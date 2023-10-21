80 Times People Took Halloween Pumpkin Carving To A Whole New Level And Created These Masterpieces (New Pics)
If you take a step back, it might seem a bit strange that every fall, thousands, if not millions of innocent pumpkins are carved up, just to give a room a spooky look. But there is no denying that a creatively carved pumpkin does add that little bit of spice to any Halloween decor. And some people really do take their decorations to the next level.
So people from all over the internet share the most interesting, cool, and spookiest pumpkins they have carved, designed, and decorated in the spirit of Halloween. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite creations, and be sure to comment your thoughts and ideas below.
This Year’s Pumpkin Worked Out
I Carved A Pumpkin Beholder
Jacked-O'-Lantern
Where do you live? (I'm totally not stealing Jack)
The origins of the carved pumpkin (or jack-o’-lantern) are nearly as spooky as Halloween itself. The lights, if certain tales are to be believed, represent or were inspired by the will-o'-wisp, a creature out of European folklore. This creature or spirit, depending on which interpretation one goes by, can be “found” at night, trying to lure people off of paths.
After leading a person into a marsh or other remote, wild area, it disappears, leaving them lost. As per usual in European folklore, spirits, and creatures of the night are seldom around to help us humans. While the jack-o’-lantern isn’t exactly the same thing, its lights are supposed to represent these spirits.
Finished The Pumpkin Carving
Tried Something Different During Pumpkin Carving This Year. Pretty Stoked With The Result
My Boss Told Me My Pumpkin Was “Too Basic” To Be Entered Into Our Work’s Pumpkin Carving Contest
While the pumpkin is currently the undisputed king of carved vegetables, in the past it was common to also use turnips and even rutabaga to make faces. These faces and “lanterns” were used to ward off evil spirits at the spooky time of year, although in some cases they would also represent said spirits, so it seems that different people had different relationships with the spirits.
A Very Easy Pumpkin With A Truly Haunting Result
Kitty Cat Jack-O'-Lantern
My Pumpkin Carving For This Year
While the tradition originated in the British Isles, the actual pumpkin is a vegetable from the Americas. So it’s not surprising that the first mentions of a carved pumpkin in North America go all the way back to 1837. However, at the time, it was more a celebration of the harvest than anything to do with Halloween or spirits, evil and benign.
A Lil Over The Garden Wall Inspired Carve On 6.5” Michaels Foam Pumpkin. It’s A Pumpkinception
Carved By My Incredibly Talented Husband. Yes, It’s A Real Pumpkin. He Used Watered-Down Acrylics To Create The Aged Wood Texture
It would only be a few decades later when Americans would start to associate the carved and candle’d pumpkin with Halloween. Given that Halloween and the harvest aren’t that far apart, the connection seems pretty easy to make. After all, you can't have an abundance of pumpkins to carve without a harvest.
I Know Halloween Is Over But My Pumpkin Won 3rd Place In A Contest Tonight And I’m Super Stoked
Carved A Pumpkin Into One Of My Favorite Witcher Monsters: A Leshen
Since the 1860s, the craft of carving pumpkins has only expanded, as well as the actual size of canvas. Just recently, the record for the world’s heaviest pumpkin was broken again by Travis Gienger, with a 1,226 kg (2,702 lb) pumpkin named “Michal Jordan.” One can imagine a skilled pumpkin carver looking at this massive “canvas” and being overwhelmed by the possibilities.
I Won The Work Contest With This Guy
Pumpkin Carving Of Carving A Pumpkin
Some Of The Floors Had A Pumpkin Carving Contest
Certain North American towns take their pumpkin carving very, very seriously. For example, the inhabitants of Keene in New Hampshire worked together to carve, light up, and display a staggering 30,581 pumpkins in 2013, setting a new world record. While the individual quality of the pumpkins is questionable, there is no denying that quantity has a quality of its own.
Instead Of Carving The Jack-O'-Lantern Myself This Year, I Poked A Bunch Of Small Holes In A Pumpkin And Stuffed The Holes With Peanut Butter
I then let the squirrels go at it for two days. The result is something truly disturbing.
My Wheezing Jack-O'-Lantern That I Carved Way Too Early
I just carved a pumpkin for the first time in over a decade and it turns out a carved fruit doesn't do so well outside in Florida.
Here's A Little Beetlejuice I Carved Recently On A 6.5" Foam Pumpkin
The art of pumpkin carving has expanded alongside technology. While in the past, people would be limited to candles or perhaps lanterns, access to better, more consistent lights now allow people to work with light like never before. At the same time, more accessible tools allow people to make more intricate carvings.
Poison Apple Pumpkin
Happy Holyween, Thank You For The Joy That Christian Kirbo Brings Us All
When you’re trick or treating but you need to take a moment to talk about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Vecna Pumpkin. Freehand Carved And Painted
Add in paint, glitter, stencils, and other extras and a committed carver can turn a pumpkin into almost anything. As you can see in this list, some pumpkins, for better or worse, have strayed so far from their original form that they more resemble sculptures than anything else.
Giant Pumpkin Geode
We carve/decorate a giant pumpkin for Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta every year for my company's Peapod Jewelry. This was our entry for 2022.
My Kid Is Obsessed With Sea Life. This May Be The Coolest Pumpkin I’ve Ever Carved
"Skeleton Drinking" - Me, Pumpkin, 2022
It’s arguable that this has created a sort of pumpkin art escalation, as creatives vie with each other to see who is going to do something different with a pumpkin. Some don’t even bother with lights and instead treat the outer skin of the pumpkin as a sort of canvas, a sentence that out of context sounds as spooky as Halloween itself.
A Brigantine-Style Boat That’s Brimming With A Treasure Haul Of Pearly White Gumballs And Candy Gold Doubloons. No Tricks, All The Treats
First Pumpkin Carving Of The Season
My Latest Carve
1st Post. This Year I Created A Different-Looking Pumpkin
Carved Pumpkins By Danish Midwives At A Local Hospital
I Think I Have Arthritis Now... Done With All My Pumpkins For The Year
The Eddie pumpkin is my favorite, but they’re all amazing!
Ghastly I Made For My Work's Pumpkin Decorating Contest
Girlfriend's And My Pumpkins This Year
This Is Tator Tooth. He Has No Eyes, I Don't Know If I Want To Ruin It Adding Eyes
Another Mini Pumpkin
I used a Dremel to get the skin off and then used an Xacto knife to cut all the triangles. I wanted them to be scallops (first row) but it wasn’t turning out right so I changed it. Too short for a tea light, so phone light it is.
My Entry For The Pumpkin Decorating Contest At Work Last Halloween
My work had a pumpkin decorating contest last Halloween and this was my entry (didn't realize I hadn't posted) it came out pretty close to how I imagined it. Not freaky, just kind of mellow. It can be lit from the front or back. I prefer the backlit look.
My entry for this will be a sleepy hollow theme, I think, cause I bought a second pumpkin when the craft store had them 70% off after Halloween.
Happy Halloween Grounded! I Tried To Make The Scariest Pumpkin Possible
Andromeda Proxy. Carved Into A Living Pumpkin
My Gandalf & The Balrog Pumpkin
Went LOTR for my second pumpkin of the year - Gandalf and the Balrog of Morgoth! YOU SHALL NOT PASS!
Stencil creation: ~1 hour
Stencil transfer/prep: ~1.5 hours
Carving: ~6 hours
I Carved A Happy Little Bokoblin
I Carve Pumpkins. People Always Say I Should Sell Them, But I Just Do It For Fun
I Made An M. C. Escher Pumpkin. Had A Costume Too, But Most People Thought I Was Harry Potter
Carved For The Pass Line
My Take On An Angler Fish Pumpkin Carving
Finished My Pumpkinpede
My Pumpkin Submission For The Decorating Contest
The Scream
Stunning Tiger Carving
Pumpkin Beholder
So I had an idea of a pumpkin beholder. I couldn't get gourds, so used carrots (and a parsnip - thanks Tesco soup mix). Took roughly two episodes of Andor to make, and I had to liberally stabilize the carrots with cocktail sticks/toothpicks so they wouldn't sag. My DnD ancestral guardian/eldritch knight/knowledge cleric halfling for scale. Definitely boss monster-sized.
10/10 - recommend, wasn't impossibly hard, would do it again.