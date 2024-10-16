ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is coming up, which means that we will finally be able to enjoy pumpkins in forms other than just lattes. The legendary orange fruit — yes, that's right — will make its way onto everyone's porches.

Part of why it's among the stars of the spooky occasion is its versatility. So no matter if you're a passionate craftsperson or a curious beginner, Bored Panda compiled a list of the most creative Halloween pumpkin carvings that should inspire you to pick up the knife.

Continue scrolling to see all the beloved fictional character portraits, creepy spiders, and even famous painting reproductions!

#1

"Euphoric Frankenstein"

devercustoms Report

Multa Nocte
30 minutes ago

OK, I believe we are about to be treated to some "next level" pumpkin carving here. Bring it on!

#2

My Pumpkin Carving For This Year, Happy Halloween

Rocktave Report

#3

We Did Some Pumpkin Carving Last Night So Of Course I Had To Make A PUMPkin

thehyggedoula Report

#4

First Time Going 4 Pumpkins Tall. What Do You All Think?

Yurconale Report

#5

Happy Halloween! Voldemort For Today

totallypumpkins Report

#6

Halloween Is Upon Us! Happy October, All. It's Actually Kind Of Remarkable What A Good Sculpture Medium Pumpkin Can Be

andy_bergholtz Report

#7

I Thought I'd Kick Off My Halloween Pumpkin Pics With This Handy Fella

andy_bergholtz Report

#8

This Was One Of My Favorites At Last Year's Trail Of Carved Pumpkins Hosted By My Local Zoo. There Were Roughly 5000 Carved Pumpkins Along The Trail, And It Was Such A Magical Night

andrusio Report

#9

I Woke Up, Drove To The Farm, Went Home, And Started Carving. This Is Who Looked Back At Me When I Finished

deanearnold Report

#10

Another Day, Another Scream

chrissoria Report

#11

My Little Crawlers. I Liked The Cute Little Baby Ones I Did Too

reddit.com Report

#12

Chunky

Revolutionary_Gap811 Report

#13

My Pumpkin Carving This Year. Happy Halloween

bodierex Report

#14

Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest

MOrange701 Report

David
45 minutes ago

Clay? I'm wondering what they used for the parts that look like they extend out beyond the actual pumpkin.

#15

Halloween Pumpkins That I Made

C00li012345 Report

#16

My First Time Trying Sculptural Pumpkin Carving

jgklausner Report

#17

Not A Painting, No Photoshop. This Is A Real Pumpkin Carving. Happy Halloween

ktownpark Report

#18

Mario With Bowser Projection

Zubes Report

#19

My Pumpkin Is Done

OverallSalamander Report

#20

This Is A Crescent City House Of Flame And Shadow I Carved For My Girlfriend

babysmash3r Report

#21

Shocked Goblin

devercustoms Report

#22

It's Time! "Eye Of The Storm"

totallypumpkins Report

#23

The Tank Is Surrounded By 2 Other Pumpkins, Sealing The Unlucky Pumpkin Inside! We Made This For A Hospital. Hopefully, The Patients Will Get Some Enjoyment From It

michael_brown04 Report

#24

This Is The First Time I Have Ever Painted A Pumpkin

michael_brown04 Report

#25

Jimmy-O-Lantern

jephperro , jephperro Report

#26

The Details Are Breathtaking

x.com Report

#27

A Ton Of Work

kateshellnutt Report

#28

That's Next Level

x.com Report

Chocolate llama
23 minutes ago

"Is he made of house or is the house made of his flesh? He screams for he does not know the answer"

#29

I Carved A Pumpkin Inspired By The Movie "Mars Attacks!"

I recently finished this carve of Lisa Marie’s Martian imposter girl character from Mars Attacks! This was hand-carved on a 13” foam pumpkin using X-acto knives, a variety of rotary bits, and a few pointy things.

This model of foam pumpkin is one of the “Time & Place” pumpkins from Joann from a few years back as they were transitioning away from Funkins. These particular pumpkins were honestly kind of bad to carve when I first bought them. The skin would peel off really easily, which made it difficult to get tiny details of high contrast. However, a few years of sitting in my attic seems to have done the trick. These are much better now. Who knew curing foam pumpkins was a thing?

babysmash3r Report

#30

I Carved Pumpkin Puppers

I try to carve 1-2 pumpkins as an annual tradition. This year I carved my sister's dog Axton (left) and my dog Orvi. They both are Australian Cattle Dogs. They are carved into a 19" and 15" diameter Funkin brand foam pumpkin so we can put them out every year. Happy Halloween!

WTF_is_an_Acronym , WTF_is_an_Acronym Report

David
34 minutes ago

This is pretty sweet if you have little ones you don't want to scare. I like the scary ones but there was a time when my grandkids were little it was hard to get them to go to the bathroom by themselves because I had a wooden mask hanging on the wall in the hallway. The scary stuff would have likely scared them but they would have loved these.

#31

I Decided It Would Still Look Pretty Cool If I Stuck A Couple Of Ears On It

deanearnold Report

#32

Even The Grinch Can't Say No To Spooky Season

PumpkinFreakArt Report

#33

This Pumpkin Will Leave You In Anticipation. I Just Finished This Carving Of Frank-N-Furter On A 9-Inch Foam Pumpkin

This was carved using various rotary bits, X-ACTO blades, and some light sandpaper. These pumpkins were from the year after Joann stopped selling Funkins and started to make their own similar style. I prefer Funkins due to their wall thickness and more natural-looking shape. These foamkins carve well, but their shape is hard to work with for portraits. Their circumference is oval-shaped, with a wider carved face on the side with the seam running right through it. I misjudged where I placed my reference photo and ended up having that seam run right through it. I think it still looks good, but the lesson is learned.

babysmash3r Report

#34

Made A Scary Pumpkin Carving, Apparently Too Scary. The Kids Banned It From The House

bzhanger Report

#35

Check Out How These Pumpkins Have Progressed Over The Years. Do You Have A Favorite?

illustrious_interiors Report

#36

Here Is SpongeBob From One Of My Carvings

totallypumpkins Report

#37

October Fridges Be Looking Like

adambierton Report

#38

Frog King

devercustoms Report

#39

Quick Pumpkin I Did Today

michael_brown04 Report

#40

Carved This Pumpkin Yesterday

reddit.com Report

#41

My Captain Spaulding Pumpkin Carving From Last Year

McFrazzlestache Report

#42

Moon Landing

Substantial-Yak4882 Report

#43

My Pumpkin For This Halloween, Nymphaeaceae Crypsis. It Took 20 Hours

McFrazzlestache , McFrazzlestache Report

#44

Carving Of Norman

GardenWitchE Report

#45

Some Pumpkin I've Done So Far

bughunterx00 Report

#46

Here's A Pumpkin Carving I Did A Few Years Back

__mujin__ Report

#47

My Attempt At The Eyeball Pumpkin

manbearslothy Report

#48

I Have No Caption For This One. He Looks Like He Has Questions

deanearnold Report

#49

This Pumpkin Burger That I Saw

ruffcats Report

#50

The Pumpkin I Carved Last Year! The Beast Is Carved In The Back To Throw The Shadow

SnideSnail Report

#51

Pumpkin I Did Today

ZacThePirate Report

#52

This Year's Pumpkin

mrmelonfelon Report

#53

First-Dimensional Carving Of The Season

GardenWitchE Report

#54

Check Out These Incredible Entries From Our Children's Pumpkin Carving Competition This Past Weekend

themaryborough Report

#55

I Made A Pumpkin Cottage Today. I Used Foraged Materials (Except Candles, Paint, And Hot Glue)

dewster02 Report

#56

Audrey III Golf Edition. The Private Country Club I Work At Had An Employee Contest. I Entered Today. I Hope It's A Winner

Perspective_Unable Report

#57

Kids And I Spent A Few Days Carving. My Daughter (11) And Son (8) Carved Their Own Pumpkins For The First Time. Usually They Just Come Up With Ideas For Me To Try And Execute. Fun Time

jimcroce21 Report

#58

My Friend Decided To Do A Breaking Bad Pumpkin Last Year. I Still Think It Is The Best I've Seen (Season 4 Spoiler)

slashbr Report

#59

My Pumpkin Carving

floatingdarkclouds Report

#60

Another Fun Pumpkin I Made Today

Asmith710 Report

#61

Hope You Guys Like My Stranger Things Pumpkin Carving I Did This Year! Happy Halloween

Pnooms Report

#62

Got Inspired And Wanted To Give It A Shot At Pumpkin Carving! How'd I Do?

skywalker_switch Report

#63

The Brothers Peverell. Hand-Carved Pumpkin

McFrazzlestache Report

#64

My Painted Pumpkins

dittidot Report

#65

My Pumpkin Is Eating A Smaller Pumpkin

reddit.com Report

#66

My Gourgeist Pumpkin Won 1st Place In Our Work Pumpkin Contest

Thunderlash Report

#67

The Pumpkins My Girlfriend And I Carved This Year

RunsWthGriszzlys Report

#68

We Aren't Participating In Halloween This Year Due To COVID, I Present You My Pumpkins From Last Year

BridgetAmelia Report

#69

Keeping Blood Sugars And Spooky Vibes In Check

EmKSims Report

#70

Should I Add One More On Each Leg? This Is For Pumpkin Contest At Work

AlarmedMirror3911 Report

#71

Vampire Teeth Pumpkin. Teeth Carved Into A Natural Pumpkin Using A Stoneykins Pattern

library_kel Report

#72

Happy Halloween

schuey_08 Report

#73

My Wife’s And Mine

kalikijones Report

#74

I'm Really Proud Of This One. I Was Inspired By Audrey 2. Sad I Couldn't Find A Green One This Year, But I'm Still Really Happy With It

2210-2211 Report

#75

Pennywise, The Tim Curry Pumpkin Made By Me

MojagKatMarie Report

#76

Happy Halloween

Defiant-Grapefruit79 Report

#77

"Are You Afraid Of The Dark?" Carved Pumpkin With A Show's Name

McFrazzlestache Report

#78

My Halloween Pumpkin

HawkeGaming Report

#79

Exceptional Design

sinnawii Report

#80

"Yours, Cruelly," Elvira Pumpkin. This Portrait Of Cassandra Peterson Was Hand Carved On A Modified "Commander" Style Funkins Brand Foam Pumpkin

It’s the largest foamkin I’ve ever done. Minus the stem, it’s about 22” tall.
While the pumpkin shell itself was pretty thick for a foam pumpkin, the texture of this foam was pretty light, similar to Funkin's “Natiello” models. That means because of the foam's low density you don’t need to carve very deep to bring out the light. However, it makes it more difficult to get richer and darker shades like you would with something like a Boland model Funkin that is more dense. The foam thickness was also a little inconsistent, like thin in some spots but thicker in others. Thankfully that didn’t interfere with my design too much, but it did make it harder to get more realistic shading in places like her hands.
The whole carving took about maybe 12-16 hours over the course of a week and was carved with various rotary bits, X-ACTO knives, and other pointy things. I hope you like it!

babysmash3r Report

#81

This Year's Halloween Pumpkin I Made

12TheRedOne12 Report

#82

Viserys Targaryen Pumpkin

LoretiTV Report

#83

My Halloween Pumpkin

ImNuttz4Buttz Report

#84

I Found A Meatwad Pumpkin In Universal Orlando

claytrizzle Report

David
21 minutes ago

I see it but I probably would have missed the Meatwad reference if I was just walking by.

#85

"And Then He Greeted Death As An Old Friend And Went With Him Gladly, And, Equals, They Departed This Life." The Tale Of The Three Brothers, Both Pumpkins Together

1kLlamas Report

#86

Abstract Picasso Cut-Out On Living Pumpkin

library_kel Report

#87

I Found This Pumpkin At A Senior Independent Living Home

Amonisis Report

#88

My Kid's Elementary School Had A Pumpkin Decorating Contest. I Was Very Impressed With The Creativity. Here Are Some Of My Favorites

JephriB Report

#89

I Found This Picture Of A Pumpkin I Made Last Year

reddit.com Report

#90

Madballs Pumpkin

pattsematary Report

#91

Trick Or Treat

pumpkin_king_uk Report

#92

Stranger Things Pumpkin Carving, Happy Halloween

AcroTricker Report

#93

I Drilled Holes In A Pumpkin And Put A 700 Lumen LED Inside

StrangeQuark1221 Report

#94

My Family's Annual Pumpkin Carving Competition. Please Pick Your Favorite

uneverseenadonkeyfly Report

#95

Enjoy My Pumpkin Carving This Year. Halloween, Miyazaki Style. No-Face Aka Kaonashi From Spirited Away

ValerieIn3D Report

#96

Mike Pumpkowsky

NuNoods Report

#97

Which One Is Your Favorite?

gudetama8875 Report

#98

My Entry For A Local Pumpkin-Carving Contest

Rowona Report

#99

I Finally Carved My First Pumpkin At 25. I'm Very Proud Of Him

TallTransition2159 Report

#100

Who You Gonna Call?

jephperro Report

#101

This Slinky Dog Pumpkin I Saw Last Night

FoxTrotPlays Report

#102

Raindrops Gave This Pumpkin Teeth

Oldmangilbey2 Report

#103

Made My Star Wars Silhouette Pumpkin

bookhoarding Report

#104

My Dad Always Makes Crazy Carvings On Halloween. This Is His This Year

Crazy_Pigeon_ Report

#105

Hello Kitty Pumpkin

cupcakesanrio Report

#106

It's Gorgeous

taybeautifulll Report

#107

My Sister Made This Awesome Pumpkin With The Yiga Clan Symbol And The Triforce Symbol At The Back 

Rosepetal_6480 Report

