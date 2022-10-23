Rejoice, Pandas! Spooky season is in full swing and we’re watching Halloween decorations pop up everywhere we go. Though some of them are looking a bit suspicious. Was that decorative bat always there in the corner of the office or did it fly in through the window when your back was turned? Did your neighbor always have so many skeletons in their yard or did they crawl out from the basement when everyone went to sleep? But nothing screams Halloween more than jack-o'-lanterns—carved pumpkins, lit from within by hellfire (or candles if you’ve run out of the former).

Pumpkin carving is a lot of fun, and it grants a ton of creative freedom. All you need is whatever root vegetable you think looks the best, a sturdy set of tools, the ability to use Google and YouTube, and a bit of patience. To get you in the mood for Halloween and to inspire you to up your decorative game, our team at Bored Panda has collected pics of the most impressive and imaginative carved pumpkins from all over the net.

Check out the coolest jack-o’-lanterns you’ve probably ever seen below, Pandas. Don’t forget to upvote the ones you liked, and be sure to let us know which of these really wowed you the most. Got any carving tips or pumpkin pics? Be sure to drop by the comment section.

Oh, and if you’d love some more masterful orange-colored art, check out Bored Panda’s previous two pumpkin-flavored lists here and here. We promise you, the designs don’t bite… hard.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the art of pumpkin carving, so we reached out to award-winning artist Alex Wer, better known online as The Pumpkin Geek. We're also sharing a couple of his designs in this article. Check out our full interview with him below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Have You Ever Seen A 1,000 Lb Plus Pumpkin?

Have You Ever Seen A 1,000 Lb Plus Pumpkin?

villafanestudios Report

38points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
1 hour ago

These are amazing!

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Artist Alex's, aka The Pumpkin Geek's, work has been featured in hundreds of blogs and major news publications, and he himself has done projects for Sony, Legendary Entertainment, and Paramount. What's more, he has carved over 100 celebs in pumpkin form, from Gene Simmons and Stan Lee to Ming-Na Wen and Jeri Ryan, to name just a few. As far as Alex knows, he's the only pumpkin carver that has been touring Comic-Cons full-time for the past decade. We've also featured his designs in a previous article.

Bored Panda was very interested to find out how Alex had started carving pumpkins in the first place. "I basically wanted to be the cool neighbor on the block at Halloween when I bought a house!" The Pumpkin Geek said.
#2

Halloween Ver

Halloween Ver

CRONA7DO Report

37points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

LOOOL

2
2points
reply
#3

These Pumpkins

These Pumpkins

thepumpkingeek , thepumpkingeek Report

37points
POST

"I had become a bit 'obsessed' about pumpkin carving and my wife asked me to carve a logo for a company she worked at that was having a Grand Opening in October, about 12 years ago. I decided to try the artificial pumpkins I had seen at Michael's, so her boss could keep it from year to year. I got 35 orders that night and The Pumpkin Geek was born!" Alex opened up about how his pumpkin art project was born.

He explained to us a bit about his work process. The pumpkins he actually works on are artificial (made from polyurethane), so they pretty much last forever.

"Since I hand carve on artificial pumpkins, I use Dremel tools and rotary carving bits. Basically, a handheld drill. I developed a '5-layer' carving technique to really make my work life-like and as realistic as possible. One section is cut all the way through, and then 4 different layers of depth to the surface."
#4

My Dad Next To A Pumpkin Carved At A Competition In My Town

My Dad Next To A Pumpkin Carved At A Competition In My Town

TheZetaMonster Report

36points
POST
Mafia!
Mafia!
Community Member
1 hour ago

Talk about TALENT! WOW!!

6
6points
reply
#5

Grandma Sent Us This Photo Of Her Beautiful Grand Baby Aria. She Had Created A Pumpkin With Our Vine Arms And Legs

Grandma Sent Us This Photo Of Her Beautiful Grand Baby Aria. She Had Created A Pumpkin With Our Vine Arms And Legs

Yesterday we received one of the most special emails we’ve ever gotten. Grandma also thanked us for the joy that was brought to this little girl.

VillafaneStudios Report

34points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is incredible!

1
1point
reply
#6

Eddie Foam Pumpkin Carved By Me

Eddie Foam Pumpkin Carved By Me

drewbert2000 Report

33points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow! Impressive!

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Alex shared with us that each pumpkin takes between 4 to 6 hours to carve. However, despite his dedication to his craft and his popularity, not everyone is a fan of his work.

"Sadly, I am always accused online of simply posting 'photoshopped' images. [It is] quite frustrating," he said that the same people don't question other professionals like tattoo artists.

The Pumpkin Geek had this advice for those of us hoping to get our hands orange carving pumpkins for the very first time this Halloween. "Start with the Halloween kits you can find at stores. They give you an introduction to more intricate carving. Then, search online for sites and patterns, there are many out there to help you take it to the next level!"
#7

Balrog (Durin's Bane) vs. Gandalf Pumpkin Carving 2.0

Balrog (Durin's Bane) vs. Gandalf Pumpkin Carving 2.0

ebrad77 Report

33points
POST
ATM
ATM
Community Member
55 minutes ago

favorite one

0
0points
reply
#8

Little Buddy Posing Next To The Racc-O’-Lantern Hubby And I Carved Tonight

Little Buddy Posing Next To The Racc-O’-Lantern Hubby And I Carved Tonight

MammothElderberry628 Report

33points
POST
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cute!

1
1point
reply
#9

My Pumpkin This Year

My Pumpkin This Year

TheCommentLurker Report

31points
POST

We have the utmost respect for all the artists who are showing off their awesome pumpkin carving skills online. While the activity itself, essentially carving a root veggie, can sound incredibly simple, the truth is very different.

Those of you Pandas who have ever tried to turn a pumpkin or turnip into a work of art to spook and impress your friends probably know what we’re on about. Getting the darn design to look like you want it to is way harder than it seems. And at the end of the day, some of us (cough, cough) end up with something goofy, haphazard, and totally unInstagrammable.

However, those creators who have the patience and humility to learn from their mistakes can end up with some fabulous designs that capture the hearts and minds of millions around the globe.
#10

Paleman 3D Pumpkin Carving

Paleman 3D Pumpkin Carving

Ronnyandfriends Report

30points
POST
Tuna Beach
Tuna Beach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Noooooooooooo!!!!

0
0points
reply
#11

Happy October! This Is My Submission To A Pumpkin Carving Contest At Work. The First Image Is A Meyda Tiffany Glass Lamp, Which Was My Inspiration. Took Me About 8 Hours

Happy October! This Is My Submission To A Pumpkin Carving Contest At Work. The First Image Is A Meyda Tiffany Glass Lamp, Which Was My Inspiration. Took Me About 8 Hours

rikkarikka Report

30points
POST
ATM
ATM
Community Member
50 minutes ago

very unique

0
0points
reply
#12

My Girlfriend's Halloween Pumpkin This Year

My Girlfriend's Halloween Pumpkin This Year

CloudOoT Report

29points
POST
mysticalasDUCK
mysticalasDUCK
Community Member
1 hour ago

Could some one explain what this is from pls? It looks rlly cool

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Let’s be frank, carving pumpkins is an art form, and we’re darn glad that it is. If we could, we’d have (at least) two Halloweens each year so that these artists can get the attention and adoration they deserve more often.

Halloween and jack-o’-lanterns have been intertwined, literally, for ages. Halloween is based on the Celtic festival Samhain, which was celebrated in Britain and Ireland, in the ancient past. The festival marked the end of summer and the start of the new year, falling on November 1.
#13

Stuffed Pumpkin I Did

Stuffed Pumpkin I Did

C00li012345 Report

29points
POST
#14

Fish Skeleton, Carved Pumpkin

Fish Skeleton, Carved Pumpkin

ktownpark Report

29points
POST
#15

I Was Told My Pumpkin Carving From This Year Belongs Here

I Was Told My Pumpkin Carving From This Year Belongs Here

DoggieDoc83 Report

28points
POST

Those celebrating Samhain believed that the souls of those who’d died that year traveled to the otherworld that night. Meanwhile, other souls would return to visit their homes, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

In the 8th century, the Catholic Church moved All Saints’ Day to November 1, meaning that Halloween fell on October 31. This meant that some traditions from Samhain remained, including wearing disguises to hide from the souls that were wandering around your house.
#16

Halloween Season Busting Out All Over. First Live Carve Of The Season In The Books

Halloween Season Busting Out All Over. First Live Carve Of The Season In The Books

jimbille_creatives Report

26points
POST
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
Community Member
14 minutes ago

How do ya'll do that? You just stack another pumpkin?

1
1point
reply
#17

Every Halloween For 50 Years, My Dad Carved A Story Into A Pumpkin. This Year It's The Man-Against-Machine Tale Of John Henry

Every Halloween For 50 Years, My Dad Carved A Story Into A Pumpkin. This Year It's The Man-Against-Machine Tale Of John Henry

juliagalef Report

25points
POST
#18

It's The Night Before Halloween

It's The Night Before Halloween

thepumpkingeek Report

25points
POST
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
Community Member
13 minutes ago

My fav ngl

0
0points
reply

Meanwhile, the tradition of carving pumpkins and turnips with demonic faces remained as well. Pumpkin carving was meant to frighten away Stingy Jack, a figure from Irish mythology, who’d tricked the devil for money. After he’d died, Jack wasn’t allowed to go either to heaven or hell, so he was doomed to roam the earth for all eternity. Though few people know about Jack, pumpkin carving has become a staple of Halloween.

Last Halloween, Bored Panda spoke to psychologist Lee Chambers about why we’re so fascinated by the holiday and why we love horror so much. He said that it’s all about testing to see where our limits lie, as people.

 "The whole ethos of Halloween and the flirting with evil and death is fascinating because it is a place we rarely go as humans, especially in today's safe and sanitized world," the psychologist said.
#19

This Two-Face Was Carved For Dc Comics Many Years Ago. I Think It Took A Solid 8 Hours To Carve It

This Two-Face Was Carved For Dc Comics Many Years Ago. I Think It Took A Solid 8 Hours To Carve It

andy_bergholtz Report

25points
POST
#20

We Worked Our Magic Together Last Year For Maniac Pumpkins And Had A Blast

We Worked Our Magic Together Last Year For Maniac Pumpkins And Had A Blast

lennycalvincreations Report

24points
POST
#21

Beehive Pumpkin Carving

Beehive Pumpkin Carving

ktownpark Report

23points
POST

"We can get the adrenaline rush of being scared, all while knowing we are in control and can exit the situation if it’s too much. We also cognitively know it’s not real, so we can trigger ourselves and test how we respond to threats, giving us the ability to practice coping mechanisms for difficult times in life," the mental health expert said why Halloween and horror resonate with people so much.
#22

I Decided To Carve A Self-Portrait

I Decided To Carve A Self-Portrait

TeaTimeAtThree Report

23points
POST
#23

Forgot To Post A Picture Of The Pumpkin I Carved. Hope Everyone Had A Happy Halloween

Forgot To Post A Picture Of The Pumpkin I Carved. Hope Everyone Had A Happy Halloween

Burgleroid Report

23points
POST
#24

A Pumpkin For A Competition At Work

A Pumpkin For A Competition At Work

_______________5 Report

23points
POST

"We can explore the taboos of negative emotions like fear in a playful way, see where our limits lie, and do it in a supportive environment with other people. Getting scared and mastering our fear with scary entertainment and curated shocks can make us feel like we can take on all sorts of challenges, and can even feel like therapy when we take into account the physiological rush we get and the feeling of having survived."
#25

Got To Carve An 853-Pound Pumpkin

Got To Carve An 853-Pound Pumpkin

dannykissel88 Report

23points
POST
#26

This Was My First Attempt About 10 Years Ago. Uncle Creepy Based On The Classic Portrait By Frank Frazetta

This Was My First Attempt About 10 Years Ago. Uncle Creepy Based On The Classic Portrait By Frank Frazetta

andy_bergholtz Report

23points
POST
#27

May Have Gone A Little Overboard On My Pumpkin This Year

May Have Gone A Little Overboard On My Pumpkin This Year

DeCurt1998 Report

22points
POST
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Not at all, this is awsome!!!

0
0points
reply

So, Pandas, which of these pumpkins did you enjoy looking at the most? Did any of these scare the bejesus out of you? Do you have any plans for what you're going to carve this Halloween? Got any hard-earned artistic carving tips to share with the other Pandas? Be sure to help them out!

We'd love to hear your thoughts, so don't be shy, tell us all about your Halloween traditions and how much you love pumpkins in the comments.
#28

Helped My Wife Carve A Pumpkin For Our Pregnancy Announcement

Helped My Wife Carve A Pumpkin For Our Pregnancy Announcement

DimitriSirenko Report

22points
POST
#29

Water, Earth, Fire, Air… Pumpkin? Louisville, KY, Jack-O'-Lantern Festival

Water, Earth, Fire, Air… Pumpkin? Louisville, KY, Jack-O'-Lantern Festival

garebear1993 Report

22points
POST
#30

The Level Of Detail That Artists Put Into Carving Thousands Of Pumpkins At The MN Zoo Is Incredible

The Level Of Detail That Artists Put Into Carving Thousands Of Pumpkins At The MN Zoo Is Incredible

DjentleCries Report

22points
POST
#31

Evil Eye, Me, Pumpkin Carving, 2019

Evil Eye, Me, Pumpkin Carving, 2019

ktownpark Report

22points
POST
#32

It's Been A While Since I've Carved A Pumpkin That's More On The Simple Side, But This Was A Fun One

It's Been A While Since I've Carved A Pumpkin That's More On The Simple Side, But This Was A Fun One

For anyone wondering, the tongue is a carved sweet potato and the staples are carved pumpkin painted to look like metal. The eyes and teeth are potatoes/ carrots.

the_pumpkin_artist Report

22points
POST
#33

As I Reflect Over The Past Month, I Have To Smile Because It Has Undoubtedly Been One Of The Lightest “Carving” Seasons I Have Done In Decades

As I Reflect Over The Past Month, I Have To Smile Because It Has Undoubtedly Been One Of The Lightest “Carving” Seasons I Have Done In Decades

villafanestudios Report

22points
POST
#34

Sir, They're Carving You Into Pumpkins Now

Sir, They're Carving You Into Pumpkins Now

putz__ Report

21points
POST
Nadine
Nadine
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Wistful

0
0points
reply
#35

Carved A Night King Pumpkin

Carved A Night King Pumpkin

ktownpark Report

21points
POST
#36

Happy Halloween, Donnie

Happy Halloween, Donnie

Report

21points
POST
Alexandria Z
Alexandria Z
Community Member
45 minutes ago

wish I could up vote this a bazillion times but sadly It's only legal to vote once.

0
0points
reply
#37

Nosferatu Carved Pumpkin

Nosferatu Carved Pumpkin

VillafaneStudios Report

21points
POST
mysticalasDUCK
mysticalasDUCK
Community Member
1 hour ago

DAMN

0
0points
reply
#38

Custom Made

Custom Made

David-Davis1 Report

20points
POST
#39

Lazy Pumpkin Carving

Lazy Pumpkin Carving

SirPrized Report

20points
POST
#40

My Entry Into The Pumpkin Carving Contest At My Job. Wish Me Luck

My Entry Into The Pumpkin Carving Contest At My Job. Wish Me Luck

Joke_OfAll_Trades_13 Report

20points
POST
Perfumista Perfumista
Perfumista Perfumista
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I think you've got this

1
1point
reply
#41

Thinking Of The Countless Folks, Their Friends, And Families, I Carved The Most Dangerous Scary Thing I Could Think Of Today In My Pumpkin. The Victim Of Misinformation

Thinking Of The Countless Folks, Their Friends, And Families, I Carved The Most Dangerous Scary Thing I Could Think Of Today In My Pumpkin. The Victim Of Misinformation

mysteryweapon Report

20points
POST
ATM
ATM
Community Member
48 minutes ago

ffs carve a jackolantern like a normal person lol

1
1point
reply
#42

Yes, I'm A Total Amateur At Carving, But There's Something So Satisfying About Scraping Away At The Flesh Of A Pumpkin

Yes, I'm A Total Amateur At Carving, But There's Something So Satisfying About Scraping Away At The Flesh Of A Pumpkin

illustrious_interiors Report

20points
POST
#43

Spy vs. Spy. Hand Carved Pumpkin By Me About 20 Minutes Ago

Spy vs. Spy. Hand Carved Pumpkin By Me About 20 Minutes Ago

McFrazzlestache Report

19points
POST
#44

Husband And I Carved LOTR Pumpkins This Year

Husband And I Carved LOTR Pumpkins This Year

Your_pal_Fal Report

19points
POST
#45

Blessed Jack-O'-Lantern

Blessed Jack-O'-Lantern

AnActualPairOfPants Report

19points
POST
#46

My Jack-O'-Lantern This Year

My Jack-O'-Lantern This Year

muchacho_black Report

19points
POST
#47

My Demogorgon Pumpkin

My Demogorgon Pumpkin

calm--clam Report

19points
POST
#48

Accidentally Walked In On My Pumpkin This Morning

Accidentally Walked In On My Pumpkin This Morning

mccarthybergeron Report

19points
POST
Warrior Demigod
Warrior Demigod
Community Member
34 minutes ago

That's a huge pumpkin

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Just Keep Smiling Whatever It Takes. I Always Have To Take Time For At Least One Pumpkin Carving This Time Of Year

Just Keep Smiling Whatever It Takes. I Always Have To Take Time For At Least One Pumpkin Carving This Time Of Year

milesofcarvings Report

19points
POST
#50

I'm 33 Years Old And Third Time Ever Carving A Pumpkin In My Entire Life. Was Ambitious, Very Happy With It

I'm 33 Years Old And Third Time Ever Carving A Pumpkin In My Entire Life. Was Ambitious, Very Happy With It

sizlecs Report

19points
POST
#51

These Are Some Of The Most Beautiful, Creative Pumpkins I’ve Seen

These Are Some Of The Most Beautiful, Creative Pumpkins I’ve Seen

Discokitty14 Report

19points
POST
#52

What A Lovely Side

What A Lovely Side

StumpyCatBooks Report

19points
POST
#53

Shoutout To The Neighbors With The Goat Pumpkin

Shoutout To The Neighbors With The Goat Pumpkin

normcharlatan Report

19points
POST
#54

I Carved A Pumpkin

I Carved A Pumpkin

cyclopath Report

19points
POST
Emma Klein
Emma Klein
Community Member
1 hour ago

The cat doesn't look impressed.

0
0points
reply
#55

Made A Honeycomb Umbrella Pumpkin

Made A Honeycomb Umbrella Pumpkin

Heknappy Report

18points
POST
Steven Allen
Steven Allen
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I'm not sure I get it. It's not even finished...

1
1point
reply
#56

2021 Pumpkin Carving

2021 Pumpkin Carving

VaelatheRogue Report

18points
POST
#57

50-Year-Old Pumpkin, He Is

50-Year-Old Pumpkin, He Is

Patricia Tallman Report

18points
POST
#58

Even The Pumpkins Are Getting Sick

Even The Pumpkins Are Getting Sick

SuperKamiGoku Report

18points
POST
Shelby Minchew
Shelby Minchew
Community Member
1 minute ago

Injecting bleach - hilarious!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#59

Another Pumpkin

Another Pumpkin

Nihil_esque Report

18points
POST
#60

Hail To The King. Portrait Of Godzilla (King Of Monsters Era). I Carved This By Hand On A 14" Funkin Artificial Pumpkin

Hail To The King. Portrait Of Godzilla (King Of Monsters Era). I Carved This By Hand On A 14" Funkin Artificial Pumpkin

babysmash3r Report

18points
POST
#61

This Year's Pumpkin

This Year's Pumpkin

Lorelart Report

18points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Did Fleshtaker By Kev Walker This Year

Did Fleshtaker By Kev Walker This Year

bombazine Report

18points
POST
#63

My First Pumpkin Of The Season

My First Pumpkin Of The Season

simplyred82 Report

17points
POST
#64

This "Venom" Jack-O'-Lantern

This "Venom" Jack-O'-Lantern

mt_industries Report

17points
POST
#65

My Pyro Jack-O'-Lantern Won Our Carving Contest

My Pyro Jack-O'-Lantern Won Our Carving Contest

andmonske Report

17points
POST
#66

My Rotting Goomba Pumpkin Looks More Like Goomba Now Than It Did When It Was Freshly Carved

My Rotting Goomba Pumpkin Looks More Like Goomba Now Than It Did When It Was Freshly Carved

gemini8200 Report

17points
POST
#67

My Mario Pumpkin

My Mario Pumpkin

WobWobRob Report

17points
POST
Auntie Bear
Auntie Bear
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's a me, Mario!

1
1point
reply
#68

I Carved A Pumpkin

I Carved A Pumpkin

OMGASQUIRREL Report

17points
POST
Mafia!
Mafia!
Community Member
1 hour ago

THIS IS SO COOL!

0
0points
reply
#69

Happy Halloween From Max Verpumpkin

Happy Halloween From Max Verpumpkin

greatelephant Report

17points
POST
#70

My Pumpkin King Celebrating His 10th Birthday Today

My Pumpkin King Celebrating His 10th Birthday Today

everybodysbestie Report

17points
POST
#71

My Pumpkin Carving Of The Witch King Of Angmar. I Love His Character Design So Much

My Pumpkin Carving Of The Witch King Of Angmar. I Love His Character Design So Much

LongFineArt Report

17points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

We Did A Minecraft Pumpkin This Year, It Was A Hit

We Did A Minecraft Pumpkin This Year, It Was A Hit

Hemwil Report

17points
POST
#73

Every Year A Lady From My Hometown Carves Pumpkins Into Horrifying Works Of Art And Then Auctions Them Off For Halloween. This Is One Of The Highlights From This Year

Every Year A Lady From My Hometown Carves Pumpkins Into Horrifying Works Of Art And Then Auctions Them Off For Halloween. This Is One Of The Highlights From This Year

goodluck_canuck Report

17points
POST
#74

My Attempts At A 3D Pumpkin Carving

My Attempts At A 3D Pumpkin Carving

freddypie456 Report

17points
POST
Mafia!
Mafia!
Community Member
1 hour ago

The Zelda ones are always my favorite.🖤

0
0points
reply
#75

This Jack Nicholson Carved Pumpkin In A Local Park

This Jack Nicholson Carved Pumpkin In A Local Park

tulolas1 Report

17points
POST
#76

I Carved Myself A Pumpkin Today

I Carved Myself A Pumpkin Today

Jocobs4 Report

17points
POST
#77

My Sister Made This Pumpkin Today

My Sister Made This Pumpkin Today