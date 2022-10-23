Rejoice, Pandas! Spooky season is in full swing and we’re watching Halloween decorations pop up everywhere we go. Though some of them are looking a bit suspicious. Was that decorative bat always there in the corner of the office or did it fly in through the window when your back was turned? Did your neighbor always have so many skeletons in their yard or did they crawl out from the basement when everyone went to sleep? But nothing screams Halloween more than jack-o'-lanterns—carved pumpkins, lit from within by hellfire (or candles if you’ve run out of the former).

Pumpkin carving is a lot of fun, and it grants a ton of creative freedom. All you need is whatever root vegetable you think looks the best, a sturdy set of tools, the ability to use Google and YouTube, and a bit of patience. To get you in the mood for Halloween and to inspire you to up your decorative game, our team at Bored Panda has collected pics of the most impressive and imaginative carved pumpkins from all over the net.

Check out the coolest jack-o’-lanterns you’ve probably ever seen below, Pandas. Don’t forget to upvote the ones you liked, and be sure to let us know which of these really wowed you the most. Got any carving tips or pumpkin pics? Be sure to drop by the comment section.

Oh, and if you’d love some more masterful orange-colored art, check out Bored Panda’s previous two pumpkin-flavored lists here and here. We promise you, the designs don’t bite… hard.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the art of pumpkin carving, so we reached out to award-winning artist Alex Wer, better known online as The Pumpkin Geek. We're also sharing a couple of his designs in this article. Check out our full interview with him below.