10 Stylish Removable Wallpaper Decor Ideas to Transform Your Space

Walls need love, and removable wallpapers are the perfect gem to wrap them up with style and protection. But wallpapers don’t just decorate the walls. They are a game changer for the entire interior design. However, before we jump to removable wallpaper decor ideas, let’s cover the basics.

What is a Removable Wallpaper?

If you walk into a place that makes you feel like you’re on the set of Alice in Wonderland, it’s probably decorated with stunning wallpaper. However, you feel like entering the jungle the next time you go there. How is that possible? All thanks to peel-and-stick removable wallpaper. It allows you to experiment with or fully transform your interior design!

Image source: Dan Gold

Essentially, peel-and-stick papers are upgraded traditional wallpapers with pre-applied self-adhesive backing. This feature makes them easy to install and peel off when changing the decor. Moreover, peel-and-stick wall covers are usually cost-effective and DIY-friendly, unlike traditional wallpaper, which requires adhesive paste and can be time-consuming.

Image source: roommatesdecor

Is Peel and Stick Wallpaper Damaging to Walls?

The key advantage of peel-and-stick wallpaper is that it’s easy to remove from the wall without leaving any residue or causing damage to the underlying surface. This makes removable wallpaper for renters an ideal choice.

Furthermore, peel-and-stick wallpapers come in many patterns, colors, and materials, fulfilling the needs and preferences of many homeowners. From classic prints to modern designs, there is always something to suit everyone and every place. This assortment of patterns and colors allows homeowners to express their creativity and add a personal touch to their spaces.

Before listing different design ideas using removable wallpaper, let’s also take a look at how removable wallpapers are trending nowadays and what awaits them in the near future.

Image source: kimmymanzo

Is Removable Wallpaper Here to Stay?

The latest report and forecast on the removable wallpaper market (2023-2029) from Maximize Market Research states that their usage is becoming increasingly popular. The construction sector has experienced notable growth in removable wallpaper sales. These sales are projected to increase by 80% globally by 2030.

This might be largely attributed to millennials’ preferences for practical and stylish house decor. Hence, the demand for self-adhesive wallpapers is foreseen to continue upward.

Home wallpaper is a top pick due to a wide range of styles. Homeowners also prefer them because they’re both easy to install and remove. Yet, the primary benefit of self-adhesive wall coverings is their temporary nature. Thus, it’s safe to say that temporary wallpaper is here to stay!

Image source: decochic.it

Future Market Insights has also prepared a forecast on the removable wallpaper market (2022-2032). According to this report, the wallpaper market is expected to have an annual growth of 3.5%. The article also indicates that in 2022, the global market had an estimated revenue of US$ 1.78 Billion and is expected to cross US$ 2.43 billion by the end of 2032.

Image source: wallsbyme

Enough with the numbers. The fact is, those seeking eye-catching elements prefer peel-and-stick wallpaper for homes. That’s because it is a practical and stylish choice. Period!

How Does It Work? The Process Of Applying Self-Adhesive Wallpaper To The Wall

Yes, peel-and-stick wall covers are just as easy to apply as is shown in commercials. And no, there’s no trick in it. Follow these five steps for a smooth process.

Image source: aureliamowalls

1. Smooth the Surface

A smooth surface is the first thing to ensure when you use peel-and-stick wallpaper. Check carefully to fill the holes, smooth out bubbles, and eliminate the tiny sand bumps. Smoothing tools can help you achieve a cleaner, better surface.

2. Have a Blank Wall

With blank walls, we mean cleaning the smooth surface from possible ink marks or existing layers of previous wallpapers. A solution of hot water, liquid dish soap, and a tablespoon of baking soda can do wonders.

3. Seal the Wall With a Primer

The primer sealer can differ for bare walls and previously covered walls. Therefore, you should purchase the right primer at a professional store specifically for the situation you are dealing with.

4. Give the Last Touch

Before sticking the paper, you should wipe the entire surface with a damp cloth 24 hours before installing. Double-check to ensure you’ll use the wallpaper on a surface without bubbling. After drying completely, the wall “is ready” for the new adhesive.

5. Peel-and-Stick Removable Wallpaper

Check twice before you put the wallpaper onto the wall. Use online calculators to be precise with what you’re looking for, and don’t waste any product. Make sure to check for specific instructions for your chosen wallpaper.

Also, a wallpaper comes with a wide variety of textures and materials. Thus, follow the installation instructions for a smooth sticking process after you peel off the backing. These steps will help you achieve a polished final look.

How Do You Choose the Right Peel-and-Stick Removable Wallpaper?

Selecting the best peel-and-stick wallpaper is a challenging step. Below you’ll find the key factors to consider whether the chosen wallpaper suits your specific needs and preferences.

1. Surface Compatibility (Material)

Ensure the wallpaper is compatible with the surface to which you plan to apply it. Some wallpapers might not suit certain materials, so check the manufacturer’s recommendations. Vinyl peel-and-stick is the most popular material for wallpapers because it’s the easiest to wipe clean. When choosing the material, check if it’s thick, washable, or prone to wrinkling.

Image source: uniwall_art

2. Pattern and Design

Choose a smooth paper for your wallcoverings or a nice pattern look that complements your decor. But most importantly, select a design that speaks to you. It can be a bold print with dark florals or a subtle texture with neutral colors. Whatever floats your boat!

Image source: rockymountaindecals

3. Color Palette

When choosing a wallpaper for the room, pay attention to the color palette. Opt for shades that harmonize together in the final result. On the other hand, you can create an eye-catching illusion of larger patterns to make your walls pop.

Image source: greenplanet.wallpaper

4. Quality and Durability

Look for high-quality peel-and-stick wallpapers resistant to fading, water, and other damage. A durable wallpaper will maintain its appearance without ripping, shrinking, or looking polluted.

Image source: uniwall_art

5. Texture and Finish

Decide whether you want a smooth or touchable finish for your wallcover. Different textures can create unique visual effects. Some fabric wallpapers might give a feeling of distinctive texture, while others might mimic the look of a brick wall.

Image source: nextwallwallpaper

6. Ease of Installation

Check for user-friendly wallpapers with easy-to-peel backing, especially if you plan to apply it yourself. Check the instructions carefully to define which type of adhesive is best for your walls and if it will be as long-lasting as you want.

Image source: handycaitie

7. Reviews and Recommendations

Sometimes, your friends have the answer. Research and read reviews from other customers who have used the same wallpaper. Their experiences can offer valuable insights into the quality, ease of application, and overall satisfaction with the type of wallpaper.

8. Sample Testing

Order a sample of the wallpaper whenever it’s possible. It’s best to see how it looks in your space before committing to a full roll. This allows you to assess how it complements the lighting, furnishings, and the overall decor.

Image source: laura adai

9. Keep Your Budget in Mind

Set a budget for your wallpaper project and look for options that offer a good balance of quality and affordability. Remember that higher-quality wallpapers may be more durable and have a longer lifespan.

After considering these factors, you can confidently select the most suitable wallpaper for your specific design goals and preferences.

Image source: rockymountaindecals

Best Removable Wallpapers Based on Materials

The wallcovering’s material makes the difference in a final polished look and its lasting effect on the room. Look at the best types of removable wall covers based on materials.

Vinyl

Vinyl wallpapers will never go out of style. That’s because they are moisture-resistant and can be wiped to clean. This makes them suitable for humid areas like kitchens and bathrooms. Additionally, vinyl wallpapers often have a smooth texture, which provides a sleek and polished finish.

Image source: uniwall_art

Fabric

Fabric wallpapers add a touch of luxury to a space. They are often made from natural materials like silk, linen, or cotton, providing a softer feel than other materials. Fabric wallpapers help create a warm and cozy atmosphere.

Image source: hannahmansourphillips

Paper-based Wallpaper

Paper-based removable wallpapers are a user-friendly option, typically made from sustainable materials. However, although paper wallpapers are easy to install and remove, they’re less durable than vinyl or fabric.

Image source: margaretsdaughter_

Woven & Non-woven

Woven wallpapers are made by weaving threads together, similar to traditional fabrics. They tend to be durable and resistant to tearing or stretching. Woven wallpapers are typically heavier and have a more textured feel.

Non-woven wallpapers are created from a blend of synthetic and natural fibers. They are known for being easy to work with due to their lightweight material. They also prevent mold growth, making them suitable for damp areas.

Image source: shopboreas

Grasscloth

Grasscloth wallpapers are made from natural fibers like grasses or bamboo. They provide a unique look to a space. Remember that grasscloth is a more delicate material and requires special care in installing and removing it from the wall.

Image source: worldofeichholtz

Mural

Wall mural designs are typically made from high-quality, digitally printed images. They can depict anything from stunning landscapes to complicated arrangements. These digitally printed images can be a striking focal point in a room. They can create a visually captivating idea of optical illusions, geometry, or other abstract patterns.

Image source: admawallpapers

Foil or Metallic

Foil or metallic wallpapers add a touch of glamor and shine to a space. They are made by applying a thin layer of metallic foil to the surface, creating a reflective and eye-catching finish. These wallpapers can be an excellent choice for creating an accent wall. Sometimes, foil wallpapers are a perfect replacement for vinyl in humid areas.

Image source: waltec_wallpapers

3D Wallpaper

3D wallpapers are designed to give a three-dimensional effect, adding depth and visual interest to a space. 3D wallpapers can be a combination of various materials, such as metal, steel, and glass.

Image source: admawallpapers

An Expert’s Thoughts on Removable Wallpaper

We included an expert’s thoughts for a more detailed view of what removable wallpapers can do to your space.

Klaudio Curmaku is an experienced architect in sustainable architectural projects and the planning industry. Graduated from KU Leuven, a university in Belgium and one of the top-ranked universities in architecture, he proposed an opposite perspective on the innovative world of wallpapers:

“Peel-and-stick wall covers date back to Victorian times. They were a smart, cost-effective solution to add details back in time, and it’s still the same. This is mostly a DIY choice for homeowners,” explained the architect.

Furthermore, he presents two case studies to illustrate how wallpapers have made an impact on the overall design.

First Case – Tianjin Binhai Library from MVRDV

MVRDV is a global operating architecture and urbanism studio engaged in implementing the best solutions for global projects. MVRDV and Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute (TUPDI) finished the Tianjin Binhai Library in 2017.

The library was the starting point of establishing a cultural hub within the city.

In this project, only some of the floors include books. Since it’s a library, it’s expected to be full of bookshelves. Instead, the design creates an illusion of a huge full-wall bookcase thanks to a customized wallpaper.

Regarding this case, Klaudio said, “Removable wallpapers are great to use when they create an additional texture and not simply extend an existing pattern in the room leading to a delusional set.”

Second Case – ArchDaily – Fake Realness

The “Fake Realness” project was designed by Architecture studios Palma (Mexico) and NULA.STUDIO (Madrid). In this project vinyl wallpapers were used to visually divide the space. According to Klaudio, this is a genius, innovative practice of wallpapers. He says:

“The wallpaper has a function. It divides the space by being on the same material on both sides. It’s not attached to the walls. This is a practical and stylish use of wallpapers we should opt for.”

10 Unique Ideas to Craft a Space With Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

In this interview, Klaudio also suggested ten practical and modern ideas for adding peel-and-stick wallpapers in various spaces. His thoughtful recommendations promise to change your approach to wallpapers and benefit from their full potential, whether for external or internal use.

1. Create a New Surface in the House

To introduce a new addition to your home, opt for a removable wall cover with a unique, custom design rather than imitating existing materials. Following the study case above, you can use wallpapers to add a particular function to your room.

For example, use it to create and decorate your home office with peaceful pastel colors. Neutral colors like mint, or light gray are recommended for home offices.

Image source: komarproducts

2. Try 3D Wallpapers

Another example of effective use of wallpapers is creating a touchable surface on a specific area. A 3D wallpaper that has an attractive and touchable pattern is your best bet.

It is a perfect removable wallpaper for apartments. That’s because it creates a unique focal point in the room. Plus, you can easily remove it once you decide to rent the space.

3D cubes and long lines like stripes are two of the most preferred touchable textures. Both designs feel modern and make the wall or a specific angle look visually bigger.

Image source: admawallpapers

3. Add Frosted Glass Design

The frosted glass design is best to put on interior doors and windows to add a sense of privacy. Removable wall covers that imitate the frosted glass design are a cost-effective alternative to interior doors and windows.

This is one of the few occasions where imitating a material can be beneficial in terms of costs and design. A typical frosted glass design is a floral pattern.

Image source: Kira Laktionov

4. Protect Plants with Paper Wallpaper

In every spot where you’ve placed a table or a desk next to a glass window, you can’t put any plants nearby. That’s because the sun’s rays will be reflected directly to the plants. The intense rays can potentially dry the plants. Shielding your plants from potentially harmful direct sunlight is possible.

In this case, you can place a plain wallpaper to avoid the reflection. Opt for a simple wallpaper in light, soothing colors. This choice will help diffuse and soften the sunlight in the room without damaging the plants. Moreover, it will make the spot cozier!

Image source: rockymountaindecals

5. Add Protection to the Bathroom Walls

Using peel-and-stick wall covers in your bathroom is a smart and effective way to protect the walls from humidity. Opt for wallpapers made from durable, moisture-resistant materials, as they provide an extra layer of protection against humidity.

Additionally, removable wallpaper allows you to easily clean and maintain the decorated surfaces. Whether you prefer a sleek, modern look or a more vibrant, artistic expression, removable wall covers offer a wide range of options, even for your bathroom design!

However, it’s best to opt for dark color palettes in bathroom walls to make the humidity stains less visible, just in case.

Image source: theblossomshome

6. Add a Mural to the Garage

A wall mural is perfect wherever it’s placed because it enhances the space in many ways, making it a popular choice in home decor. However, if you’re a fan of large-scale decor, an alternative use for digitally printed images can be found in the interiors of a garage. It can totally transform the parking space into a visually appealing area.

The most suitable mural design should complement the overall idea of a parking space. We’d suggest a vibrant urban scene, but that’s up to you! Also, remember to choose a weather-resistant and durable material for the wallcovering in your garage.

Image source: creativewallsduomalta

7. Create a Branding Spot

Companies use peel-and-stick wall covers in their business areas to create a spot for branding. This is a savvy strategy for companies within their own space.

Opt for a simple wallpaper design that aligns with the brand’s guidelines. A simple logo design and slogan with nice lighting will do the trick. It’s perfect to get creative and have a compelling backdrop for videos or other promotional content the company does.

Image source: user15285612

Additionally, a removable wallpaper offers the flexibility to experiment with different styles and designs. It will enhance the professional look of promotional content and is a cost-effective and impactful solution for businesses.

8. Show Directions with Prepasted Arrows

This specific design for removable wall covers was first created for expansive areas such as airports. Prepasted arrows have emerged as a contemporary solution and a customized wallpaper for a range of spaces.

This design is best for big resorts that want their residents to be aware of the different blocks and amenities. Simple prepasted arrows can create a visually attractive setting of an expansive living room or hall wall. However, you might try this trick in a small space, too.

To do so, add a removable wallpaper with multiple arrows that start from the center. On the left side, the arrows point in the left direction. On the right side, the arrows indicate on the right. These two groups of arrows will point in opposite directions. These vectors will give you the idea of an area continuously expanding.

Image source: highcamphome

9. Opt for Retro-style in the Kitchen (Vintage & Floral Prints)

The most common issues in a kitchen are humidity and food smell. Removable wall covers in the kitchen are excellent to eliminate both.

As mentioned before, choosing a wallpaper made of durable, moisture-resistant material will take care of the humidity. Peel and stick removable wallpapers allow you to easily change the covers in case of heavy stains and smells.

Consider going retro in the kitchen for a design idea that blends charm and character. Go vintage with a floral wallpaper to add a touch of nostalgia to the heart of your home.

Image source: maureenmobarak

10. Harmonize the Room’s Decor with a Bright Wallpaper

A bright patterned removable wall cover is a brilliant choice to boost the visual impact of a living room or a dark space. Why?

A peel-and-stick wall cover, along with paint, is one of the few options that enable you to design both your ceiling and walls simultaneously. Bright wall covers are ideal for reflecting and harmonizing the room’s lights and colors.

Opt for light, reflective tones in wallpapers to maximize the play of natural and artificial light. Remember to use soft colors that create a bright and airy ambiance. Consider patterns that draw the eye upward. This can elongate the perceived height of the room, making it feel more spacious and open.

Image source: luzenandco

5 Wallpaper Design Trends in 2024

In less than 4 months, we will step into 2024. So, let’s reveal 5 top choices in wallpaper design. Unsurprisingly, these wallpaper designs are super familiar ones. Geometry, monochrome, and abstract patterns are among the year’s top five picks.

Abstract Patterns

Image source: giffywalls456

Animal Kingdom

Image source: unclutteredhouse

Geometric Figures

Image source: nextwallwallpaper

Monochrome Design

Image source: nextwallwallpaper

Floral Prints

Image source: projectnursery

Removable Wallpaper Rundown

Growing Popularity

The peel-and-stick wallcover market is rising, with notable growth in the construction sector. Millennials, in particular, are driving this trend due to their preference for practical and stylish home decor.

Peel-and-Stick vs. Traditional Wallpaper

Peel-and-stick wall covers are preferred over traditional options because of their ease of use and removal. They come in various patterns, colors, and materials, allowing homeowners to express their creativity.

Choosing the Right Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Selecting the ideal peel-and-stick wall cover involves considering factors like surface compatibility, pattern and color palette, quality, ease of installation, removability, and budget. Reading reviews and ordering samples can also help make an informed decision.

Materials Matter

Different types of peel-and-stick wall covers are available in different materials. The most popular ones are in vinyl, fabric, paper-based, woven, non-woven, grasscloth, mural, foil or metallic, and 3D (a mix of materials).

Expert’s Perspective

The architect Klaudio Curmaku shares insights into the innovative use of removable wallpapers. He emphasizes their potential to create unique surfaces, visual effects, and functional divisions within spaces. Two case studies, including the Tianjin Binhai Library and the “Fake Realness” project, illustrate the impact of wallpaper on architecture.

Expert’s Ideas for Using Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper

Klaudio provides ten practical ideas for using peel-and-stick wallpapers in various spaces, such as offices, business spaces, garages, stores, etc. He suggests implementing 3D effects for a more modern interior space.

Wallpaper Design Trends in 2024

There are five wallpaper design trends expected to prevail in 2024: Abstract patterns, geometric figures, monochrome designs, flower prints, and animal illustrations. These trends once again present the everlasting popularity of specific design elements in interior decor.