Perfect Cactus For My Thrifted Ice Cream Cone Pot!

Found The Perfect Cactus For My Thrifted Ice Cream Cone Pot!

To gain more insight on houseplants from an expert, we reached out to author and journalist specializing in plants and gardening Jane Perrone, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. We were curious how Jane first got into houseplants, and she shared that she’s actually been growing them since she was a small child. “I just loved them from a very young age. I find them fascinating and love watching them grow and change.”
#10

Snake Pot, Snake Plants!

Snake Pot, Snake Plants!

#11

One Of My Favorite Pairings

One Of My Favorite Pairings

#12

I’m O B S E S S E D!

I’m O B S E S S E D!

Jane also happens to be an expert in potting plants in creative ways. “I hate spending money on pots, so I tend to buy cheap containers from thrift stores and reuse things from my kitchen cupboards,” she told Bored Panda. “Salad dishes, casserole dishes, terracotta wine coolers and china bowls can all be pressed into service as pots. I add drainage holes using a drill with a ceramic tile bit.”
#13

Heard You Guys Might Like My Air Plant Octopus

Heard You Guys Might Like My Air Plant Octopus

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like it. I loveeee it where can i get this? I wanna hang it from my ceiling

1
1point
reply
#14

I Put My String Of Turtles In The New Pot I Got. I Think It’s A Great Fit

I Put My String Of Turtles In The New Pot I Got. I Think It’s A Great Fit

#15

My Husband And I Met As 15 Year Old Sophomores In Our High-School That Is Now Being Torn Down. A Few Summers Ago While I Was Visiting Our Hometown, I Snuck Out One Of The Discarded Bricks From The Construction Site. This Brick Is 112 Years Old

My Husband And I Met As 15 Year Old Sophomores In Our High-School That Is Now Being Torn Down. A Few Summers Ago While I Was Visiting Our Hometown, I Snuck Out One Of The Discarded Bricks From The Construction Site. This Brick Is 112 Years Old

“I also love potting plants in terracotta pots, especially cacti and succulents which tend to prefer this porous material as it ensures the roots do not get waterlogged,” Jane continued. “You can buy these new, but often if you look on sites like Craigslist and Freegle, you can find people selling terracotta pots cheaply after having a clearout of a garden building.” 
#16

Psycho Bob Just Chilling

Psycho Bob Just Chilling

A. HAM
A. HAM
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s Sideshow Bob, not psycho.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Ridiculous Yet Useful For My Bedside Table!

Ridiculous Yet Useful For My Bedside Table!

#18

Anyone Else Uses Random Items To Make Homes For Your Plants. This Is A Sponge Holder

Anyone Else Uses Random Items To Make Homes For Your Plants. This Is A Sponge Holder

Mari Balot
Mari Balot
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it would be wasted as a sponge holder. Great how you gave the Whale a better purpose :D

0
0points
reply

When it comes to what the most important things to keep in mind are when potting plants, Jane says, “Make sure that the size of pot you choose matches the size of the root ball. If you use too large a container, you end up leaving a big area of unrooted potting medium that can lead to root rot. So make sure that the new pot is just a little larger than the existing one - you should be able to get just one or two fingers between the pots when you nest them one inside the other.”
#19

Girl And Her Cats, All So Happy With Their Crazy Summer Hairstyles

Girl And Her Cats, All So Happy With Their Crazy Summer Hairstyles

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you have REAL cats can we have the "after" pics to match these "before" pics please?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

DIY Pineapple Planter

DIY Pineapple Planter

#21

I Was Sent Here From R/Succulents: Burro’s Tail In An Estate Sale Find

I Was Sent Here From R/Succulents: Burro’s Tail In An Estate Sale Find

“I also encourage people to try combining several plants with similar care needs in a single container,” Jane added. “It reduces that 'muddle of pots' look and cuts back on the amount of watering needed! This could either be done by placing individually potted plants into one large shallow container with a layer of expanded clay pebbles at the base to absorb water overflow, or by putting plants' root balls into a single reservoir of potting compost.”
#22

Was Told To Post This Here Too

Was Told To Post This Here Too

#23

My Friends. He Doesn't Like To Have His Hair Touched So I Shake His Cute Little Legs Instead

My Friends. He Doesn't Like To Have His Hair Touched So I Shake His Cute Little Legs Instead

#24

This Weird Ceramic Tissue Holder Makes A Much Better Air Plant Display I Think!

This Weird Ceramic Tissue Holder Makes A Much Better Air Plant Display I Think!

Jane also recommends that all prospective plant parents do their research before making purchases. “Find out what conditions they like and consider whether you can supply those conditions in your home,” she says. “Most of the time, we underestimate how much light plants need, but if you think plants aren't getting enough light, move them towards a window gradually to prevent sunburn.”

And if you find yourself with a plant that's struggling, Jane warns not to place it on a high shelf. “Put it somewhere you can observe it on a daily basis. This will help you to spot problems quickly before they get out of hand.”

If you’d like to gain more insight from this plant-loving expert, be sure to check out Jane’s book on houseplants, Legends of the Leaf, right here or her website right here!
#25

My Favorite Tillandsia Holder

My Favorite Tillandsia Holder

#26

Honestly I've Peaked. My Hubs Calls Cacti Alien Babies So I Took The Ones He Picked And Set This Up For His Favorites

Honestly I've Peaked. My Hubs Calls Cacti Alien Babies So I Took The Ones He Picked And Set This Up For His Favorites

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please say that you added street glow to the planter. Niiice.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

♥️ My Pothead

♥️ My Pothead

Are you feeling inspired to turn your own home into an urban jungle, pandas? Even if you’re not a natural at keeping plants alive and thriving, I’m sure you can find something you can manage to take care of, plus a pot that helps the plant shine. Keep upvoting the pics that you find to be true works of art, and let us know in the comments if you have any more tips for creatively potting houseplants. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring adorable plants, look no further than right here!
#28

My Favorite Plant And Pot Combo

My Favorite Plant And Pot Combo

#29

Can I Interest You In A Bubble Bath?

Can I Interest You In A Bubble Bath?

Pandasanne
Pandasanne
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can someone please tell me what kind of plant this is?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

I Was Told You Folks Might Appreciate This Lil Pair. Been Told It Looks Like A Fancy Purple-Pants Yoga Woman Being Sucked Into An Alien Jellyfish!

I Was Told You Folks Might Appreciate This Lil Pair. Been Told It Looks Like A Fancy Purple-Pants Yoga Woman Being Sucked Into An Alien Jellyfish!

JG
JG
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What plant is this?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Little Philodendron For My New Ceramic Strawberry. This Is Super Cute Hanging Over My Kitchen Sink

Little Philodendron For My New Ceramic Strawberry. This Is Super Cute Hanging Over My Kitchen Sink

#32

Loving This Combo. 💕

Loving This Combo. 💕

#33

Painted A Pot For My Oxalis, I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well!

Painted A Pot For My Oxalis, I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well!

#34

The Perfect Aloe For My Ammonite Pot!

The Perfect Aloe For My Ammonite Pot!

#35

I Was Told That I Should Post My Boston Fern And It’s Plant Pot/Stand Here

I Was Told That I Should Post My Boston Fern And It’s Plant Pot/Stand Here

#36

Perfect Combo Of Whale Planter With Sansevieria Fernwood

Perfect Combo Of Whale Planter With Sansevieria Fernwood

#37

Whale Tail In A Whale Pot

Whale Tail In A Whale Pot

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe they have plant-safe chalk paint you could use to turn the leaf into a blue water squirt 🪴fun stuff

1
1point
reply
#38

I Spray Painted My Target Dino Pots Black, And I’m Very Excited About It!

I Spray Painted My Target Dino Pots Black, And I’m Very Excited About It!

#39

Just Found This Sub And Wanted To Share My Yankee Swap Score!

Just Found This Sub And Wanted To Share My Yankee Swap Score!

#40

Saw This Pot Which Was Labelled "Failed Pottery Project" By Some Ceramist At A Second-Hand Store And Had To Immediately Buy It. Honestly I Think It’s Perfect The Way It Is And If By Any Chance That Ceramist Sees This Post. Know That Your Failure Is My Perfection. Your Art Matters!

Saw This Pot Which Was Labelled "Failed Pottery Project" By Some Ceramist At A Second-Hand Store And Had To Immediately Buy It. Honestly I Think It’s Perfect The Way It Is And If By Any Chance That Ceramist Sees This Post. Know That Your Failure Is My Perfection. Your Art Matters!

#41

Love My Rainbow Cactus In My Rainbow Pot 🌈

Love My Rainbow Cactus In My Rainbow Pot 🌈

Awkward lady
Awkward lady
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never seen a rainbow cactus before, is it an American thing? Wouldn't mind having one!

0
0points
reply
#42

I've Had This Pot For Months And Finally Found Her The Perfect Hair!

I've Had This Pot For Months And Finally Found Her The Perfect Hair!

#43

Perfect Colour Match

Perfect Colour Match

#44

My Cute Lil Couch (X-Post)

My Cute Lil Couch (X-Post)

#45

Got All My Animal Planters Together For A Little Photo Shoot!

Got All My Animal Planters Together For A Little Photo Shoot!

#46

Hi Long Time Lurker And First Post, But Found The Perfect Pot For My Baby Snake Plant!

Hi Long Time Lurker And First Post, But Found The Perfect Pot For My Baby Snake Plant!

#47

Just Got This Pink Pot To Match The Highlights Of My Prayer Plant!

Just Got This Pink Pot To Match The Highlights Of My Prayer Plant!

#48

Some Of My Pot Heads

Some Of My Pot Heads

#49

My Girlfriend Got Me Some Cute Pots For Christmas !

My Girlfriend Got Me Some Cute Pots For Christmas !

#50

This Is By Far My Favourite Plant, Pot, Stand Combo Right Now

This Is By Far My Favourite Plant, Pot, Stand Combo Right Now

#51

Made A Macrame Crotchet Pot For My Marble Queen Pothos!

Made A Macrame Crotchet Pot For My Marble Queen Pothos!

#52

I Got A New Job, So My Mom Got Me This Cutie For My Desk

I Got A New Job, So My Mom Got Me This Cutie For My Desk

#53

I Call Her Medusa

I Call Her Medusa

#54

Another One Of My Potheads

Another One Of My Potheads

#55

My Ruby Necklace Living Up To Her Name

My Ruby Necklace Living Up To Her Name

#56

There's A Snake In My Boot

There's A Snake In My Boot

#57

I Found The Perfect "Pot" For This Lil Babe!

I Found The Perfect "Pot" For This Lil Babe!

#58

Whale Pot For The Whale Fin 🐋

Whale Pot For The Whale Fin 🐋

#59

Had A Watermelon-Colored Pot For My Watermelon Peporomia

Had A Watermelon-Colored Pot For My Watermelon Peporomia

#60

Not A Hugely Colourful Person But Couldn’t Resist Pairing My Prince Of Orange With This Thrifted Pot

Not A Hugely Colourful Person But Couldn’t Resist Pairing My Prince Of Orange With This Thrifted Pot

#61

A Planter Pot Pouring Out Pothos

A Planter Pot Pouring Out Pothos

#62

How Are Y’all Feeling About This?

How Are Y’all Feeling About This?

#63

Finally Scored This Pot I’ve Been Eyeing For Some Time

Finally Scored This Pot I’ve Been Eyeing For Some Time

#64

I Was Told You Guys Would Appreciate This!

I Was Told You Guys Would Appreciate This!

#65

Two Months Growth On My String Of Hearts. Shes My Favorite Girl!

Two Months Growth On My String Of Hearts. Shes My Favorite Girl!

Cathelijne Van
Cathelijne Van
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Til that next to string of pearls, string of turtle 🐢, and string of hearts 💚 also exist!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#66

Mood

Mood

#67

I Finally Found The Perfect Whale Planter 🐳🐳🐳

I Finally Found The Perfect Whale Planter 🐳🐳🐳

#68

Really Loving How This Shelf Came Together

Really Loving How This Shelf Came Together

#69

This Room Needed Some More Green Vibes 🦩

This Room Needed Some More Green Vibes 🦩

#70

💕