Turning your home into a haunted house for just a single night shouldn't make a dent in your wallet. Whether you are looking to throw a Halloween shindig, compete in the Halloween house decorating contest, or simply make your home look and feel more festive, there's no need to spend hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on Halloween decor.

Halloween is also an excellent opportunity to reveal your inner Edward Scissorhands with some DIY Halloween decorations. However, suppose you feel you are too heavy-handed for DIYs. In that case, there is plenty of affordable Halloween decor to choose from online that will get delivered straight to your door! Some fantastic (and cheap!) Halloween decorations include spider webs, LED pumpkin lights, bat stickers, giant fake spiders, and loads more bloody good thingy-ma-jigs!

So if you want to step up your Halloween party decorations this year and still have enough moolah left for the boo-ze and candy, keep scrolling. Below, we've compiled a lengthy list of Halloween decoration ideas suitable for both indoors and outdoors that won't hurt your wallet and turn out spook-tacular! So get yourself a hot cocoa or a pumpkin spice latte if you fancy, and prepare to add some cheap Halloween decorations to your shopping basket!

#1

Creepy Hands Wall Candles

etsy.com Report

17points
#2

Ghost Candle Holder

etsy.com Report

16points
#3

3D Changing Faces, Moving Portraits

amazon.com Report

15points
#4

Halloween Prop - Realistic Human Ripped Out Eyeball

etsy.com Report

15points
#5

Skeleton Hands Halloween Yard Decorations

amazon.com Report

14points
#6

Snack Bowl Stand

etsy.com Report

14points
#7

Forest Tabletop Lamp

amazon.com Report

14points
#8

Light Up Skeleton Hands Halloween Decorations

amazon.com Report

13points
#9

Realistic Skeleton Stakes

amazon.com Report

13points
#10

Dash Spider Web Mini Waffle Maker

amazon.com Report

13points
#11

Pumpkin Ceramics Dish

amazon.com Report

13points
#12

Georgie Coro Realistic Yard Cutout

etsy.com Report

13points
#13

Baby Pumpkins

etsy.com Report

13points
#14

Halloween Decoration "Your Face In Jar"

etsy.com Report

13points
#15

Enlarged Maple Leaves LED Lights

amazon.com Report

12points
#16

Fake Body Bag Halloween Prop

amazon.com Report

12points
#17

Witches Brew Cauldron Mug

amazon.com Report

12points
#18

Halloween Tabletop Shadow Figures

etsy.com Report

12points
#19

“No Trespassing” Sign

amazon.com Report

12points
#20

Cat Halloween Decor

etsy.com Report

12points
#21

Flying Witch Metal Wall Art With Lights

etsy.com Report

12points
#22

Scary Reflective Sugar Skull Skeleton Cat

etsy.com Report

12points
#23

Halloween Doorbell Decor With Spooky Sounds

amazon.com Report

11points
#24

Pirate Skull Lantern, Spooky LED Night Lamp

amazon.com Report

11points
#25

Halloween Light Up Hanging Ghosts

amazon.com Report

11points
#26

Cocoon Corpse Halloween Decoration

amazon.com Report

11points
#27

Groundbreaker Zombie

amazon.com Report

11points
#28

Cute White Ghosts Window Stickers

etsy.com Report

11points
#29

Frog On A Broomstick Suncatcher Stained Glass

etsy.com Report

11points
#30

Skull Crossbones Silicone Ice Maker

amazon.com Report

11points
#31

Zombie Kids Yard Art

etsy.com Report

11points
#32

Large Flying Hanging Bats Decorations

amazon.com Report

10points
#33

Skeleton Ghost Lawn Signs

amazon.com Report

10points
#34

Halloween Lantern Lights

etsy.com Report

10points
#35

Halloween Monster Face Decorations Outdoor

amazon.com Report

10points
#36

Haunted Encased Rose Ornament

therange.co.uk Report

10points
#37

All-Weather Ghostly Trio Yard Decoration

etsy.com Report

10points
#38

Pumpkin Face Window Sticker

etsy.com Report

10points
#39

Directional Halloween Signs

etsy.com Report

10points
#40

Scary Movie Candles

etsy.com Report

10points
#41

Black Twisted Taper Beeswax Candles

etsy.com Report

10points
#42

Hanging Lighted Glowing Ghost

etsy.com Report

10points
#43

Stretch Spider Webs Indoor & Outdoor

amazon.com Report

9points
#44

Halloween Creepy Cloth + Spider Web

amazon.com Report

9points
#45

It Pennywise Balloons

amazon.com Report

9points
#46

Glow In The Dark Spider Webs

amazon.com Report

9points
#47

Halloween Hanging Grim Reaper Decorations

amazon.com Report

9points
#48

Halloween Inflatable Giant Spooky Warlock With Built-In Leds

amazon.com Report

9points
#49

Halloween Inflatable Mr. Pumpkin Decoration

amazon.com Report

9points
#50

Hanging Lighted Glowing Witch Hats

amazon.com Report

9points
#51

Scary Zombie Nun Groundbreaker

amazon.com Report

9points
#52

Pumpkin Candles

etsy.com Report

9points
#53

Halloween Spider Window Stickers

etsy.com Report

9points
#54

Potion Label Stickers

etsy.com Report

9points
#55

Knitted Pumpkin

etsy.com Report

9points
#56

Crow Stained Glass Window Hangings Halloween Decor

etsy.com Report

9points
#57

Skeleton Flamingos

amazon.com Report

9points
#58

Halloween Candle

etsy.com Report

9points
#59

Blood Succulents

amazon.com Report

9points
#60

Haunted Candy Dish

amazon.com Report

9points
#61

Skull Skeleton Wine & Whiskey Decanter Set

amazon.com Report

9points
#62

Skeleton Treat Bowl

therange.co.uk Report

9points
#63

Pumpkin Ghost Woven Blanket

etsy.com Report

9points
#64

Ghost Candles

etsy.com Report

9points
#65

Halloween Pumpkin Lamp

etsy.com Report

9points
#66

Halloween Sunflower Skull Decor

etsy.com Report

9points
#67

Crashing Witch Into Tree Halloween Decoration

amazon.com Report

8points
#68

Halloween Bendable Tree Wrap Ghost

amazon.com Report

8points
#69

Black Cat Halloween Decorations

amazon.com Report

8points
#70

Halloween Spider Web Lights

amazon.com Report

8points
#71

LED Eyeball Halloween Lights

amazon.com Report

8points
#72

Halloween Animal Skeleton Toys

amazon.com Report

8points
#73

Scary Giant Fake Spider

amazon.com Report

8points
#74

21 LED Halloween String Lights

amazon.com Report

8points
#75

Scary Hanging Reaper Voice Activated With Creepy Sounds & Glowing Mask

amazon.com Report

8points
#76

Scary Silhouette Halloween Decorations

amazon.com Report

8points
#77

Mummy Table Centerpiece Decoration

amazon.com Report

8points
#78

Plastic Fake Mini Spiders

amazon.com Report

8points
#79

Scary Talking Prisoner Halloween Decoration

amazon.com Report

8points
#80

Inflatable Pumpkin Ghost With Witch Wizard Hat

amazon.com Report

8points
#81

Halloween Tree With Purple Lights And Bats

amazon.com Report

8points
