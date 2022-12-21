100 Times People Won At Decorating For Christmas (New Pics)
The Christmas songs are in full swing now as we approach the most beautiful holiday of the year. Some see their family, others see their friends, but all of us are here to see the oodles of fairy lights decorating each nook and cranny of homes and businesses alike. There’s nothing quite like it; as though a bunch of stars have fallen to Earth and blessed us with their presence.
Thanks to this subreddit, quite nicely called r/christmas, we get the chance to see all the creative ways people decided to decorate their homes, as well as their towns. It’s gorgeous, it’s cozy, and I want to be a cat living in most of these places. Maybe in the next life…
Don’t forget to upvote your favorites, and tell us in the comments how you’ll be celebrating this year, whether you celebrate at all, and if you’re decorating in any special way or not. If by the end of this you’re still craving more holiday inspiration, here’s another Bored Panda list to keep you going. Now let’s get into it!
The Bookshelf Village Is Up! Merry Christmas
A tree. A garland. Some baubles. You’re essentially done. That’s the bare minimum that anyone needs to decorate for Christmas to make it obvious what holiday they’re celebrating. But then people decide to add stockings, 5M fairy lights, as well as the cutest little bits of cutlery and crockery anyone could have imagined existing.
The members of the subreddit community r/christmas have been very busy this year. Many of them shared their works of art online, and today we are privileged to have some of the most incredible ones present on this list. But how did we ever come up with such novel ways of decorating, such as a garland of light-up multicolored bulbs?
My First Attempt At Decorating 12' Skelly
I Don’t Have That Biggest Apartment But I Always Make Enough Room For Christmas
This custom goes way back to when Christmas trees were first decorated using simple candlelight, but now the use of string lights goes far beyond festivities, as it’s an easy way to bring an aura of coziness to any environment.
But it goes even deeper than that. According to Olivia Hannigan, a writer at The Knight Crier, the combinations of lights and colors all packed into one area puts the brain on an emotional overload, leading people to feel more fulfilled or comforted.
Christmas Postbox Hat
My Cat Has The Best Seat In The House
My Lights In The Snow
A study of the health benefits of light showed that playing with light stimuli can “induce specific emotions, behaviors and mood” and can be a “source of aesthetic pleasure or environmental enjoyment” because of how light engages with “electrical brain activity, influencing the neurotransmitters.” Lights go flicker flicker and my brain is like ‘whoa, that’s just like me!’
But all these lights come at a cost. Also, some of these designs that we see here are a little difficult to replicate easily. Not only do they require space, but also the know-how to make it all come together in a cohesive way. Also, the cost of living crisis that’s been affecting more and more households isn’t helping one bit. Thankfully, one doesn’t need to sell their left foot in order to make their home more festive!
Colorful Christmas
My Mom Passed Away Suddenly On December 4th. She Gave Me Our Christmas Village In July. We Haven't Set It Up In Almost 25 Years. I Wish She Could See It One More Time
This Neighborhood Is Lit
With a little crafting and a whole lot of imagination, anything is possible. Holly Walsh, a content editor at Ideal Home, has put together a list of some of the most approachable and beginner-friendly projects to spice up your home, and we’re not just talking about cinnamon sticks!
Hang some handmade stars. Arrange lengths of wooden dowel into star shapes, wrap the ends together with florist wire, and then add beads, glitter, or faux berries for a little more pizzazz. Jazz up some jam jars by gluing glitter onto them and placing candles inside them. Create an easy bauble chandelier with the help of hula hoops, baubles, and gift wrap!
Walking Around The Neighborhood
My House During The Best Time Of The Year
Merry Christmas! From Our Ambulance To Yours
Honestly, the trick here is to use what’s available to you. Paint some newspapers in festive colors, fold them into fan shapes, and glue them together to make paper baubles. Furthermore, you can cut out custom snowflakes and hang them all throughout the house for a snowy look. Bake gingerbread or shortcake biscuits in heart or star shapes and decorate them with white icing to make the dinner table look nice.
If this is all too complex or time-consuming for you, then just invest in tons of cheap baubles and fairy lights and that’ll be more than enough. The fact of the matter is that no matter how your home looks this Christmas, it’s the heart that counts.
We Let Our Son Pick Out A New Tree Topper This Year. How’d He Do?
The Town I Work In Has Crocheted Mice In Baubles On Post Boxes For Christmas
Same goes for Christmas gifts. If things are a bit too complex finance-wise, then maybe some shared experiences could be all the more interesting. Going for a special walk, baking cookies together, cooking a festive meal, or even watching a movie together with a bottle of wine and good vibes could be enough.
You make Christmas special, not some gift! So I very much hope that this holiday season brings you nothing but joy, dear Pandas! Don’t fret about a thing, just enjoy these fantastic bits of holiday cheer. Upvote your favorites, leave some comments below, and I shall see you all in the next one!
My Ultimately Magical Christmas Tablescape
New Village Set Up This Year
My Parents Decorated Their Mini Pub
Christmas Decorations
Have Long Wanted To Bring Some Red To The Festive Table
This South Park Woodland Critters Christmas Decoration Can't Be Beat
My Grinch House
First Time Using Colored Lights
Gingerbread House Does It Again
It’s Not The Fanciest Place, But I Think It’s Pretty Cozy At Christmas
Christmas Decorations I Found In New York Street. I Liked The Vibes A Lot
This Christmas Light Display That Looks Like A Candy Tree
Built My Wife A Snowman Out Of Her Presents
