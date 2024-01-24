Person Received 36 Cheese Blocks From Food Waste App, And The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighting against food waste is an important cause we should all strive to contribute to. There are plenty of ways to do that — from personal efforts to governmental solutions. But what if we were to say that there are some cases of people fighting against food waste and receiving a box of cheese? Sounds random? Well, that’s what happened to one X user after they ordered a surprise delivery from an anti-food waste app.

More info: X

X user Blair went viral after sharing what they received from their Aldi surprise bag

Share icon

Image credits: Blair

The story started when X user Blair Cole shared a post, which currently has 6.5M views, where they revealed what they got from a grocery surprise package from Aldi.

Aldi’s surprise grocery bags are bags made from products that the store has an excess of at the end of the day. These can be found on the “Too Good To Go” app.

Aldi surprise bags are a part of the “Too Good To Go” app, which strives to reduce food waste

Share icon

Image credits: Blair

The “Too Good To Go” app was created to help fight against food waste and save money while doing it. It does this by helping to rescue surplus unsold food from restaurants and grocery stores for one-third of the original price. These purchases help save food that would otherwise be simply discarded.

In 2022, “Too Good To Go” was the fastest-growing sustainable food app by number of downloads. As of August 2022, it claimed to have saved 155 million bags of food. Also, as of March 2023, they said that they have saved over 200 million meals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the app, people can order surplus unsold food from restaurants and grocery stores for one-third of its original price

Share icon

Image credits: Blair

Circling back to the story, the X user Blair’s haul of the Aldi surprise bag consisted of a very interesting and kind of amusing variety of products. First, in the video, they showed the “Korean-Style BBQ beef” that they got. Then the camera showed a whole box of cheeses, while in the background Blair’s voice clarified that there were 36 blocks of cheeses. Yes, you read that right — 36 blocks of cheese. Quite a surprise, isn’t it?

Blair ordered an Aldi surprise bag on the “Too Good To Go” app for only £3.30

Share icon

Image credits: Blair

Another kind of amusing thing about this whole situation is that this surprise bag only cost £3.30 (around $4.21). Well, it could be said that Blair for sure won a cheese lottery.

That’s what people online thought, too. And since some people tend to be obsessed with cheese, they expressed their jealousy that, in their many orders from the app, they never received such a generous box of different cheeses.

And receives 36 blocks of individually wax-sealed cheeses

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens also shared what the person should do with the excess cheese that was moved from a grocery store to their home — donate it or make loads of mac n’ cheese. Quite different options, but, well, at least someone is suggesting something.

Others shared similar experiences with their orders from this app — getting 8 sausage rolls or 54 bread rolls and 67 cookies. Well, let’s just say that these surprise bags tend to contain some surprises.

Share icon

Image credits: ayy-shane

The situation was made even funnier when “Too Good To Go” posted a comment about the situation on their social media. In it, they made funny cheese puns, which only ignited folks’ amusement with the whole incident.

And it didn’t stop there. In a couple of days, the company posted a recipe on their site for instances where people have too much cheese. That didn’t go unnoticed by netizens. They praised the company for being able to take the joke and using it for their marketing.

The video quickly gathered a lot of views and various reactions from people online

Share icon

Image credits: Franki Chamaki (not the actual photo)

Aldi didn’t stay silent either. They posted a brief comment saying: “2024 is canceled, Blair won.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, let’s just say that we’re glad people are taking part in such an important cause of stopping food waste and getting pleasant and amusing surprises while doing so.

After that, some people online shared that they have found themselves in similar situations after ordering these bags — for example, with 67 cookies or 8 sausage rolls

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Maria Lin Kim (not the actual photo)

The situation was made even better when “Too Good To Go” reacted to it online and later used it for a savvy marketing tactic

Share icon

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

Watch the video here

Got a £3.30 too good to go bag from Aldi. I could not have expected this 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mWzfHA3fGt — Blair (@Blxir) January 10, 2024

Some folks online expressed their jealousy for so many cheeses for so little money, and others suggested what should be done with them

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon