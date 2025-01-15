ADVERTISEMENT

For all their feline grace, cats have a habit of going full derp mode too, sometimes with a blep thrown in. Perhaps it’s these contrasting behaviors that make many of us find them so relatable. Either way, netizens can’t get enough of them, no matter what they’re doing.

Case in point: the subreddit r/StuffOnCats. This community boasting 184K members posts truly ameowsing pics and videos of cats with, well, stuff on them, and the results are hilarious. Here’s our pick of the best.

More info: Reddit

#1

Cat with closed eyes, tongue out, and a frog on its head, showcasing funny cat moments.

    #2

    Cat lying on a bed with a tall stack of containers balanced on its head, showcasing funny stuff on cats.

    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    2 minutes ago

    Winston often wondered why food seemed to always be on his mind....

    #3

    Fluffy cat lounging with a stack of items on its head, showcasing funny stuff and stuffoncats humor.

    It sort of makes sense that the internet is one big kitty playground. While doggo owners have long been able to socialize in the great outdoors, it wasn’t until the web came along that feline fans could share their obsession en masse. It also doesn’t hurt that the kind of people who spend most of their time indoors and online are more drawn toward a pet that can walk itself.

    Cats can be as funny as they are fascinating. In an interview for Bored Panda, pop culture expert Mike Sington explains that cats’ independent personalities often lead to unintentionally amusing situations that we can't help but laugh at. "They can be grumpy, sassy, and independent, or cuddly and affectionate. We see ourselves or our moods reflected in these furry internet stars," Sington says.

    #4

    Cat with oranges placed on its back, resting on a cozy blanket for funny cat moments.

    #5

    Cat in a cute red hooded outfit, lying on the floor looking playful, capturing funny cat moments.

    #6

    Tortoiseshell cat lying on a dark cushion with goldfish crackers on its back, showcasing funny-stuff-cats theme.

    Can you remember how many cat memes you’ve seen? Back in 2015, CNN reported that cats and cat-related content made up about 15% of all web traffic, and if you were a cat lover online back then, you just might have had something to do with that rather significant statistic. In 2010, it was estimated that there were about 1.3 billion cat pictures on the internet. Just a year ago, that number was expected to be more than 6.5 billion.

    More than 2 million pieces of feline footage were posted on YouTube in 2014, which accounted for more than 26 billion views. By 2022, the number of cat videos on the site had reached tens of millions, and today TikTok is also exploding with cat content, including a clip of a cat named Paquito that racked up more than 15 million views.
    #7

    Cat lying on its back with a card tower balanced on its belly, showcasing funny stuff.

    #8

    Cat sleeping with cheese crackers on its back, showcasing funny stuff with cats.

    #9

    Cat with a slipper on its head, mimicking a funny hat, on a couch.

    It’s not just cat owners making kitty content anymore, either - cats are creating their own videos now, too. In fact, the New York Times reports that the rise of wearable camera tech, typically associated more with extreme athletes than pets, has led to a brand-new niche of cat content. Look no further than Mr. Kitters and his friends, who boast over 3 million followers on Instagram, to see what we’re talking about.

    In her post for Treehugger, Laura Moss writes that there’s a lot to be said for cuteness when it comes to cats’ online domination. According to Moss, our brains are actually hardwired to think certain features (big eyes, tiny noses, round faces) are adorable. It’s in our very nature to find them cute because babies need adults to act as their caregivers if they’re ever going to survive.
    #10

    A black and white cat lies on the floor with a label reading "CAT" on its back.

    #11

    Cat wearing a birthday hat sitting on a wooden table with flowers in the background.

    #12

    A cat with a leaf on its head sits by a river in autumn, surrounded by colorful foliage.

    It seems there’s not much cats won’t tolerate having stacked, scattered, or balanced on them. From playing cards and cat treats to a frog and a hat that appears to have been crafted from the fluffy kitty’s own fur, we hope the 32 pics in this list will leave you in stitches.

    The r/StuffOnCats community is now over 11 years old and shows no signs of slowing down. I, for one, sincerely hope they remain dedicated to celebrating the playful and purrfect interactions between felines and everyday objects while showcasing the creativity of cat owners and the patience (or indifference) of their pets.
    #13

    Cat lounging with a small toy on its head, showcasing funny cat antics.

    #14

    Cat with socks on back, humorously covered by a pile, in a bedroom setting.

    #15

    Grumpy cat wearing a Santa hat, being held by a person, as part of a funny cats series.

    #16

    Cat with fluffy fur on its head looking like a hat, showcasing funny stuff on cats.

    Have you ever put stuff on your cat or been witness to the act that’s become meme-worthy? What do you think of the balancing acts in this list?

    Keep scrolling for more stuff on cats, upvote your favorites and don’t forget to leave a comment on the cattos that made you cackle the most!
    #17

    Cat lying on carpet with a plush fish balanced on its back, representing funny-stuff and stuffoncats.

    #18

    Cat lying under a green plush toy on a couch, showcasing funny stuff with cats.

    #19

    Cat with a bottle on its head, showing a funny expression, demonstrating stuff on cats in a humorous setting.

    #20

    Cat with a roll of paper on its head, humorously lying on a colorful blanket.

    #21

    Cat napping on a desk with a keyboard and mouse placed on it, showcasing funny cat antics.

    #22

    Cat lying on a bed with colorful markers on its back, showcasing funny stuff on cats.

    #23

    Cute black cat wearing a knitted chef hat and red scarf, embodying funny stuff with cats.

    #24

    Cat lounging on a sofa with a pink gaming device on its belly, embodying funny cat moments.

    #25

    Black and white cat with a red balloon on its back, showcasing funny stuff on cats.

    #26

    Cat with small hat lounging on a teal cushion for a funny-stuff cats theme.

    #27

    Cat amusingly covered in a pile of stuffed toy rats on a cozy blanket.

    #28

    Cat with an orange on its head sitting near a keyboard, showcasing funny stuff on cats.

    #29

    Kitten in a cowboy hat and plaid shirt, showcasing funny stuff on cats.

    #30

    Orange cat with a toy mouse perched on its head, part of funny stuff featuring cats and items, on a cozy bed.

    #31

    A fluffy cat with a small red knit hat perched on its head, embodying funny stuff on cats.

    #32

    Cat with a shiny green bow on its head, relaxing on a couch.

