As we know, extensive travel and immersion in different cultures impact a personal worldview and approach to various aspects of life. We wanted to know how did it affect Gabriele and his photography. He said: “Obviously, all my travels have taught me millions of things and shaped my personality during all these years, and certainly helped me to know the world and understand things that were previously unknown to me. Certainly, they taught me to feel good with almost all people and to know how to quickly empathize with and trust them. however, it is difficult to be able to tell in a single answer to this interview what are all the things on which I have changed. And as far as photography is concerned, I can say that she has been my most loyal travel companion. Photography and I walked hand in hand and it was she who helped me to see and learn about the world, she was the one who helped me become familiar with people and gain their trust, she was the one who gave me the ability and the possibility to then tell the things I have experienced and learned about people in all these years.”