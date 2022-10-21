Below, we've compiled some Halloween-themed spooky riddles that will undoubtedly make you, your friends, or the little ones rack their brains. So awake your inner brainiac and risk fighting the zombies with our set of Halloween riddles! Psst, find the answer to each riddle in the comments underneath it! Was there a Halloween riddle that left you bam-boo-zled? Let us know!

Think that solving riddles is just for children? Think again. You would be surprised to learn how many of these Halloween brain teasers are confusing to even the most mature set of brains! So why not test your IQ and problem-solving skills with some mind-boo-ggling creepy riddles?

Besides going trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins, or watching ghost movies , there are plenty more entertaining ways to spend All Hallows' Eve. Whether you are celebrating with your friends or family, solving some Halloween riddles can be a great way to get in the spooky mood. And test which of your pals will be safe during the zombie apocalypse!

#1 When is it bad luck to see a black cat?

#2 Dracula loves to draw it, as well as put it in the bank. What is it?

#3 "I am a body with a leg, an arm and a head, but I don’t have flesh or eyeballs. What am I?"

#4 If you see one flying around, you’d better be careful at night, as some turn into vampires and will give your neck a big bite. What are they?

#5 In a hotel, a man was sleeping when he heard a knock on the door.



He shifted the blanket and stepped down from the bed. He walked to the door and opened it to find a stranger standing outside.



Upon opening the door, that stranger said, “Pardon me, I must have made a mistake. I thought this was my room.”



The stranger then walked the corridor and climbed down the stairs.



The man closed the door and immediately called security.



He asked them to arrest that stranger immediately.



Why did he ask them to arrest that stranger? What made him suspicious?

#6 "I’m tall when I’m young, I’m short when I’m old, and every Halloween, I stand up inside jack-o’-lanterns. What am I?"

#7 "I have hundreds of ears, but I can’t hear a thing. What am I?"

#8 What makes skeletons strong and black cats purr with delight?

#9 "I always leave a trace, so you can see where I’ve been. I have some extra legs, and I make people scream. What am I?"

#10 "Look in my face, I am somebody. Look in my back, I am nobody. What am I?"

#11 The person who built it sold it. The person who bought it never used it. The person who used it never saw it. What is it?

#12 The Smith family is a very wealthy family that lives in a big, circular home. One morning, Mr. Smith woke up and found his mirror had been shattered. He knew it was one of his employees who had done it. So he asked them what they were doing in the morning, and he got these replies.



Driver: “I was outside washing the car.”

Maid: “I was dusting the corners of the house.”

Cook: “I was starting to make lunch for later.”



From the replies, he knew who it was. Can you guess who it was?

#13 A man was driving with his son in his car.



They got into an accident and were in critical condition.



Two ambulances from two different hospitals arrive. The man is taken to one hospital and his son to a different one.



The doctor walks into the operating room, looks at the little boy, and says, “I can’t operate on this boy. He is my son.”



How can this be?

#14 "I have no feet to dance, I have no eyes to see, I have no life to live or die, but yet I do all three. What am I?"

#15 What do you call a skeleton that makes you laugh and giggle when you’re sad?

#16 Two men are walking in a graveyard.



The first man walks to a grave.



The second man says, “Who is in that grave?”

The first man points to the grave and says, “Brothers and sisters I have none. But that man’s father is my father’s son.”



Who is in the grave?

#18 "You can find me from head to toe, I am a liquid, I make some people faint and I am in every living being you know. What am I?"

#19 This place has hardly any lights, but a lot of creaking floors. There are all kinds of strange noises and some random slamming doors.



What is it?

#20 "I’m thought to bring bad luck, I blend in the night, and I’m known to mingle with witches. What am I?"

#21 "With pointed fangs I sit and wait

With piercing force, I dole out fate

Over bloodless victims, I proclaim my might

I can eternally join with a single bite.

What am I?"

#22 "I don’t have lungs, but I need air.

The more I eat, the more I grow.

I dance, I live, I drink, I die.

I’m always hungry, ready to eat.

I rarely thirst, I can barely drink.

Shoot me, stab me I don’t mind.

Suffocate or drown me, I’ll be no more.

What am I?"

#23 "Each morning I appear to lie at your feet. All day I will follow no matter how fast you run, yet I nearly perish in the midday sun. What am I?"

#24 "I am present, but also past. I am wrapped, but not a gift. I am named after a parent but have no children. What am I?"

#25 A group of witches are having a broomstick race.



The witch in third place overtakes the witch in second place.



Where is she now?

#26 Why don’t mummies take vacations?

#28 "One day a year I am decorated in style and am the center of attention even when you make me into a pie. What am I?"

#29 What goes “Ha, ha, ha, *THUD*?”

#30 "I wander around although I am dead

I like to eat the brains in your head.

What am I?"

#31 "I am home to one, enemy to another.

I am silky smooth, but I am never desired.

What am I?"

#32 A house of yore, a house by the street, a house of gore, riddled with elm trees. What house is it?

#33 "I am scary, and when you have more of me, you will see only less. What am I?"

#34 Why can’t a man living in California be buried in Canada?

#35 What’s big, scary, and has three wheels?

#36 What is a mummy’s favorite type of music?

#37 "I can be green, pink, red or even yellow, and the evil Queen used me as a poison. What am I?"

#38 "My life can be measured in moments or hours.

Proudly I serve while being devoured.

Thin I am quick, fat I am slow.

Fire is my friend; wind is my foe.

What am I?"

#39 "Some call me the Boogeyman; I’m shaped to destroy.

Masked I seek my sister, killing girls and boys.

Anyone who gets in my way, is in danger from my knife.

They can lock me up, over and over I’ll come back her entire life.

Stab me, burn me, shoot me, pure evil never goes away.

Who am I?"

#40 "If the streets are crowded but nobody lives here, where am I?"

#41 If you get lost in the middle of nowhere,

And come across this place in the night,

Then think twice about knocking on their front door,

Unless you want to get a big fright.



What place is this?

#42 How do you spell candy in 2 letters?

#43 A zombie, a mummy and a ghost bought a house. It has all the usual rooms except for one. What room won’t you find?

#44 If the witch has a broom and the jack-o’-lantern has a candle, then what does a vampire have?

#45 You can get your jack-o’-lantern here, or you can use it to fix a hole in your pumpkin. What is it?

#46 A priceless mirror, six feet tall with a beautiful silver frame, was stolen from a legendary haunted house.



The top three suspects are the Halloween monsters last seen in the house: a witch, a vampire and a werewolf. So, who stole the mirror?

#47 "I have a name, but it isn’t mine

You don’t think about me while in your prime

People cry when I’m in their sight

Others lie with me all day and night.

What am I?"

#48 You may see this hairy creature by the light of the moon.

You can start running but it will likely catch you soon.

You can hope for escape with the rising sun.

But you have a better chance with silver bullets and a gun.

What is it?

#49 A cloaked man went out to get his nightly drink but died soon after because his watch stopped. What happened?

#50 "Ancient knowledge few can know,

in the night is where I roam.

Vermin I grab in my holy flight.

No one can hide from my sight.

What am I?"

#51 "I am different sizes, shapes and colors.

Many can see my veins.

I don’t go inside.

The trees are where I reside.

If I fall to the ground, I will surely die.

What am I?"

#52 There is a woman who goes out drinking every night.



She stays out until the early morning hours but no matter how much she drinks, she never gets hungover.



Her favorite drink is well-known, rarely consumed, and often served warmly directly from the source.



The woman can’t live without drinking and she’s a sucker for a free drink, so she has never considered quitting.



What does she drink?

#53 In this place people lie and people cry.

Here the people all ask why.

In this place, the people sleep, and the people weep,

people’s solitude they keep.



What is this place?

#54 "Sometimes in the dark when it’s late at night.

I like to float around and give everyone a fright.

I’m a shadow of the living, a specter of the dead.

People often fear me when they are lying in their bed.

I float, I wail, I go through walls, I like to use your sheets.

I’m also transparent, you see.

What am I?"

#55 You’re in a room and there’s a ghost in the room, but you are the only one in the room. How is this possible?

#56 "I sleep upside down and I fly through the night. I live in dark places, and I don’t have good eyesight. What am I?"

#57 Frankenstein’s father has three sons.



The names of two of them are Snap and Crackle.



What is the third son called?

#58 "From the head down to toes, through every living being I flow. Some people might faint when they see me though! What am I?"

#59 "I am known to be bad luck when you see me in the dark and oh how I hate the rain, but one thing is for sure you won’t hear me bark. What am I?"

#60 What is dead, cold, hard and surrounds a cemetery?

#61 What is red, juicy and delicious but could be poisonous if it is offered by the wrong woman?

#62 "No matter what type you are, when I’m thirsty I will come and find you no matter where you are. Who am I?"

#63 Who is old, has a white beard, performs magic but is forgotten on Halloween?

#64 What can be sour, sweet, hard or soft all at once?

#65 "Day and night my bones are white. What am I?"

#66 "I am wrapped but I am not a gift, I am kept neatly in a chamber and Archeologists find me as a great treasure. What am I?"

#67 "Oz had good ones from the north and south

And wicked ones from the east and west,

But flying around on a broomstick

Is probably how I’m known the best.

What am I?"

#68 This is a common little bug,

That many people fear.

This fear has a special name,

It’s arachnophobia.



What is it?

#69 Where do ghosts, mummies, and zombies love to swim?

#70 "Read me or write me, I’m good for a fright.

I can be spooky,

but I’m best told at night.

What am I?"

#71 A vampire’s biggest fear, but a chef’s favorite ingredient.



What is it?

#72 Pearly and white, spooky alright, playing with children every night.



What is it?

#73 "We have no flesh, no feathers, no scales, no bones. We do have fingers and thumbs of our own. What are we?"

#74 "Some people believe in me, and others don’t at night I roam around and sometimes I float. If you hear a troubled noise coming from the ground, go run and hide from my creepy sound. What am I?"

#76 What is orange, smart and hollow?

#77 "You’ll find me in the quietest, creepiest place in town, yet people are dying to get in. What am I?"

#78 What is 5,000 pounds, gray, has a really long nose and flies on a broom?

#79 Sternum, femur, carpals and sacrum, they are all part of a dense, brittle and sometimes irregular structure.



What is it?

#80 "From pumpkins and pranks to masks and candies, I am a holiday that’ll make you excited for the darkness. What am I?"

#81 Who makes it, has no need of it.

Who buys it won’t use it.

Who uses it, won’t care.



What is it?

#82 "I have a name, but it isn’t mine.

You don’t think about me while in your prime.

People cry when I’m in their sight.

Other lie with me all day and night.

What am I?"

#85 "You can easily get me any time of year, but you have to specifically ask for me on Halloween—otherwise, you’ll end up empty handed. What am I?"

#86 "I protect, I stand tall

my purpose is to strike fear in all.

What am I?"

#87 Darkness, dust, cobwebs and creaking floors.

Secrets, spirits, strange noises and occasional slamming doors.

What is it?

#88 You are trapped in a haunted house with two of your best friends for the night.



A sudden snowstorm overtook the creepy home. All the doors and windows have become barricaded with piles of snow.



You and your friends need to find a way to keep warm or you will all freeze to death.



After searching the entire haunted home, you found three stoves! A coal stove, a wood stove, and a gas stove, but you’ve only found one match.



Which one should you light first to survive the night?

#89 A young woman is attending her mother's funeral.



While there, she meets a man she has never seen before and falls in love immediately.



After the funeral, she tries to find him but cannot.



Several days later she kills her sister.



Why does she kill her sister?

#90 Two girls ate dinner together.



They both ordered iced tea.



One girl drank them very fast and had finished five in the time it took the other to drink just one.



The girl who drank one died while the other survived.



All of the drinks were poisoned.



How is that possible?

#91 A wealthy man lives alone in a small cottage. Being partially handicapped, he had everything delivered to his home.



The mailman was delivering a letter one Friday when he noticed that the front door was ajar.



Through the opening, he could see the man's body lying in a pool of dried blood.



When a police officer arrived, he surveyed the scene. On the porch were two bottles of warm milk, Tuesday’s newspaper, a catalog, flyers, and unopened mail. The police officer suspects it was foul play.



Who does he suspect and why?

#92 Poor people have it.



Rich people need it.



If you eat it, you die.



What is it?

#93 "I have a body, arms, legs and a head, but I’m heartless and have no guts. What am I?"

#94 Mrs. Smith had less than 20 pieces of candy left to give to trick or treaters, and she wanted to give them all away.



Two trick-or-treaters arrived and she wanted to share the candy evenly between them, but when she tried to do this, there was one piece left over.



A third trick-or-treater arrived, so Mrs. Smith decided she would share the candy between all three of them. But when she tried to share them evenly, there was still one piece left.



Finally, a fourth trick-or-treater arrived, and Mrs. Smith attempted to share the candy between all four children. But she still had one piece left over!



How many pieces of candy did Mrs. Smith have?

#95 "I am a room in your house where you watch TV and have fun, but I'm the one room in which ghosts, ghouls, and vampires will never, ever come. What am I?"

#96 "Ghosts and vampires will come looking for me on a dark autumn night and, with a ding and a buzz will eagerly wait with open arms for me. What am I?"

#97 "I have a head and no body. My smile lights up the night. What am I?"

#98 It is Halloween and your friends dare you to go into a haunted house. You creep up to the door, a little scared wondering what is behind it.



You go in and there is a long hallway leading out into a dark musty room with three doors. You're kind of scared once you are inside. You try to turn back, to get back outside, but when you turn around the door is closed and locked. You yell for help but there is only silence



The room is dark, and you look for a light source. You see a light switch and try to turn it on. Sadly, the power is out.



You are terrified but have no choice but to follow the long hallway to the three doors in pitch black.



Behind one door is a bottomless pit with no end.



Behind another door is an electric chair which you must sit in.



Behind the last door is a pool full of acid.



You must go into one of the rooms. Which one should you go through?

#99 "Made out of different body parts

Brought to life by electricity

Bolts in my neck and yellowish skin

Why can’t people show me some pity?

Who am I?"

#100 "Often buried with fabulous wealth

an undead creature am I

all wrapped up in myself

What am I?"

#101 It is thanks to this item,

that you can sweep the floor.

It’s also used by witches,

So they can fly and soar.



What is it?

#102 Eye of newt and toe of frog,

Wool of bat? Just a spot.

These are all what witches brew,

Inside this big black pot.



What is it?

#103 What do the mummies, zombies, vampires, goblins and witches all have in common?

#104 "Often used by witches to cast their spell,

a slimy creature I truly am, and ugly as well.

What am I?"

#105 "They call me Jack,

I have a head, but a body I lack.

What am I?"

#106 How are vampires like false teeth?

#107 It is rectangular, hollow and has a lid, and where you’ll find it, you might wonder, it is just six feet under.



What is it?

#108 What is small, rabid, scary and goes zipping around only at night?

#109 "One day a year I am decorated in style and am the center of attention even when you make me into a pie. What am I?"

#110 “I can be cracked; I can be made.

I can be told; I can be played.

What am I?"

#112 Vlad and Bram are found dead on the floor in the living room.



Their dead bodies are surrounded by pieces of glass and some water on the floor.



The house is in a remote location, away from everything except for a nearby railroad track.



What caused the deaths of Vlad and Bram?

#115 "From the lake I was born

In the forest I dwell

If I catch you camping

I’ll send you to Hell.

Who am I?"

#116 "You solved the box, I came.

I’m here to show you such pain.

You can beg, cry and plead.

I’m only interested in your suffering.

Who am I?"

#117 A girl and a boy were out one night.



They were in the woods, and they saw 3 men hunting.



Next day the girl and boy were found dead.



Why is this?

#119 He is big, green, has a scar on his head, and he likes to trick, prank and scare kids on Halloween.



Who is he?

#120 "On Halloween in 1984 my friends and I were playing Quija board, and we had a terrible accident that blinded me. After being discharged from the hospital, the doctor gave me two glass eyes. To this day I can still see. How is it possible?"