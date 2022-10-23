120 Times People Showed True Skill When It Came To Carving Halloween Pumpkins (New Pics) Interview With Artist
Rejoice, Pandas! Spooky season is in full swing and we’re watching Halloween decorations pop up everywhere we go. Though some of them are looking a bit suspicious. Was that decorative bat always there in the corner of the office or did it fly in through the window when your back was turned? Did your neighbor always have so many skeletons in their yard or did they crawl out from the basement when everyone went to sleep? But nothing screams Halloween more than jack-o'-lanterns—carved pumpkins, lit from within by hellfire (or candles if you’ve run out of the former).
Pumpkin carving is a lot of fun, and it grants a ton of creative freedom. All you need is whatever root vegetable you think looks the best, a sturdy set of tools, the ability to use Google and YouTube, and a bit of patience. To get you in the mood for Halloween and to inspire you to up your decorative game, our team at Bored Panda has collected pics of the most impressive and imaginative carved pumpkins from all over the net.
Check out the coolest jack-o’-lanterns you’ve probably ever seen below, Pandas. Don’t forget to upvote the ones you liked, and be sure to let us know which of these really wowed you the most. Got any carving tips or pumpkin pics? Be sure to drop by the comment section.
Oh, and if you’d love some more masterful orange-colored art, check out Bored Panda’s previous two pumpkin-flavored lists here and here. We promise you, the designs don’t bite… hard.
Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the art of pumpkin carving, so we reached out to award-winning artist Alex Wer, better known online as The Pumpkin Geek. We're also sharing a couple of his designs in this article. Check out our full interview with him below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Have You Ever Seen A 1,000 Lb Plus Pumpkin?
Artist Alex's, aka The Pumpkin Geek's, work has been featured in hundreds of blogs and major news publications, and he himself has done projects for Sony, Legendary Entertainment, and Paramount. What's more, he has carved over 100 celebs in pumpkin form, from Gene Simmons and Stan Lee to Ming-Na Wen and Jeri Ryan, to name just a few. As far as Alex knows, he's the only pumpkin carver that has been touring Comic-Cons full-time for the past decade. We've also featured his designs in a previous article.
Bored Panda was very interested to find out how Alex had started carving pumpkins in the first place. "I basically wanted to be the cool neighbor on the block at Halloween when I bought a house!" The Pumpkin Geek said.
Halloween Ver
These Pumpkins
"I had become a bit 'obsessed' about pumpkin carving and my wife asked me to carve a logo for a company she worked at that was having a Grand Opening in October, about 12 years ago. I decided to try the artificial pumpkins I had seen at Michael's, so her boss could keep it from year to year. I got 35 orders that night and The Pumpkin Geek was born!" Alex opened up about how his pumpkin art project was born.
He explained to us a bit about his work process. The pumpkins he actually works on are artificial (made from polyurethane), so they pretty much last forever.
"Since I hand carve on artificial pumpkins, I use Dremel tools and rotary carving bits. Basically, a handheld drill. I developed a '5-layer' carving technique to really make my work life-like and as realistic as possible. One section is cut all the way through, and then 4 different layers of depth to the surface."
My Dad Next To A Pumpkin Carved At A Competition In My Town
Grandma Sent Us This Photo Of Her Beautiful Grand Baby Aria. She Had Created A Pumpkin With Our Vine Arms And Legs
Yesterday we received one of the most special emails we’ve ever gotten. Grandma also thanked us for the joy that was brought to this little girl.
Eddie Foam Pumpkin Carved By Me
Alex shared with us that each pumpkin takes between 4 to 6 hours to carve. However, despite his dedication to his craft and his popularity, not everyone is a fan of his work.
"Sadly, I am always accused online of simply posting 'photoshopped' images. [It is] quite frustrating," he said that the same people don't question other professionals like tattoo artists.
The Pumpkin Geek had this advice for those of us hoping to get our hands orange carving pumpkins for the very first time this Halloween. "Start with the Halloween kits you can find at stores. They give you an introduction to more intricate carving. Then, search online for sites and patterns, there are many out there to help you take it to the next level!"
Balrog (Durin's Bane) vs. Gandalf Pumpkin Carving 2.0
Little Buddy Posing Next To The Racc-O’-Lantern Hubby And I Carved Tonight
My Pumpkin This Year
We have the utmost respect for all the artists who are showing off their awesome pumpkin carving skills online. While the activity itself, essentially carving a root veggie, can sound incredibly simple, the truth is very different.
Those of you Pandas who have ever tried to turn a pumpkin or turnip into a work of art to spook and impress your friends probably know what we’re on about. Getting the darn design to look like you want it to is way harder than it seems. And at the end of the day, some of us (cough, cough) end up with something goofy, haphazard, and totally unInstagrammable.
However, those creators who have the patience and humility to learn from their mistakes can end up with some fabulous designs that capture the hearts and minds of millions around the globe.
Paleman 3D Pumpkin Carving
Happy October! This Is My Submission To A Pumpkin Carving Contest At Work. The First Image Is A Meyda Tiffany Glass Lamp, Which Was My Inspiration. Took Me About 8 Hours
My Girlfriend's Halloween Pumpkin This Year
Could some one explain what this is from pls? It looks rlly cool
Let’s be frank, carving pumpkins is an art form, and we’re darn glad that it is. If we could, we’d have (at least) two Halloweens each year so that these artists can get the attention and adoration they deserve more often.
Halloween and jack-o’-lanterns have been intertwined, literally, for ages. Halloween is based on the Celtic festival Samhain, which was celebrated in Britain and Ireland, in the ancient past. The festival marked the end of summer and the start of the new year, falling on November 1.
Stuffed Pumpkin I Did
Fish Skeleton, Carved Pumpkin
I Was Told My Pumpkin Carving From This Year Belongs Here
Those celebrating Samhain believed that the souls of those who’d died that year traveled to the otherworld that night. Meanwhile, other souls would return to visit their homes, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
In the 8th century, the Catholic Church moved All Saints’ Day to November 1, meaning that Halloween fell on October 31. This meant that some traditions from Samhain remained, including wearing disguises to hide from the souls that were wandering around your house.
Halloween Season Busting Out All Over. First Live Carve Of The Season In The Books
Every Halloween For 50 Years, My Dad Carved A Story Into A Pumpkin. This Year It's The Man-Against-Machine Tale Of John Henry
It's The Night Before Halloween
Meanwhile, the tradition of carving pumpkins and turnips with demonic faces remained as well. Pumpkin carving was meant to frighten away Stingy Jack, a figure from Irish mythology, who’d tricked the devil for money. After he’d died, Jack wasn’t allowed to go either to heaven or hell, so he was doomed to roam the earth for all eternity. Though few people know about Jack, pumpkin carving has become a staple of Halloween.
Last Halloween, Bored Panda spoke to psychologist Lee Chambers about why we’re so fascinated by the holiday and why we love horror so much. He said that it’s all about testing to see where our limits lie, as people.
"The whole ethos of Halloween and the flirting with evil and death is fascinating because it is a place we rarely go as humans, especially in today's safe and sanitized world," the psychologist said.
This Two-Face Was Carved For Dc Comics Many Years Ago. I Think It Took A Solid 8 Hours To Carve It
We Worked Our Magic Together Last Year For Maniac Pumpkins And Had A Blast
Beehive Pumpkin Carving
"We can get the adrenaline rush of being scared, all while knowing we are in control and can exit the situation if it’s too much. We also cognitively know it’s not real, so we can trigger ourselves and test how we respond to threats, giving us the ability to practice coping mechanisms for difficult times in life," the mental health expert said why Halloween and horror resonate with people so much.
I Decided To Carve A Self-Portrait
Forgot To Post A Picture Of The Pumpkin I Carved. Hope Everyone Had A Happy Halloween
A Pumpkin For A Competition At Work
"We can explore the taboos of negative emotions like fear in a playful way, see where our limits lie, and do it in a supportive environment with other people. Getting scared and mastering our fear with scary entertainment and curated shocks can make us feel like we can take on all sorts of challenges, and can even feel like therapy when we take into account the physiological rush we get and the feeling of having survived."
Got To Carve An 853-Pound Pumpkin
This Was My First Attempt About 10 Years Ago. Uncle Creepy Based On The Classic Portrait By Frank Frazetta
May Have Gone A Little Overboard On My Pumpkin This Year
So, Pandas, which of these pumpkins did you enjoy looking at the most? Did any of these scare the bejesus out of you? Do you have any plans for what you're going to carve this Halloween? Got any hard-earned artistic carving tips to share with the other Pandas? Be sure to help them out!
We'd love to hear your thoughts, so don't be shy, tell us all about your Halloween traditions and how much you love pumpkins in the comments.
Helped My Wife Carve A Pumpkin For Our Pregnancy Announcement
Water, Earth, Fire, Air… Pumpkin? Louisville, KY, Jack-O'-Lantern Festival
The Level Of Detail That Artists Put Into Carving Thousands Of Pumpkins At The MN Zoo Is Incredible
Evil Eye, Me, Pumpkin Carving, 2019
It's Been A While Since I've Carved A Pumpkin That's More On The Simple Side, But This Was A Fun One
For anyone wondering, the tongue is a carved sweet potato and the staples are carved pumpkin painted to look like metal. The eyes and teeth are potatoes/ carrots.
As I Reflect Over The Past Month, I Have To Smile Because It Has Undoubtedly Been One Of The Lightest “Carving” Seasons I Have Done In Decades
Carved A Night King Pumpkin
Happy Halloween, Donnie
wish I could up vote this a bazillion times but sadly It's only legal to vote once.