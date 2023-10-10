ADVERTISEMENT

Bars — the place that feels like home, with an addition of a few drinks. It might be one of the most popular places to hang out worldwide. However, when Covid came and governments issued severe restrictions, we had to stay indoors. Socialize without the right atmosphere. During this period, people came up with home bar ideas that fit their needs.

Instead of going for the generic bar design for home, people experimented. They tried out designs and styles that fit their living rooms. When there wasn’t enough space, bars moved to the cellar. However, with proper ideas and designs, even a dingy, desolate room can become a hangout point for your friends and family.

So, are you planning to make your own personal bar? Below, we compiled the best home bar ideas you will find on the internet. With 35 different ideas, you can employ them however you want. Some of them will fit your classic, martini-themed bar. Others might fit your youngish collage-style bar. Either way, chances are that you will find the ideas that will inspire your own designs.

Have a Theme in Mind

Image credit: swmccoy

Before you pick up a hammer, have a certain style in your mind. Look at your interior and try to match the style of your soon-to-be bar to the existing style of your home. Look up design trends that dominate in your area for more ideas.

Keep Things Rounded

Image credit: Seventemp

Instead of going with the generic home bar decor — branch out. Round things up. Build your home bar with rounded corners to get a better edge over the local pub. You’ll save space and medical fees in one smooth move.

Keep Things Simple

Image credit: TeamVegas780

Sometimes, less is more. The fewer objects in your bar area, the more free room you have to drink in. It’s an excellent way to give your home bar a minimalistic vibe.

Black and White Colors

Image credit: sitruC_Acid

You can’t beat the combination of the two most common colors — black and white. The two work ideally in making your minimalistic aesthetics stand out. White countertop works perfectly with black walls, or the complete opposite.

Dimmer Lights

Image credit: KJBdrinksWhisky

Lighting makes the difference. It sets the mood for the drink (may it be “juice” or otherwise) and helps you relax mentally. So, if you are a fan of sitting around and thinking deeply — install light dimmers. Plus, you’ll save some money on bills.

Smaller — Better

Image credit: Thepappas

Like a well-aged American whiskey, some things are best enjoyed in smaller doses. When it comes to appliances, don’t invest a lot in them. Buy quality wares that take up less space in your bar.

Make It as Colorful as You Want

Image credit: TraderSampson

Wanna lose your view in the colors? Well, branch out with the colors. Instead of going with black-and-white home bar ideas, paint the walls as colorful as you want. For the counters, go with something that blends in with walls.

Get the Banners Up

Image credit: pulledporkpapa

Want to dedicate the whole bar to your favorite sports team? Well, hang a few banners that represent your favorite team or anything else you feel proud of and would like to show off. Or, make custom banners to match the color of the walls.

Coasters for the Cold Ones

Image credit: Wijs (Wise)

Nobody likes to have stains on a table. So, to save you some hassle in the future, make sure to have a lot of coasters in your bar. The good thing about them is that you can be as creative as possible. Include a quote or capture your team’s colors — nothing is off-limits.

Hang a TV

Image credit: Fine_Introduction_62

Tired of the silence? Install a TV. Don’t have enough space? Easy. Just hang it on the wall. Not only will you save tons of space, but you will also make the TV itself visible to all the visitors.

Get the Chairs Just Right

Image credit: p992

Regarding a home bar design — the seating part is important. Say what you want, but drinks should be consumed while sitting. So, get the chairs just right to make your bar area more cozy. If you are going for a sports vibe — get some reclining chairs. Just make sure the table and chairs fit together perfectly (vibe-wise).

Have a Variety of Glasses

Image credit: Troxel71

Your glass choice matters. Champagne, a drink for rare occasions, gets taller glasses. However, smaller mirrors are best for shots. It’s best to prepare for all cases by having a collection of different glasses. Also, display glassware in a visible area to add more beauty to your bar.

Have an Island with Bar Stools

Image credit: customerskitchenandbath

As you might know, kitchen island design makes all the difference, practically and visually. So, why not add it to your bar too? Not only will it provide more space for drinks, but it will also lift your bar’s overall worth.

Install a Backsplash

Image credit: amiecorleyinteriors

Invest in a backsplash if you’re staying with that “fancy” style. Much like a kitchen backsplash, a bar backsplash can make all the difference in the overall look of your home bar. Also, consider investing in a mirrored one for that modern look.

Gold Trim Makes a Difference

Image credit: waywardmachineco

Make it bling with some gold on the edges of the countertop. Nothing says fancy like investing in gold finishing on every piece of furniture. Or, you can be modest and go with some countertop edge trims.

Hang Some Art Pieces

Image credit: wellmadehome

Are you tired of conversing about mundane things? Move to more sophisticated topics for a deeper connection. The best way to do so is by hanging up some paintings on the walls. You can create them yourself or buy some at the local market.

Let Your Creativity Go Wild

Image credit: Just_The_Gorm

When it comes to DIY home bar ideas, your creativity is the only limit. So, if fancy or collage-style bars don’t suit you — opt for a DIY bar instead. Grab the things you got, slap them together, and enjoy a well-earned drink.

Go With Wooden Mugs

Image credit: Nigel

Nothing says old school like the wooden mugs you often see in movies and vintage bars. Dust off your woodworking skills and craft your own DIY wooden mug. Or, if you have the money to spare, buy one from a reliable artisan.

Make a Closet Bar

Image credit: Chipomat

Can’t think of the right place for your bar? Need more small home bar ideas? Consider transforming your closet into a bar. It will save space in your bedroom, living room, or any other place and act as a delightful surprise for your friends.

Bar Cart

Image credit: mightypenguin66

Want the flexibility to enjoy drinks in various locations (although not advisable in the long term)? Make the most of a small space by creating a mobile bar. Get a cart, make sure it’s stable and sturdy, place some glasses on top, store drinks at the bottom, and you are good to go. While it may not be ideal for making cocktails, it will be enough for a small gathering with friends.

Keep Drinks in an Old Cabinet

Image credit: Rhysco5000

Bring some much-needed rustic style by reusing an old object like a cabinet. However, make sure it is safe to use first. If it’s not, you might want to buy a cabin from the thrift shop or any other establishment.

A Corner Side Table

Image credit: paradoxx426

To some, drinking is a contemplative process. One that disconnects you from the world’s worries for a small moment. So, consider placing a table in a corner of your bar and adding a table lamp. You will get those writerly vibes while you enjoy your drink. And there you have it, a perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine and disconnect from the world for a moment.

Shelving to Save up Space

Image credit: Reddit.com

If your countertop is running out of space, here’s a solution: grab a drill, some wooden planks, and a couple of screws. Mount some shelves on the wall (preferably above a safe place), and make sure they are securely attached. Arrange the drinks on these shelves, and you’re done!

Recessed Lighting Looks Cool and Saves Space

Image credit: The-Red-Eye

Rather than opting for a table or hanging light, consider installing recessed lighting. They will look slick, and you won’t notice them unless you pay attention. Plus, they help create a dark and moody ambiance.

Bring Nature to Your Bar

Image credit: dingusanalingus

Plants! They will bring more fresh air to your bar area (if it gets some sunlight throughout the day) and make the space you hang out in nicer. You can get any plants you want, just remember to water them. Not with spilled drinks, but water, preferably

A Deck Bar

Image credit: SikmanTek

Why limit your drinking to the indoors when you can enjoy it outside? Depending on your deck’s style, you have the freedom to customize the bar to your liking.

Bring Vintage Looks to Modern Bar

Image credit: msmec22

While modern aesthetics look slick and cool, no one stops you from introducing some old-school charm if you have a soft spot for it. Bring out the glasses and place them on your marble countertops. Or introduce elements of art deco into your style to highlight a vintage touch.

Wooden Floors Change the Game

Image credit: Lakeshore_Maker

While the carpet might be cheaper, consider something more luxurious for your home bar. Wood is a good choice if you are going for a modern look. Go for oak for that old, timeless look. Or, go with a lighter wood-like spruce to brighten up your space.

Install Speakers

Image credit: homebarmancaveofficial

Music is what makes the time go faster. Any home requires some music in it. It would be best to install speakers in the corners of your bar. That way, the music will reach every patron of your home bar and set the mood for fun conversations.

Buy a Game Console (Or an Arcade Machine)

Image credit: xamter1

Why not play a video game while drinking? If you mount a TV, buy a gaming console as well. Or, if you are feeling retro, invest in an arcade machine. You can have tournaments with your friends and enjoy a sweet award at the end.

Have a Mini Library

Image credit: huntorsteal

Light drinking and literature are a combo of the ages. It’s a perfect way to open your mind to the fantasy that only books can provide. When building a bar, incorporate a bookshelf into the design. Load it up with your favorite books, and the next time you enjoy a drink, you can also dive into some reading.

Add a Pool Table

Image credit: allaboutthecocktail

A pool table is a classic addition to home bar decor. Nothing quite embodies the “bar” vibe like a game of pool with the pals. If your pals aren’t drinking with you, play a game of pool with them.

Don’t Forget the Sink

Image credit: oldlinuxguy

You must keep things clean in the bar area, even when friends are around. Reduce the load of dirty glasses and eating utensils by installing a sink. Or, if your budget allows it, install a dishwasher instead. You’ll save time and nerves!

Have a Built-in Wine Rack

Image credit: Meerkat_Mayhem_

Wine racks are beneficial practically and visually. So, if you have a free space in a closet or any other closed-up area — install one. You’ll have room for your drinks, hiding them from any prying eyes.

Make the Bar Personal to You

Image credit: MellowJackets

All in all, it’s important to make the bar a piece of your personality. You have to like it yourself. So, draw inspiration from the ideas we gave here and add your personal touches. Want to mix up the colors? Go ahead. Want to match every element of your home bar to your favorite drink? No one is stopping you.

Benefits of Having a Personal Home Bar

Are these fantastic home bar ideas not enough to influence you? Well, you might want to consider the benefits that come with having one. However, these benefits can vary with every person. The ones we talk about here are more general pros.

Create your own atmosphere . In your bar, you control the factors that make it up. You can change the colors and furniture as your heart (and budget) allows. Make any changes to create the atmosphere you want.

A place to hang out with friends . We all have that one hangout point. Maybe it’s the cellar of your friend. Or the garage in your parent’s house. You can create your own hangout spot by having a bar in your home.

Cheaper drinks . The worst part about bars? The drinks are really expensive, especially if you live in a big city. When you own the bar, you get exactly what you paid for.

Is it a Good Idea to Have a Home Bar?

Image credit: pburnham12

Considering the ideas and the clear benefits, the choice is yours. If the budget allows for a spot like this — why not? Either way, it’s important to consider things for the future. Will you use it for a long time or occasionally? If it’s the latter, invest in a closet bar instead of building a separate room for it. Pick and choose between the ideas till you find the right mix!

FAQ About Home Bar Ideas

Where is the Best Place to Put a Home Bar?

The best place for the bar depends on you and the free space you have to spare. Ideally, you should put a bar in a place where a lot of people hang out. The living room, deck, and refurnished cellar are the generic locations for a bar.

What is a Good Size for a Home Bar?

Depends on how many people are using it. Some people have a room-sized bar fitted with all kinds of appliances. However, it’s a rare case. Usually, people give it a corner and try to keep the bar in a tiny area.

Does a Bar Add Value to Your Home?

Of course! Not only do you invest in glassware and other appliances, but you also create a natural spot for hangouts. Every bar design for homes brings some kind of benefit money-wise.

What Can You Do With a Home Bar if You Don’t Drink?

Instead of alcoholic drinks, you can use the bar to guard your milk. Or, if you have kids, the bar can act as a place of peaceful and quiet thinking.