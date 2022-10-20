Turning your home into a haunted house for just a single night shouldn't make a dent in your wallet. Whether you are looking to throw a Halloween shindig, compete in the Halloween house decorating contest, or simply make your home look and feel more festive, there's no need to spend hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars on Halloween decor.

Halloween is also an excellent opportunity to reveal your inner Edward Scissorhands with some DIY Halloween decorations. However, suppose you feel you are too heavy-handed for DIYs. In that case, there is plenty of affordable Halloween decor to choose from online that will get delivered straight to your door! Some fantastic (and cheap!) Halloween decorations include spider webs, LED pumpkin lights, bat stickers, giant fake spiders, and loads more bloody good thingy-ma-jigs!

So if you want to step up your Halloween party decorations this year and still have enough moolah left for the boo-ze and candy, keep scrolling. Below, we've compiled a lengthy list of Halloween decoration ideas suitable for both indoors and outdoors that won't hurt your wallet and turn out spook-tacular! So get yourself a hot cocoa or a pumpkin spice latte if you fancy, and prepare to add some cheap Halloween decorations to your shopping basket!