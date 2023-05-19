For this article, we collected dream house ideas people share online. If you are still unsure what you want your dream house to look like, hopefully, you will find some inspiration for your future home designs in this article. Upvote the ideas you would gladly incorporate into your own home, and let us know in the comments what your idea of a dream house is.

If you were handed house blueprints for your own real estate property, how would you build your dream home? I know that my dream house would have amazing views from all windows and include a playground for pets. Of course, custom home design might be more expensive than choosing a standard one, but the comfort and contentment it gives you is totally worth it.

Every person, no matter how nomadic by nature, has a vision of their dream home. For someone, this can be the place where the house is located, for others having a special room like a library or a winter garden is more important, and for some people, it’s all in the details. But that’s exactly the beauty of a modern dream house: you don’t have to follow a pattern, but rather do what makes you feel happy and, pun intended, at home.

#1 "I'd want a small shack in the middle of some woods, that has a secret stairwell, to the Underground house."

#2 "Absolutely a secret beautiful bathroom just for me. I don’t know what it is but I just really value bathroom time and the luxury of getting washed and relaxing and getting ready in a big beautiful marble bathroom. But nobody else can use it. Like the secret bathroom in B99."

#3 "Catwalks. Between rooms. For my cat."

#4 "I want a hobbit pantry. Earthy, timber-stone decor that is climate controlled to be a perfect storage area for wheels of cheese, sausage links, and beer."

#5 "It's not that strange, but I think an irrationally large number of decisions in my life have been motivated by the desire to eventually have a study with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves so I can have one of those ladder things that sits against the shelf and have it be justified.



I would add an octopus tank but I think they live like two years tops and having to bury a pet biennially seems depressing."

#6 "An orangery! I have a lot of plants and having a room with all those windows would be great."

#7 "I saw a cool house online yesterday that had an indoor greenhouse and I am here for that."

#8 "Probably a goat room, for all my goats."

#9 "I’ve always dreamed of having a theater room. A nice projector and a screen. Dark room with comfy seats and snacks. It would be a dream come true."

#10 "I want a freshwater pond in a central location inside the house."

#11 "A moat. No one has a moat anymore. Do you not want to talk to people? Pull up the draw bridge! And in the winter you have your own personal skating rink!"

#12 "I would build it over an existing stream and have bridges that cross it in every room as it flows thru the middle of the house."

#13 "A fireplace with Smaug crawling down the chimney, face turned toward the fireplace, apparently breathing fire. He is of course imbedded with some of the rocks and crystals I've collected over the years. Oh, and this is all in my hobbit hole made out of cob."

#14 "I'd make an environment-friendly house as much as possible. But most importantly, I'd built it underground with a small house on top. That way family would think my house is too small to visit me too often and the underground house would be just a safe spot for me to retreat from society."

#15 "My girlfriend and I both agreed that if/when we move to an actual house we're gonna have one room be the coziest darned library in existence and the doors will be replicas of the TARDIS'."

#16 "I really want one of those natural bathrooms, that looks like you just walked into a jungle, everything is stone and steam and plants and sounds of a waterfall. Or one of those open staircases where the back wall is completely glass and there’s a leafy garden under the stairs. Basically just a tropical oasis for plants."

#17 "Slides. Slides all over the house to get you from any room down to the living room or den."

#18 "A trap door at the entrance that drops you into the ball pit."

#19 "I would like a Lego room with display shelves all along the sides for previously assembled projects and a giant table in the middle with enough space to assemble the biggest sets, lots of little cup-holder type spots to hold the legos as I sort them... yeah. Always wanted that growing up...still want that now."

#20 "I did build my dream house this year. Added a bathroom just for our cats. Has its own fan that is motion activated with a timer, has space for multiple litter boxes, and is out of the way from the rest of the living space. Best idea ever."

#21 "A spacious, soundproofed room that’s mostly empty except for some plants, fluffy rugs, and a few cushions. 5 people squeezed into a tiny house and with 3 kids and a husband there is no room that is just my own (I’m sure my fella would love one of his own too). Somewhere I can just sit, alone."

#22 "I want an outdoor area dedicated to taco night. It’s gonna have a meat smoker, and a tequila bar, and pepper plants, and a huge grill, and an awesome speaker system and it will be fiesta themed and amazing!"

#23 "A cellar for all my wine, whiskey, and cheese."

#24 "Remember Arnold's ceiling from "Hey Arnold"? I'm putting in something like that in my quarters."

#25 "A home brewing lab akin to an actual brewery. But it's a secret lab hidden by a bookshelf door."

#26 "I want a basement that looks like a bar. Not just the “bar” part, but booths, TV’s, a pay phone on the wall, arcade games, a men’s room with a urinal, a woman’s room, etc."

#27 "A small garden on top of the roof, which is surrounded by trees."

#28 "I am but a simple man and would like a hidden room, revealed by a bookcase, that moves when you pull on a light fixture."

#29 "Professional kitchen. Hoods, stainless steel everything, floors on a 1° slant, and one whole wall is a drain, the works."

#30 rr777 said:

"I always wanted a floor drain in a garage."



RandBetweenXandY replied:

"Trench drain here, similar to a fire station. Water hookups out there so you can wash the car indoors in the winter."

#31 "A huge underground shaft where I will be able to build and store a rocket/spaceship. I want to go to space even if is the last thing I do."

#32 "A hidden door that leads to the ultimate nerd room. Gotta have a place to showcase merch and play D&D with the boys."

#33 "A clock tower with flying Medusa heads, like basically every Castlevania game."

#34 "Bowling alley of course."

#35 "Definitely one of those huge showers with the water coming from all directions and a bench for a steam room situation. Add some good speakers in there for blasting tunes. And then a jacuzzi tub for comfortable baths. And to top it off, a state-of-the-art Japanese toilet with all the bells and whistles."

#36 "I'm 6'4 so a custom part of a kitchen counter that can be raised and lowered so I can cut things without feeling like I'm turning into the Hunchback of Notre Dame."

#37 JustABoyAndHisBlob said:

"A cylindrical atrium at the center, that goes from natural rock and water features at the bottom, with spiral staircases and steps around the outside that lead to a glass-roomed sun deck with a hut that overlooks the entire thing."



Orkenda replied:

"I've always wanted a courtyard-style house like in ancient China or the villa style of Rome. House feels more spacious, plus every hall has a view/access to your hidden paradise!"

#38 "An actual trash can in a reasonable place."

#39 "Japanese tea room"

#40 "A jump room. Nothing but trampolines."

#41 "I'm actually getting ready to build mine right now. It will include a dog shower and a recording studio."

#42 "My dream house would include a car racing track... does that count?"

#43 "I want the thermostat hidden in a secret room with a secret code to enter that only I would know."

#44 "A migraine room. Completely dark and soundproof with a comfy bed and pillows."

#45 "I’m going to have an armory. With hidden weapons lockers built into the wall that is activated by fingerprint scanners. From the day I achieve this goal to the end of my life, I will still be waiting for a zombie apocalypse or alien invasion."

#46 "My wife and I planned our dream house that had a mud room with a dog bath. Sort of a low-tiled shower contraption."

#47 "No specific bedroom, but wardrobe beds in every room. You wanna take a nap? Bam! Bed! You are too tired to walk up the stairs? Pulls at the mysterious knob and reveals bed!"

#48 "If I had unlimited money I would essentially recreate my childhood bedroom but make everything proportionally larger to reflect how large things would be for me at that age."

#49 "A replica of a Blockbuster. Maybe a pizza oven in the back wall. And the largest assortment of VHS tapes. I'd call it Mockbuster and give family and friends rental cards so they could check out movies and games."

#50 "I’d put an extra washer and dryer in the master closet. That way you don’t have to walk all through the house to do laundry. I hate doing laundry."