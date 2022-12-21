Santa, tell me if you’re really there. Don’t make me fall in love again if he won’t be here next year! 

The Christmas songs are in full swing now as we approach the most beautiful holiday of the year. Some see their family, others see their friends, but all of us are here to see the oodles of fairy lights decorating each nook and cranny of homes and businesses alike. There’s nothing quite like it; as though a bunch of stars have fallen to Earth and blessed us with their presence. 

Thanks to this subreddit, quite nicely called r/christmas, we get the chance to see all the creative ways people decided to decorate their homes, as well as their towns. It’s gorgeous, it’s cozy, and I want to be a cat living in most of these places. Maybe in the next life… 

Don’t forget to upvote your favorites, and tell us in the comments how you’ll be celebrating this year, whether you celebrate at all, and if you’re decorating in any special way or not. If by the end of this you’re still craving more holiday inspiration, here’s another Bored Panda list to keep you going. Now let’s get into it! 

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Bookshelf Village Is Up! Merry Christmas

The Bookshelf Village Is Up! Merry Christmas

courtnej22 Report

20points
POST
Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's really cute and pretty :)

0
0points
reply

A tree. A garland. Some baubles. You’re essentially done. That’s the bare minimum that anyone needs to decorate for Christmas to make it obvious what holiday they’re celebrating. But then people decide to add stockings, 5M fairy lights, as well as the cutest little bits of cutlery and crockery anyone could have imagined existing. 

The members of the subreddit community r/christmas have been very busy this year. Many of them shared their works of art online, and today we are privileged to have some of the most incredible ones present on this list. But how did we ever come up with such novel ways of decorating, such as a garland of light-up multicolored bulbs? 
#2

My First Attempt At Decorating 12' Skelly

My First Attempt At Decorating 12' Skelly

The_CoasterDude Report

20points
POST
#3

I Don’t Have That Biggest Apartment But I Always Make Enough Room For Christmas

I Don’t Have That Biggest Apartment But I Always Make Enough Room For Christmas

is0a0man Report

19points
POST
Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In what reality is this NOT a big apartment...

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

This custom goes way back to when Christmas trees were first decorated using simple candlelight, but now the use of string lights goes far beyond festivities, as it’s an easy way to bring an aura of coziness to any environment. 

But it goes even deeper than that. According to Olivia Hannigan, a writer at The Knight Crier, the combinations of lights and colors all packed into one area puts the brain on an emotional overload, leading people to feel more fulfilled or comforted. 
#4

Christmas Postbox Hat

Christmas Postbox Hat

Vented55 Report

19points
POST
Lunar Rat
Lunar Rat
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a knitted hat on every post box in St Albans UK.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

My Cat Has The Best Seat In The House

My Cat Has The Best Seat In The House

Xilona Report

19points
POST
#6

My Lights In The Snow

My Lights In The Snow

Drosera3500 Report

19points
POST

A study of the health benefits of light showed that playing with light stimuli can “induce specific emotions, behaviors and mood” and can be a “source of aesthetic pleasure or environmental enjoyment” because of how light engages with “electrical brain activity, influencing the neurotransmitters.” Lights go flicker flicker and my brain is like ‘whoa, that’s just like me!’

But all these lights come at a cost. Also, some of these designs that we see here are a little difficult to replicate easily. Not only do they require space, but also the know-how to make it all come together in a cohesive way. Also, the cost of living crisis that’s been affecting more and more households isn’t helping one bit. Thankfully, one doesn’t need to sell their left foot in order to make their home more festive!
#7

Colorful Christmas

Colorful Christmas

jackdmarch Report

19points
POST
#8

My Mom Passed Away Suddenly On December 4th. She Gave Me Our Christmas Village In July. We Haven't Set It Up In Almost 25 Years. I Wish She Could See It One More Time

My Mom Passed Away Suddenly On December 4th. She Gave Me Our Christmas Village In July. We Haven't Set It Up In Almost 25 Years. I Wish She Could See It One More Time

Darkest_Hour55 Report

18points
POST
Barbara Cochrane
Barbara Cochrane
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful! I bet she is watching and approves. So very, very sorry for your loss.

1
1point
reply
#9

This Neighborhood Is Lit

This Neighborhood Is Lit

burtsbrisplease Report

18points
POST
max and the expresso
max and the expresso
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry does a family live here who just went on holiday, leaving there young son home alone to defend it from theifs using a series of elaborate traps?

3
3points
reply
View more comments

With a little crafting and a whole lot of imagination, anything is possible. Holly Walsh, a content editor at Ideal Home, has put together a list of some of the most approachable and beginner-friendly projects to spice up your home, and we’re not just talking about cinnamon sticks!

Hang some handmade stars. Arrange lengths of wooden dowel into star shapes, wrap the ends together with florist wire, and then add beads, glitter, or faux berries for a little more pizzazz. Jazz up some jam jars by gluing glitter onto them and placing candles inside them. Create an easy bauble chandelier with the help of hula hoops, baubles, and gift wrap! 
#10

Walking Around The Neighborhood

Walking Around The Neighborhood

lounjay Report

16points
POST
#11

My House During The Best Time Of The Year

My House During The Best Time Of The Year

falkor_99 Report

16points
POST
#12

Merry Christmas! From Our Ambulance To Yours

Merry Christmas! From Our Ambulance To Yours

Headass-37 Report

16points
POST

Honestly, the trick here is to use what’s available to you. Paint some newspapers in festive colors, fold them into fan shapes, and glue them together to make paper baubles. Furthermore, you can cut out custom snowflakes and hang them all throughout the house for a snowy look. Bake gingerbread or shortcake biscuits in heart or star shapes and decorate them with white icing to make the dinner table look nice. 

If this is all too complex or time-consuming for you, then just invest in tons of cheap baubles and fairy lights and that’ll be more than enough. The fact of the matter is that no matter how your home looks this Christmas, it’s the heart that counts. 
#13

We Let Our Son Pick Out A New Tree Topper This Year. How’d He Do?

We Let Our Son Pick Out A New Tree Topper This Year. How’d He Do?

justan0therjeff Report

16points
POST
#14

The Town I Work In Has Crocheted Mice In Baubles On Post Boxes For Christmas

The Town I Work In Has Crocheted Mice In Baubles On Post Boxes For Christmas

6to8design Report

16points
POST
thewickedwest
thewickedwest
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and I thought the snowmen were cute! This made my day!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Christmas Doorstep

Christmas Doorstep

kjp Report

16points
POST

Same goes for Christmas gifts. If things are a bit too complex finance-wise, then maybe some shared experiences could be all the more interesting. Going for a special walk, baking cookies together, cooking a festive meal, or even watching a movie together with a bottle of wine and good vibes could be enough. 

You make Christmas special, not some gift! So I very much hope that this holiday season brings you nothing but joy, dear Pandas! Don’t fret about a thing, just enjoy these fantastic bits of holiday cheer. Upvote your favorites, leave some comments below, and I shall see you all in the next one!
#16

My Ultimately Magical Christmas Tablescape

My Ultimately Magical Christmas Tablescape

andthentheywentwild Report

16points
POST
thewickedwest
thewickedwest
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's pretty but it's a lot of random ball ornaments. I wouldn't want to have to pick them out of my bowl right when I'm about to eat and figure out where to put them like the ones up on the mantle.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

New Village Set Up This Year

New Village Set Up This Year

cody3point0 Report

15points
POST
#18

My Parents Decorated Their Mini Pub

My Parents Decorated Their Mini Pub

HPBitchCraft Report

15points
POST
#19

Christmas Decorations

Christmas Decorations

le_reve_de_noel Report

15points
POST
#20

Have Long Wanted To Bring Some Red To The Festive Table

Have Long Wanted To Bring Some Red To The Festive Table

galja_home2 Report

15points
POST
#21

This South Park Woodland Critters Christmas Decoration Can't Be Beat

This South Park Woodland Critters Christmas Decoration Can't Be Beat

thegallowboob Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#22

My Grinch House

My Grinch House

Rob Marsh Report

15points
POST
#23

First Time Using Colored Lights

First Time Using Colored Lights

princesssparkle- Report

15points
POST
thewickedwest
thewickedwest
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the dog matches everything else

0
0points
reply
#24

Gingerbread House Does It Again

Gingerbread House Does It Again

Burke1T Report

15points
POST
#25

It’s Not The Fanciest Place, But I Think It’s Pretty Cozy At Christmas

It’s Not The Fanciest Place, But I Think It’s Pretty Cozy At Christmas

reddit.com Report

15points
POST
Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The pups and kitty agree...

0
0points
reply
#26

Christmas Decorations I Found In New York Street. I Liked The Vibes A Lot

Christmas Decorations I Found In New York Street. I Liked The Vibes A Lot

magigeez Report

15points
POST
#27

This Christmas Light Display That Looks Like A Candy Tree

This Christmas Light Display That Looks Like A Candy Tree

RedBeardx86 Report

14points
POST
#28

Built My Wife A Snowman Out Of Her Presents

Built My Wife A Snowman Out Of Her Presents

meh35m Report

14points
POST
max and the expresso
max and the expresso
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These people obviously don't have pets. The bottom at my house would be clawed to death in seconds.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

He’s Imperfectly Perfect! A True Misfit! (Bumble On The 12 Ft Home Depot Skeleton)

He’s Imperfectly Perfect! A True Misfit! (Bumble On The 12 Ft Home Depot Skeleton)

beckerink Report

14points
POST
#30

A Tree Blew Over On Our House A Few Weeks Ago. Before It Gets Fixed, We Incorporated It Into Our Christmas Decorations

A Tree Blew Over On Our House A Few Weeks Ago. Before It Gets Fixed, We Incorporated It Into Our Christmas Decorations

rhinocerosjockey Report

14points
POST
#31

The Lunar Eclipse And An Early Christmas

The Lunar Eclipse And An Early Christmas

ChartFrogs Report

14points
POST
#32

And So It Begins! Can’t Wait To Decorate The Rest Of The House

And So It Begins! Can’t Wait To Decorate The Rest Of The House

sweetverity Report

14points
POST
#33

We Have Spent This Very Wet And Windy Day Completing This Beautiful Doorway

We Have Spent This Very Wet And Windy Day Completing This Beautiful Doorway

atouchofkent Report

14points
POST
#34

One Way To Decorate Your Fireplace

One Way To Decorate Your Fireplace

homestylemaguk Report

14points
POST
#35

Santa To Some. Krampus To Others

Santa To Some. Krampus To Others

DinosaurDracula Report

14points
POST
#36

My House In Salisbury, NC Decorated For Christmas

My House In Salisbury, NC Decorated For Christmas

tfvdw2at Report

14points
POST
#37

Jellyfish

Jellyfish

PeachEleven11 Report

14points
POST
#38

I Can’t Get Over How Cozy And Festive Our Fireplace Looks

I Can’t Get Over How Cozy And Festive Our Fireplace Looks

hollie_at_home Report

14points
POST
#39

I Present You My Porch Dressed For Christmas

I Present You My Porch Dressed For Christmas

housepitalitydesigns Report

14points
POST
#40

Somebody Decked Out Their VW In A Christmas Theme

Somebody Decked Out Their VW In A Christmas Theme

iC0nk3r Report

13points
POST
#41

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
#42

Started Decorating. Still, A Lot To Do

Started Decorating. Still, A Lot To Do

MuscleHour479 Report

13points
POST
Andy Resh
Andy Resh
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that dining room design so much, that I would happily eat a meal of spaghetti-os just to sit in it’s presence. P. S. I despise spaghetti-os.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Merry Christmas From Calvin And Hobbes

Merry Christmas From Calvin And Hobbes

Calvinn_Hobbes Report

13points
POST
#44

Having A House And The Money To Put Up The Lights Were Always My 2 Childhood Wishes. They Came True This Year

Having A House And The Money To Put Up The Lights Were Always My 2 Childhood Wishes. They Came True This Year

Ancient-Egg-3283 Report

13points
POST
#45

Have An Atmospheric Christmas

Have An Atmospheric Christmas

anniblomqvis , anniblomqvis Report

13points
POST
#46

I Love Decorating For Christmas

I Love Decorating For Christmas

Designer-Flower-806 Report

13points
POST
#47

Christmas Dinner Table

Christmas Dinner Table

Whiskeyflavourcigar Report

13points
POST
#48

My Dad’s Christmas Corner

My Dad’s Christmas Corner

armmstrong Report

13points
POST
#49

Merry And Bright

Merry And Bright

phillydoorways Report

13points
POST
#50

One Of Our Neighbors Has An 11ft Inflatable Christmas Dinosaur In Their Front Yard

One Of Our Neighbors Has An 11ft Inflatable Christmas Dinosaur In Their Front Yard

Orbofoblivion Report

12points
POST
#51

Our Christmas Vibes

Our Christmas Vibes

Grant-Steil544 Report

12points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

This Building Lit Up To Look Like A Christmas Tree

This Building Lit Up To Look Like A Christmas Tree

C0l0n3l_Panic Report

12points
POST
#53

The Set Up Gets A Little Bigger Every Year

The Set Up Gets A Little Bigger Every Year

Wife4life112210 Report

12points
POST
#54

The Township I Work For Had A Desk Decorating Contest. This Is My Entry. I Hope I Win

The Township I Work For Had A Desk Decorating Contest. This Is My Entry. I Hope I Win

roznizzle Report

12points
POST
#55

I Have Always Wanted To Go Big

I Have Always Wanted To Go Big

jiggsandrhett Report

12points
POST
#56

I Had To Grind For This View

I Had To Grind For This View

is0a0man Report

12points
POST
#57

Christmas Village Almost Done

Christmas Village Almost Done

omatticus254 Report

12points
POST
#58

This Year’s Christmas Dinner Tablescape - Love How It Turned Out

This Year’s Christmas Dinner Tablescape - Love How It Turned Out

themarinaki Report

12points
POST
#59

Bought One Of Those Spinning Glitter Lanterns

Bought One Of Those Spinning Glitter Lanterns

nathantravis2377 Report

12points
POST
#60

Merry Christmas From My Front Porch

Merry Christmas From My Front Porch

mclericu Report

12points
POST
#61

Just Starting To Get Our Decorations Up

Just Starting To Get Our Decorations Up

rockchick1982 Report

12points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

I Refuse To Put Away My Halloween Yoga Skeletons, So They Get To Celebrate Every Holiday. Here They Are In Christmas "Snow"

I Refuse To Put Away My Halloween Yoga Skeletons, So They Get To Celebrate Every Holiday. Here They Are In Christmas "Snow"

eyebrowshampoo Report

12points
POST
#63

My Hallmark Star Wars Wreath

My Hallmark Star Wars Wreath

Orange-Turtle-Power Report

12points
POST
#64

This Year's Lights

This Year's Lights

davids163 Report

12points
POST
#65

New Gold Tree And My View From The Den

New Gold Tree And My View From The Den

jgeebaby , jgeebaby Report

12points
POST
#66

Wreath Has Been Hanging There For 3 Years

Wreath Has Been Hanging There For 3 Years

Far-Type2188 Report

12points
POST
#67

Pancakes Baked, Dumplings Made, Gifts Packed Finally You Can Lie Down And Drink Hot Chocolate

Pancakes Baked, Dumplings Made, Gifts Packed Finally You Can Lie Down And Drink Hot Chocolate

missmichalinka Report

12points
POST
#68

Our Realtor Gave Us A Christmas Ornament Of Our New House

Our Realtor Gave Us A Christmas Ornament Of Our New House

lrnrae Report

12points
POST
#69

Unexpected Snow Made My Yard Look Magical

Unexpected Snow Made My Yard Look Magical

YarrnPirate Report

12points
POST
#70

My Dad's Flying Christmas Lights

My Dad's Flying Christmas Lights

littlegreenbabies Report

12points
POST
#71

Rediscover Inner Beauty With Kaleidoscopic Christmas Tree Decorations

Rediscover Inner Beauty With Kaleidoscopic Christmas Tree Decorations

ompsyram Report

12points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Someone Decorated Their Giant Skeleton For Christmas

Someone Decorated Their Giant Skeleton For Christmas

TheGomeeez Report

12points
POST
#73

I Turn The Lights On Before Going To Work So I Can Come Home To The Glow

I Turn The Lights On Before Going To Work So I Can Come Home To The Glow

nkolenic Report

12points
POST
#74

My Christmas Decorations

My Christmas Decorations

Denny_Cooper Report

12points
POST
#75

This House Near Me Is Christmas Decorating Goals

This House Near Me Is Christmas Decorating Goals

littleghool Report