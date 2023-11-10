ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a quiet elegance about a room adorned with wainscoting panels. They bring a timeless style, offering warmth and character to any space they grace.

But what exactly is wainscoting? Essentially, it’s a trio of components: wood panels, a framing element often referred to as chair railing, and molding. While today’s wainscoting typically covers only the lower part of the walls, back in the 18th century, it was common to see it extend from floor to ceiling.

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy

Originally, the goal behind wainscoting was pragmatic — offering a barrier against the chill and moisture of stone walls. These days, its decorative appeal often takes the spotlight, attracting homeowners because it’s just that good to look at.

The name “wainscoting” has an intriguing origin. It’s believed to have roots in the German word for “wall-board.” In its early days, the wood for this paneling was sourced from a tree called “wainscoting oak.” And even if the materials have changed, the term “wainscoting” has stuck around.

This guide is your companion through the allure of wainscoting in 2023 and beyond, the different panel types, and a selection of ideas for your next home project. We’ll also dig into the practical aspects of how to install wainscoting panels, ensuring you’re well-equipped to introduce this ageless style into your house.

Let’s roll up our sleeves and dive into a dose of inspiration and practical know-how as we venture through 20 wainscoting panels ideas and the knowledge on how to do it right!

Is Wainscoting Still in Style in 2023?

Image credits: Alex Qian

First things first — yes, wainscoting is still in style. The beauty of wainscoting is that it’s like that cherished novel on your bookshelf: it never loses its essence, no matter how many times you revisit it.

In 2023, homeowners are finding inventive ways to incorporate this classic feature into contemporary settings. The versatility of wainscoting panels allows you to seamlessly blend them with various architectural and interior design styles.

Moreover, the sustainability aspect of wood wainscoting panels resonates with the eco-conscious mindset of many homeowners today. Opting for reclaimed or sustainably sourced wood panels reflects a responsible choice towards the environment, merging aesthetic appeal with eco-friendliness.

Plus, with an abundance of colors, finishes, and designs available, wainscoting panels can be tailored to reflect your style and preferences, making them a beloved choice for those looking to infuse a dose of character into their living spaces.

What Are the Different Types of Wainscoting Paneling?

Wainscoting has a rich tradition dating back to historical times, yet its variety of styles keeps it fresh and modern even today. With each type comes a unique aesthetic and functionality that can enhance the charm and practicality of your home.

Let’s explore some popular types of wainscoting paneling that have stood the test of time and continue to win hearts in contemporary settings.

Wainscoting has a rich tradition dating back to historical times, yet its variety of styles keeps it fresh and modern even today. With each type comes a unique aesthetic and functionality that can enhance the charm and practicality of your home.

Let’s explore some popular types of wainscoting paneling that have stood the test of time and continue to win hearts in contemporary settings.

Raised Panel

Image credits: TrueGentDevotie

Raised panel wainscoting is a traditional style reminiscent of colonial days. The edges of each panel are beveled, creating a “raised” effect. Typically, these panels stand between 30 and 40 inches tall, but if you have higher ceilings, you can add a center rail to create two rows of panels, offering a more tailored look.

Flat Panel

Image credits: Curtis Adams

Beadboard

Image credits: inprocorp

Beadboard wainscoting is characterized by vertical slats with small ridges or beads between them. It’s a casual style that brings a cozy feel to spaces like kitchens, bathrooms, or cottages, making rooms feel more inviting and homely.

Overlay

Image credits: olseninteriors

Overlay wainscoting involves placing panels on top of the existing wall surface. This design creates a layered look, adding a bit of depth and character to the room. It’s a unique style that can help delineate spaces or add a touch of elegance to plain walls.

Board and Batten

Image credits: PartTimePOG

Board and batten wainscoting features vertical battens placed over the seams between vertical boards. This design creates a geometric, three-dimensional effect that can add a rustic or craftsman appeal to a room. It’s a visually interesting style that also adds texture to your walls.

How Much Does a Sheet of Wainscoting Cost?

When it comes to cost, the price of wainscoting is usually calculated in square feet and varies widely depending on the material, type of panel, and quality. According to HomeAdvisor, you can expect to spend anywhere from $7 to $40 per square foot, with more ornate designs or premium woods costing more. Always keep in mind that while the panels themselves are a cost factor, so are the tools and supplies you’ll need for installation if you decide to do it all by yourself.

So, are you ready to make your room look good with wainscoting?

Wainscoting Panels Ideas To Get Inspiration



