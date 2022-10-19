It can be hard to find Halloween decorations that aren't cheesy. Plus, it's a holiday, which means you're supposed to have fun. Not stress over whether or not that inflatable lawn that you bought online will arrive in time.

So we at Bored Panda put together a list of creative ideas to help you prepare for the spooky night. There's a zombie attack, a skeleton puking acid, and all the other things that must've gone viral not only on the internet but in the neighborhood as well.

So continue scrolling to check out the pictures and remember, there's still time to get ready for the 31st of October.

#1

Halloween Decoration From Melbourne, Australia

Halloween Decoration From Melbourne, Australia

#2

Zombie Attack! I Wrapped Friends In Duct Tape And Stuffed The Forms To Make This Halloween Display

Zombie Attack! I Wrapped Friends In Duct Tape And Stuffed The Forms To Make This Halloween Display

#3

My Raven And Crow Mantel This Year

My Raven And Crow Mantel This Year

#4

Heres A Pic Of A Teeny (6in) Graveyard Terrarium I Made For Halloween

Heres A Pic Of A Teeny (6in) Graveyard Terrarium I Made For Halloween

#5

My Grandma Sent Me A Picture Of Her Halloween Decorations This Year

My Grandma Sent Me A Picture Of Her Halloween Decorations This Year

#6

My Neighbor's Halloween Decorations

My Neighbor's Halloween Decorations

#7

May Not Have A House But I’ve Got A Balcony

May Not Have A House But I’ve Got A Balcony

#8

Entry Decor

Entry Decor

#9

I've Got My 12 Foot Skeleton, Now I'm Anxiously Waiting For Home Depot To Bring Back Their 8 Foot Ferry Of The Dead

I've Got My 12 Foot Skeleton, Now I'm Anxiously Waiting For Home Depot To Bring Back Their 8 Foot Ferry Of The Dead

#10

I Have Wanted To Make These Since I Was A Kid. I Love Halloween

I Have Wanted To Make These Since I Was A Kid. I Love Halloween

#11

Couldn't Get Him Complete For Last Year, But This Year He's Looking Great

Couldn't Get Him Complete For Last Year, But This Year He's Looking Great

#12

The Coolest Halloween Decoration I've Ever Seen

The Coolest Halloween Decoration I've Ever Seen

#13

Halloween Dinner Party Decor

Halloween Dinner Party Decor

#14

My 12ft Eddie Munson With A 9ft Guitar. Happy Halloween

My 12ft Eddie Munson With A 9ft Guitar. Happy Halloween

#15

Where's Freddy? Oh, There He Is. He's Just Melting

Where's Freddy? Oh, There He Is. He's Just Melting

#16

Decorator Of The Year Award Goes To

Decorator Of The Year Award Goes To

#17

Wife’s Pumpkin Arch Lit Up. Really Did Tie It All Together

Wife’s Pumpkin Arch Lit Up. Really Did Tie It All Together

#18

My Brother And Sister-In-Law Put Together The Most Epic Halloween Decorations Every Year

My Brother And Sister-In-Law Put Together The Most Epic Halloween Decorations Every Year

#19

Last Year's Trick Or Treat Dining Room Setup

Last Year's Trick Or Treat Dining Room Setup

#20

Sick Beetlejuice Display In My Neighborhood

Sick Beetlejuice Display In My Neighborhood

#21

My Neighbor Does Not Mess Around When It Comes To His Halloween Decorations

My Neighbor Does Not Mess Around When It Comes To His Halloween Decorations

#22

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

#23

It Didn’t Feel Like October In Salem

It Didn’t Feel Like October In Salem

#24

Recycled Last Year's Costume Into A Fall Wreath

Recycled Last Year's Costume Into A Fall Wreath

#25

Spotted This In Someone's Yard On My Morning Walk

Spotted This In Someone's Yard On My Morning Walk

#26

Halloween Decorations At My House Have Gotten Much Better Since My Son Suggested A Spider Theme

Halloween Decorations At My House Have Gotten Much Better Since My Son Suggested A Spider Theme

#27

Halloween Dream

Halloween Dream

#28

My Spooky Decorations

My Spooky Decorations

#29

Why We Can't Use This Halloween Decoration Anymore

Why We Can't Use This Halloween Decoration Anymore

#30

Pumpkins + Skeletons + A Kraken Makes Pumpkin Spice?

Pumpkins + Skeletons + A Kraken Makes Pumpkin Spice?

#31

I Got To Love It When An Entire Block Gets Into The Spirit And Decorates For A Holiday

I Got To Love It When An Entire Block Gets Into The Spirit And Decorates For A Holiday

#32

I've Waited So Long For Pumpkinhead

I've Waited So Long For Pumpkinhead

#33

One Of The Best Halloween Decorations I Saw This Year

One Of The Best Halloween Decorations I Saw This Year

#34

New Halloween Decor

New Halloween Decor

#35

Every Year We Go All Out On Decorating For Halloween. Last Year We Built A Giant Spider Den, This Year We Got A Case Of The Worms

Every Year We Go All Out On Decorating For Halloween. Last Year We Built A Giant Spider Den, This Year We Got A Case Of The Worms

#36

I Glued Empty Cardboard Boxes Together, Glued Dollar Tree Plastic Halloween Decor All Over It, And Spray Painted It All Black

I Glued Empty Cardboard Boxes Together, Glued Dollar Tree Plastic Halloween Decor All Over It, And Spray Painted It All Black

#37

Trick Or Treat? Halloween Decoration Of Famous Pittaki Street In Athens. Do You Like Halloween?

Trick Or Treat? Halloween Decoration Of Famous Pittaki Street In Athens. Do You Like Halloween?

#38

Halloween Decorations In My Neighborhood

Halloween Decorations In My Neighborhood

#39

Anti-Vaxxer Reunion For This Year's Halloween

Anti-Vaxxer Reunion For This Year's Halloween

#40

Entry-Way Decor Complete

Entry-Way Decor Complete

#41

Gothic Du Jour

Gothic Du Jour

#42

Halloween Decor: Hunt Springfield, IL

Halloween Decor: Hunt Springfield, IL

#43

Bewitching Beauties Came To Join The Dinner Party. A Reminder That Outdoor Decorations Can Make A Dramatic Display Inside Too

Bewitching Beauties Came To Join The Dinner Party. A Reminder That Outdoor Decorations Can Make A Dramatic Display Inside Too

#44

I Made A Halloween Chandelier

I Made A Halloween Chandelier

#45

Halloween Display Of A House In My Town. They’ve Gone All Out

Halloween Display Of A House In My Town. They’ve Gone All Out

#46

On 90 Degree Summer Days When You Can Just Close All Of The Curtains, Light A Fall Scented Candle, Blast The AC And Hide Inside Like A Vampire

On 90 Degree Summer Days When You Can Just Close All Of The Curtains, Light A Fall Scented Candle, Blast The AC And Hide Inside Like A Vampire

#47

Dressed Up My 12ft Skeleton As 1985 The Return Of The Living Dead Box Art Zombie

Dressed Up My 12ft Skeleton As 1985 The Return Of The Living Dead Box Art Zombie

#48

Not Our House But So Cool

Not Our House But So Cool

#49

Halloween Is My Favorite Day Of The Year. I Wanted To Share A Few Of My Favorite Interior Decorations With Like-Minded Folks. I Made A Lot Of Them

Halloween Is My Favorite Day Of The Year. I Wanted To Share A Few Of My Favorite Interior Decorations With Like-Minded Folks. I Made A Lot Of Them

#50

This Year I Have Made The Difficult Decision To Take The Year Off From Decorating. Looking Back At My House From Halloween 2021

This Year I Have Made The Difficult Decision To Take The Year Off From Decorating. Looking Back At My House From Halloween 2021

#51

Should I Move?

Should I Move?

#52

Things Are Getting Strangely Spooktacular

Things Are Getting Strangely Spooktacular

#53

Happy Halloween From Hawkins

Happy Halloween From Hawkins

#54

Halloween Night. What Do You Think?

Halloween Night. What Do You Think?

#55

We Took This Year's Halloween Decorating To The Max

We Took This Year's Halloween Decorating To The Max

#56

Sandworm Candy Slide

Sandworm Candy Slide

#57

Beautiful

Beautiful

#58

My Tiny Halloween House

My Tiny Halloween House

#59

To Have Fun With A Halloween Decoration

To Have Fun With A Halloween Decoration

#60

Upgrading Thrift Store Finds Into Halloween Decorations

Upgrading Thrift Store Finds Into Halloween Decorations

#61

I Wanted To Share This Past Halloween Decorations

I Wanted To Share This Past Halloween Decorations

#62

I'm So Ready For The Premiere Of Hocus Pocus 2

I'm So Ready For The Premiere Of Hocus Pocus 2

#63

Welcome To The Pumpkinshire. Who Else Has Been Watching The New Lord Of The Rings Series?

Welcome To The Pumpkinshire. Who Else Has Been Watching The New Lord Of The Rings Series?

#64

My Halloween Decoration Collaboration I Made. Ghostbusters And Ghostface

My Halloween Decoration Collaboration I Made. Ghostbusters And Ghostface

#65

Fancy Halloween

Fancy Halloween

#66

Don't Put Fingers In There

Don't Put Fingers In There

#67

I Asked My Sister To Make Me A Witchy Halloween Wreath This Year And She Did Not Disappoint

I Asked My Sister To Make Me A Witchy Halloween Wreath This Year And She Did Not Disappoint

#68

Saw This Crazy Decoration At A Neighbor's House

Saw This Crazy Decoration At A Neighbor's House

#69

I Thought I’d Share My Fireplace. Waiting On A Few More Things But I’m Pretty Pleased So Far

I Thought I’d Share My Fireplace. Waiting On A Few More Things But I’m Pretty Pleased So Far

#70

I Move My Skeletons Around Each Week. This Week They Are

I Move My Skeletons Around Each Week. This Week They Are

#71

My Fisher Price Gothic Dollhouse Glow Up! Halloween Everyday

My Fisher Price Gothic Dollhouse Glow Up! Halloween Everyday

#72

Our Halloween Mantel Complete With Black Cat And All

Our Halloween Mantel Complete With Black Cat And All

#73

Missing Last Year's Grant Park Halloween Set Up

Missing Last Year's Grant Park Halloween Set Up

#74

We Went For The Funny vs. The Scary For Our Halloween Decor

We Went For The Funny vs. The Scary For Our Halloween Decor

#75

My Halloween Decorations This Year

My Halloween Decorations This Year