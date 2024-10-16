Continue scrolling to see all the beloved fictional character portraits, creepy spiders, and even famous painting reproductions!

Part of why it's among the stars of the spooky occasion is its versatility. So no matter if you're a passionate craftsperson or a curious beginner, Bored Panda compiled a list of the most creative Halloween pumpkin carvings that should inspire you to pick up the knife.

Halloween is coming up, which means that we will finally be able to enjoy pumpkins in forms other than just lattes. The legendary orange fruit — yes, that's right — will make its way onto everyone's porches.

#2 My Pumpkin Carving For This Year, Happy Halloween Share icon

#3 We Did Some Pumpkin Carving Last Night So Of Course I Had To Make A PUMPkin Share icon

#4 First Time Going 4 Pumpkins Tall. What Do You All Think? Share icon

#5 Happy Halloween! Voldemort For Today Share icon

#6 Halloween Is Upon Us! Happy October, All. It's Actually Kind Of Remarkable What A Good Sculpture Medium Pumpkin Can Be Share icon

#7 I Thought I'd Kick Off My Halloween Pumpkin Pics With This Handy Fella Share icon

#8 This Was One Of My Favorites At Last Year's Trail Of Carved Pumpkins Hosted By My Local Zoo. There Were Roughly 5000 Carved Pumpkins Along The Trail, And It Was Such A Magical Night Share icon

#9 I Woke Up, Drove To The Farm, Went Home, And Started Carving. This Is Who Looked Back At Me When I Finished Share icon

#10 Another Day, Another Scream Share icon

#11 My Little Crawlers. I Liked The Cute Little Baby Ones I Did Too Share icon

#12 Chunky Share icon

#13 My Pumpkin Carving This Year. Happy Halloween Share icon

#14 Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest Share icon

#15 Halloween Pumpkins That I Made Share icon

#16 My First Time Trying Sculptural Pumpkin Carving Share icon

#17 Not A Painting, No Photoshop. This Is A Real Pumpkin Carving. Happy Halloween Share icon

#18 Mario With Bowser Projection Share icon

#19 My Pumpkin Is Done Share icon

#20 This Is A Crescent City House Of Flame And Shadow I Carved For My Girlfriend Share icon

#21 Shocked Goblin Share icon

#22 It's Time! "Eye Of The Storm" Share icon

#23 The Tank Is Surrounded By 2 Other Pumpkins, Sealing The Unlucky Pumpkin Inside! We Made This For A Hospital. Hopefully, The Patients Will Get Some Enjoyment From It Share icon

#24 This Is The First Time I Have Ever Painted A Pumpkin Share icon

#26 The Details Are Breathtaking Share icon

#27 A Ton Of Work Share icon

#28 That's Next Level Share icon

#29 I Carved A Pumpkin Inspired By The Movie "Mars Attacks!" Share icon I recently finished this carve of Lisa Marie’s Martian imposter girl character from Mars Attacks! This was hand-carved on a 13” foam pumpkin using X-acto knives, a variety of rotary bits, and a few pointy things.



This model of foam pumpkin is one of the “Time & Place” pumpkins from Joann from a few years back as they were transitioning away from Funkins. These particular pumpkins were honestly kind of bad to carve when I first bought them. The skin would peel off really easily, which made it difficult to get tiny details of high contrast. However, a few years of sitting in my attic seems to have done the trick. These are much better now. Who knew curing foam pumpkins was a thing?



#30 I Carved Pumpkin Puppers Share icon I try to carve 1-2 pumpkins as an annual tradition. This year I carved my sister's dog Axton (left) and my dog Orvi. They both are Australian Cattle Dogs. They are carved into a 19" and 15" diameter Funkin brand foam pumpkin so we can put them out every year. Happy Halloween!



#31 I Decided It Would Still Look Pretty Cool If I Stuck A Couple Of Ears On It Share icon

#32 Even The Grinch Can't Say No To Spooky Season Share icon

#33 This Pumpkin Will Leave You In Anticipation. I Just Finished This Carving Of Frank-N-Furter On A 9-Inch Foam Pumpkin Share icon This was carved using various rotary bits, X-ACTO blades, and some light sandpaper. These pumpkins were from the year after Joann stopped selling Funkins and started to make their own similar style. I prefer Funkins due to their wall thickness and more natural-looking shape. These foamkins carve well, but their shape is hard to work with for portraits. Their circumference is oval-shaped, with a wider carved face on the side with the seam running right through it. I misjudged where I placed my reference photo and ended up having that seam run right through it. I think it still looks good, but the lesson is learned.



#34 Made A Scary Pumpkin Carving, Apparently Too Scary. The Kids Banned It From The House Share icon

#35 Check Out How These Pumpkins Have Progressed Over The Years. Do You Have A Favorite? Share icon

#36 Here Is SpongeBob From One Of My Carvings Share icon

#37 October Fridges Be Looking Like Share icon

#38 Frog King Share icon

#39 Quick Pumpkin I Did Today Share icon

#40 Carved This Pumpkin Yesterday Share icon

#41 My Captain Spaulding Pumpkin Carving From Last Year Share icon

#42 Moon Landing Share icon

#43 My Pumpkin For This Halloween, Nymphaeaceae Crypsis. It Took 20 Hours Share icon

#44 Carving Of Norman Share icon

#45 Some Pumpkin I've Done So Far Share icon

#46 Here's A Pumpkin Carving I Did A Few Years Back Share icon

#47 My Attempt At The Eyeball Pumpkin Share icon

#48 I Have No Caption For This One. He Looks Like He Has Questions Share icon

#49 This Pumpkin Burger That I Saw Share icon

#50 The Pumpkin I Carved Last Year! The Beast Is Carved In The Back To Throw The Shadow Share icon

#51 Pumpkin I Did Today Share icon

#52 This Year's Pumpkin Share icon

#53 First-Dimensional Carving Of The Season Share icon

#54 Check Out These Incredible Entries From Our Children's Pumpkin Carving Competition This Past Weekend Share icon

#55 I Made A Pumpkin Cottage Today. I Used Foraged Materials (Except Candles, Paint, And Hot Glue) Share icon

#56 Audrey III Golf Edition. The Private Country Club I Work At Had An Employee Contest. I Entered Today. I Hope It's A Winner Share icon

#57 Kids And I Spent A Few Days Carving. My Daughter (11) And Son (8) Carved Their Own Pumpkins For The First Time. Usually They Just Come Up With Ideas For Me To Try And Execute. Fun Time Share icon

#58 My Friend Decided To Do A Breaking Bad Pumpkin Last Year. I Still Think It Is The Best I've Seen (Season 4 Spoiler) Share icon

#59 My Pumpkin Carving Share icon

#60 Another Fun Pumpkin I Made Today Share icon

#61 Hope You Guys Like My Stranger Things Pumpkin Carving I Did This Year! Happy Halloween Share icon

#62 Got Inspired And Wanted To Give It A Shot At Pumpkin Carving! How'd I Do? Share icon

#63 The Brothers Peverell. Hand-Carved Pumpkin Share icon

#64 My Painted Pumpkins Share icon

#65 My Pumpkin Is Eating A Smaller Pumpkin Share icon

#66 My Gourgeist Pumpkin Won 1st Place In Our Work Pumpkin Contest Share icon

#67 The Pumpkins My Girlfriend And I Carved This Year Share icon

#68 We Aren't Participating In Halloween This Year Due To COVID, I Present You My Pumpkins From Last Year Share icon

#69 Keeping Blood Sugars And Spooky Vibes In Check Share icon

#70 Should I Add One More On Each Leg? This Is For Pumpkin Contest At Work Share icon

#71 Vampire Teeth Pumpkin. Teeth Carved Into A Natural Pumpkin Using A Stoneykins Pattern Share icon

#72 Happy Halloween Share icon

#73 My Wife’s And Mine Share icon

#74 I'm Really Proud Of This One. I Was Inspired By Audrey 2. Sad I Couldn't Find A Green One This Year, But I'm Still Really Happy With It Share icon

#75 Pennywise, The Tim Curry Pumpkin Made By Me Share icon

#76 Happy Halloween Share icon

#77 "Are You Afraid Of The Dark?" Carved Pumpkin With A Show's Name Share icon

#78 My Halloween Pumpkin Share icon

#79 Exceptional Design Share icon

#80 "Yours, Cruelly," Elvira Pumpkin. This Portrait Of Cassandra Peterson Was Hand Carved On A Modified "Commander" Style Funkins Brand Foam Pumpkin Share icon It’s the largest foamkin I’ve ever done. Minus the stem, it’s about 22” tall.

While the pumpkin shell itself was pretty thick for a foam pumpkin, the texture of this foam was pretty light, similar to Funkin's “Natiello” models. That means because of the foam's low density you don’t need to carve very deep to bring out the light. However, it makes it more difficult to get richer and darker shades like you would with something like a Boland model Funkin that is more dense. The foam thickness was also a little inconsistent, like thin in some spots but thicker in others. Thankfully that didn’t interfere with my design too much, but it did make it harder to get more realistic shading in places like her hands.

The whole carving took about maybe 12-16 hours over the course of a week and was carved with various rotary bits, X-ACTO knives, and other pointy things. I hope you like it!



#81 This Year's Halloween Pumpkin I Made Share icon

#82 Viserys Targaryen Pumpkin Share icon

#83 My Halloween Pumpkin Share icon

#84 I Found A Meatwad Pumpkin In Universal Orlando Share icon

#85 "And Then He Greeted Death As An Old Friend And Went With Him Gladly, And, Equals, They Departed This Life." The Tale Of The Three Brothers, Both Pumpkins Together Share icon

#86 Abstract Picasso Cut-Out On Living Pumpkin Share icon

#87 I Found This Pumpkin At A Senior Independent Living Home Share icon

#88 My Kid's Elementary School Had A Pumpkin Decorating Contest. I Was Very Impressed With The Creativity. Here Are Some Of My Favorites Share icon

#89 I Found This Picture Of A Pumpkin I Made Last Year Share icon

#90 Madballs Pumpkin Share icon

#91 Trick Or Treat Share icon

#92 Stranger Things Pumpkin Carving, Happy Halloween Share icon

#93 I Drilled Holes In A Pumpkin And Put A 700 Lumen LED Inside Share icon

#94 My Family's Annual Pumpkin Carving Competition. Please Pick Your Favorite Share icon

#95 Enjoy My Pumpkin Carving This Year. Halloween, Miyazaki Style. No-Face Aka Kaonashi From Spirited Away Share icon

#96 Mike Pumpkowsky Share icon

#97 Which One Is Your Favorite? Share icon

#98 My Entry For A Local Pumpkin-Carving Contest Share icon

#99 I Finally Carved My First Pumpkin At 25. I'm Very Proud Of Him Share icon

#100 Who You Gonna Call? Share icon

#101 This Slinky Dog Pumpkin I Saw Last Night Share icon

#102 Raindrops Gave This Pumpkin Teeth Share icon

#103 Made My Star Wars Silhouette Pumpkin Share icon

#104 My Dad Always Makes Crazy Carvings On Halloween. This Is His This Year Share icon

#105 Hello Kitty Pumpkin Share icon

#106 It's Gorgeous Share icon