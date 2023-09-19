Home Decor Ideas: Inject the ‘Nowness’ with Designer’s Insights

Home decor is the art and science of creating functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces. Its origins can be traced back to ancient civilizations. Home decor has evolved over time, influenced by various historical, cultural, and environmental factors.

Despite your interior being a matter of personal taste and preference, at the same time, it is a reflection of the epoch, societal trends, and our habits. Home decor objects can express one’s identity, values, and aspirations and create a sense of comfort, harmony, and ‘nowness.’

One of the ways to keep up with the latest home decor ideas and innovations is to follow the work of professional designers. Introducing Nereta — a multi-talented ceramicist, graphic and interior designer, micro-influencer, and owner of a home decor brand. Long story short, if you’re looking to discuss interior design for a home, she’s the ideal person to talk to.

Her passion for creative decoration led to the establishment of the handmade ceramics brand. The inspiration struck when she was furnishing her apartment, and she yearned for something beautiful to adorn her living space. “It all began with a vase that took its cues from the organic shapes of flowers,” explains the creative force behind the brand.

Nereta’s handcrafted ceramic objects stand out even in different style interiors. These ageless pieces are beyond the control of time, although they meet today’s tendencies. Whether you are interested in home decor trends, finding your style, or maybe looking for living room ideas, you will find plenty of inspiration and tips from this designer.

How Do I Get Ideas for Home Decor?

“We live in a digital age full of decorating ideas,” says Nereta, looking for inspiration on Pinterest and Instagram. She also recommends other sources: “I am keenly interested in interior magazines for their inspirational and decorative value. My favorite one is Architectural Digest. I frequently watch their YouTube channel, which showcases stunning celebrity houses designed by architects. The Local Project is another excellent source, particularly for their beautiful Australian interiors that always leave a lasting impression.”

The designer also suggests looking for inspiration around the room and the surroundings: “Consider incorporating the essence of your neighborhood into your living space. For instance, my current residence is in a wooded area, so I have infused many shades of green hues into my interior decor to create a seamless blend between inside and outside.”

So, keep in mind that your interior can be site-specific. “The surroundings can dictate the interior styles, which are often mixed. However, I wouldn’t recommend installing a Provence-style apartment if you have a loft with a window view of the industrial environment. They have nothing in common,” shares the designer. This is why you should get to know interior styles before mixing, matching, and popping them into your home.

What Are the 9 Interior Design Styles?

Knowing the interior design styles, principles, preferences, and influences can help you find your taste and create a home that reflects your personality, lifestyle, and needs. Whether you want to create extra coziness, a sleek and modern aesthetic, or a mix of different styles, there is an interior design style for you. We will introduce you to 9 of the most popular interior styles you can choose from or combine to decorate your apartment.

Modern

Image Credit: luxxumoderndesignliving

This aesthetic was inspired by a modern living style outstanding in the early 20th century. The modern style influenced contemporary designers and encouraged them to create minimalist and Scandinavian interiors. Pure and simple color schemes, laconic decor accents, and heavy use of glass and steel give the living room in the picture a sophisticated sense.

Industrial

Image Credit: really_really_lizzy

The industrial style became popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s. That’s when artists and designers began experimenting with recycling and repurposing industrial materials and objects. Incited by manufacturing buildings and environments, the industrial interior exposes such details as pipes, metal, concrete, and brick. However, the traditional decorations are minimized while industrial materials are emphasized.

Minimalist

Image Credit: forever_stu

This style originated in New York City apartments in the late ’60s and early ’70s. The minimalist decor ideas focus on simplicity, functionality, and elegance. The style incorporates a neutral color scheme with vibrant decorations as accents. Clean lines and geometric shapes create a clutter-free space. Minimalist design lowers accessories to a minimum, keeping the gallery to display decorations that have sentimental value or serve a purpose.

Scandinavian

Image Credit: thespruceofficial

Scandinavian interior style originated in the Nordic countries in the ‘50s and is still popular today. It combines simplicity, functionality, and coziness with modern decor elements. Cool and warm tones and rustic materials from nature inspire the style. Such details as raw ceiling beams, rattan armchairs, and an ottoman create a visual interest and an inviting space feel.

Mid-Century Modern

Image Credit: neretos

Mid-century modern interior emerged in the mid-20th century and continues influencing contemporary designers to this day. The mid-century fuses sleek forms and neutral brown colors with orange decor details, as seen in this living room designed by Nereta. Mid-century is one of her favorite interior styles. She says these chic colors help to blur the boundaries between outdoors and indoors in the city apartments.

Vintage

Image Credit: hollandandsherryinteriors

The vintage interior design incorporates classical and contemporary elements, drawing inspiration from the 20th century, mid-century, and the ’70s. The vintage aesthetic features a lively color scheme and natural materials. An antique bookshelf, seating area with a bold sofa, and dreamy chandelier from the old world create a perfect vintage room feel.

Bohemian

Image Credit: thebrickhousejungle

The hippie culture of the ’60s and ’70s influenced the bohemian style. Unconventional, artistic lifestyles inspire bohemian interior design, celebrating individuality, creativity, and diversity. These ideas are expressed through rich, vibrant hues and a mix of patterned decorations. Bohemian living areas are usually decorated with plants, art pieces, and a wall of bookshelves.

Japandi

Image Credit: neretos

Simplicity, functionality, and elegance are distinguishing marks not only of Scandinavian but of Japandi interior design. In the ’50s, Danish designers were influenced to create a Japandi style while traveling after 220 years of closed Japanese borders. The style inspired by Japanese heritage combines a fusion of two cultures that love natural, minimal decor elements and craftsmanship. This is why Nereta laughs about her designed interior in the picture above: “The original idea was to give this room a fresh and airy feel. However, I started it with Japandi, but somehow I ended up with Scandi!”

Eclectic

Image Credit: annieselke

Global influences affect eclectic interior design that blends different styles and cultures to create a unique aesthetic. It invites those who want to express their personality by experimenting with varying moods: exotic decorations, wallpapers, paint colors, and furnishing. Eclectic style is not chaotic or random; it carefully chooses elements that work well together.

What Home Decor is Popular Now? Most Trendy Ideas

Home decor trends are constantly changing and evolving, influenced by various factors such as culture, technology, environment, and personal preferences. Some trends are quickly adopted by designing small rooms, while others can be used only in large living rooms or dining areas.

When we asked Nereta if she follows the latest trends, she answered: “I don’t mind them strictly; I improvise and combine the interior element by element. Today, the interior style depends on the person and their liking.”

Whatever your preferences are, knowing the latest home decor trends can help you find inspiration for home decor ideas. Update your interior or satisfy your curiosity about what other people do with their spaces. So, what’s super trendy lately? Let’s explore some of the most popular decor tendencies for 2023 that will likely continue into 2024.

Stylish Home Color Design As Accent Details

Image Credit: lunahomeza

Nereta recommends prioritizing comfort and practicality in interior design choices when dealing with small rooms. This often leads to a preference for Scandinavian or minimalist styles, which can be enhanced with colorful decorative pieces.

“Create a home color design using bright but minor interior details such as vases, curtains, or pillows. It can make the space more vibrant without cluttering it. They are also easy to change if you get bored and want new colors; what you can’t say about the main interior elements as walls, doors, floor, baseboards or furniture,” shares the designer.

Biophilia and Accent Walls

Image Credit: borastapeter.com

Biophilia is another popular home color design style known for its vibrant hues and patterns. Those who prefer bright and intense interiors will find this design concept more appealing, which is the opposite of the aforementioned style.

This style embraces nature and incorporates natural elements such as plants, flowers, animalistic patterns, and other living things into the accent wall design. It creates a refreshing and energizing atmosphere and brings a sense of the great outdoors into the home. The trend of biophilic wall space is visually appealing, environmentally sustainable, and socially beneficial, making it a perfect fit for larger living rooms or bedrooms.

Incorporating Vintage and Antiques

Image Credit: fordinteriordesign

Gen Z and Boomers are successfully blending contemporary style with vintage and antiques. Nereta suggests using this trending tendency in today’s interior: “You can find exceptional pieces in the market or advertisements. Vintage and antiques tell a story you can harmonize with your contemporary or even IKEA interior. The most exciting part – it’s not only sustainable as these decor items’ value increases with time.”

DIY Home Decor

Image Credit: victoriasvenssonn

Personalize your living space with DIY home decor by repurposing old items and showcasing your artistic skills. Nereta frequently uses social media platforms for DIY inspiration. Inspired by Instagram, she recently completed a project where she transformed the IKEA stools using fabric ribbons. “You can find many tutorials for DIY home decor, from floor lamps to wall treatment and lounge chairs,” says the designer.

Global Influences and Home Temple Design

Image Credit: studioabhisheksawant

Home decor ideas have evolved today, merging global trends and styles to create exceptional and inspiring spaces. The Japandi style has emerged at the forefront of this trend, including Easter-influenced home temple design and mandir design for home. These terms commonly refer to the sacred space within a home where families can pray, meditate, or carry out daily rituals.

Although they may seem similar, there are some subtle distinctions between them. Home temple design is a general term encompassing various styles and elements for creating a sacred space within a residence. Mandir design for home is a traditional Indian style of home temple design that adheres to specific principles and features.

Natural Materials and Organic Forms

Image Credit: annamalmbergphoto

Whether you want to create a rustic, modern, or eclectic style, you can find many home decor ideas incorporating natural materials. It reflects the growing awareness of sustainability and appreciation of nature and its beauty. Using raw materials and organic forms, you can create a sense of harmony and balance in any contemporary environment.

Nereta advises choosing stone, raw wood paneling, and clay-colored wall paint for aged wall design. “Decor elements such as handmade ceramics, especially vases, have been trending lately. Also, stainless steel bowls, jugs, and trays. All these glittered items go well with the glass,” she adds.

How Can I Style My Home? Ideas for Home Décor Items

Nereta thinks having a minimalist, white interior for apartments is popular as it creates a blank canvas and a sleek look. We often require a functional and comfortable living space, meaning the foundation should remain straightforward. You can effortlessly elevate your home’s overall look and feel by incorporating subtle home decor items.

The designer owns a timeless ceramics and home decor brand Collectophile, inspired by the poppy flowers. It combines trending natural materials, organic forms, and floral motives. She claims she doesn’t chase aesthetic tendencies but keeps her eye on what kind of home decor items are trending: “It is popular now to burn Palo Santo at home, so I crafted censer for this purpose.”

As Nereta makes handmade home decor items herself, we will share some artsy ideas inspired by the latest interior tendencies.

Add Pillows and Textiles

Image Credit: neretos

Using various textiles and pillows is an affordable and easy way to style your home. Mix fabrics, patterns, shapes, and sizes to match your preferences and theme. Decorative cushions and throw pillows can add an extra touch of personality to your sofa, bed, or fireplace. Plush blankets are an excellent choice to add warmth and comfort to your interior.

Place Rugs and Carpets

Image Credit: thislittlelifewebuilt

Rugs and carpets add warmth, comfort, color, texture, and style, defining the space that anchors your furniture. Many rugs and carpets exist depending on your needs, preferences, and budget. You can use hallway runners or large area rugs as a focal point, covering specific areas such as under a sofa, table, or storage space.

Admire Handmade Vases

Image Credit: collectophile

“Clay is unpredictable, making it so exciting. I let it lead me, so each ceramic piece is unique,” says Nereta. Her vases are inspired by the poppy flower and boast timeless, organic shapes that can complement any interior style. Whether you put them on an end table, windowsill, or brick fireplace, these vases add warmth, depth, and sophistication to any room.

Decorate with Candles and Candleholders

Image Credit: collectophile

Candles and candleholders are incredibly versatile decor items. They create a cozy and romantic atmosphere in any room, adding warmth, color, texture, and fragrance to your space. Nereta’s handcrafted candleholders are inspired by the beauty of organic forms and painted with a sophisticated black color. This tall, stemmed ceramic piece is multi-functional and can be used as a censer, candle holder, snack container, or vase. Its versatility makes it an excellent addition to any home.

Install Mirrors

Image Credit: neretos

Mirrors can serve multiple purposes, such as reflecting light, creating an illusion of space, adding dimension, and showcasing your style. It is an excellent choice for those living in small city apartments. Nereta recommends using a mirrored wall in narrow corridors to create an extra spacious feel. Moreover, there are various types of mirrors to choose from, like ceiling mirrors, door mirrors, or vanity mirrors, and different forms, such as round, square, oval, or geometric.

Use the Trays

Image Credit: collectophile

Trays are practical and stylish home decor items that help you organize, display, and serve your belongings, adding color and texture. Nereta recommends choosing marble, stainless, or natural wood trays. You can place them on the coffee table, incorporating table lamps together. Another creative way is to use a tray as a stylish and practical detail for organizing your jewels or perfumes.

Create Indoor Greenery

Image Credit: interiorgreens

Home decorating with indoor greenery brings some life and freshness. Greenery can include flowers, herbs, or succulents that add color, texture, fragrance, and oxygen to your space. You can place plants on open shelves, into built-in planters, or in a sunroom if you have one at your place. If you don’t, consider hanging them from the ceiling.

Hang Up Prints

Image Credit: collectophile.lt

Adding prints to your home is a fantastic way to inject style, color, and flair. Whether your interior design is modern or traditional, Nereta’s abstract and minimalist prints are timeless and versatile. These prints can be displayed on a console table, mantel, or shelves, perfect as wall art. Choose prints that suit your taste, preferences, and overall theme to add a touch of personality and charm to your living space.

Frame Your Photographs

Image Credit: laurenebown

Displaying framed photographs is a beautiful way to show your memories and personality. With a range of frame materials like wood, metal, or plastic, you can choose one that complements your style and theme. A gallery wall of framed photographs can be stunning, whether arranged in a grid, line, cluster, or random pattern.

Curate a Gallery Wall

Image Credit: collectophile

If you’re lucky enough to have a spacious living area, a gallery wall is a fantastic home decor idea. By creating an accent wall, you can make a statement and draw attention to a specific room area while keeping the rest of the room calm and clutter-free. It seems that Nereta opted for a single large painting to be included on her gallery wall. It also can incorporate various items such as prints, framed photographs, and other decorative art pieces, allowing you to showcase your style, taste, and interests. Gallery walls bring a new visual appeal, charm, and personality to your home.

Place Handmade Dishes

Image Credit: collectophile

Handmade dishes are an excellent way to add uniqueness, charm, and personality to your interior. They are made by artisans who use various techniques, materials, and designs to create beautiful and functional pieces. Nereta also creates handmade dishes like this bowl to serve food, display flowers, store items, or simply decorate your shelving unit or table.

Stylish Decor Ideas for Contemporary Home: Designer Insights

With so many living room decor ideas available, it can be challenging to choose the right one! However, Nereta has some practical tips and tricks to help you navigate this vast selection.

Explore your own style. Today, interior design is often viewed as a personal choice rather than following current trends. Nereta says we shouldn’t chase them: “Better design your home uniquely. I have a method of starting with one decor element and seeing where it takes me. This organic approach lets me decorate freely and achieve the right ambiance.”

Take function into account. On the other hand, home decor objects influence how we live: “Having a vase means you have the opportunity to decorate it with flowers, while a censer allows you to burn incense, and candlesticks provide the perfect place for lighting up a candle,” says Nereta. Consider your needs and habits before choosing the decor.

Use second-hand items. The designer advises not to hesitate to look for second-hand furniture: “Consider asking the seller about the backstory of the furniture piece. If it’s possible, refurbishing it could transform it into a DIY project. But if it’s a valuable designer item, leaving it as it is might be the best option. Overall, repurposing old furniture is an eco-friendly and sustainable option.”

Achieving an exceptional interior requires a discerning taste and avoiding the overuse of mass-produced items. Instead, consider incorporating unique pieces and timeless decor objects that exude both intelligence and history. Mixing various styles has become commonplace, making creating a truly unique space easier.